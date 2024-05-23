28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (2024)

    No meat, no dairy, all of the flavor.

    by Hannah LoewentheilBuzzFeed Staff
    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (2)

    Hannah Wong/BuzzFeed

    1. Vegan White Mac and Cheese

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (3)

    This Savory Vegan / Via thissavoryvegan.com

    Made with nut milk, vegan cream cheese, vegan parmesan, and vegan butter, this macaroni as just as creamy and decadent as the traditional version. Get the recipe.

    2. Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadillas

    This Savory Vegan / Via thissavoryvegan.com

    The spicy, crispy buffalo cauliflower is the perfect complement to the creamy avocado spread in this comforting recipe. Get the recipe.

    3. Mushroom Bourguignon

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (4)

    Veganosity / Via veganosity.com

    It tastes just like Julia Child's famous recipe, minus the beef. Get the recipe.

    4. Vegan "Meatball" Subs

    Hummusapien / Via hummusapien.com

    These vegan "meatballs" are made with beans, onions, mushrooms, walnuts, and bread crumbs. Serve them on toasted buns with a drizzle of marinara sauce and,

    if you have it on hand, some vegan Parmesan cheese. Get the recipe.

    5. Portobello Mushroom Fajitas

    Kristine's Kitchen Blog / Via kristineskitchenblog.com

    Ready in just 30 minutes, it's the perfect weeknight dinner. Top the portobello fajitas with any of your favorite Mexican toppings from salsa to jalapeño. Get the recipe.

    6. Cauliflower Tikka Masala

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (5)

    Vegetarian Gastronomy / Via vegetariangastronomy.com

    Made with coconut milk, tomatoes, cilantro, and lots of spices, you'll want to put this creamy and savory masala sauce on just about anything. Get the recipe.

    7. Vegan Mushroom Bolognese

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (6)

    Delicious Everyday / Via deliciouseveryday.com

    Savory mushrooms replace the ground beef in this vegan Bolognese. Flavored with red wine, chopped Italian tomatoes, diced veggies, garlic, and thyme, this dish will transport you to an Italian trattoria. Get the recipe.

    8. Vegetable Potstickers

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (7)

    Cilantro and Citronella / Via cilantroandcitronella.com

    These steamed dumplings are filled with chopped mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, and onion. They freeze like a dream so you can make a big batch at once and keep them around for lazy nights. Get the recipe.

    9. Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (8)

    B Britnell / Via bbritnell.com

    The only real cooking involved in this recipe is baking a sweet potato. Then, stuff it with a spiced mixture of onions and black beans. If you don't have time to make cashew cream, a drizzle of vegan yogurt will do the trick. Get the recipe.

    10. Vegan Pad See Ew

    Choosing Chia / Via choosingchia.com

    Twenty minutes is all you need to make this Thai classic. You can dress it up with tofu and any of your favorite veggies. Get the recipe.

    11. Vegan Cauliflower Stuffed Shells

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (9)

    Blissful Basil / Via blissfulbasil.com

    Instead of stuffing these giant shells with ricotta, this recipe calls for a mixture of cauliflower, nutritional yeast, almond milk, onion and garlic powder. Don't worry: It still tastes ridiculously creamy. Get the recipe.

    12. Coconut Curry Noodle Bowls

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (10)

    Change In Seconds / Via changeinseconds.com

    This flavorful broth is made with red curry paste, ginger, coconut milk, vegetable broth, hot chili paste, and soy sauce. Just omit the fish sauce to make this Asian-inspired recipe completely vegan. Get the recipe.

    13. Vegan Eggplant Gyros

    Delish Knowledge / Via delishknowledge.com

    Start with pita bread and grilled eggplant, then load these gyros up with all of your favorite Mediterranean flavors like cucumber, tomato, red onions, and hummus. Get the recipe.

    14. Garlic and White Wine Pasta With Brussels Sprouts

    Minimalist Baker / Via minimalistbaker.com

    Just because you're keeping a vegan diet doesn't mean you need to give up the glory of creamy pasta. This version gets its richness from a combination of arrowroot (or corn starch), almond milk, nutritional yeast, and vegan Parmesan cheese. Get the recipe.

