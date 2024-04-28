25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Looking for the Best Thanksgiving Recipes? We have them all – Appetizers, dinners, side dishes and, of course, desserts! We found the very best recipes ever to complete your Thanksgiving menu!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (1)

The Best Thanksgiving Recipes

I love that the holidays are approaching. I am so looking forward to catching up with friends and family and enjoying special moments with them.

Our lives are so busy, but the holiday season seems to help us stop and appreciate all that we have with those that we love so much.

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate what we’ve been given than with our family gathered around the Thanksgiving table and enjoying some amazing food.

Today, I want to share some of the most pinned Thanksgiving recipes. We’ve got amazing appetizers, delicious dinners, scrumptious side dishes and of course, show-stopping desserts! Looking for some easy Make-Ahead Appetizers to make your holiday cooking easy!

You are definitely going to want to try a few of these out, some even sooner than Thanksgiving!

Let’s see those delicious Thanksgiving recipes…

Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Let’s start with dessert, basically because I love dessert!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (2)

This homemade Pineapple Upside Down Cake made with an easy buttery and moist vanilla cake and topped with delicious caramelized pineapple topping and even a cherry on top.

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (3)

This easy Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue recipe uses a pre-made pie crust and filled with brown sugar, nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon and of course, mashed sweet potatoes! TheMarshmallow Meringue is literally the icing on the cake!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (4)

This Cinnamon Apple Crumb Cakeis layered with fresh apples, cinnamon crumble and a delicious apple cider glaze drizzle. You should warn your guests to leave room for dessert with this baby!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (5)

Are you looking for a “healthier” dessert option? Our Caramel Apple Nachos are an easy no-bake dessert recipe that will delight both kids and adults!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (6)

Crescent Roll Apple Dumplings by Sugar Apron

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake by Princess Pinky Girl

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (8)

Rice Krispie Treat Thanksgiving Turkey (source unknown – if you know the source, please email me so I can add it)

Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes

Let’s be honest, short of dessert, the appetizers are always the best part of the meal! The problem is when I fill up on the apps and then have no room for dinner or, gasp, dessert! That is a real life problem!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (9)

How to make a Turkey Vegetable Tray

See Also
Dairy Free Hot Chocolate Mix (Easy Vegan Recipe)40 Fantastic Fudge Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind - The Daily SpiceVegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two SpoonsEasy DIY Magnesium Lotion Recipe for Relaxation & Wellness | Nature + Nurture

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (10)

Turkey Meat and Cheese Platter by Also, That’s It

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (11)

So, this Baked Salami may not be the best picture, but it is honestly my kids favorite appetizer! It comes out of the oven pipping hot and you cut it up with toothpicks sticking out and dip it in some yummy honey mustard sauce. The best!!!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (12)

Our Brie Bites were new last year and they were a huge hit! Not only were they really quick and easy to make, they were addictive! 3 ingredients and 15 minutes!!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (13)

Baked Spinach Artichoke dip is a total no-brainer for an easy appetizer. Everyone always loves it and it is a must have at our Thanksgiving!

Easy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without the traditional, and non-traditional, side dishes! I could honestly load up on the vegetables and potatoes and call it a day! Confession – the majority of our recipes here are side dish recipes! We cannot get enough of them!

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (14)

Best Ever Sweet Potato Casserole by Chef-in-Training

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (15)

Bourbon Maple Glazed Carrots by Cooking and Beer

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (16)

Slow Cooker Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes by Little Spice Jar

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (17)

Creamy Green Bean Casserole from Scratch by Sally’s Baking Addiction

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (18)

Corn Casserole: A Family Favorite by Two Sisters Crafting

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (19)

Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots by Diethood

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (20)

Grandma’s Thanksgiving Turkey Stuffing by Tastes of Lizzie T

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (21)

Rosemary Dinner Rolls by Cooking Classy

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (22)

See Also
Pioneer Woman Recipes For Christmas | 25 Of The Best Holiday Dishes

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Pecans, Cinnamon Butternut Squash and Cranberries by Julia’s Album

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (23)

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad by Le Creme de la Crumb

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (24)

Roasted Mushrooms with Garlic and Thyme by Cakes Cottage

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (25)

Candied Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole by Le Creme de la Crumb

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (26)

Cranberry Sauce by Simply Recipes

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (27)

The most amazing roasted corn by Hugs and Kisses XOXO

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (28)

Cinnamon Roasted Butternut Squash by Chew Out Loud

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (29)

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Broccoli by Damn Delicious

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (30)

Classic Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing by Averie Cooks

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (31)

Loaded Baked Potato Casserole by Gal on a Mission

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (32)

5 Star Apple Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing by Wicked Good Kitchen

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (33)

Crispy Potato Roast by Joyously Domestic

Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (34)

Super Moist Turkey Baked in Cheesecloth by Serena Bakes Simply From Scratch

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (35)

Perfect Turkey Gravy Recipe by Center Cut Cook

Looking for some other great Thanksgiving recipes? Just click on the pictures below:

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (38)

About Jenn

Jenn is a mom to three beautiful boys, wife to an amazing husband, social influencer and blogger. I love all things easy recipes, easy crafts, all things hacks, traveling EVERYWHERE and feeding my Pinterest addiction!

Learn More About Me!

Related Recipes

co*cktails

Sangria Fireball

Thanksgiving

Cranberry Pretzel Salad

Cookies

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Cookies

Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies

25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Will I lag if I use VPN? - Gaming FAQ
The best PC gaming headsets 2024: top cans for PC gaming
Która metoda przepływów pieniężnych jest bardziej powszechna?
Czy przepływy pieniężne są ważniejsze od dochodu netto?
Latest Posts
Best VPNs for League of Legends
iPhone 14 (Pro) vs. iPhone 13 (Pro): Alle Unterschiede
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 5762

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.