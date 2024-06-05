25 Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes (2024)

Looking for ways to cook up healthy wholesome vegan meals without a lot of fuss? This collection of 25 Vegan Instant Pot Dump and Start Recipes is full of flavourful vegan dishes. Each recipe requires just a few everyday ingredients and virtually no effort. Yeap, eating healthy just got a whole lot easier.

When January arrives and the holiday hustle and bustle is behind me, I am sooooo ready to cook up simple healthy meals with a few wholesome ingredients and very minimal effort.

Luckily, this is where the Instant Pot really earns its keep.

I just love how you can toss in your ingredients, set it, and let the Instant Pot do the work for you.

So if you’re like me and want to whip up delicious, healthy vegan meals without a lot of fuss, you will love this collection of 25 Vegan Instant Pot Dump and Start Recipes.

From breakfasts to desserts and everything in between, each of these flavourful recipes is truly easy to make.

Please don’t miss the Instant Pot Meal Prep and Meal Plan ideas further down the post.

This roundup contains25 tried and true Vegan Instant Pot Dump recipes that cater to a wide range of dietary considerations(including vegan, paleo, keto, Whole 30 and weight watchers) so there really is something for everyone.

Don’t forget to plan your meals with your free meal plan kit.

And because I am all about making things easy, I have divided this Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipe post into categories so that you can quickly find just what you’re looking for. How handy is that?!

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes — Breakfasts

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes — Soups

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes — Sides

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes — Mains

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes — Desserts

Foodies, you will want to bookmark this page because this list is perfect for those of you who want super easy Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes.

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes Materials

Pressure Cooker Dump Recipes

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Breakfasts

Instant Pot Chocolate Oatmeal.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This easyInstant Pot Oatmeal with Chocolaterecipe will produce glorious, chocolate-y oatmeal that is perfect for breakfast all year round.

Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Want a bowl of warm, comforting, and creamy steel cut oats?Instant Pot Steel Cut Oatsare the perfect answer to your cravings. Set up the night before for easy overnight oats.

Instant Pot Breakfast Polenta.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This rich creamy polenta porridge topped with maple syrup and chopped nuts is just the thing to warm you up on chilly winter mornings.

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Soups

Instant Pot Moroccan Split Pea Soup.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This Instant Pot Split Pea Soupis hearty, satisfying and full of bold Moroccan flavours.

Instant Pot Vegetable Soup.{Vegan, Gluten-Free, Paleo, Low Carb}.

Instant Pot Detox Soupis a healthyvegetable soup that is full of beautiful colour and flavour! This is a quick and easy soup that is both nourishing and satisfying.

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup. {Vegan, Gluten-free, Paleo, Whole 30}.

This Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup is indulgent, creamy and so easy to make.

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Sides

Instant Pot Mexican Rice.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

ThisInstant Pot Mexican Riceis super easy to make, full of flavour and is the perfect side for your favourite Mexican meal.

Instant Pot Rice.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This recipe shows you how to make perfect Instant Pot White Rice every single time.

Instant Pot Brown Rice.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Here is how to make the perfect Instant Pot Brown Rice with only 3 ingredients and less than 30 mins. It is easy, aromatic and fail-safe.

Instant Pot Quinoa.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This post shows you 2 ways to cook pressure cooker quinoa thatproduces perfect fail proof quinoa every single time. Cook once and use it as meal prep quinoa for soups, curries, salads and more all week long.

Instant Pot Baked Potatoes.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Learn how to make PERFECT fluffyInstant Pot Baked Potatoesin this post!! You will love how easy it is to make potatoes in your Instant Pot in just a few mins.

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes.{Vegan, Gluten-free, Paleo}.

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes (yams)are incredibly easy to make with only 2 ingredients and less than 30 mins. They make a great side or main course and can easily be turned into dessert.

Instant Pot Broccoli.{Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Vegan}.

ThisInstant Pot Broccolirecipe that takes no time at all and produces gorgeous green steamed broccoli.

Instant Pot Black Beans.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Find out how to make easy creamy black beans in your pressure cooker and absolutely no soaking is required.

Instant Pot Potato Carrot Medley via Vegan In The Freezer {Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Serve up your favorite vegetables in less than 30mins with this delicious and easy Instant Pot Potato Carrot Medley recipe.

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Mains

Instant Pot Ramen With Mushrooms. {Vegan}.

This recipe for Instant Pot Ramen is super easy, healthy and full of great umami flavour!With just a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy delicious Ramen noodles whenever the craving strikes.

Instant Pot Black Eyes Peas Curryvia Healthier Steps. {Vegan, Gluten-Free}.

This is easy to prepareBlack Eyed Peas Curry Recipethat is so simple yet flavorful. It melts in your mouth with the warming spices and it is very hearty,perfect to serve on a chilly night.

Instant Pot Thai Butternut Squash Curryvia Herbivore Cucina {Vegan).

This Instant Pot Thai Butternut Squash Curryrecipe is loaded with bright and bold flavours. Plus, make perfectly steamed rice using the pot-in-pot in the Instant Pot.

Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Chilivia Profusion Curry {Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Chili recipe is bursting with rich, deep flavor. It’s hearty, healthy and deliciously comforting.

Instant Pot Borscht via Imagelicious {Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Cosy and comforting Instant Pot Borscht is a healthy and delicious vegan soup that will warm you up on chilly winter days.

