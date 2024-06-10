26 Tasty Irish Pub Recipes (2024)

Irish Recipes | RECIPES | St. Patrick's Day
ByStephanie Wilson
If you’re craving food from the Emerald Isle, or St. Patrick’s Day is near, we’ve gathered some irresistibly tasty Irish Pub Recipes you will want to try!
From hearty casseroles and Irish stews to classic Irish Pub recipes, like the Dublin Coddle, these are delicious recipes we love.
They are also perfect to serve on St. Patrick’s Day!
Traditional Irish Food
While, of course, every list of this nature would be extremely subjective. We all have our favorite foods and preferences. In fact, if someone asked what the must-eat Seattle food might be, I’m positive you would discover differing opinions on just on my street alone.
That being said, this is a list of the most recommended must-eat food while in Ireland. What are your thoughts?
- Full Irish Breakfast
- Black Pudding and White Pudding
- Irish Rashers
- Irish Soda Bread (and Irish Butter)
- Scones
- Irish Salmon
- Seafood Chowder
- Colcannon
- Shepherd’s Pie
- Irish Boxty
- Lamb Stew
- Irish Pub Food
What Is Traditional Irish Pub Food?
Rick Steves, long known for his travel advice, put together a list of foods you can expect to find in an Irish Pub.
And just in case you’re wondering what traditional Irish pubs are all about, he says,
“Pubs are a basic part of the Irish social scene, and whether you’re a teetotaler or a beer-guzzler, they should be a part of your travel here. Whether in rural villages or busy Dublin, a pub (short for “public house”) is an extended living room where… you can feel the pulse of Ireland.”
Pub menus consist of a hearty assortment of traditional dishes, such as…
- Irish stew (mutton with mashed potatoes, onions, carrots, and herbs)
- Soups and chowders
- Coddle (bacon, pork sausages, potatoes, and onions stewed in layers)
- Fish-and-chips
- Collar and cabbage (boiled bacon coated in bread crumbs and brown sugar, then baked and served with cabbage)
- Boxty (potato pancake filled with fish, meat, or vegetables), and
- Champ (potato mashed with milk and onions).
- Soda Bread
You may also want to check out our post on Classic Irish Recipes: Emerald Isle; Comfort Food at its Best.
28 Irish Pub Recipes
1
Spiced Mussels with Chorizo & Irish Cider
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“A big bowl of steaming mussels is my idea of heaven especially when it involves high quality ingredients like Gubeen chorizo and Longueville House Irish cider.”
2
Dublin Coddle with Pearl Barley
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“Traditional Irish food is all about comfort and now proves this more than Dublin coddle. Purists will have to excuse the frying of the sausages, but I’m sorry I can’t bear a nude sausage sitting in my coddle. Do seek the best butchers sausages and streaky bacon you can get your hands on, for a simple dish like this one it makes all the difference.”
3
Braised Rabbit Pie
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“A brilliant traditional pie recipe.”
4
Colcannon Ham & Cabbage Pies
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“The ideal rib sticking pie you may require for dark Autumn evenings with a not so subtle nod to traditional Irish fare.”
5
Corned Beef Sandwiches with Irish Cheddar and Pickles
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
"Crispy rye bread, tender corned beef, melty Irish cheddar, sharp mustard and a cabbage slaw come together to make the ultimate sandwich for St. Patrick’s day."
6
Skillet-Roasted Lamb Loins with Herbs Recipe
Photo Credit:www.foodandwine.com
“This easy recipe from Dublin-born chef Cathal Armstrong results in succulent, delicately flavored meat.”
7
Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe
"Colcannon is a traditional Irish mashed potato dish, and is a hearty and comfort food classic in Ireland."
8
Easy Irish Cottage Pie
This Irish Cottage Pie recipe is an easy and tasty comfort food meal everyone loves. This family favorite is made with ground beef (mince) and vegetables baked in a delicious gravy filling topped with pastry and baked until perfectly golden brown.
9
Howth Head Seafood Chowder
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
"My home town of Howth is famous throughout Ireland for its fish. Along the west pier there are plenty of fishmongers to choose some of the freshest fish for supper. This wonderfully creamy seafood chowder always reminds me of home and with a few slices of brown bread with Irish salted butter, I’m there in an instant."
10
Easy One Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage
Recipes for Corned Beef and Cabbage are often considered a quintessential Irish fare for St. Patrick's Day. A moist, tender and intensely, beautifully flavored brisket with comfort food favorites of potatoes, carrots, and cabbage.
11
Irish Stew: an Ancient and Hearty Dish
"A traditional Irish Stew can warm even the faintest of hearts, and the chilliest of days. It’s a comfort food as old as time. An ancient bowl of hearty fare, from a hale and hardy people."
12
Potato Topped Shepherd's Pie Recipe: Deliciously Irish
An easy comfort food, this Shepherd's Pie recipe is a delicious potato-topped ground lamb or beef casserole. Which is steeped in a flavorful sauce with vegetables that will bring to mind the beauty of Ireland.
