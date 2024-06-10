25 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes (2024)

Thanks so much for your message, glad you found the post useful! :)

Love these recipes! Have been a vegetarian for 8 years, and each Christmas I find myself looking for recipes or alternatives to meat only to find side dishes. Although nice, I was always craving a hearty, vegetarian main meal I could enjoy along with the sides. With this list I don’t need to look anywhere else. So many choices to satisfy my large Christmas appetite :) Thankyou!

Thanks Erik, so glad you both enjoyed them and that you’re so supportive of your daughter’s new diet! :)

Hi – I have to tell you that my nine year old daughter and I made your veggie pot pie pasties for our father-daughter Christmas eve dinner this year, and it was a big hit. Pasties are simple and unassuming, but the flavors of your recipe are wonderful and with our side dishes, filled out a marvelous dinner for the two of us. My daughter recently declared that she is vegetarian and I’m a happy to say we’re off to a great start changing our menus. Thank you!

Thanks a lot for the yummy and delicious recipe. This would be the perfect dinner for Christmas.

Your MS paint wreath is 10x better than how I can actually draw so kudos to you! :) This is my first veggie Christmas so I was looking for some new ideas. I’m about to head to the grocery store… thank you

Becca Heyes has been a vegetarian food blogger, recipe developer and cheese eater extraordinaire since 2011. She's been a vegetarian for significantly longer, after having stopped eating meat out of pure stubbornness at the tender age of 9. She spends her life testing recipes, sharing them with fellow veggie-lovers, and trying to think of new ways to say 'cheesy'.

An incredible cheesy, creamy tart inspired by one of my favourite dishes, cauliflower cheese!

Why make a simple cauliflower cheese, when you can turn it into a show-stopping cauliflower cheese tart instead? It’s creamy in the middle, with a perfectly crispy pastry crust.

This chickpea roast is moist in the middle and crispy round the edges, with added chestnuts for a festive feel!

This chickpea roast get beautifully crispy around the edges, with a moist and flavourful middle made with chickpeas, chestnuts and vegetables.

A pastry plait may look impressive, but it’s so easy to do. This one’s stuffed with a simple cheese and onion mixture – such a brilliant classic combination.

A moist and tasty nut roast with beans, cheese and veggies. The flavour in this is amazing!

This cheesy carrot nut roast is one of my all-time favourites. The flavour is awesome, with beans, nuts, veggies and cheese. Such a great people-pleaser!

Homemade seitan is surprisingly easy to make, and this sage and onion flavoured roast is perfect for Christmas dinner. It’s absolutely packed with plant-based protein too.

What could be better than a cheesy potato pie?! This one has creamy red lentils for added goodness and a crispy pastry crust.

A slice of this potato and lentil pie goes absolutely perfectly with some extra roasted veggies and some gravy.

Toad in the hole is a classic British recipe , with veggie sausages baked in Yorkshire pudding. This version also has plenty of extra vegetables!

If you can get your hands on vegetarian haggis, this one’s well worth making! Just wrap it up in pastry with some portobello mushrooms for a seriously tasty vegetarian wellington.

If you’d like a super simple Christmas meal that’s quick to assemble, try these easy mushroom wellingtons. With a simple parsley pesto (or shop-bought pesto, if you prefer!) and a slice of goat’s cheese, they’re simple but full of flavour.

I absolutely adore halloumi cheese , and since Christmas is a time to indulge, why not put it in a pie? Make sure to add tons of colourful vegetables and a luxurious creamy sauce!

A wonderful alternative to nut roast, with several tasty kinds of beans and plenty of cheese.

This bean roast is super hearty, with rich, deep flavours and a crispy topping. Such a good alternative to nut roast!

A festive main course that makes a great centrepiece for your meal – filled with roasted veggies and feta cheese.

Roasted vegetables, pumpkin seeds and feta cheese make an incredibly tasty filling for this veggie en croute. It’s all wrapped up in puff pastry, and makes the perfect vegetarian centrepiece for your Christmas table.

Vegetarian ‘cutlets’ made from just a few simple ingredients – these are so versatile!

These tasty bean cutlets are perfect smothered with gravy – such a nice alternative to a piece of meat!

A fancy version of one of my favourite pies – this filo spiral looks so impressive, but is really easy!

