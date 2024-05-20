28 Delicious Recipes using Eggnog (2024)

I was at the supermarket today and couldn’t believe all of the different flavors of eggnog there are. Pumpkin Eggnog, Spiked Eggnog, Lowfat Eggnog, Buttered Rum Eggnog, Light Eggnog! I just want regular eggnog, where I have I been all of these years, where is the regular eggnog?

It is seriously so delicious, just pour some rum in it, grate some fresh nutmeg and you have a winning after dinner drink.

I may have bought 4 containers and then I was wondering what to do with all of this delicious eggnog?!

If you are wondering the same, make eggnog Cinnamon Rolls, or eggnog pound cake, or ice cream, or cheesecake, or fudge, or even cookies!

Eggnog lovers unite! Scroll down to see 28 delicious recipes using eggnog!

Happy Holidays from Nettie at Mooreorlesscooking.com! XXOO

Eggnog Cinnamon Bun Breakfast Bake from The Kitchen Magpie

Eggnog cinnamon bun breakfast bake, perfect for your Christmas morning breakfast!

Make the holidays delicious with these 28 incredible eggnog recipes.



Fluffy Eggnog Cake with Eggnog Buttercream from Sugar Spice and Glitter

Fabulous Eggnog Cake with Eggnog Buttercream… OMG!!



Eggnog Chia Pudding Recipe from Low Carb Yum

An easy to make low carb eggnog chia pudding. It’s a perfect way to make your holiday a little healthier by cutting sugar and adding fiber.

Party Worthy Eggnog Truffles from Small Town Woman

These Eggnog Truffles will be a hit at the party!

Mini Eggnog Cheesecakes Recipe from Thrifty Jinxy

Eggnog is always delicious in cheesecake form!

Leftover Eggnog – Eggnog Ice Cream & Eggnog Pound Cake from Life Currants

Eggnog Cookie Recipe from Tikkido

Cookies that taste like the pure flavor of eggnog.

Eggnog Bundt Cake Recipe from Mom Foodie

Eggnog Bundt Cake Recipe is a festive Non-Dairy Holiday Dessert

Egg Nog Cream Pie from Wanna Bite

A simple and Easy Eggnog Cream Pie.

Ricotta Cake with Eggnog Glaze from The Bewitchin Kitchen

The simple and delicious secret to the Ricotta Cake with Eggnog Glaze is the MultiFry.

Holiday Eggnog Quick Bread from Lydi Out Loud

Flavored with one of the seasons most iconic beverages, this Holiday Eggnog Quick Bread will be a new favorite with everyone who tries it!

Eggnog Pie from Thrifty Northwest Mom

If you are looking for something delicious, simple to make, and affordable (only a few ingredients needed), this one is perfect for you too!

Candied Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake with Eggnog Cream Filling from Melanie Makes

A cinnamon spiked eggnog cream filling is sandwiched between two layers of sour cream coffee cake, studded with candied pecans.

Chocolate Cherry Pomegranate Eggnog Cake from Melanie Makes

Just five ingredients and the help of a few shortcuts will have this cake gracing your Christmas table in no time!

Mini Eggnog Funnel Cakes from Melanie Makes

A cinnamon eggnog batter is fried into a webof interlacing circles before being topped by a snow shower of powdered sugar and studded with pomegranate arils (seeds) for the perfect pop of holiday color.

Eggnog Cookie Cups from Princess Pinky Girl

These eggnog cookie cups are topped with frosting that is actually made with real eggnog! Plus a little rum extract to really hit home on the flavor.

Eggnog Custard with Crushed Peppermint from Kelly Stilwell

This recipe can be done in under an hour.

Gluten Free Eggnog Cupcakes from Fearless Dining

Sweet spicy flavors and a creamy frosting make this a popular holiday dessert!

Christmas Meringues from The Bewitchin Kitchen

This wonderful dessert takes some patience for delicious results.

Eggnog Fudge Recipe from Thrifty Jinxy

Combining two classic Christmas treats ~eggnog and fudge!

Festive 10 Minute Eggnog Pancakes from Sugar Spice and Glitter

These eggnog pancakesareslightly thicker than our usual fluffy pancakes, but it really works well with that rich and delicious eggnog flavor.

Eggnog Cookies with Eggnog Buttercream from Baking Beauty

Chewy eggnog cookies topped with a rich eggnog buttercream.

Eggnog Cupcakes from Baking Beauty

Moist eggnog cupcakes topped with a decadent eggnog frosting.

Eggnog Cream Cake from The Best Cake Recipes

With whipped cream baked inside, this Eggnog Cream Cake with a touch of nutmeg tastes like Christmas!

No Bake Eggnog Pie from Love Bakes Good Cakes

Your holiday won’t be complete without this No-Bake Eggnog Pie!

Spice Cake with Eggnog Cream Cheese Frosting from Happiness is Homemade

You can use pretty muchanyspice cake recipe (or boxed mix!) that suits your fancy because this recipe is ALL about the frosting!

Eggnog Bread Recipes from Well Plated

Buttery, moist eggnog bread with rum glaze. Filled with holidays flavor of nutmeg and vanilla, easy to make and perfect for the eggnog lover in your life!

Eggnog Smoothie from Well Plated

A healthy fruit smoothie recipe made with bananas, dates, and almonds that tastes just like eggnog.

