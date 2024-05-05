25+ Scandinavian Recipes • Nordic Comfort Food! (2024)

25+ Scandinavian recipes from pfeffern?sse and cardamom buns to gravlox and aqua vit! Delicious comfort food, Nordic style!

Sure, you’ve baked spritz cookies during the holidays, and maybe you’ve had a Swedish meatball or two, (thanks Ikea), but do you really know what Scandinavian food is all about?



These 25 Scandinavian/Nordic recipes run the gamut from light, bright, and minimal all the way to uber cozy and comforting ~ and that’s what’s so exciting about Nordic cuisine, it’s got it all covered, and more. Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden have made an art out of cold weather cooking, and it’s what I’m craving as we head into the cooler months. If you happen to have some Scandinavian DNA, share your favorite recipes in the comments!

CHOPPED STEAK WITH BACON AND MUSHROOM GRAVY This classic shopped steak skillet is a Danish recipe straight from Mormor’s kitchen. Served with a big plate of boiled parslied potatoes, this chopped steak is a meal fit for a (Viking) king.

FINNISH SALMON SOUP (Lohikeitto) One of my favorite Nordic recipes, this pretty soup has a light creamy broth infused with dill and allspice, and of course, chunks of tender salmon. I make a quick fish stock, which is essential for the flavor, using the salmon skin. Waste not want not 🙂

SWEDISH CARDAMOM BUNS (KARDEMUMMABULLAR) Swedish Cardamom Buns is a classic Scandinavian recipe ~ they’re soft, plush sweet rolls with a fragrant cardamom sugar filling. This easy knotted pastry is beyond delicious and so easy to make, I?ll hold your hand through it, step by step!

ROAST CHICKEN WITH POTATOES, APPLES, AND BROWN CABBAGE I guarantee this aromatic meal is like no chicken you’ve had before ~ it’s become a winter staple in our house. It brings together everything we love about Scandinavian recipes into one delicious pot!

LINGONBERRY JAM TART WITH CARDAMOM The combination of tart jam with warm cardamom all wrapped up in a buttery shortbread crumble is irresistible!

SWEDISH VISITING CAKE Swedish Visiting Cake is a buttery, almond-infused cake that is simple and elegant ~ the perfect excuse for a Swedish style fika coffee break!

FINNISH SMOKED SALMON AND FARRO SALAD ~ Kira ?kerstr?m Kira is a Finnish blogger who now lives in San Francisco (she won the Finnish Masterchef competition!) and she makes this grain salad super fresh with lots of cilantro and dill. The smoked salmon makes it a healthy complete meal.

NORWEGIAN RHUBARB AND ALMOND CAKE This lovely breakfast cake hails from Norway where rhubarb thrives in the chilly climate.

GRAVADLAX WITH CUCUMBER PICKLE AND DILL MUSTARD MAYONNAISE ~ Donal Skehan This gorgeous silky cured salmon with fresh dill is probably what comes to mind first when you think Scandinavian food. And for good reason, it’s one of the best ideas to come out of the far North, thanks to the plentiful fish in their icy waters. I add edible blossoms to my Nordic Open Faced Sandwiches for an elegant look.

TRADITIONAL SWEDISH PEPPARKAKOR This traditional Swedish Pepparkakor Recipe makes deliciously crisp spice cookies with ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and clove. They?re aScandinavianChristmas tradition and they?re absolutely fabulous!

LINGONBERRY JAM ~ Masala Herb No, you probably won’t find lingonberries in your area, but try this method with any foraged berries. Lingonberry jam, which you will find on most large supermarket shelves, is an essential side to Swedish Meatballs.

MEATBALLS WITH CELERIAC AND APPLES ~ Refinery 29 Celeriac, apples, and a touch of fresh nutmeg makes this meatball skillet quintessentially Scandinavian. These are definitely not mom’s meatballs ~ I love the fresh green color! Celeriac also features in these Celeriac and Sardine Toasts.

DANISH KRINGLE RECIPE ~ Culinary Hill Meggan’s mother-in-law from Racine Wisconsin makes this authentic almond Kringle (Wisconsin’s official state pastry.) I’m so glad she passed on the recipe! See Also Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa

SHAVED WINTER VEGETABLE SALAD I was influenced by Scandi minimalism in this colorful salad ~ it proves that just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fresh crunch in your diet.

SCANDINAVIAN WHITE CHOCOLATE CAKE (Kladdkaka) ~ Yellow Days This classic sticky chocolate cake comes straight from the sidewalk cafes of Sweden, and the pages of theFika and Hygge cookbook. You can use your favorite type of chocolate for this cake.

SCANDINAVIAN RICE PUDDING WITH CRANBERRIES Although rice pudding is often served chilled, I love it best warm from the pot. The vanilla and cardamom are extra aromatic and it’s the most comforting treat ever.

7-LAYER SMOKED SALMON DIP This beautiful Scandinavian inspired layered salmon dip is a stunning appetizer for any gathering. I?ve given you suggestions for the layers, but you can definitely customize it, there are so many possibilities.

TRADITIONAL DANISH RYE BREAD WITH SOURDOUGH ~ Wholesome Nordic Living Rustic rye bread is a staple of Nordic cuisines. Danish blogger Helene makes this nutritious fiber filled bread from scratch, using a sourdough starter.

ICELANDIC PANCAKES ~ Fun & Food Cafe These light crepe-like pancakes are a traditional Icelandic breakfast, served with fresh jam or whipped cream. The recipe is from The Great Scandinavian Baking Book.

MIDSUMMER AQUAVIT co*ckTAIL ~ Honestly Yum A beloved Nordic spirit, Aquavit (water of life) is a neutral alcohol, like vodka, flavored with caraway, and sometimes dill, fennel, coriander, citrus and anise. Everybody drinks it up North. Skoal!

BEETROOT RISOTTO WITH MUSHROOMS ~ Our Kitchen Stories This stunningly simple risotto comes from a Berlin based blog with a decidedly Scandinavian flair.

CHANTARELLE AND GOAT CHEESE SKILLET (Kantareller og Geitost) ~ North Wild Kitchen Scandinavian food isn’t all yogurt and lignonberries…there’s a strong tradition of comfort food, too ~ it’s cold up there, for Pete’s sake! I love this cozy cheesy skillet, and I think you could use whatever mushrooms you can get your hands on.

RICE PUDDING WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND MARINATED ORANGES (Ris a la Malta) ~ Call me Cupcake This traditional Scandinavian Christmas dessert can also be eaten for breakfast…I bet it helps keep one’s mind off the long dark days of winter.

NORDIC OPEN FACED SMOKED SALMON SANDWICHES Open faced sandwiches are a way of life in the North. They make a lunch or light dinner, and the toppings are endlessly variable. Move over avocado toast!

ROSEMARY AND THYME ROASTED RADISHES WITH SKYR~ @scusatema Skyr is the Icelandic version of yogurt, but it has a milder flavor. You can sometimes find it in larger supermarkets or whole foods type stores, (I think Trader Joe’s sells it) and I’ve got a skyr recipe coming up on the blog soon, so stay tuned.