For some reason, pastry always feels festive to me. Roll your pastry into an impressive-looking spiral, and you’ve got something really special. This one’s stuffed with a tasty spanakopita-style filling, using kale and feta cheese.

This mushroom bourguignon is the ultimate hearty, comforting vegan stew (and it's also surprisingly low calorie!).

The best stew I’ve ever made (and I’ve made a lot of stews), this mushroom bourguignon is the perfect rich, hearty vegetarian stew . Spoon it over your roasties for the ultimate Christmas meal.

This cheesy lentil and veggie slice is absolutely packed with flavour, and it can be made with store cupboard ingredients, using whatever veggies you have in the house!

This hearty lentil slice can be packed with all sorts of different veggies, and is a great protein option to serve with your Christmas side dishes . Bonus: the leftovers are amazing served cold on Boxing Day!

These cheesy veggie fritters are the perfect easy vegetarian lunch, with plenty of vegetables and crispy cheese! A great fridge clearer.

Fritters are such a versatile dish, and these vegetable fritters can work perfectly in any kind of meal. Go easy on the cheese, and they will slot right in alongside the rest of your Christmas dinner.

These tofu escalopes are breaded in a crispy, cheesy coating, and can be served in so many different ways. Perfect grown up vegetarian chicken nuggets!

These crispy breaded tofu escalopes are essentially a very posh vegetarian chicken nugget . Here I served them with a simple (but fancy-sounding!) buttery caper sauce, but if you’re having gravy with your Christmas dinner, you might want to just skip the sauce altogether.

This cheesy vegetable pie is extra luxurious, with heaps of different vegetables, coated in a silky, cheesy sauce. It's so easy to make too!

One for the veggie lovers! A beautiful variety of vegetables is coated in a creamy, cheesy sauce, tucked inside a puff pastry crust. Luxurious enough for a celebratory meal!

This rice and vegetable casserole is the perfect one pot dinner, packed with veggies, rice and beans – such a hearty vegetable bake that's comforting and full of goodness.

A simple casserole with beans, rice, and plenty of fresh veggies. Feel free to mix and match the vegetables to fit the rest of your meal. I would quite happily have a scoop of this alongside the rest of my Christmas dinner – or, you can cook it on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day instead.

This smoked cheese and broccoli tart is utter magic! With crispy pastry, buttery leeks, and chopped walnuts – such a wonderful combination.

A slice of this cheesy broccoli tart goes perfectly alongside some roast potatoes and gravy. Use shop-bought pastry to make it even easier to prepare!

This self-crusting quiche has no pastry, but still heaps and heaps of flavour! It forms its own crust thanks to a special extra ingredient.

This spinach quiche doesn’t have a pastry crust like a regular quiche, but the clever mix of ingredients produces its own crust as it bakes. With toasted pine nuts and dollops of creamy goat’s cheese, you certainly won’t miss the pastry!

This creamy mushroom pie has added chestnuts to make it feel extra festive – and the simple vegetarian suet pastry crust is surprisingly foolproof, even if you’re not experienced with pastry.

An easy vegan lentil loaf that couldn't be simpler to make, and ends up moist and full of flavour! Perfect for Christmas or Thanksgiving.

This simple lentil loaf couldn’t be easier to prepare, and ends up moist and flavourful, with a crispy crust. Slice it up in the centre of the table for a proper festive atmosphere!

Without further ado, onto the recipes! Check out the yellow boxes below each recipe for details of timings, and how many people it will serve – so you can choose the dish that will fit your family’s Christmas plans perfectly. Whether you’re planning a small celebration with just your immediate family, or a huge family party, there will be something here that works for you!

Once you’ve chosen the main dish for your vegetarian Christmas dinner, from the list below, make sure you choose a few Christmassy side dishes to cook as well:

Best of all, you don’t need to miss out on any of your favourite Christmas side dishes – these vegetarian main courses can all be served alongside the usual festive trimmings, like roast potatoes , vegetables , and gravy !

Sometimes it can be tricky to come up with a vegetarian Christmas dinner idea that’s (first and foremost) delicious, and is also special enough for The Big Day. So, here’s some inspiration for you – a bumper collection of 25 delicious vegetarian Christmas dinner ideas !

