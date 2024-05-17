25 vegetarian Christmas dinner recipes (2024)

Best vegetarian Christmas dinner recipes

Christmas nut roast

A nut roast but not as you know it – packed with umami, smokiness and sweetness from squash, lentil and dates, we think this is our best ever veggie main.

Cauliflower wellington

This impressive veggie wellington swaps beef for saffron-spiced cauliflower, and it wouldn’t look out of place at any festive feast. This recipe comes from east London's Bubala restaurant.

Mushroom pithiviers

Make brilliant use of ready-made pastry in these easy mushroom pithiviers. They’d make a great veggie centrepiece on Christmas Day.

Parsnip, sage and apple Wellington

Our best vegan Wellington recipe, stuffed with fried parsnips, mushrooms, lentils, crispy sage and sweet apple. It's the perfect Christmas Day centrepiece.

Soy-and-butter-braised mushrooms

Pan fry mushrooms in butter with ginger, chilli and soy for a quick and easy vegetarian meal.

Vegan roast-dinner bowls

Cater for vegans this Christmas with our special festive bowls, packed with crispy roasties, parsnips, stuffing balls, cranberry sauce and plenty of gravy.

Savoury spiced baklava

A savoury festive spin on the classic middle eastern dessert makes a fantastic vegetarian substitute for turkey this Christmas.

Vegan wellington

Looking for a showstopping vegan recipe this Christmas? Check out our stunning vegan wellington packed with roasted red peppers, cooked beetroot and kale. Plus, we've made a vegan stuffing and glazed the pastry in marmite to take this wellington to the next level – the perfect way to impress your vegan friends over the festive season.

Squash and ricotta croissant wreath

Make our epic vegetarian wreath filled with roasted butternut squash and creamy ricotta for an easy meat-free centrepiece. Using Jus-Rol croissant dough reduces the faff and we've even included a video to help you on your way. Find more butternut squash recipes here

Rarebit mushrooms with pickle dressing

Flat mushrooms topped with mustardy rarebit and served with a quick red wine vinegar dressing makes for an ideal dinner party starter. It's gluten free, too!

Roots tatin three-cheese sauce

Looking for an easy veg-packed main to serve guests over the festive season? Our impressive Christmas tart uses root veg, crispy puff pastry and creamy three-cheese sauce to make a pretty main.

Camembert and cranberry pithivier

Looking for indulgent vegetarian recipes to entertain over the festive season? Try our camembert and cranberry pithivier, it's quick, easy and makes for an impressive vegetarian starter. Try our easy camembert toppers here

Vegan nut roast recipe

If you're after a smart Christmas main that you can make ahead on Christmas Eve, try our vegan chestnut, squash and sweet potato loaf recipe for a Christmas centrepiece. Precise layering makes it look neat but it’s actually easy to put together. Many more easy vegan recipes here

Beetroot and goat's cheese terrine

For an easy yet eye-catching vegetarian Christmas dish, make our beetroot terrine. Use our step-by-step picture guide to make this meat-free starter for a crowd, topped with candied walnuts and crisp herbs. Plenty more beetroot recipes here

Cauliflower sformato recipe with crispy kale and caramelised pine nuts

Looking for an impressive vegetarian Christmas recipe? This sformato is a little like a cross between a dense soufflé and a crustless quiche. Plus, it can be made with all sorts of vegetables, so mix and match with your favourites. Discover our best cauliflower recipes here

Homity pie

Homely and hearty, this veggie main makes for an easy vegetarian Christmas pie. Serve it with all the sides for a veg-packed Christmas dinner.

Pear and blue cheese tart with walnut pastry

Make this vegetarian tart for your Christmas dinner and serve leftovers at your Boxing Day buffet. Shop-bought shortcrust pastry makes it even easier to make, plus you can use up any leftover blue cheese for the wintery pear and blue cheese filling. Check out our best leftover recipes here

Shallot tarte tatin

We've put a savoury twist on the classic tarte tatin with our vegetarian shallot version. It's an impressive dish that makes for a great veggie main to serve friends and family over the festive season. We've got plenty more savoury tart recipes here

Sage butter-basted roast cauliflower

This easy recipe needs only six ingredients, most of which are bound to be lurking in your cupboard. Serving four, it's a great sharing vegetarian Christmas main to have at your festive feast.

Roasted butternut squash with goat's cheese

Want an easy vegetarian main dish for Christmas Day? Or a heart veggie side to accompany your turkey? Try our butternut squash halves stuffed with roasted vegetables and goat’s cheese. These serve four but they're ideal for sharing, too.

Wild mushroom and taleggio risotto cake

A Christmas cake with a difference! Serve this risotto cake on Christmas Day to wow your vegetarian guests. Our wild mushroom and taleggio risotto cake is easy but looks impressive and serves a crowd. Check out our best Christmas cake recipes here

Butternut squash and gruyère pithivier

This take on a puff pastry pie is a smart vegetarian main course, ideal for Christmas Day, or as a special family lunch over the festive period. Layers of butternut squash mean that once cut open this French-style dish looks as good on the inside as it does on the outside with its decorative top.

Sweet potato, chestnut and apricot loaf

Dried apricots, chestnuts and cumin gives this easy veggie loaf a sweet and spicy flavour combo. You can feed a crowd by slicing the pieces as little or large as you like.

Vegetarian wellington

Our veggie pie makes a great alternative to a beef wellington. It's an easy-t0-make main course that can feed a hungry crowd.

Squash, sage and chestnut layer cake

Want an alternative to nut roast for a vegetarian main? This layered cake of butternut squash, potato and fresh sage stuffed with a cranberry and chestnut stuffing looks impressive.