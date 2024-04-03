25 Scrumptious Snickerdoodle Shakeology Recipes (2024)

There’s no such thing as having too many Shakeology recipes. Some days you’re in the mood for Chocolate; other days, it’s all day long. And don’t forget about those Café Latte, Vanilla, and Strawberry days.

But wait — there’s more!

These 25 Shakeology recipes are for the latest permanent Shakeology flavor: Snickerdoodle!

Snickerdoodle Shakeology tastes just like the pillowy cinnamon-sugar cookies you loved as a kid, but with the feel-good benefits you want as an adult.

With sweet, creamy vanilla mixed with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, Snickerdoodle Shakeology can satisfy those sweet cravings any time of day with a dessert that’s actually good for you.

And our Shakeology recipe developers have been hard at work — creating and testing (aka, eating) all kinds of Snickerdoodle Shakeology recipes for you to try!

Snickerdoodle Shakeology Recipes

1. PB&B Hi-Fiber Shake

This PB&B Hi-Fiber Shake is no ordinary peanut butter and banana shake — this high-fiber shake has ingredients that will blow your mind and boost your nutrition.

The star of this recipe isSnickerdoodle Shakeology — when blended with banana, frozen cauliflower rice (trust us on this!), and peanut butter powder, you’ve got a powerhouse shake that will help you smash your nutrition goals!

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup / 50 g frozen cauliflower rice (or frozen chopped zucchini)

½ large banana

2 Tbsp. peanut butter powder

Get the full recipe.

2. Chocolate Snickerdoodle Shake

This chocolate shake is no ordinary shake — we included one or two special ingredients that bump up the flavor andnutrition.

We blended creamySnickerdoodle Shakeologywith vanilla and swirls of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger with frozen cauliflower and cocoa powder to create the silkiest, smoothest chocolate shake.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup / 45 g frozen cauliflower rice

1 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

Get the full recipe.

3. Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Bites

We love a sweet, chewy, fresh-from-the-oven cookie, but these no-bake cookie dough bites really hit our sweet spot.

Snickerdoodle Shakeologywith its creamy vanilla cookie flavor blends beautifully with almond butter, honey, and finely chopped almonds add the right amount of crunch.

What you’ll need:

2 scoops Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup / 130 g all-natural almond butter

½ cup / 45 g finely chopped almonds

2 Tbsp. honey

¼ cup / 30 g almond flour

1 tsp. coconut sugar

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

Get the full recipe.

4. Snickerdoodle Frappé

Did you know thatthefrappé was invented in Greece?

We took the original recipe and tweaked it so you can enjoy rich coffee flavor with your superfoods!

All you need is a cup of coffee,Snickerdoodle Shakeology, ice, and a dash of cinnamon. In five minutes, you’ll have an eye-openingly delicious coffee shake that’s a perfect way to start your day.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 120 ml brewed coffee, chilled

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

1 dash ground cinnamon

Get the full recipe.

5. Peaches and Cream Mug Cake

We turbocharged the classic flavor combo of peaches and cream withSnickerdoodle Shakeology— luscious vanilla with swirls of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

The result? Warm, irresistible flavor and superfood nutrition all in a mug.

What you’ll need:

1 large egg

⅓ cup / 80 g unsweetened applesauce

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ large peach, chopped (or ½ cup canned sliced peaches, packed in juice)

½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

⅓ cup / 80 g reduced-fat (2%) plain Greek yogurt

½ tsp. maple syrup

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

Get the full recipe.

6. Gingerbread Truffles

These bite-sized Gingerbread Truffles made with Snickerdoodle Shakeology have everything you want in a superfood dessert: delicious fall flavors like vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger.

Oh, and chocolate, of course!Dates and molasses add just enough sweetness to balance the zingy brightness of crystallized ginger.

