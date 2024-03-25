29 of the Best Cozy Chili Recipes to Keep You Warm All Season Long (2024)

Looking for a new favorite chili recipe? Or maybe you need a new chili recipe for a game day party. We've got delicious homemade chili recipes ready for you to try! Ideas for spicy chili recipes, vegetarian chili recipes, and creamy chicken chili recipes will inspire your next meal. With these takes on chili, you'll have plenty of options to keep you warm and cozy throughout the cool fall and winter months.

01of 29 Copycat Turkey Chili View Recipe Our Test Kitchen's turkey chili recipe is inspired by the famous Panera version you love ordering. With mostly cans involved in the long ingredient list, this (almost) dump dinner comes together in less than an hour, so it's perfect for busy weeknights. As one BHG reviewer raves, "This is one of the chili recipes we make on repeat come fall and winter because everyone loves it."

02of 29 Classic Chili View Recipe Rich, chunky, and filled with flavor, this traditional beef chili recipe is a classic for a reason. In fact, it's been a Better Homes & Gardens fan-favorite for decades. Add an extra sprinkle of cheese and a dollop of sour cream for a creamy finish.

03of 29 Spicy White Chili View Recipe A pinch of cayenne delivers mild heat, while shredded Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream enrich the white-bean broth. To make this soup budget-friendly and hearty, make it a turkey chili recipe by using up your leftover Thanksgiving bird. Or if you've got a rotisserie chicken on hand, use that for easy prep.

04of 29 Texas Chuck Roast Chili View Recipe This Texas chili recipe gets tons of meaty flavor from a boneless beef chuck roast. Though if you'd prefer ground beef, there's info on how to substitute it. To achieve the thick texture, we've added some Masa Harina (corn flour) to the base. Use the instructions for the slow cooker version or the pressure cooker version to best suit your schedule. The 7 Best Small Slow Cookers for Entertaining, Meal Prep, and More, According to Testing

05of 29 Jalapeño Popper Chili View Recipe If you love ordering jalapeño poppers, this creamy chili recipe is perfect for you. Adding fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese to the chili echoes the flavors of the game-day favorite. Top each bowl with a piece of crispy bacon for extra texture and flavor.

06of 29 Chili-Pasta Skillet Chili-Pasta Skillet For a chili recipe that's extra hearty, add just a little bit of pasta. Two ounces is all that's called for here so the recipe is still a chili recipe at its core, but with a flourish of a macaroni for a family-friendly change-up.

07of 29 Beef and Bean Chili View Recipe A generous handful of corn chips is the crunchy accent on this easy chili recipe. It takes only 10 minutes to simmer and blend flavors of beef, onions, tomato, jalapeño chile peppers, and beans. Oh, and this one's got a special ingredient (chocolate!) to give it a rich, deep flavor.

08of 29 See Also The Essential Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: Fresh and Foolproof Plant-Based Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker|Hardcover Pork Rib Chili with Corn Bread View Recipe This is one of our more unusual chili recipes but it looks and tastes familiar, so it's a low-risk new recipe to add to your repertoire. What makes it unusual? For starters pork ribs are the meat used instead of ground meat. Then we also add fresh poblano peppers and a bit of brewed coffee (yes, coffee) for deep flavor. Everything comes together in your slow cooker—even the corn bread, which you add for the last hour.

09of 29 Two-Tomato Stew Chili View Recipe This beef chili packs a two-tomato wallop with both dried and canned tomatoes. We've also thrown in some extra veggies (carrots, green chiles, and onions) for good measure. Crushed red pepper adds bite, balanced by mild and sweet red and green chiles. Test Kitchen Tip: No chili seasoning on hand? Raid your spice cabinet and make your own with our homemade chili seasoning recipe.

10of 29 Veggie Chili Verde with Seitan Crumbles and Lager View Recipe Ground seitan (wheat gluten) gives this vegan chili recipe a "meaty" texture even carnivores can enjoy. Give your chili bowl an extra punch of flavor by topping with fresh cilantro, green onion, and cherry tomatoes. Since this is a beer chili, you should probably serve it with some cold brews. Our Best Vegetarian Soup Recipes

11of 29 In-Your-Sleep Chili View Recipe This simple chili recipe is true to its name: anyone can make it. Grab your five ingredients and throw them in the slow cooker for a meal so easy, you could practically make this one in your sleep. All you'll need is your favorite toppings and you're ready to dig in. 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Recipes That Make Home-Cooked Dinners a Breeze

12of 29 Southwestern Meatball Chili View Recipe Bookmark this quick weeknight meal. Refrigerated meatballs, frozen mixed veggies, quick-chopped tomatoes, and spices are all you need for a family-pleasing chili dinner in less than 30 minutes.