    15. Lentil Shepherd's Pie

    Delish Knowledge / Via delishknowledge.com

    This comforting dish is made of lentil stew on the bottom and creamy mashed potatoes on top. Get the recipe.

    16. Mushroom and Leek Risotto

    Minimalist Baker / Via minimalistbaker.com

    This 30-minute risotto is an instant crowd pleaser, and it couldn't be easier. Just stir sautéed mushrooms, leeks, vegetable stock, and vegan butter into the cooked arborio rice and call it dinner. Get the recipe.

    17. Crispy Coconut Lime Baked Cauliflower Tacos

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (11)

    Veggie Inspired / Via veggieinspired.com

    Nope, these aren't fried fish tacos...they're baked cauliflower. The cauliflower gets breaded in coconut milk, panko, cornmeal, shredded coconut, and spices and then baked until golden brown. Get the recipe.

    18. Vegan Fried Rice

    Minimalist Baker / Via minimalistbaker.com

    The best part about this meal is how versatile it is. You can use rice or quinoa and toss in whatever stir-fry veggies you have on hand. Add extra firm tofu for even more protein. Get the recipe.

    19. Vegan Curried Cauliflower and Rice Soup

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (12)

    Cotter Crunch / Via cottercrunch.com

    This hearty soup is creamy (thanks to coconut milk) and a little spicy (thanks to curry powder, cumin, paprika, and red chili flakes). You'd be wise to make a big batch and save some for later. Get the recipe.

    20. Quinoa-Stuffed Eggplant With Tahini

    Simply Quinoa / Via simplyquinoa.com

    Melt-in-your-mouth eggplant gets filled with a savory mixture of quinoa, shallot, mushrooms, plum tomatoes, and lots of spices. Get the recipe.

    21. Bao Buns With Pulled Jackfruit

    Lazy Cat Kitchen / Via lazycatkitchen.com

    While these bao buns are out-of-this-world delicious, you can really serve this pulled jackfruit in tons of ways — over rice, in tortillas, or on a hamburger bun. Get the recipe.

    22. Garlic Mushroom Quinoa

    28 Meatless, Dairy-Free Recipes For Every Night In February (13)

    Damn Delicious / Via damndelicious.net

    This whole recipe comes together from start to finish in a single sauce pan. It may look simple, but it packs a ton of flavor. Get the recipe.

    23. Zucchini "Meatballs"

    Making Thyme For Health / Via makingthymeforhealth.com

    Serve these vegan meatballs over pasta, spiralized veggies, quinoa, or spaghetti squash. Get the recipe.

    24. Eggplant Cannelloni

    Every Last Bite / Via everylastbite.com

    This grilled eggplant gets stuffed with a creamy filling made with spinach, basil, soaked cashews, almond milk, and nutritional yeast. Get the recipe.

    25. Vegan Dan Dan Noodles

    Pickled Plum / Via pickledplum.com

    These Chinese-inspired noodles pack some serious spice, thanks to a hearty serving of chili oil. Get the recipe.

    26. Vegan Stuffed Cabbage

    Connoisseurus Veg / Via connoisseurusveg.com

    Instead of ground beef, this recipe calls for a quinoa and lentil filling that gets its flavor from red wine vinegar, vegetable broth, soy sauce, and smoked paprika. Get the recipe.

    27. Roasted Tomato and Red Pepper Soup

    Robust Recipes / Via robustrecipes.com

    This creamless soup is still totally decadent. It only takes about 35 minutes, but it tastes like its been simmering all day. Get the recipe.

    28. Spicy Chickpea Veggie Burgers

    Running On Real Food / Via runningonrealfood.com

    These filling burgers are made with mashed chickpeas, diced onion, grated zucchini, oats... plus a few secret ingredients that give them insane flavor (read: peanut butter and Sriracha). Get the recipe.