What you’ll need:

¾ cup / 190 g all-natural smooth almond butter

½ cup / 40 g dry rolled oats

4 pitted dates

2 scoops Snickerdoodle Shakeology

2 Tbsp. molasses

1 tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. ground cloves

¼ cup / 45 g semisweet (or dark) chocolate chips

1 tsp. extra-virgin coconut oil

2 Tbsp. finely chopped crystallized ginger

Get the full recipe.

7. Fall Harvest Shake

This Fall Harvest Shake makes use of all your favorite fall flavors — with a twist.

We blended creamySnickerdoodle Shakeologywith winter squash, allspice, rum extract (!), and orange juiceandorange zest to create this gorgeous fall-themed shake.

Orange provides just the right amount of sweetness and bright, citrus flavor to this tasty smoothie.

What you’ll need:

¼ cup / 60 ml 100% orange juice

¾ cup / 180 ml water

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup / 100 g chopped winter squash (like butternut or kabocha)

1 Tbsp. finely grated orange peel (orange zest)

¼ tsp. pure rum extract (or pure vanilla extract)

¼ tsp. ground allspice

Get the full recipe.

8. Coconut Spice Popsicles

Popsicles that taste like cookies and coconut??! Sign us up.

Snickerdoodle Shakeology is the key ingredient to these super simple superfood popsicles — creamy vanilla, mixed with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, plus light, refreshing coconut.

What you’ll need:

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

⅔ cup / 160 ml unsweetened coconut milk beverage

½ tsp. pure coconut extract

2 popsicle sticks

Get the full recipe.

9. PB&J Snickerdoodle Shake

This superfood shake is anything but basic. Snickerdoodle Shakeology, with creamy vanilla with swirls of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, mixes it up with juicy, tart raspberries and strawberries.

A tablespoon of cocoa powder and a drizzle of peanut butter add the final burst of flavor.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup fresh (or frozen) strawberries

½ cup fresh (or frozen) raspberries

1 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp. all-natural smooth nut butter

Get the full recipe.

10. Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Pie

What if we told you that you can make a creamy, silky, delectable pumpkin pie that’s healthier, more nutritious, and a dessert you can have more than twice a year? (It’s true!)

How? WithSnickerdoodle Shakeology!

It has powerful superfood ingredients (like all our Shakeology flavors) and it’s gluten-free, low-glycemic, and has no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

What you’ll need:

15 oz. / 425 g 100% pumpkin puree

1 large banana, cut into chunks

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup / 120 ml water

2 Tbsp. all-natural almond butter

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin coconut oil

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice blend

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 (9-inch / 23-cm) Graham cracker (or whole-wheat) pie crust

Get the full recipe.

11. Snickerdoodle Coffee Cake

We took the traditional coffee cake recipe and turned it into a rich, decadent dessert that you can eat every single day.

Snickerdoodle Shakeologyis the key to elevating coffee cake — an occasional treat — into a superfood powerhouse dessert.

What you’ll need:

1½ cups / 130 g oat flour

3 scoops Snickerdoodle Shakeology

¼ cup / 35 g coconut sugar, divided use

1½ tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided use

2 cups / 450 g reduced-fat cottage cheese

4 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

¼ cup / 20 g dry rolled oats

3 Tbsp. unsalted pecans, chopped

Get the full recipe.

12. Cozy Chai Chia Pudding

The hero of this chia pudding recipe isSnickerdoodle Shakeology— sweet, creamy vanilla mixed with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

We added more warming spices like allspice and cardamom, plus sweet apple chunks and maple syrup for a sweet topping.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

½ tsp. ground cardamom (or ground cinnamon)

¼ tsp. ground allspice (or ground nutmeg)

1 small apple, chopped

1 tsp. maple syrup

Get the full recipe.

13. Coco Mango Protein Fluff

Mangoon its own is nutritious and delicious — succulent, juicy bites with a tantalizing mix of fruity, tropical, pineapple, and coconut-like notes.

