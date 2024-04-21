25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes (2024)

Need Weight Watchers friendly hors-d’oeuvres for your next party? You will find a delicious selection of recipes on this list of Weight Watchers appetizer recipes!

25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes (1)

25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes (2)

If you are like me and love throwing a party, then these 25 Weight Watchers Appetizer Recipesare going to be perfect for your next event. No longer will you have to worry about not being able to serve tasty appetizers that are healthy. This list includes a ton of great ideas for classic appetizers as well as some fun new twists that are healthier. Whether it is a healthy spin on a classic, or a perfect healthy snack someone created to satisfy a craving this list has everything you want to host a great party with amazing food.

Weight Watchers Appetizer Recipes

Try these Weight Watchers Sweet & Sour Meatballsfrom You Brew My Tea as a classic snack everyone will love. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Restaurants serve something similar to these Baked Parmesan Green Bean Fries from Laaloosh that I absolutely love and so will your guests.2 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

These delicious Cheesy Balls from Keeping on Point are perfect for guests like me that love cheese. 3 Points Each on the FreeStyle Plan

With all of the dips on this list, you will need something to dip into them with. These 2 Ingredient Dough Pita Chips from Drugstore Divas are perfect. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

I love easy recipes like this one for Tortilla Pinwheels from Food Meanderings. This is one you can make in a snap. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

See Also
19-Day Keto Diet Plan For Beginners With Recipes & Meal Plan20 BEST Weight Watchers Soup Recipes with Smartpoints - Easy WW Freestyle!5 Prolon-Inspired Soup Recipes for a Modified Fast - Empowered Beyond Weight Loss30 Low Carb Healthy Instant Pot Recipes for Weight Loss

Emily Bites has a cute recipe for a sweeter appetizer. Check out her Strawberry Cheese Grahams. 3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Meal Planning Mommies has a cute recipe for Cheeseburger Phyllo Cups that is just perfect for wowing guests. –3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Pickle lover will go crazy over these Bacon-Wrapped Pickle Spears from If You Have an Egg.1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers are amazing to have at any get-together so try this recipe from Keeping on Point. 4 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Just Short of Crazy has some delicious looking Baked Turkey Meatballs that are perfect for serving. 4 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Keeping on Point has some cute and innovative Weight Watchers Won Tacos to try. 3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

KitchMe made some delicious Cauliflower Poppers to try that are low-carb and perfect for parties. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Roll-ups are always a quick snack or appetizer to make when you are short on time. Check out these Buffalo Chicken Roll-Ups from Drizzle Me Skinny.6 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Recipe Diaries has a perfect classic appetizer that is zero points, too! Check out this Shrimp co*cktail. 0 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

See Also
24 Crazy Delicious Recipes That Are Super Low-Carb

I would love to have some of these Instant Pot Pizza Meatballs from The Life She Has at my next party! 4 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Keeping on Point has some uber adorable Mini Cheeseburger Bites that kids of all ages will love at the party. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Spring Rolls are great for meals or appetizers and The Slender Kitchen has a delicious and easy recipe for them. 2 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Prosciutto-Wrapped Honey Lemon Shrimp from The Chunky Chef will take your party to the next level.3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Weight Watchers Dip Recipes

I can’t wait to try this Buffalo Chicken Dip from My Crazy Good Life. Looks delicious! 3 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

This Skinny Warm Artichoke Dipfrom Dashing Dish will be a hit at any party this year and no one will even know it’s diet food! 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Another great crowd-pleasing dip is this Weight Watchers Loaded Baked Potato Dip from You Brew My Tea – 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

This 2 Ingredient Zero Points Ranch Dip from Hey Weight is perfect for dipping veggies, chicken or anything else your party has.0 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

Everyone loves Chili Con Queso and this recipe is Weight Watcher friendly from Slender Kitchen. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

What party would be complete without some guacamole? Check out this recipe from Slenderberry. 1 Point on the FreeStyle Plan

Make some Skinny Taco Dip from SkinnyPoints the next time you are asked to bring something to a party. It transports easily, too! 2 Points on the FreeStyle Plan

25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes (3)

25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes (4)

One of the things we love about this list of Weight Watchers appetizers and dips is that it includes things that our kids will love. Wontons, meatballs and even cheeseburger bites are perfect kid-friendly appetizers that are also healthier for your guests. Serve these alongside your favorite sugar-free punch, infused waters or fruit sweetened teas for a great tasty and yummy party all of your friends will be talking about for weeks to come.

More Weight Watchers Recipes

20 Weight Watchers Breakfast Recipes

20 Weight Watchers Lunch Recipes

20 Weight Watchers Snack Recipes

20 Low-Point Weight Watchers Dessert Recipes

20 Weight Watchers DinnerRecipes

25 Weight Watchers Appetizers Recipes (2024)

FAQs

What are some low point Weight Watcher foods? ›

  • Apple and Powdered Peanut Butter (PB2) 1 point.
  • Weight Watchers Jello Grapes 0 points.
  • Air Fryer Zucchini Fritters 0 points.
  • Pumpkin Pie Smoothie 3-4 points.
  • Fiber One 70-Calorie Chocolate Fudge Brownie 2 points.
  • Babybel Light Cheese and Cuties 2 points.
  • Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars 3-5 points.
May 16, 2023

View More
Are rice cakes zero points on Weight Watchers? ›

There's no reason to wreck your diet when you can have these as a road trip snack. 13 mini rice cakes are 4 WW points. 130 calories, 5 g fat, 20 g carbs, 2 g protein, 1 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 70 mg sodium.

