25 Oil-Free Vegan Recipes (2024)

Discover new ideas in thiscompilation of oil-free vegan recipes! This diet can be full of incredibly delicious food if you find the right dishes.

I have many readers (and you!) that prefer to eat mostly vegan and oil-free. Having restrictive dietary needs can seem overwhelming, especially when you still want to eat incredibly delicious food. Good news – there are still plenty of dishes you can eat, and this list includes the best of the best recipes sorted into categories.

Below, you’ll find recipes like vegan stuffed shells, stir fry, corn chowder, homemade “sausage” patties, and more.

Breakfast

Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties 4.26 from 86 votes These vegan sausage patties have those traditional breakfast flavors, like sage and thyme, but are totally plant-based! Oil-free and packed with protein. Get the Recipe

Carrot Cake Overnight Oats 5 from 1 vote Whip up this vegan carrot cake overnight oats recipe for a convenient and nutritious breakfast. Packed with wholesome ingredients like nuts and shredded carrots, it's the perfect way to start your day! Get the Recipe

Tofu Scramble 5 from 38 votes Vegan tofu scramble made with extra firm tofu and seasonings like nutritional yeast, Kala Namak salt, and paprika. You can add your favorite veggies for some added nutritional benefit and tastiness. Get the Recipe

Maple Pecan Overnight Oats 4.69 from 19 votes Overnight oats are a super easy and quick way to meal prep for breakfast! Get the Recipe

Lunch

Breaded Cauliflower Tacos with Chili Lime Cream Sauce 5 from 1 vote These healthy vegan tacos are stuffed with oil-free breaded cauliflower and a zesty chili lime cabbage slaw. This is a super fun recipe using an air fryer!

Get the Recipe

Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls 4.92 from 25 votes This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep. Get the Recipe

BBQ Tempeh Sandwich 4.41 from 5 votes Meatless BBQ tempeh sandwiches are easy to make, satisfying, and nutritious! Get the Recipe

Dinner

Vegan Stuffed Shells 5 from 6 votes Vegan stuffed shells with tofu and cashew ricotta are lighter, healthier and cheaper––not to mention tastier––than other stuffed shell recipes! Get the Recipe

Chickpea Noodle Soup 4.67 from 15 votes This recipe for chickpea noodle soup is a vegan twist on chicken noodle soup – and it’s BETTER. Just pure veggie deliciousness here. This soup is healthy, but comforting and hearty. Get the Recipe

Roasted Glazed Tofu 4.92 from 24 votes This 5-ingredient glazed tofu roast is the perfect vegan alternative to a traditional ham roast. Get the Recipe

Instant Pot Corn Chowder 4.54 from 26 votes This Instant Pot Corn Chowder is a favorite dinner recipe in our house because it’s so easy! I love Instant Pot recipes because I don’t have to hover over a hot stove. Just throw all the ingredients together, let the pot do its thing, and unveil DELICIOUS corn chowder when the timer goes off. Yum. Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free. Oil-free option. Get the Recipe See Also How to Make Mexican Rice Recipe for all your Tex-Mex meals!

Vegan Broccoli Alfredo 4.75 from 24 votes Creamy vegan alfredo served with roasted, cajun-spiced broccoli. Get the Recipe

Roasted Cauliflower and Lentil Soup 4.24 from 21 votes This healthy vegan Roasted Cauliflower and Lentil Soup recipe is delicious & comforting without all the calories! Get the Recipe

Vegan Slow Cooker Chili Easy vegan slow cooker chili made with quinoa and enchilada sauce. Get the Recipe

Instant Pot Vegan Butter Chicken This vegan butter chicken is made with soycurls and chickpeas right in the Instant Pot! Get the Recipe

Chickpea Stir Fry This oil-free vegan stir fry is made with chickpeas, veggies, and a delicious homemade sauce. Get the Recipe

Sides

Air Fryer Fries 4.72 from 35 votes Have no guilt digging into these healthy air fryer fries! I LOVE these smothered in vegan nacho cheese sauce or gravy. Get the Recipe

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes 4.80 from 120 votes Great as a side dish (or a main meal, let's be real) these homemade vegan scalloped potatoes are "cheesy" and delicious. Get the Recipe

Healthy Green Bean Casserole 4.53 from 19 votes Creamy non-dairy sauce, green beans, and a baked onion topping come together to make this delicious healthy green bean casserole! Get the Recipe

Garlic Roasted Potatoes 4.82 from 11 votes Crispy, easy-to-make garlic roasted potatoes. Perfect as a side dish for any meal. Get the Recipe

Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms 5 from 7 votes This healthy vegan stuffed mushrooms recipe makes for a fantastic appetizer, especially for the holiday season! Quinoa, sundried tomatoes, pecans…yum. Get the Recipe

Snacks

Oil-Free Hummus 4.66 from 20 votes Simple, vegan hummus made with aquafabainstead of olive oil. Get the Recipe

Vegan Nacho Cheese 4.76 from 41 votes Cheesy, creamy, a little spicy, full of flavor – this vegan nacho cheese is delicious and healthy. Get the Recipe

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Balls 5 from 5 votes Protein balls made with chocolate and peanut butter. No protein powder necessary! This recipe is vegan and naturally sweetened with medjool dates. Get the Recipe

If you try one of these oil-free vegan recipes, leave a comment or tag me on Instagram @karissasvegankitchen!