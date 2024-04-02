28 Holiday Breakfast Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

This is it folks! My most popular, and personal favorite, breakfast recipes for a magical Christmas morning. Cinnamon rolls, french toast, overnight and sheet pan options, pancakes, casseroles, and everything else you could want for a perfect holiday celebration, all in one place for your convenience. (You’re welcome!)

So go ahead and take a gander, I’ve done all the work by gathering all of this deliciousness into one spot for you, all YOU need to do is narrow it down and pick your favorite. Easier said than done, huh? 😉 Good luck!

French Toast Casserole Recipe 5 from 88 votes Easy overnight French Toast Casserole topped with cinnamon streusel and baked to perfection.Serve with syrup and powdered sugar for the ultimate breakfast! View This Recipe

Overnight Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole 5 from 19 votes Easy OvernightOvernight Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole combines all the best parts about cinnamon rolls and French toast into one easy make-ahead breakfast! View This Recipe

Baked Cinnamon French Toast Muffins 4.93 from 54 votes Baked Cinnamon French Toast Muffins are quick, delicious, and fun for the whole family with a cinnamon sugar topping and easily frozen for on-the-go breakfasts! View This Recipe

Apple Cinnamon French Toast 4.98 from 101 votes Dessert or breakfast? It’s hard to tell with this rich and indulgent french toast! The perfect treat for a long awaited weekend! View This Recipe

Strawberries and Cream French Toast 4.92 from 12 votes Strawberries and Cream French Toast is the perfect way to spruce up a boring breakfast routine. Start with egg-dipped, brioche bread that's cooked until golden, add tart-sweet strawberry sauce, and top with a soft pillow of almond-flavored cream. View This Recipe

Fluffiest Buttermilk Pancakes 5 from 12 votes These SUPER fluffy buttermilk pancakes will get your morning off to the best start ever! Fluffy, thick, and buttery, top with syrup, jam, or even whipped cream and dive right in! View This Recipe

Extra Super Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes 4.70 from 20 votes This is my favorite recipe for the ULTIMATE Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes. Inspired by my grandmother’s classic recipe, these are the fluffiest buttermilk pancakes packed with juicy-plump blueberries. View This Recipe

Eggnog Pancakes 4.70 from 10 votes Easy, fluffy eggnog pancakes topped with syrup and powdered sugar.

Gingerbread Pancakes 5 from 13 votes Fluffy gingerbread pancakes with cinnamon maple syrup!

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes 4.89 from 112 votes Change up the same old pancake and make these Apple Cinnamon Pancakes! Fluffy cinnamon pancakes with an ooey, gooey apple topping make the most perfect cozy breakfast. View This Recipe

Easy Homemade Cinnamon Rolls 4.94 from 32 votes The softest and fluffiest EASY Homemade Cinnamon Rolls with ooey gooey cinnamon filling and cream cheese icing – ready in one hour! View This Recipe

Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls with Hazelnut Icing 4.84 from 49 votes The perfect way to jazz up any holiday brunch and make your guests extremely satisfied, these rich, delicious, chocolate cinnamon rolls with hazelnut icing will delight adults and kids alike! View This Recipe

Quick & Easy No Yeast Cinnamon Rolls See Also Weight Loss That Works: 30 Days of 21 Day Fix Recipes We Love 4.91 from 242 votes These Quick & Easy No Yeast Cinnamon Rolls require very little work, yet still yield the tastiest, cinnamoniest, sweetest, doughiest, finger-lickingyist rolls you could make from scratch and still seem like you spent all day on them. View This Recipe

Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls 5 from 25 votes Fluffy and light eggnog cinnamon rolls with gooey cinnamon sugar centers and a rich eggnog cream cheese frosting. The perfect holiday breakfast or brunch! View This Recipe

Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls 5 from 13 votes Light and fluffy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls with cream cheese icing. These are so easy and quick to make, perfect for Fall! View This Recipe

Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls 5 from 4 votes Easy Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls recipe with a gooey cinnamon apple filling and a super tasty caramel brown sugar frosting TO DIE FOR. You will love these fall-inspired cinnamon rolls!

Sausage Breakfast Casserole Recipe 4.97 from 87 votes Hash brown and sausage breakfast casserole will see you through your toughest mornings when another bowl of cereal just won’t do. The best part is the hash browns — they’ll stay nice and toasty even after combining with the cheese, sausage, and eggs. View This Recipe

Baked Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches 4.97 from 77 votes Baked Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches made with fluffy and cheesy scrambled eggs, sliced ham, sharp cheddar cheese, on buttery croissants. Easy to make-ahead and free for grab-n-go meals too! View This Recipe

Freezer Breakfast Burritos Recipe 5 from 15 votes Freezer Breakfast Burritosmake for a delicious, nutritious, satisfying breakfast on those busy mornings you need to grab-and-go. Chock full of hash browns, sausage, bacon, eggs, and cheese all rolled in a flour tortilla and secured with heavy-duty foil, you can make up a big batch on Sunday and eat all week long! View This Recipe

Sheet Pan Breakfast 4.96 from 24 votes A Sheet Pan Breakfast is an all-in-one, protein-packed option for those busy holiday gatherings or any time you need a quick, delicious breakfast. With crispy shredded hash browns, sausage links, and sunny-side-up eggs, I think you'll agree this is hands-down the easiest breakfast you'll ever make. View This Recipe

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy 4.84 from 12 votes This best sausage gravy recipe is all the restaurant-style goodness made right at home! Starting with canned biscuit dough, this recipe is so simple and easy to make and is great for a brunch crowd or just a hungry family! View This Recipe

Cinnamon Coffee Cake 4.73 from 54 votes Nothing brings cozy fall vibes like a piece of coffee cake with extra cinnamon streusel! This rich, buttery, sweet goodness just begs to be eaten while admiring all the wonderful fall colors. View This Recipe

Easy Crepes Recipe 4.91 from 134 votes Crepes may sound difficult, but they are actually quite simple to make! These thin, flat pancake-like confections are sweet and buttery and can be folded around any number of your favorite fillings — both sweet and savory! View This Recipe

Banana Crepe Filling 5 from 25 votes Banana Crepe Filling is my go-to filling and so easy to add to the already easy-to-make sweet crepe. Cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, butter, bananas and more all come together to make one delightful breakfast treat! View This Recipe

Blueberry Crepe Filling 4.91 from 11 votes Nothing tops a crepe like this fruity, sweet Blueberry Crepe Filling! Creamy, cheesy, berry goodness all folded up in a sweet, thin pancake-like crepe? Breakfasts will never be the same again! View This Recipe

Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit Waffles (4 ingredients) 5 from 4 votes Learn how to make soft, buttery cinnamon sugar biscuit waffles (4 ingredients) and a simple candied pecan topping for a scrumptious breakfast or dessert. It’s so easy! View This Recipe