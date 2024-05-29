25 of the Most Popular Forks Over Knives Recipes, Ever! (Updated for 2023) (2024)

Spinach Lasagna

Heather McDougall’s healthy vegan take on a comfort-food favorite has been a hit with Forks Over Knives readers for nearly 10 years now. Although it takes some time to assemble and bake, it’s relatively simple to make. It’s just a matter of blending together all the ingredients for the tofu ricotta (a combo of silken and firm tofu, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, soy milk, and a handful of herbs and seasonings); streaming the spinach; and putting it all together with lasagna noodles and marinara. You can prepare the whole thing ahead of time: Just follow the instructions through Step 5, cover and refrigerate it overnight, and bake it the next day in a 350°F oven for about 1 hour 15 minutes. For best results, be sure to let it rest 30 minutes after baking before cutting. From a recent review: “I have had this recipe for a few years. I never run out, [and] when I get down to one in [the] freezer, I make another batch. It is fabulous.”