13of 29 Winter Woods Chili View Recipe For a chili that's sure to satisfy the meat-lovers in your family, try this recipe: It combines beef and bacon. Mix the classic cheddar topper with fresh oregano for a new twist. If you wind up with leftovers, try freezing it for another chilly night in the future.

14of 29 Pork and Poblano Green Chili View Recipe To keep this green chili recipe extra green, use poblano peppers and a green bell pepper in addition to the salsa verde (that's green salsa). Then top with fresh cilantro for a bright green garnish, if you like.

15of 29 Chunky Vegetable Chili View Recipe No need to worry about a veggie side dish when you make this produce-filled meatless chili recipe. Zucchini, bell pepper, onion, celery, tomatoes, and corn are all included in the hearty mix. Add your favorite toppers to complete each bowl.

16of 29 Game Day Chili View Recipe There are few dishes that scream football season as chili does. Get your home tailgate party going with this delicious slow cooker chili recipe. The beef chili is accompanied by some sweet and smoky spices. Bittersweet chocolate and dried plums sweeten and thicken the mix while balancing the spiciness in this all-time favorite game day recipe.

17of 29 Harvest Chili View Recipe With harvest in the name, this is obviously one seasonal recipe you don't want to skip. Cayenne and chili powder add heat to the mix of chicken-apple sausage, butternut squash, and Granny Smith apples. Ladle it onto a bed of polenta for a satisfying one-dish dinner.

18of 29 Mexican-Inspired Chili View Recipe Add bigger flavor to your chili by using Mexican-style stewed tomatoes, diced green chiles, and plenty of chili powder and cumin. We love letting the flavors come together for hours in the slow cooker, but you could also cook this recipe on the stovetop, if you prefer. The Midwest is Obsessed with Eating Cinnamon Rolls with Chili

19of 29 Vegetarian Green Chili View Recipe Cilantro, spinach, edamame, and green onions send a healthy message in this vegetarian chili recipe. Oh, and it's also got some rice and creamy avocado to make it extra filling. A jar of salsa verde is a time-saving ingredient that makes this chili unique. Healthy Soups, Stews, and Chilis to Warm You from the Inside Out

20of 29 New World Chili View Recipe For a pleasing twist on slow cooker chili, try this pumpkin-packed turkey chili recipe that also stars dried cranberries and jalapeño peppers. It's a fall recipe you'll definitely make every year (if not more!).

21of 29 Pineapple Pork Chili View Recipe Pineapple in chili may sound like one of the more unique chili recipes out there, but the balance of slightly sweet with the spice and succulence of chili is a flavor combo you'll want to try. The pineapple garnish is optional, so the only "special" ingredient you need is pineapple salsa. By the way, the entire recipe requires only 5 ingredients!

22of 29 Kickin' Chicken Chili View Recipe Try something new with chicken breasts. Here they contribute to a terrific chili recipe, especially when mixed with green salsa, bell peppers, onion, beans, and diced tomatoes. Make this one on a Sunday and enjoy the leftovers for easy lunches the next few days. How to Bake Chicken Breasts So They're Always Juicy, Never Dry

23of 29 Slow Cooker Cheesy Chili Mac View Recipe Two childhood classics (macaroni and chili) combine in this easy one-pot dinner. And with the help of your Instant Pot or slow cooker, this recipe couldn't get much easier! Just remember to cook the pasta separately and save it for serving time so it doesn't get mushy. Top with corn chips for some crunch.

24of 29 Pulled Pork Skillet Chili View Recipe Chili can be made on a skillet, too. Hearty and flavorful, this chili will warm you on even the most blustery of winter evenings. What really sets this dish apart, however, is the brilliant addition of cornbread dumplings right on top of your dish.

25of 29 Wasatch Mountain Chili View Recipe Hominy, chicken, and Great Northern beans create a tantalizing trio for your tastebuds in this jazzed up white chili recipe. For even more flavor, dress up each serving with green salsa, tortilla chips, and fresh cilantro. Bonus: this quick-cooking chili only takes 15 minutes to prepare.

26of 29 Southwestern White Chili View Recipe You can have this easy chili recipe on the table in just 30 minutes. The weeknight meal is filled with chili-staples like beans, chiles, and chicken. Top each bowl with shredded Monterey jack cheese.

27of 29 Summer Chili View Recipe This quick chili recipe is a pantry favorite. In just 20 minutes, you'll have a comforting bowl filled with ingredients you likely already have on hand. Toss canned beans, frozen corn, and canned tomatoes into the pot to create a new take on classic chili.

28of 29 All-American Chili All-American Chili Beef, beans, tomato things, and spices—this is the classic chili recipe so many crave. Of course you can make it your own by adding your favorite toppings, but you can't go wrong with a quick-to-make boxed corn bread mix.