Get More Info Here
Does Weight Watchers still sell snacks? ›

WW (aka Weight Watchers) is discontinuing ALL of their packaged snacks & products in late December. A lot of people LOVE this stuff, but there are lots of great products on shelves that are verrry similar! Here are some of our top swap suggestions…

Discover More Details
How many Weight Watcher points is peanut butter? ›

Weight Watchers bases its diet program around a calculated points system. Each and every food has a points value based on calories and nutrient content. For example, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter is five weight watchers points. Weight Watchers classifies peanut butter as a healthy source of fat.

View Details
What cheese is zero points on Weight Watchers? ›

Yoghurt and cottage cheese (specifically plain, 99% fat-freet varieties) have made it onto the list of ZeroPoint food groups because they are nutrient-dense, packed with protein, and great sources of calcium and vitamin D, two key nutrients that are important for bone health.

Discover More Details
What candy has the least Weight Watchers points? ›

If you're looking for just a taste, a 3 Musketeers or a single Hershey's Kiss are your best bets at just 1 SmartPoints value each. Can't decide between Fun Size and mini? Smaller is usually better, but you might as well go for a Nestlé's Crunch Fun Size—since, like a mini, it has 3 SmartPoints values.

Learn More
Can you eat too many zero point foods on Weight Watchers? ›

For example, if you've met your points budget for the day, but still feel hungry you're technically allowed to eat as many zero-point foods as you want. And even though you've stuck to your budget, those foods still have calories. This piece of the equation can be most confusing for people who try WW.

Keep Reading
How many points is skinny popcorn on Weight Watchers? ›

A bag of skinny pop shows up as 3 points for me on the app.

Learn More Now
Why is popcorn not zero points on Weight Watchers? ›

Since movie theatres use oil to pop their corn—and sometimes serve it with a squirt of hot butter—you need to count the Points® for the total cups of popcorn you eat. And those crunchy corn snacks are typically fried, transforming them from a high-fibre healthy food to something that's nutritionally on par with chips.

Show Me More
Why is the WW shop closing down? ›

In the coming months, we intend to focus 100% on a simplified member experience in the app and workshops, thereby strengthening our core strength as a technology company and the world's leading weight management program.

Learn More Now

What should I eat when hungry on WeightWatchers? ›

  • Beans and legumes. Toss them into salad, use them in soup, or puree them into a dip. ...
  • Non-starchy vegetables. Veggies like leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, capsic*ms and celery have a low energy density. ...
  • Eggs. Have them in the morning, and you just might feel fuller all day long. ...
  • Greek yoghurt. ...
  • Brothy soup.
Oct 8, 2020

Learn More
What are the best snacks to have on WeightWatchers? ›

Try these:
  • Dried fruit.
  • Healthy crackers (i.e., whole grain)
  • Wasabi peas.
  • Freeze-dried fruit.
  • Greek yogurt.
  • Low-fat cheese sticks.
  • Hard-boiled eggs.
  • Bran muffins.
Jun 21, 2021

Read More
How many points is a slice of pizza? ›

One slice of…PointsPlus™ values
"Regular" cheese and medium crust: your typical pizza-parlor slice7
Thin crust cheese pizza: crisper and thinner than regular slices5
Thick crust cheese pizza: doughy and chewier than regular slices, but not as thick as deep-dish pizza7-11
2 more rows

Discover More
How many points is 2 cottage cheese on Weight Watchers? ›

cottage cheese and Greek yogurt are 0 points but fat.

Get More Info
Is canned tuna zero points on Weight Watchers? ›

Yep, canned salmon, canned tuna, canned sardines—any canned fish packed in water (not oil) is a ZeroPoint food.

View More
What can I eat for 2 points on Weight Watchers? ›

Ingredients & Recipes: Weight Watchers 2 Points
  • Soft Focaccia Breadsticks. ...
  • Boxty with Mustard-Chutney Sauce. ...
  • Grilled Marinated Tofu with Wilted Tatsoi. ...
  • New Year's Good Luck: Black-Eyed Pea Soup. ...
  • Oxtail Soup. ...
  • Spaghetti Squash & Mushroom Gratin. ...
  • Spicy Daikon Radish.

Discover More Details
Can you eat unlimited zero point foods on Weight Watchers? ›

Full of fiber and protein, these foods also support overall health, keep you full, and bulk up and add flavor to your meals. And, of course, you can eat as much as you like.

Read On
Is it OK to eat only zero point foods on WW? ›

That's right – you can eat as much as you want and not track a point! Weight Watchers purposefully makes a ton of foods zero points – and for good reason: it's fruits and vegetables! Specifically non-starchy vegetables.

Learn More Now
What can I substitute for low point butter on Weight Watchers? ›

The Weight Watchers-recommended healthy oils (olive, sunflower, safflower, flaxseed, canola) can be substituted for butter in any recipe. This simple switch does not particularly decrease the PointsPlus values in the recipe, but will eliminate saturated fats and cholesterol.

Explore More
Top Articles
Best Magnetic Phone Mounts, Tested By Experts (2024 Guide)
Best car phone mounts 2024
Tennessee Tiny Homes With Land for Sale - 86 Properties
Binghamton Tevera
Latest Posts
The Best Car Phone Mounts for 2024
We Tested 20 Car Phone Mounts to Find the Best
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6146

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.