Instant Pot Vegan Texas Caviar via Twosleevers{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Pressure Cooker Texas Caviaris a hearty vegan salad with just theright combination of southern ingredients to make your taste buds sing.

Instant Pot Spicy Black Bean Soup via The Belly Rules The Mind. {Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This thick and hearty Black Bean Soup is a comforting and satisfying vegan meal in a bowl!

Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Desserts

Instant Pot Baked Apples. {Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Looking for a healthy treat. Well, you have found it. These Instant Pot Baked Apples comes together with 5 mins of cook time and 4 pantry staple ingredients.

Instant Pot Rice Pudding.{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Instant Pot Arroz Con Leche is a quick and easy way to indulge in a traditional sweet treat.

Instant Pot Brownies with Pumpkin. {Vegan}.

These Instant Pot Brownies with Pumpkin are fudgy, moist and full of amazing flavour. The perfect dessert to satisfy your chocolate cravings.

Instant Pot Applesauce. {Vegan, Gluten-free}.

This veganInstant Pot Applesauce is irresistibly flavourful and tastes like warm apple pie filling. Perfect served warm or cold.

More Vegan Recipe Roundups

Must-try Vegan Instant Pot Recipes list. For even more amazing vegan offerings, check out my collection of Must Try V egan Instant Pot Recipes All of these dishes are true ‘dump and start’ recipes so they require virtually no effort to make. With recipes for breakfasts to desserts and everything in between, eating vegan has never been easier!

list. For even more amazing vegan offerings, check out my collection of Must Try V All of these dishes are true ‘dump and start’ recipes so they require virtually no effort to make. With recipes for breakfasts to desserts and everything in between, eating vegan has never been easier! This list of 101+ Easy Vegan Recipes includes everything from the traditional to the unconventional, with an amazing variety of tastes and textures to keep things interesting. All of these recipes are super quick and easy to whip up, and many require just a few everyday pantry ingredients.

Healthy Pressure Cooker Recipes Meal Prep Solutions

In my opinion, meal prep is essential to eating healthy. Having healthy, ready to eat meals available when you need them is the key to avoiding making impulsive choices that you will regret later. Meal prep takes the guesswork out of healthy eating, and using the Instant Pot helpsmakes meal prep even easier and take less time.

And what makes it even better is thatin the Instant Pot, you can cook foods from frozen without having to thaw them first.

This means you can prepare any of the delicious healthy Instant Pot Recipes in this collection and simply store in the freezer until you’re ready to cook. Imagine preparing a few days or even a week’s worth of meals in advance, knowing you can let the Instant Pot do the work on those hectic weekdays.

Meal Prep Storage Solutions

There are many different storage options available, but these are the ones I come back to again and again and work best for all my meal prep needs.

Glass Meal Prep Containers with 1 and 2 Compartments – Having 2 compartments is perfect for those build-it-yourself lunchbox ideas, or when you prefer to keep flavourful items separate. And single compartment containers are just the thing for making up meal prep bowls. These glass meal prep containers are freezable, microwavable, and dishwasher safe.

– Having 2 compartments is perfect for those build-it-yourself lunchbox ideas, or when you prefer to keep flavourful items separate. And single compartment containers are just the thing for making up meal prep bowls. These glass meal prep containers are freezable, microwavable, and dishwasher safe. Reusable sauce cups with lids – to keep your food from getting soggy, it is important to store salad dressings and salsa, etc. separate from the other food until mealtime. The 1-ounce size will right inside the larger glass containers.

– to keep your food from getting soggy, it is important to store salad dressings and salsa, etc. separate from the other food until mealtime. The 1-ounce size will right inside the larger glass containers. Reusable Utensils– there are lots of cute, packable reusable utensil sets to choose from. Some even come tucked inside a cloth napkin.

there are lots of cute, packable reusable utensil sets to choose from. Some even come tucked inside a cloth napkin. Reusable Water Bottle – stay hydrated and healthy with these fun portable water bottles.

stay hydrated and healthy with these fun portable water bottles. Insulated Lunch Bag – pack up your glass container, utensils and water bottle in this insulated and easy to carry bag and head out the door!

Meal Planning with the Instant Pot

Meal planning with the Instant Pot is a total game changer. I looooooove how it helps make my life simpler by eliminating the guesswork and stress of on-the-fly decision making. Plus it saves me time both in the kitchen and when I’m out shopping, since I know exactly what I need to buy ahead of time.

Free Instant Pot Printables

Click below to sign up for my Instant Pot newsletter and get my monthly Instant Pot meal plans delivered right to your inbox. When you do, you candownload the free Instant pot cooking time cheatsheet, weekly meal planner and grocery shopping list printables. Soooooo handy!

If you are already signed up to receive the newsletter you can still download the printables (and don’t worry, your email will not be duplicated).

Meal Planning

Whether you are a meal planning pro or have yet to give it a try, you have to check out this free meal plan kit to help you get started. Click on the image below to get your kit.

I hope you love working your way through this list of tantalizing and tasty Instant Pot Dump recipes as much as I did. And please do let me know which one is your favourite.

Thank you for reading my vegan pressure cooker recipes dump recipes rounduppost. And please come visit again as I continue dreaming up recipes, traditional African recipes, African fusion recipes, Sierra Leone recipes, travel plans and much more for you.Thanks for supporting Recipes from a Pantry, UK food blog.