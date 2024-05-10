25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes (2024)

by Reneon Mar 19, 2020

25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes to help you use up what you have on hand. Also included are freezer-friendly and casserole recipes.

I know right now we are all working with what we got when it comes to cooking. Some have more than others, many aren’t sure what they should be buying and everyone is trying to make it work.

So, in today’s post I am sharing 25 Vegan Pantry Staple Recipes that will hopefully provide you with some guidance and inspiration as we navigate the next few weeks.

In addition to the recipes, I also want to share what I have in my pantry & fridge and some tips for swapping ingredients.

First, let’s talk about what I have in my pantry:

canned beans

dried beans

tomato sauce

spices

instant polenta

olive oil

soy sauce

vinegar

hot sauce

tahini

grains – quinoa, rice, farro, pasta

veggies – potatoes, onions

nuts – walnuts, pine nuts, peanuts

Honestly, I have most of this things on hand regularly, so I didn’t need to buy too many of them at the store in the last week. But, I did try to pick up a few canned goods (literally 3-4 cans) and some dry grains. Wasn’t a ton to pick from when I went shopping, but we’ll work with what we’ve got.

Now, let’s talk about what’s in my fridge:

non-dairy milk

vegan butter

tempeh

vegan chicken

lentils

condiments – ketchup, mustard, vegan mayo, hummus

bouillon

greens – I went with romaine (because you can regrow the leaves from the stem), kale and spinach. If your greens are going to go bad before you use them, just freeze them.

fruit – apples, grapes, lemons

sturdy veggies – cabbage, carrots, celery, bell peppers, jalapeños

Lastly, let’s talk about what’s in my freezer:

veggie burgers

frozen veggies – potatoes, spinach, kale

frozen fruit – bananas, strawberries

Again, most of the stuff in my fridge and freezer is what you would find in there on any given day. I am trying to use up my fresh produce first, then move onto frozen items.

Now, let’s talk about swaps:

You can easily make swaps in the recipes below based on what you have on hand. If you are unsure about a swap, feel free to leave a comment below and I will assist.

Herbs – you can use dry or fresh and you can swap herbs based on your pantry. Basil, parsley & oregano can be interchanged. As can chili powder, paprika and smoked paprika.

Beans – I would say all beans can be interchanged in a recipe, especially if you are trying to use up what is in your pantry. Garbanzo, white, kidney, black, pinto – they are all good and will give you a similar flavor no matter which type you use in a recipe.

Cream – you can use vegan cream cheese, cashew cream, a roux with non-dairy milk, vegan mayo. All can be used in various ways in different recipes to get the texture and flavor you need.

Veggies – for veggies, just remember the general rule of swapping soft veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, eggplant) for soft veggies and heartier veggies (carrots, celery, asparagus, cauliflower) for heartier veggies. Soft veggies usually have a high water content and cook quickly, while heartier veggies need to cook longer.

Canned vs fresh – you can always swap fresh for canned, just take into account the water content of the canned good before adding it to the recipe. You may need to drain it first.

Hummus – remember that hummus is super versatile and can be made in a blender with just a few ingredients – tahini, chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice (or vinegar), salt & pepper. You can of course add more to your hummus, but even a basic recipe will be delicious and can be used in sauces, soups or as a snack.

Ok, now let’s get into the recipes:

***Look for “FF” for recipes that are freezer friendly!***

Creamy Vegan White Bean Pasta

Roasted Chickpea Quinoa Bowls with Sesame Ginger Dressing

The Best Vegan Lasagna – FF

Spicy Cabbage Detox Soup – FF

Vegan Taco Pasta

Vegetarian Orzo Chili

Mediterranean Vegan Eggplant Roll Ups – FF

Black Bean Green Chili Vegan Enchiladas with JalapeñoCream Sauce – FF

Buffalo Chickpea Tacos with Vegan Ranch

3 Bean Taco Soup – FF

Buffalo Chickpea Sliders with Vegan Basil Aioli – FF

Zesty Homemade Hummus

Vegan Zuppa Toscana – FF

– FF

Baked Potato Wedges with Pesto Hummus

Marinated Pinto Bean Tacos

Mexican Pinto Beans

Smashed Chickpea Salad Wraps

Vegan Chicken Couscous Soup – FF

Vegan BBQ Lentil Burritos

Roasted Tomato Sandwiches with Vegan Lemon Garlic Aioli

Creamy Vegan Gnocchi Soup – FF

Black Bean Brown Rice Vegan Taco Skillet