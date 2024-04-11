25 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes (2024)

Sometimes it can be tricky to come up with a vegetarian Christmas dinner idea that’s (first and foremost) delicious, and is also special enough for The Big Day. So, here’s some inspiration for you – a bumper collection of 25 delicious vegetarian Christmas dinner ideas!

Best of all, you don’t need to miss out on any of your favourite Christmas side dishes – these vegetarian main courses can all be served alongside the usual festive trimmings, like roast potatoes, vegetables, and gravy!