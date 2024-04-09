25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (2024)

food

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (1)

By Lindsay Champion

Published Apr 3, 2020

Time to meet the most game-changing food trend: sous vide cooking. It’s a fancy French technique that involves sealing your food in an airtight bag, then cooking it slowly in a water bath. All you need is an affordable precision cooker and a sealable bag (we prefer using a reusable silicone one instead of plastic packaging). Then you can try these 25 to-die-for chicken, veggie and fish sous vide recipes.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (2)

Floating Kitchen

1. Sous Vide Cranberry-bbq Salmon

The secret here is to pop them in the broiler for a minute once they're cooked to give the tops some color.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (3)

Upstate Ramblings

2. Sous Vide Chicken Breast With Lemon And Herbs

Double the recipe and use it for salads and sandwiches all week long. The clean, simple flavors go with everything.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (4)

STREETSMART KITCHEN

3. Sous Vide Meatballs

A classic Italian recipe made a classic French way.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (5)

Life She Lives

4. Sous Vide Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

We love this low-carb version of our favorite bar snack. Serve it when you’re watching the game, or pack it up for a desk lunch you’ll actually want to eat.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (6)

Spoon Fork Bacon

5. Sous Vide Eggs With Bearnaise Sauce And Polenta

Sous vide poached eggs make this brunch dish a standout.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (7)

THAT OTHER COOKING BLOG

6. Sous Vide Vietnamese Fragrant Beef Stew

Just wait until the smell of this hearty Vietnamese beef stew fills your kitchen.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (9)

Upstate Ramblings

8. Maple Bourbon Sous Vide Carrots

The perfect side dish to a Sunday roast.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (10)

Whitney Bond

9. Sous Vide Egg Bites

Hot tip: Meal prep these low-carb egg bites on Sunday for healthy breakfasts ready to go all week.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (11)

SALT PEPPER SKILLET

10. Sous Vide Chicken Caesar Salad

Usually, the chicken in a chicken Caesar is a bit of an afterthought. But thanks to the sous vide, which keeps it tender and juicy, the protein is the star of the show.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (12)

STREETSMART KITCHEN

11. Sticky Crispy Sous Vide Chicken Drumsticks

Everything we love about Chinese takeout, with only five minutes of prep time. (Bonus: These will be a huge hit with the kids.)

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (13)

THAT OTHER COOKING BLOG

12. Chicken Marsala Sous Vide

You’re definitely going to want to serve it over some pasta to soak up the creamy, umami-rich sauce. (A side of garlic bread wouldn’t hurt, either.)

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (14)

SALT PEPPER SKILLET

13. Herb Crusted Sous Vide Leg Of Lamb

Tender, juicy lamb without all the fuss. You'll definitely want to serve it with a side of buttery potatoes or crispy root vegetables.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (15)

STREETSMART KITCHEN

14. Sous Vide Pulled Pork Mexican Lettuce Wraps

Everything we love about Mexican takeout, with only 15 minutes of prep time.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (16)

The Silly Girl's Kitchen

15. Sous Vide Chicken Caprese

For warm-weather cooking, sous vide is ideal, because you never have to turn on the oven. Throw on some fresh tomatoes and basil, mozzarella balls and drizzle the whole thing with balsamic vinegar, and you’ve got an incredible summer meal.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (17)

40 Aprons

16. Faux Smoked Salmon Sous Vide

Serve on a baguette smeared with the yogurt-dill-feta sauce and a few pieces of red onion.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (18)

Floating Kitchen

17. Sous Vide Cinnamon And Salted Caramel Ice Cream

This homemade ice cream recipe proves how versatile a sous vide really is.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (19)

PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT

18. Sous Vide Brisket

Your weeknight dinner just got a major upgrade.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (20)

JEANETTE’S HEALTHY LIVING

19. Sous Vide Scallops, Cauliflower And Brown Butter Tahini Sauce

You'll definitely impress your dinner party guests when you serve this gorgeous dish.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (21)

I am Food Blog

20. Simple Sous Vide Rib Eye Steak Recipe With Basil Garlic Compound Butter

While the steak cooks for an hour, you'll have time to prepare dessert for a romantic date night.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (22)

Health Starts In the Kitchen

21. Sous Vide Lamb Chops

Served over low-carb tzatziki sauce, bookmark this recipe for your next holiday dinner.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (23)

Upstate Ramblings

22. Sous Vide Pork Chops With Mustard Cream Sauce

Overcooked pork chops are a thing of the past thanks to sous vide. Plus, the one-pan mustard sauce comes together in under five minutes.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (24)

PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT

23. Sous Vide Hawaiian Shoyu Chicken

If you can’t be eating dinner on a lanai overlooking a Pacific sunset, this is the next best thing. Think of it as teriyaki chicken with a little extra kick.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (25)

I am Food Blog

24. Japanese Sous-vide Duck Ramen Recipe

You may need to head to a specialty foods store to find some of the ingredients, but trust us, this authentic, soul-warming bowl of ramen is worth it.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (26)

Whitney Bond

25. Sous Vide Bbq Chicken

Using store-bought BBQ sauce makes this about as quick and easy as it gets. We love serving it on top of a big, crunchy salad.

25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (29)

Lindsay Champion

Freelance Editor

From 2015-2020 Lindsay Champion held the role of Food and Wellness Director. She continues to write for PureWow as a Freelance Editor.

read full bio

