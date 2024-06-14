29 Delicious Vegan Dinner Recipes (2024)

127 Comments

Below, you’ll find wholesome vegan meals made with affordable and protein-rich whole grains, beans, and nuts. You’ll also see plenty of fresh, colorful produce, and occasionally some tofu. No funny meat substitutes here.

As a vegetarian, a lot of my recipes happen to be vegan, or would be if I simply left off a sprinkle of cheese or a fried egg. I’ve enjoyed a few too many heavy meals over the past few days, so I thought we could lighten up a little with my favorite vegan dinners.

I love the challenge of making my favorite recipes vegan, like when I figured out how to make the lasagna and enchiladas in my cookbook without the cheese. Honestly, the cheese-free variations are just as tempting as the originals. In total, the book offers 96 tested vegan/vegan-option recipes.

These recipes are only a small selection of the vegan recipes on Cookie and Kate. Browse the vegan recipe index to see them all!

1) Amazing Vegan Mac and Cheese

“I made this at my daughters request and have to admit I was skeptical as we are neither vegan or vegetarian. It was awesome, all three of my children and my wife raved about it, we will definitely be making this again.” – Patrick

2) Sugar Snap Pea and Carrot Soba Noodles

“Made this for dinner on Tuesday – and it was phenomenal… filling, flavorful, and great the next day too! Love your blog as I try to up my number of meat-free days each week!” – Rebecca

3) Kale, Black Bean and Avocado Burrito Bowl

Gluten free

“I just wanted to thank you for posting this recipe. It’s hard to think of a recipe that is not only this delicious, but where every single ingredient is a great nutrition boost! After eating this, I legit felt like popeye right after he gulps down a can (ew) of spinach. Also, I’ve always been weird about raw kale (even though I’m addicted to the roasted stuff), but this marinated kale was fantastic! So thanks again! This has been added to the top of my list in the recipe rotation.” – Erica

4) Creamy (vegan!) Butternut Squash Linguine with Fried Sage

“What can I say, all 6 kids LOVED this and that’s a first for meat free night in my house. Thank you!” – Miriam

5) Favorite Veggie Burgers

Gluten free (contingent upon your bun situation)

“Yum yum yum! I made them tonight and they are so delicious! Thank you! I am a sucker for sweet + spicy, but holy cow this was particularly delicious. I wasn’t able to get the millet and agree with others that quinoa works great! I know what I’m bringing for lunch tomorrow – very excited for these leftovers. Thank you!” – Krystal

6) Vegetable Paella

Gluten free

“Wow – This dish is amazing! The smoky rice and colorful veggies make this recipe pop both in flavor and aesthetically. My first time making Paella and it came together easily. I was even successful with the socarrat. Thanks for another delicious recipe :-)” – Dani

7) Mujadara (Lentils and Rice with Caramelized Onions)

Gluten free

“I just made this dish. Friend of mine from Lebanon introduced to me this dish and wanted to try out on my own. You recipe is on point with flavors. Thank you for sharing.” – Ina

8) Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowls

Gluten free. This recipe features my go-to method for roasting spaghetti squash.

“I’ve never tried spaghetti squash, but my roommate and I made these last night, and were totally won over! This recipe is such a wonderful alternative to traditional burrito bowls, which tend to leave me more full than I’d like. And, wow, the colors are gorgeous and bright. Thank you so much for sharing!” – Rana

9) Spiced Vegan Lentil Soup (AKA the Best!)

Gluten free

“Just wanted to post a long overdue comment about this amazing soup! I’ve made this around 8 times, and it’s my absolute favorite lentil soup recipe!! Its hearty, filling and delicious!! I love the addition of the cumin and curry powder for a change of taste – my absolute fav!” – Tasha

10) Spicy Sweet Potato and Green Rice Burrito Bowls

Gluten free

“Slam Dunk for dinner tonight!!! I am so happy there is some left over for lunch tomorrow :) And I realized I forgot the pepitas- will toast some for the leftovers. I served it deconstructed on my kids’ plates and they all gobbled it up, even mixing and matching a little. Will definitely be keeping this in the rotation.” – Mary Beth

11) West African Peanut Soup

Gluten free

“This might officially be my favorite of your recipes. I made it last night with kale and homemade veggie stock and it was out of this world good. If I could give it six stars I most certainly would.” – Gwyn

12) Pinto Posole

Gluten free

“Shortly after making this delicious dish that the whole family enjoyed, I was asking my six year old son about his favorite food. He quickly replied, “That dish you made!” (Pinto Posole). Thank you for this and all of your wonderful recipes!” – Mariah

13) Laura’s Burrito-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Gluten free

