25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes (2024)

Need Weight Watchers friendly hors-d’oeuvres for your next party? You will find a delicious selection of recipes on this list of Weight Watchers appetizer recipes!

If you are like me and love throwing a party, then these 25 Weight Watchers Appetizer Recipesare going to be perfect for your next event. No longer will you have to worry about not being able to serve tasty appetizers that are healthy. This list includes a ton of great ideas for classic appetizers as well as some fun new twists that are healthier. Whether it is a healthy spin on a classic, or a perfect healthy snack someone created to satisfy a craving this list has everything you want to host a great party with amazing food.

Weight Watchers Appetizer Recipes

Try these Weight Watchers Sweet & Sour Meatballsfrom You Brew My Tea as a classic snack everyone will love. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Restaurants serve something similar to these Baked Parmesan Green Bean Fries from Laaloosh that I absolutely love and so will your guests.2 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

These delicious Cheesy Balls from Keeping on Point are perfect for guests like me that love cheese. 3 Points Each on the FreeStyle Plan

With all of the dips on this list, you will need something to dip into them with. These 2 Ingredient Dough Pita Chips from Drugstore Divas are perfect. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

I love easy recipes like this one for Tortilla Pinwheels from Food Meanderings. This is one you can make in a snap. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Emily Bites has a cute recipe for a sweeter appetizer. Check out her Strawberry Cheese Grahams. 3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Meal Planning Mommies has a cute recipe for Cheeseburger Phyllo Cups that is just perfect for wowing guests. –3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Pickle lover will go crazy over these Bacon-Wrapped Pickle Spears from If You Have an Egg.1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers are amazing to have at any get-together so try this recipe from Keeping on Point. 4 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Just Short of Crazy has some delicious looking Baked Turkey Meatballs that are perfect for serving. 4 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Keeping on Point has some cute and innovative Weight Watchers Won Tacos to try. 3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

KitchMe made some delicious Cauliflower Poppers to try that are low-carb and perfect for parties. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Roll-ups are always a quick snack or appetizer to make when you are short on time. Check out these Buffalo Chicken Roll-Ups from Drizzle Me Skinny.6 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Recipe Diaries has a perfect classic appetizer that is zero points, too! Check out this Shrimp co*cktail. 0 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

See Also 24 Crazy Delicious Recipes That Are Super Low-Carb

I would love to have some of these Instant Pot Pizza Meatballs from The Life She Has at my next party! 4 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Keeping on Point has some uber adorable Mini Cheeseburger Bites that kids of all ages will love at the party. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Spring Rolls are great for meals or appetizers and The Slender Kitchen has a delicious and easy recipe for them. 2 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Prosciutto-Wrapped Honey Lemon Shrimp from The Chunky Chef will take your party to the next level.3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Weight Watchers Dip Recipes

I can’t wait to try this Buffalo Chicken Dip from My Crazy Good Life. Looks delicious! 3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

This Skinny Warm Artichoke Dipfrom Dashing Dish will be a hit at any party this year and no one will even know it’s diet food! 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Another great crowd-pleasing dip is this Weight Watchers Loaded Baked Potato Dip from You Brew My Tea – 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

This 2 Ingredient Zero Points Ranch Dip from Hey Weight is perfect for dipping veggies, chicken or anything else your party has.0 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Everyone loves Chili Con Queso and this recipe is Weight Watcher friendly from Slender Kitchen. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

What party would be complete without some guacamole? Check out this recipe from Slenderberry. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Make some Skinny Taco Dip from SkinnyPoints the next time you are asked to bring something to a party. It transports easily, too! 2 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

One of the things we love about this list of Weight Watchers appetizers and dips is that it includes things that our kids will love. Wontons, meatballs and even cheeseburger bites are perfect kid-friendly appetizers that are also healthier for your guests. Serve these alongside your favorite sugar-free punch, infused waters or fruit sweetened teas for a great tasty and yummy party all of your friends will be talking about for weeks to come.

More Weight Watchers Recipes

20 Weight Watchers Breakfast Recipes

20 Weight Watchers Lunch Recipes

20 Weight Watchers Snack Recipes

20 Low-Point Weight Watchers Dessert Recipes

20 Weight Watchers DinnerRecipes