28 Vegan Freezer Meals (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (2024)

Looking for Vegan Freezer Meals?

I've put together a collection of 28 Vegan Freezer Meals. They're all quick and easy recipes that rely mostly on pantry ingredients (for more on this topic, check out my 100 Vegan Recipes Using Pantry Staples). They're full of flavour, packed with nutrients, and are gluten-free and refined sugar free too. I've particularly focused on recipes that freeze and reheat well.

What type of food freezes well?

In general, saucy foods like curries , stews , soups and pasta sauces tend to freeze best .

Tips on how to store these freezer meals

These freezer meals are best stored in Tupperware containers in the freezer.

Tips on food hygiene/safety for frozen food

Transfer into a well-sealed Tupperware and leave to cool .

and . Place in the freezer as soon as it has cooled down - don't leave it sitting around at room temperature for too long.

Tips on defrosting freezer meals

Though you can leave the frozen food Tupperware to thaw out at room temperature for a few hours before you intend to reheat it, it's safer to do it in the fridge .

. The night before you want to eat it, transfer it from the freezer to the fridge to let it thaw out overnight.

Tips on reheating frozen food

You can reheat it in the microwave , but it's safer and the texture is better if you do it in a pot on the stove (hob) because you can make sure it has been properly heated through .

. For soups, curries, pasta sauces, stews etc you will sometimes need to add a small splash of water if liquid has been lost during the freezing and defrosting process.

How long do freezer meals keep for?

Up to a few months. Any longer than that and the flavour and texture can begin to deteriorate.

Chickpea Korma Curry

Asweet,creamy, mildcurry with chickpeas and cauliflower!

View recipe

Potato Pea Curry

Anutritious andnourishingcurry made with super simple ingredients!

Tip: Potatoes don't freeze well (they go mushy), so replace potatoes with sweet potatoes or any other vegetable.

Similar alternatives:

Cabbage Potato Curry

Pumpkin Curry

View recipe

Thai Green Curry Rice Soup

Afragrant,aromaticsoup filled withnuttybrown rice and vegetables!

Similar alternative:

Miso Brown Rice Soup

View recipe

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

This Roasted Red Pepper Pasta iscreamy,nutritiousand packed withflavour! Avibrantlycolourfuldish.

Tip: Freeze just the pasta sauce and boil the pasta fresh when you reheat the sauce.

View recipe

Spanish Chickpea Stew

This Spanish Chickpea Stew issupereasyto make,healthyyetsatisfying.

View recipe

Tofu Bolognese

ThisTofu Bolognese isfillingandsatisfying,healthyyetcomfortingandfull of flavour! Acrowd-pleasingdish that’s bound to satisfy even picky eaters.

Tip: Freeze just the pasta sauce and boil the pasta fresh when you reheat the sauce.

Similar alternative:

Shredded Eggplant Lentil Ragu

View recipe

White Bean Chili

This White Bean Chili is superflavourful,comfortingandhealthy. Asubtly spiced,richwhite sauce filled withcreamywhite beans andnuttysweetcorn.

View recipe

Creamy Tomato Soup

ThisCreamy Tomato Soup isrich and indulgent,full of flavour andwarming and comforting!

ThisCreamy Tomato Soup isrich and indulgent,full of flavour andwarming and comforting!

Japanese Curry

A salty-sweet,subtly spicedcurrysauce that's muchhealthierthan the traditionalversion!

Tip: Potatoes don't freeze well (they go mushy), so replace potatoes with sweet potatoes or any other vegetable.

View recipe

Sweet Potato Peanut Soup

ThisSweet Potato Peanut Soup iswarming and comforting,spicy and flavourfulandsuper nourishing!

Similar alternatives:

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Curry Soup

View recipe

Peanut Tofu Satay Curry

Thefragrant, rich, peanutty curry sauce transforms tofu into something you won't be able to stop eating!

Similar alternative:

Chickpea Sweet Potato Peanut Curry

View recipe

Thai Green Curry

This Thai Green Curry isfragrant,creamyand supernutritious!

Similar alternative:

Thai Massaman Curry

View recipe

Corn Chowder

This Corn Chowder issweetandcreamy,supereasyto make, andnutritiousandfilling!

Similar alternatives:

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cream of Asparagus Soup

Zucchini Soup

View recipe

Chickpea Coconut Mango Curry

ThisChickpea Coconut Mango Curry is fresh and fruity, hearty and satisfying and filled with juicy mango, nutty chickpeas and creamy cashews!

View recipe

Eggplant Chickpea Peanut Curry

ThisEggplant Chickpea Peanut Curry is super nutritious, rich and creamy and perfectly spiced!

View recipe

Tortilla Soup

This Tortilla Soup isrichandflavourful,comfortingandwarmingand sonutritious!

Tip: If making the tortilla strips, make them fresh when you reheat it.

View recipe

Chickpea Tikka Masala

ThisChickpea Tikka Masala isrichandcreamy,perfectly tangyandfull of flavour. It's muchhealthier than the traditional version!

View recipe

If you try out any of these vegan freezer meals,I’d really love to hear anyfeedback! Please give it a rating, leave a comment, or tag a photo @rhiansrecipes #rhiansrecipes onInstagram! Thank you.