25 Sensational Sweet Potato Recipes You Will Love (2024)

Sweet potatoes are a delicious choice and they are also rich in that all-important fiber. You can include them in so many different sweet potato recipes including cornbread, soup, marshmallow bread, gnocchi, and more! Whether you know them as sweet potatoes or yams, these tempting tubers are worth keeping in the pantry because of their versatility. This assortment of recipes showcases some of the best recipes with sweet potatoes you can make.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Transform traditional Italian comfort food with this homemade sweet potato gnocchi recipe with roasted garlic sauce. The perfect vegetarian main course or flavorful side dish, this dish is easy to make with just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of patience.

Get the Recipe:Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Sweet Potato Kale Salad

Craving something healthy and delicious? Look no further than this sweet potato kale salad! This dish is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients like sweet potatoes, kale, and crispy chickpeas, making it the perfect choice for those looking to fuel their bodies with wholesome goodness.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Kale Salad

Ground Turkey Sweet Potato Kale Skillet

Turkey pairs with sweet potatoes, garlic, shallot, lime, cheese, and more, for this super-simple turkey skillet dinner. You only need one pan to make it, which also means less washing up for you afterwards. So however you look at it, this yummy low carb meal is a real winner!

Get the Recipe: Ground Turkey Sweet Potato Kale Skillet

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Casserole Stacks

Air fryer sweet potato casserole stacks make a delicious side dish for all kinds of dishes. This sliced yam casserole is a breeze to prepare and it tastes so good. The sweet potato stacks are topped with a crunchy topping. I love these with sour cream on top – the contrast between sweet and tangy is perfect.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Casserole Stacks

Red Curry Thai Coconut Chicken Soup

Experience a deliciously satisfying soup with this Thai coconut chicken soup recipe that features red curry, sweet potatoes, chicken, garlic, and more. This recipe is always a big hit and perfect for those searching for hearty Thai chicken recipes or soups with red curry.

Get the Recipe:Red Curry Thai Coconut Chicken Soup

Candied Sweet Potato Casserole Two Ways

We have a marshmallow sweet potato casserole and brown sugar pecan sweet potato casserole recipe for you today. One candied sweet potato casserole two ways!

Get the Recipe: Candied Sweet Potato Casserole Two Ways

Sweet Potato Sheet Pan

Sweet Potato Sheet Pan dinners are easy to prepare, flavorful, versatile, healthy, a wonderful, vibrant blend of sweet and savory with minimal cleanup.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Sheet Pan

Easy Creamy Sweet Potato Soup

This easy creamy sweet potato soup is loaded with flavor and so rich. You’ll love this cream of sweet potato soup, and so will the family.

Get the Recipe: Easy Creamy Sweet Potato Soup

Grandma Old Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

This grandma old fashioned sweet potato pie recipe really is just like grandma used to make. Every bite is sweet nostalgia!

Get the Recipe: Grandma Old Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Twice Baked Sweet Potato Casserole

I can’t get enough of this twice baked sweet potato casserole. It’s basically a sweet potato with pecan topping dish which pairs well with – well, just about everything! These individual sweet potato casseroles are a great side dish for a pot luck or any family dinner.

Get the Recipe: Twice Baked Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Topping

Sweet Potato and Bacon Dog Treats

This sweet potato and bacon dog treat recipe blends five simple ingredients to make sweet potato dog biscuits that are fresher and healthier than many store-bought treats.

Recipe Here: Sweet Potato and Bacon Dog Treat Recipe

Sweet Potatoes with Candied Maple Pecans

Most Southern Thanksgiving side dishes boast elements of sweet, spicy and savoury and this is one of those holiday recipes that won’t disappoint! Maple extract, brown sugar, warm spices, and sea salt really bring out that amazing yam flavour in every bite.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potatoes with Candied Maple Pecan

Salt Roasted Sweet Potatoes

This simple method of roasting sweet potatoes is so easy! You can count on a tender, fluffy center with a crispy skin. Add a pat of butter and some herbs for a fuss free side.

Get the Recipe: Salt Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potato Cornbread

Bring the tasty flavour of sweet potatoes to your next batch of cornbread. This recipe is simple yet so satisfying. Serve it with beans, chili, or any main course you like.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Cornbread

Savory Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Add mashed sweet potatoes to the spread of food on Thanksgiving to offer a colorful and flavorful option. These are savory and taste perfect with a pat of butter, or turkey gravy!

Get the Recipe: Savory Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mexican Candied Sweet Potatoes

Camote en dulce is a Mexican sweet treat so easy to make. The recipe features sweet potatoes simmered in a fragrant and delicious piloncillo syrup to create a comforting and rich dish perfect to serve for dessert or breakfast.

Get the Recipe: Mexican Candied Sweet Potatoes

Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Fries

Grab a few sweet potatoes and make the best ever homemade fries! These are easy and so tasty on the side of a burger or sandwich!

Get the Recipe: Oven Roasted Sweet Potato Fries

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Candied sweet potatoes are a must make for Thanksgiving. They have the best flavor and pair so well with turkey, prime rib or ham.

Get the Recipe: Candied Sweet Potatoes

Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potatoes

Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potatoes are my new favorite way to make sweet potatoes. You’ll get deliciously crispy skin and perfect fluffy potato on the inside. Only 3 ingredients for the best sweet potatoes you’ll ever taste.

Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potato Buns

This recipe makes for the most tasty and versatile buns! Serve them on the side of soups or stews, or make a little sandwich on them. You are going to love how pillowy soft and flavourful they turn out!

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Buns

Sweet Potato Toast

Skip the bread and make a slice of trendy toast on a slice of air fryer sweet potatoes. This recipe is healthy and delicious, and will save you a bundle over having a fancy toast at a trendy breakfast spot.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Toast

Sweet Potato Soup

This gorgeous, creamy soup was inspired by a trip to France. You are going to love recreating this unforgettable recipe in your home kitchen, without having to pack a bag to get the flavour.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Bars

These bars are moist, airy and so decadent! Make them for a holiday dessert, or anytime you require a luscious treat to share.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Marshmallow Bars

Sweet Potato Ice Cream

There is nothing like this ultra creamy sweet potato ice cream. With so many nutrients in sweet potatoes, you can count this treat as a health food if you like.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Ice Cream

Sweet Potato and Turkey Dog Treats

Use your holiday leftovers to make a treat for your furry bestie. These are easy and are destined to make tails wag!

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato and Turkey Dog Treats