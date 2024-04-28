25 Top Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Looking for the Best Thanksgiving Recipes? We have them all – Appetizers, dinners, side dishes and, of course, desserts! We found the very best recipes ever to complete your Thanksgiving menu!

The Best Thanksgiving Recipes

I love that the holidays are approaching. I am so looking forward to catching up with friends and family and enjoying special moments with them.

Our lives are so busy, but the holiday season seems to help us stop and appreciate all that we have with those that we love so much.

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate what we’ve been given than with our family gathered around the Thanksgiving table and enjoying some amazing food.

Today, I want to share some of the most pinned Thanksgiving recipes. We’ve got amazing appetizers, delicious dinners, scrumptious side dishes and of course, show-stopping desserts! Looking for some easy Make-Ahead Appetizers to make your holiday cooking easy!

You are definitely going to want to try a few of these out, some even sooner than Thanksgiving!

Let’s see those delicious Thanksgiving recipes…

Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Let’s start with dessert, basically because I love dessert!

This homemade Pineapple Upside Down Cake made with an easy buttery and moist vanilla cake and topped with delicious caramelized pineapple topping and even a cherry on top.

This easy Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue recipe uses a pre-made pie crust and filled with brown sugar, nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon and of course, mashed sweet potatoes! TheMarshmallow Meringue is literally the icing on the cake!

This Cinnamon Apple Crumb Cakeis layered with fresh apples, cinnamon crumble and a delicious apple cider glaze drizzle. You should warn your guests to leave room for dessert with this baby!

Are you looking for a “healthier” dessert option? Our Caramel Apple Nachos are an easy no-bake dessert recipe that will delight both kids and adults!

Crescent Roll Apple Dumplings by Sugar Apron

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake by Princess Pinky Girl

Rice Krispie Treat Thanksgiving Turkey (source unknown – if you know the source, please email me so I can add it)

Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes

Let’s be honest, short of dessert, the appetizers are always the best part of the meal! The problem is when I fill up on the apps and then have no room for dinner or, gasp, dessert! That is a real life problem!

How to make a Turkey Vegetable Tray

Turkey Meat and Cheese Platter by Also, That’s It

So, this Baked Salami may not be the best picture, but it is honestly my kids favorite appetizer! It comes out of the oven pipping hot and you cut it up with toothpicks sticking out and dip it in some yummy honey mustard sauce. The best!!!

Our Brie Bites were new last year and they were a huge hit! Not only were they really quick and easy to make, they were addictive! 3 ingredients and 15 minutes!!

Baked Spinach Artichoke dip is a total no-brainer for an easy appetizer. Everyone always loves it and it is a must have at our Thanksgiving!

Easy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without the traditional, and non-traditional, side dishes! I could honestly load up on the vegetables and potatoes and call it a day! Confession – the majority of our recipes here are side dish recipes! We cannot get enough of them!

Best Ever Sweet Potato Casserole by Chef-in-Training

Bourbon Maple Glazed Carrots by Cooking and Beer

Slow Cooker Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes by Little Spice Jar

Creamy Green Bean Casserole from Scratch by Sally’s Baking Addiction

Corn Casserole: A Family Favorite by Two Sisters Crafting

Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots by Diethood

Grandma’s Thanksgiving Turkey Stuffing by Tastes of Lizzie T

Rosemary Dinner Rolls by Cooking Classy

See Also Pioneer Woman Recipes For Christmas | 25 Of The Best Holiday Dishes

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Pecans, Cinnamon Butternut Squash and Cranberries by Julia’s Album

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad by Le Creme de la Crumb

Roasted Mushrooms with Garlic and Thyme by Cakes Cottage

Candied Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole by Le Creme de la Crumb

Cranberry Sauce by Simply Recipes

The most amazing roasted corn by Hugs and Kisses XOXO

Cinnamon Roasted Butternut Squash by Chew Out Loud

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Broccoli by Damn Delicious

Classic Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing by Averie Cooks

Loaded Baked Potato Casserole by Gal on a Mission

5 Star Apple Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing by Wicked Good Kitchen

Crispy Potato Roast by Joyously Domestic

Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes

Super Moist Turkey Baked in Cheesecloth by Serena Bakes Simply From Scratch

Perfect Turkey Gravy Recipe by Center Cut Cook

Looking for some other great Thanksgiving recipes? Just click on the pictures below: