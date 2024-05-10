25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipe Round-Ups » 25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes
by Reneon Mar 19, 2020
This post may contain affiliate links, please see ourprivacy policyfor details.
25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes to help you use up what you have on hand. Also included are freezer-friendly and casserole recipes.
I know right now we are all working with what we got when it comes to cooking. Some have more than others, many aren’t sure what they should be buying and everyone is trying to make it work.
So, in today’s post I am sharing 25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes that will hopefully provide you with some guidance and inspiration as we navigate the next few weeks.
In addition to the recipes, I also want to share what I have in my pantry & fridge and some tips for swapping ingredients.
First, let’s talk about what I have in my pantry:
- canned beans
- dried beans
- tomato sauce
- spices
- instant polenta – was able to find this on Amazon recently (affiliate link)
- olive oil
- soy sauce
- vinegar
- hot sauce
- tahini
- grains – quinoa, rice, farro, pasta
- veggies – potatoes, onions
- nuts – walnuts, pine nuts, peanuts
Honestly, I have most of this things on hand regularly, so I didn’t need to buy too many of them at the store in the last week. But, I did try to pick up a few canned goods (literally 3-4 cans) and some dry grains. Wasn’t a ton to pick from when I went shopping, but we’ll work with what we’ve got.
Now, let’s talk about what’s in my fridge:
- non-dairy milk
- vegan butter
- tempeh
- vegan chicken
- lentils
- condiments – ketchup, mustard, vegan mayo, hummus
- bouillon – I get this on Amazon (affiliate link)
- greens – I went with romaine (because you can regrow the leaves from the stem), kale and spinach. If your greens are going to go bad before you use them, just freeze them.
- fruit – apples, grapes, lemons
- sturdy veggies – cabbage, carrots, celery, bell peppers, jalapeños
Lastly, let’s talk about what’s in my freezer:
- veggie burgers
- frozen veggies – potatoes, spinach, kale
- frozen fruit – bananas, strawberries
Again, most of the stuff in my fridge and freezer is what you would find in there on any given day. I am trying to use up my fresh produce first, then move onto frozen items.
Now, let’s talk about swaps:
You can easily make swaps in the recipes below based on what you have on hand. If you are unsure about a swap, feel free to leave a comment below and I will assist.
- Herbs – you can use dry or fresh and you can swap herbs based on your pantry. Basil, parsley & oregano can be interchanged. As can chili powder, paprika and smoked paprika.
- Beans – I would say all beans can be interchanged in a recipe, especially if you are trying to use up what is in your pantry. Garbanzo, white, kidney, black, pinto – they are all good and will give you a similar flavor no matter which type you use in a recipe.
- Cream – you can use vegan cream cheese, cashew cream, a roux with non-dairy milk, vegan mayo. All can be used in various ways in different recipes to get the texture and flavor you need.
- Veggies – for veggies, just remember the general rule of swapping soft veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, eggplant) for soft veggies and heartier veggies (carrots, celery, asparagus, cauliflower) for heartier veggies. Soft veggies usually have a high water content and cook quickly, while heartier veggies need to cook longer.
- Canned vs fresh – you can always swap fresh for canned, just take into account the water content of the canned good before adding it to the recipe. You may need to drain it first.
- Hummus – remember that hummus is super versatile and can be made in a blender with just a few ingredients – tahini, chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice (or vinegar), salt & pepper. You can of course add more to your hummus, but even a basic recipe will be delicious and can be used in sauces, soups or as a snack.
Ok, now let’s get into the recipes:
***Look for “FF” for recipes that are freezer friendly!***
Creamy Vegan White Bean Pasta
Roasted Chickpea Quinoa Bowls with Sesame Ginger Dressing
The Best Vegan Lasagna – FF
Spicy Cabbage Detox Soup – FF
Vegan Taco Pasta
Vegetarian Orzo Chili
Mediterranean Vegan Eggplant Roll Ups – FF
Black Bean Green Chili Vegan Enchiladas with JalapeñoCream Sauce – FF
Buffalo Chickpea Tacos with Vegan Ranch
3 Bean Taco Soup – FF
Buffalo Chickpea Sliders with Vegan Basil Aioli – FF
Zesty Homemade Hummus
Vegan Zuppa Toscana – FF
– FF
Baked Potato Wedges with Pesto Hummus
Marinated Pinto Bean Tacos
Mexican Pinto Beans
Smashed Chickpea Salad Wraps
Vegan Chicken Couscous Soup – FF
Vegan BBQ Lentil Burritos
Roasted Tomato Sandwiches with Vegan Lemon Garlic Aioli
Creamy Vegan Gnocchi Soup – FF
Black Bean Brown Rice Vegan Taco Skillet
Vegan Enchilada Soup
Recipe Round-Ups Recipes Weekly Dinner Plans
published on Mar 19, 2020
3 comments Leave a comment »
« Previous Post Creamy Vegan White Bean Pasta
Next Post » Weekly Vegan Dinner Plan #96
Leave a Reply
3 comments on “25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes”
-
Meghan — Reply
Thank you so much for this! I’ve rationally bought a few things to keep in the pantry. I’ve had vague idea of what to do with everything, but I really appreciate having a list! I work at a grocery store, and it’s been a very interesting situation. Stay safe, everyone!
-
Rene — Reply
So glad you found this helpful. And I am personally so thankful for people like you – you are literally on the front lines and dealing with all kinds of chaos on the daily, I’m sure. You also stay safe and healthy!!!
-
-
lauren — Reply
Thank you for doing this! I am finding myself pretty well stocked like you, and I love how no grocery shopping is making me think and get creative! Most recipes are out the window – I’m just coming up with stuff on the fly. It’s actually fun, for now 🙂 Stay safe and satiated!
Leave a comment »