13
Boxty - Irish Potato Pancakes
Photo Credit:veggiedesserts.com
"Boxty are tasty, fluffy Irish potato cakes that are pan-fried like pancakes and served at breakfast. This is my family’s traditional recipe. Perfect for St. Patrick's Day, or any day."
14
Pub-Style Beef Pot Pies in Muffin Tins
Pub Style Beef Pot Pies in Muffins Tins is a celebration in every bite. Simple to make, utterly delicious, fun to serve, and perfect as an appetizer or the main event.
15
Boxty Irish Potato Pancakes
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“Boxty potato pancakes are a traditional Irish recipe and they come with a great little rhyme that we were taught growing up: ‘Boxty on the griddle, boxty on the pan, if you can’t bake boxty, sure you’ll never get a man.’. The traditional recipe varies from region to region, but they all use grated raw potato. This is the version that my family makes and they are great with a full Irish breakfast.”
16
Irish Potato Bread
Photo Credit:www.saveur.com
“These squares of crispy potato flatbread are similar to potato farls, the fried potato bread that’s a traditional part of the Northern Irish breakfast known as an Ulster Fry.”
17
Irish Cheddar Potato Rolls
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“These are the lightest and most delicious rolls I have ever tasted. They are a nice change from soda bread & they freeze very well too. Delicious served up with Irish Stew or just covered in a thick layer of Irish butter.”
18
Perfect Comfort Food: Cream of Potato Soup
Easy to prepare in under 30 minutes, this warm Cream of Potato Soup is just like my Grandma O'Hara used to make. A perfect antidote for cold, wintry nights, brisk fall afternoons, rainy spring days… or any other day as well.
19
Irish Potato Leek Soup
Irish Vegetable Potato Leek Soup is a hearty bowl of delicious comfort. Perfect for brisk days, it's a healthy soup that will warm your toes.
20
Hearty Irish seafood chowder recipe
Photo Credit:www.irishcentral.com
"It’s not surprising that chowder is an Irish menu staple. Seen as a “poor man’s food” the hearty soup made with cream and seafood is right down Ireland’s alley when it comes to wholesome local produce."
21
Nettle Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:www.greatbritishchefs.com
“More commonly associated with stings and childhood tears, nettles are in fact a hugely underrated ingredient. This traditional nettle soup recipe from Richard Corrigan includes thinly sliced scallops (lightly cured by salt and gently cooked by the soup below) and horseradish crème fraîche – a refreshing combination for a warm day.”
22
Beef, Stout and Oyster Pie Recipe
Photo Credit:www.greatbritishchefs.com
“This pie is wonderfully succulent, once a poor man’s dinner it now graces our tables with elegance.”
23
Smoked Salmon Toasts with Mustard Butter Recipe
Photo Credit:www.foodandwine.com
“Sour cream or cream cheese may be the usual spread with salty smoked salmon, but chef David Tanis thinks softened butter makes a tasty alternative.”
24
Irish Salmon and Dill Cream Sauce
This Irish Baked Salmon recipe is deliciously fresh and easy to make with Irish flavorings and simply baked in a foil packet on a sheet pan. The drizzle of Dill Cream Sauce, which almost makes itself, is utterly divine and easy.
25
Individual Bacon & Cabbage Pies
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“A twist on the Irish classic bacon and cabbage in the form of a pie!”
26
Donegal Oatcakes
Photo Credit:www.saveur.com
Made with just 5 ingredients. “Perfect with butter for breakfast or as a snack, traditional Irish oatcakes also keep for ages when stored in an air-tight tin.”
27
Traditional Irish Scones for Afternoon Tea
This traditional Irish Scones recipe is a light and delicious scone made with Irish butter and buttermilk. Lightly sweet with a moist, tender texture. Perfect for afternoon tea.
28
Irish Barmbrack
Photo Credit:donalskehan.com
“Barmbrack is a traditional Irish fruitcake, also known as Irish Tea Cake depending on the time of year that you’re eating it! This recipe makes a really beautiful moist fruit loaf which is packed with flavour.”
29
Irish Soda Bread with Buttermilk and Raisins
Irish Soda Bread, a national heritage… and a Wilson family favorite. Whether it be St. Patrick’s Day or any spring day. A delicious twist on thetraditional Irish Soda Bread.
30
Ireland Tradition: A Cast Iron Irish Apple Cake
“Irish Apple Cake is a traditional dessert in Ireland. Recipes for the moist and tender cast iron cake are as varied as the beautiful people who live in the Emerald Isle. This heritage recipe is a simple and tasty dessert everyone will love.”
31
Non Alcoholic Irish Coffee with Citrus
Synonymous with St. Patrick's Day, Irish Coffee is a sure sign of the season. This Non Alcoholic Irish Coffee recipe with Citrus is delicious and fruity. And so simple. I absolutely love it. If you're not a fan of rum extract, you'll want to try this version!