“We tried the burrito-stuffed sweet potatoes three nights ago, and my family loved them. Tasty, well balanced nutritionally and texture-wise, appealing to the eye (esp. with the shredded purple cabbage)–a terrific find, and not too time-consuming or labor intensive for the cook (moi).” – Elizabeth

14) Butternut Squash Chipotle Chili with Avocado

Gluten free

“I made this recipe today for a dinner party as a vegan alternative to the beef in red wine that I also cooked for the meat eaters. Guess which one was almost totally gone and got the most requests for the recipe? Yours of course!” – Jane

15) Pasta e fa*gioli

Potentially gluten free

“This soup is so very comforting and has *spectacular* flavor. Minestrone-like soups have never topped my list of favorites, but I’m a convert with this recipe! Looking forward to making this many times in the cooler months to come.” – Amy

16) Hummus Quesadillas

“I just made your recipe tonight LOVED IT! I used Trader Joe’s sun dried tomato hummus and put spinach, olives, and sun dried tomatoes. Honestly made me wonder why I even ate cheese quesadillas in the first place!” – Katie

17) Best Vegan Lasagna

“This recipe is delicious! I am amazed how yummy the cashew cream is and we never missed the cheese! I couldn’t wait to eat the leftovers the next day. I shared this recipe with several friends because I was so impressed. My husband is not a vegetarian and he loved it too.” – Tiffany

18) Anything-Goes Kale Salad with Green Tahini Dressing

Gluten free

“The dressing on this salad is amazing! For the salad, we did kale, carrots, sliced bell peppers, golden raisins, and pistachios. It was delish! Super excited we still have more dressing left over so we can make it again!” – Raquel

19) Vegan Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

“Just made this last night and it is so so yummy. One of the best sauces that I have had. Would never have thought to put capers and the brine in it but I think is really what made the taste. Can’t wait to eat this again. Thank you Kate for your great recipes!” – Malia

Gluten free

“I’ve made this twice within a week, it is so good! It’s crunchy peanutty goodness! Great for lunches and dinners, super easy to make.” – Jane

21) Crispy Falafel

Gluten free

“Love love love this recipe!! Tried other baked falafel recipes before but had not that were this good! I think it’s the cinnamon which seems to make them seem a little bit indulgent! Awesome recipe! Thanks for sharing!” – Mark

22) Spicy Black Bean Soup

Gluten free

“This recipe is SO GOOD!!! WOW! It’s absolutely delicious and SUPER easy to make (not to mention inexpensive). It made plenty to freeze too so it really makes a great meal for a large family or for people looking to stretch their meals out over a couple days. I’ll definitely be making this frequently! Thanks, Kate!” – Amy

23) Thai Red Curry with Vegetables

Gluten free

“I’m a long time reader, and must say this recipe is so AWESOME I was finally compelled to comment. Your recipes are always just what I am looking for, and this one is perfect. Seriously. Good job! I’m about to make this for maybe the 4th time…” – Elizabeth

24) Roasted Butternut Squash Tacos

Gluten free

“Made these for dinner (using sweet potatoes) and the boyfriend and I loved them! He told me this is his favorite vegetarian recipe I’ve made so far and we plan to make it again soon. I made it with a Mexican inspired quinoa salad over spinach as a side. Thanks for a new favorite recipe, Kate!” – Paige

25) Peanut Slaw with Soba Noodles

“Oh my goodness, I made this slaw for dinner tonight and it was AMAZING. No exaggeration – it was so, so good! (The manfriend enjoyed it as well!) I only used half a cabbage and there are so many leftovers – looking forward to taking them to the office for lunch tomorrow! Thanks for the recipe – this one is definitely a keeper!” – Maresa

26) Build-Your-Own Buddha Bowl

Gluten free

“LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe. The carrot ginger dressing is so delicious! A great vegetarian dish. Even my die hard carnivore husband loves it for dinner.” – M

27) Thai Green Curry with Spring Vegetables

Gluten free

“This was absolutely delicious! It definitely rivals the curry at our favorite local Thai restaurant. This is going to become a regular dinner at my house!” – Kristina

28) Thai Mango Cabbage Wraps with Crispy Tofu and Peanut Sauce

Gluten free

“OK, OK, so I’ve always loved this blog and the recipes, but this recipe sent me over the top. It is DELICIOUS. My husband said, “When did you become gourmet?” And then I immediately went and pre-ordered your book. Thanks again for another great recipe.” – Erin

29) Homemade Vegetarian Chili

Gluten free

“I have been making this chili for over a year now. It’s delicious and reheats well. I often add some different or extra veggies or switch up a can of black beans for kidney, depending on my mood and pantry. It’s always a winner! The recipes on this site have never failed me! Great job Kate!” – Tiffany