Combine all of that bright flavor with the creamy vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and zingy ginger inSnickerdoodle Shakeologyand you’ve got a shake that’s bursting with flavor and superfood nutrition.

What you’ll need:

¼ cup / 60 ml unsweetened coconut milk beverage

1 cup / 190 g frozen mango

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

¼ tsp. xanthan gum (optional)

Get the full recipe.

14. Peachberry Cobbler Shake

Our Peachberry Cobbler Shake is a heavenly mix ofSnickerdoodle Shakeology, peaches, blueberries, and whole-grain cereal.

You can use either fresh or frozen fruit in this recipe; the result is the same — a creamy, fresh, sweetly fruity shake that’s a delicious way to start your day.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

¾ cup / 115 g fresh (or frozen) sliced peaches

¼ cup / 40 g fresh (or frozen) blueberries

¼ cup / 15 g low-sugar whole-grain cereal

½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

Get the full recipe.

15. Snickerdoodle Spice Oatmeal

There’s something so cozy about a warm bowl of oatmeal for breakfast on a crisp morning.

But this Snickerdoodle Spice Oatmeal recipe ups the cozy factor times 10 — we added a scoop ofSnickerdoodle Shakeology, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and a wee bit of molasses for a light touch of sweetness.

What you’ll need:

1¼ cups / 300 ml water

½ cup / 40 g dry rolled oats

½ cup / 120 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

1 tsp. molasses (or pure maple syrup)

¾ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 dash ground ginger

1 pinch ground nutmeg

Get the full recipe.

16. Snickerdoodle Nice Cream

When the weather starts to cool down, we’re all about the cozy things: oversized sweaters, crackling fires, hot drinks, and … nice cream?

We get it — an icy cold bowl of nice cream when it’s cold outside? If that nice cream tastes like Snickerdoodle cookies, then YES.

This nice cream has two unique ingredients that make this recipe a keeper: Snickerdoodle Shakeologyandan entire zucchini.

What you’ll need:

1 medium zucchini, peeled (if desired), chopped, frozen

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

2 Tbsp. unsweetened almond milk

Get the full recipe.

17. Snickerdoodle Pudding

What’s the difference between regular pudding and Shakeology pudding?

In this case — aside from the unique color! — it’s the superfood nutrition and cinnamon-cookie flavor ofSnickerdoodle Shakeology.

And it’s a super easy recipe — just blend three ingredients, then kick back for an hour or so while it chills.

What you’ll need:

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

⅓ cup / 80 ml unsweetened coconut milk beverage

¼ medium ripe avocado

Get the full recipe.

18. Almond Pear Fro-Yo Bark

This Almond-Pear Fro-Yo Bark is an easy-peasy, tasty snack when you’re in the mood for sweets, but also want to stay on track.

Snickerdoodle Shakeologyis the key — luscious, creamy vanilla flavor with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Chunks of fresh pear add a light, fruity sweetness to every bite and sliced almonds add snappy crunch.

What you’ll need:

¾ cup / 180 g reduced-fat (2%) plain Greek yogurt

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

1 medium pear, chopped

2 Tbsp. unsalted sliced almonds

Get the full recipe.

19. Hummingbird Cake Shake

Traditional Hummingbird Cake tastes like a spiced mash-up of pineapple-upside down cake and banana bread. The recipeoriginated in Jamaicaand is named after the national bird, the hummingbird.

It became a “Southern Classic” dessert in the ’70s and took flight in the U.S. after Southern Living magazine published a version of the original Jamaican recipe.

In addition to banana, pineapple, pecans, and spices, our version usesSnickerdoodle Shakeologyto add superfood nutrition!

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ large banana

½ cup / 85 g chopped pineapple

5 unsalted pecan halves, chopped

¼ tsp. ground allspice (or ground cinnamon)

Get the full recipe.

20. Peanut Butter Fluff Shake

The key to this deliciously fluffy shake? Snickerdoodle Shakeology.

