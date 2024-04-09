25 Sous Vide Recipes to Try ASAP (2024)

food
By Lindsay Champion
•
Published Apr 3, 2020
Time to meet the most game-changing food trend: sous vide cooking. It’s a fancy French technique that involves sealing your food in an airtight bag, then cooking it slowly in a water bath. All you need is an affordable precision cooker and a sealable bag (we prefer using a reusable silicone one instead of plastic packaging). Then you can try these 25 to-die-for chicken, veggie and fish sous vide recipes.
RELATED
17 Cold-Weather Dinners That Won’t Ruin Your Diet
1. Sous Vide Cranberry-bbq Salmon
The secret here is to pop them in the broiler for a minute once they're cooked to give the tops some color.
2. Sous Vide Chicken Breast With Lemon And Herbs
Double the recipe and use it for salads and sandwiches all week long. The clean, simple flavors go with everything.
3. Sous Vide Meatballs
A classic Italian recipe made a classic French way.
4. Sous Vide Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps
We love this low-carb version of our favorite bar snack. Serve it when you’re watching the game, or pack it up for a desk lunch you’ll actually want to eat.
Spoon Fork Bacon
5. Sous Vide Eggs With Bearnaise Sauce And Polenta
Sous vide poached eggs make this brunch dish a standout.
Get the recipe
6. Sous Vide Vietnamese Fragrant Beef Stew
Just wait until the smell of this hearty Vietnamese beef stew fills your kitchen.
7. Sous Vide Sea Scallops With Beet Mayo And Dill
See? Decadent dishes can be healthy, too.
8. Maple Bourbon Sous Vide Carrots
The perfect side dish to a Sunday roast.
9. Sous Vide Egg Bites
Hot tip: Meal prep these low-carb egg bites on Sunday for healthy breakfasts ready to go all week.
10. Sous Vide Chicken Caesar Salad
Usually, the chicken in a chicken Caesar is a bit of an afterthought. But thanks to the sous vide, which keeps it tender and juicy, the protein is the star of the show.
11. Sticky Crispy Sous Vide Chicken Drumsticks
Everything we love about Chinese takeout, with only five minutes of prep time. (Bonus: These will be a huge hit with the kids.)
12. Chicken Marsala Sous Vide
You’re definitely going to want to serve it over some pasta to soak up the creamy, umami-rich sauce. (A side of garlic bread wouldn’t hurt, either.)
13. Herb Crusted Sous Vide Leg Of Lamb
Tender, juicy lamb without all the fuss. You'll definitely want to serve it with a side of buttery potatoes or crispy root vegetables.
14. Sous Vide Pulled Pork Mexican Lettuce Wraps
Everything we love about Mexican takeout, with only 15 minutes of prep time.
RELATED
Whoa, This Lower-Carb, Gluten-Free Pasta Has as Much Protein as Chicken
15. Sous Vide Chicken Caprese
For warm-weather cooking, sous vide is ideal, because you never have to turn on the oven. Throw on some fresh tomatoes and basil, mozzarella balls and drizzle the whole thing with balsamic vinegar, and you’ve got an incredible summer meal.
16. Faux Smoked Salmon Sous Vide
Serve on a baguette smeared with the yogurt-dill-feta sauce and a few pieces of red onion.
RELATED
7 Foods You Should Eat Every Single Week
17. Sous Vide Cinnamon And Salted Caramel Ice Cream
This homemade ice cream recipe proves how versatile a sous vide really is.
18. Sous Vide Brisket
Your weeknight dinner just got a major upgrade.
19. Sous Vide Scallops, Cauliflower And Brown Butter Tahini Sauce
You'll definitely impress your dinner party guests when you serve this gorgeous dish.
20. Simple Sous Vide Rib Eye Steak Recipe With Basil Garlic Compound Butter
While the steak cooks for an hour, you'll have time to prepare dessert for a romantic date night.
21. Sous Vide Lamb Chops
Served over low-carb tzatziki sauce, bookmark this recipe for your next holiday dinner.
22. Sous Vide Pork Chops With Mustard Cream Sauce
Overcooked pork chops are a thing of the past thanks to sous vide. Plus, the one-pan mustard sauce comes together in under five minutes.
23. Sous Vide Hawaiian Shoyu Chicken
If you can’t be eating dinner on a lanai overlooking a Pacific sunset, this is the next best thing. Think of it as teriyaki chicken with a little extra kick.
24. Japanese Sous-vide Duck Ramen Recipe
You may need to head to a specialty foods store to find some of the ingredients, but trust us, this authentic, soul-warming bowl of ramen is worth it.
25. Sous Vide Bbq Chicken
Using store-bought BBQ sauce makes this about as quick and easy as it gets. We love serving it on top of a big, crunchy salad.
RELATED
How to Sous-Vide Without a Machine
Shop Kitchen Picks:
Lindsay Champion
Freelance Editor
From 2015-2020 Lindsay Champion held the role of Food and Wellness Director. She continues to write for PureWow as a Freelance Editor.
read full bio