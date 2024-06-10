26 Tasty Irish Pub Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read ourdisclosure policy.

If you’re craving food from the Emerald Isle, or St. Patrick’s Day is near, we’ve gathered some irresistibly tasty Irish Pub Recipes you will want to try!



From hearty casseroles and Irish stews to classic Irish Pub recipes, like the Dublin Coddle, these are delicious recipes we love.

They are also perfect to serve on St. Patrick’s Day!

Traditional Irish Food While, of course, every list of this nature would be extremely subjective. We all have our favorite foods and preferences. In fact, if someone asked what the must-eat Seattle food might be, I’m positive you would discover differing opinions on just on my street alone. That being said, this is a list of the most recommended must-eat food while in Ireland. What are your thoughts? Full Irish Breakfast

Black Pudding and White Pudding

Irish Rashers

Irish Soda Bread (and Irish Butter)

Scones

Irish Salmon

Seafood Chowder

Colcannon

Shepherd’s Pie

Irish Boxty

Lamb Stew

Irish Pub Food

What Is Traditional Irish Pub Food?

Rick Steves, long known for his travel advice, put together a list of foods you can expect to find in an Irish Pub. And just in case you’re wondering what traditional Irish pubs are all about, he says, “Pubs are a basic part of the Irish social scene, and whether you’re a teetotaler or a beer-guzzler, they should be a part of your travel here. Whether in rural villages or busy Dublin, a pub (short for “public house”) is an extended living room where… you can feel the pulse of Ireland.” Pub menus consist of a hearty assortment of traditional dishes, such as… Irish stew (mutton with mashed potatoes, onions, carrots, and herbs)

Soups and chowders

Coddle (bacon, pork sausages, potatoes, and onions stewed in layers)

Fish-and-chips

Collar and cabbage (boiled bacon coated in bread crumbs and brown sugar, then baked and served with cabbage)

Boxty (potato pancake filled with fish, meat, or vegetables), and

Champ (potato mashed with milk and onions).

Soda Bread You may also want to check out our post on Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle; Comfort Food at its Best.