All you have to do is blend up Snickerdoodle Shakeology, almond milk, ice, Greek yogurt, peanut butter powder, and marshmallow flavor extract. And voilá, the Peanut Butter Fluff Shake.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

⅓ cup / 80 g reduced-fat (2%) plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. peanut butter powder

½ tsp. marshmallow flavor extract (or pure vanilla extract)

Get the full recipe.

21. Supa Dupa Smoothie Bowl

This Supa-Dupa Smoothie Bowl is filled with supa-dupa superfood nutrition. (Say that 10 times fast!)

WithSnickerdoodle Shakeology, plus blueberries, blackberries, and pomegranate seeds — this bowl is absolutely bursting with delicious, bright flavors and nutrition.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup / 45 g frozen cauliflower rice

¼ cup / 35 g fresh (or frozen) blackberries

¼ cup / 40 g fresh (or frozen) blueberries

¼ cup / 35 g pomegranate arils

1 Tbsp. unsalted sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. unsweetened shredded coconut

Get the full recipe.

22. Snickerdoodle Cake Pops

These darlingSnickerdoodle Shakologycake pops are the perfect superfood dessert — just the right size to pop in your mouth.

They come together in no time and they’re a great snack, dessert, or “just because I want one” treat.

Each cake pop is a bite of ravishingly rich vanilla cake with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and covered with chocolate.

What you’ll need:

2 scoops Snickerdoodle Shakeology

4 pitted dates

¼ cup / 30 g almond flour

¼ cup / 60 ml unsweetened almond milk

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

6 lollipop sticks (see tip for alternatives)

¼ cup / 40 g semisweet (or dark) chocolate chips

2 tsp. extra-virgin coconut oil

Get the full recipe.

23. Cinna-Berry Shake

Cinnamon is a great way to enhance any berry-focused dessert — its unique spicy/sweet flavor is the perfect complement to the tart/sweetness of berries.

In our Cinna-Berry Shake, we layered cinnamon on top of the cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger inSnickerdoodle Shakeologywhile a cup of sweet strawberries balances all the flavors out.

What you’ll need:

1 cup / 240 ml unsweetened coconut milk

1 cup / 170 g ice

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

1 cup fresh (or frozen) strawberries

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

Get the full recipe.

24. Snickerdoodle Cookies

We love a perfectly baked Snickerdoodle cookie – gently crispy on the outside, sweetly tender on the outside.

Can’t really improve on that, right? (Hint: We disagree.)

OUR snickerdoodle cookies have a secret weapon: Snickerdoodle Shakeology.

Shakeology transforms an occasional not-so-healthy treat into a superfood dessert!

What you’ll need:

2 scoops Snickerdoodle Shakeology

½ cup / 50 g almond flour

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. sea salt (or Himalayan salt)

1 large egg

3 Tbsp. tahini paste (or all-natural almond butter)

2 Tbsp. + 2 tsp. coconut sugar, divided use

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

Get the full recipe.

25. Creamy Oats With PB Crunch

This recipe for Creamy Oats with Peanut Butter Crunch is a delectable conundrum — are they overnight oats? Is it oatmeal? Is it a really thick shake? Or a smoothie bowl?

These creamy oats are somewhere between overnight oats and a smoothie bowl — we blendedSnickerdoodle Shakeologywith dry oats and cottage cheese for a smooth, thick, creamy base.

Then we heated up some coconut oil and stirred in peanut butter powder to make a melty peanut butter “sauce” for a topping and chopped peanuts for a contrasting crunch.

What you’ll need:

¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. / 30 g dry rolled oats

1 scoop Snickerdoodle Shakeology

⅓ cup / 80 g reduced-fat (2%) cottage cheese

⅓ cup / 80 ml unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp. extra-virgin coconut oil

1 Tbsp. peanut butter powder

7 dry-roasted unsalted peanuts

Get the full recipe.