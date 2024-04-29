29 Weight Watchers Friendly Holiday Recipes (2024)

Enjoy your favorite holiday foods without the guilt.

The holidays are filled with traditions that include eating all your favorite dishes, but because of this, most of us gain about five pounds during the holiday season. With our 29 Weight Watchers friendly recipes, your holiday menu can include all the traditional foods you love without the worry of unwanted pounds. Be sure to follow the recommended serving sizes in order to stay within the points indicated.

Breakfast

1. Slow Cooker French Toast Casserole (6 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Enjoy the rich sweet taste of classic French toast but without an ounce of guilt.Smartpoints: 9

2. (6 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Our carrot and zucchini muffins are made with whole grains, which contain fiber that aids in weight management.SmartPoints: 6

3. Individual Egg and Spinach Bowls (1 Freestyle SmartPoint)

Take the guess work out of portion control by prepare this perfectly portioned breakfast the night before. It’s perfect for busy moms and dads.SmartPoints: 2

4. Crustless Vegetable Quiche (2 Freestyle SmartPoints)

It’s now possible to enjoy a crustless quiche packed with flavor, not extra fat or calories.

SmartPoints: 4

5. Breakfast Yogurt Parfait to Go (6 Freestyle SmartPoints)

The fruits included in this recipe can be swapped out with your seasonal favorites to provide you with anutritious breakfast to-go!SmartPoints: 6

6. Cinnamon Apple Breakfast Quinoa (3 Freestyle SmartPoints)

By cooking the quinoa in naturally sweet almond milk, the grain takes on a rich and creamy texture. Pair this with the sweet crunch of a freshly diced apple, and you have a winning breakfast combination!SmartPoints: 8

Sides



7. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Mash (4 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This recipe is our version of sweet potato casserole.It even a great option if you want to take a dish to someone else’s home for the holidays.SmartPoints: 4

8. Cheesy Potato Bake (7 Freestyle SmartPoints)The next time you’re looking for baked potato ideas, this easy recipe will hit the spot without leaving you feeling guilty!

SmartPoints: 7

9. Roasted Broccoli with Red Peppers (3 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Broccoli and red peppers make a delicious combination. The peppers add some brightness and natural sweetness to this easy prep side dish.SmartPoints: 3

10. Healthy Collard Greens (5 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This recipe is made without the usual ham hocks which add extra calories and fat. Instead, we opted for a few surprise alternatives that make this side extra tasty without wrecking havoc on your waistline.

SmartPoints: 5

11. Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes (4 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Mashed potatoes get a bad rap, but it is possible to make a healthier version. We couldn’t sacrifice mashed potatoes all together, so we just had to come up with a version that was far lower in fat.SmartPoints: 5

12.Dijon Roasted Cabbage (2 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Give this savory Cabbage recipe a try, and you just might have a new favorite side dish!

SmartPoints: 2

13. Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce (4 Freestyle SmartPoints)

With just four ingredients, you’ve got a crazy good cranberry sauce that everyone will love.

SmartPoints: 4

14.Slow Cooker Southern Style Green Beans (1 Freestyle SmartPoint)

Replacing that fatty ham hock with garden-fresh herbs turned this high calorie dish into a nourishing side that everyone will enjoy.SmartPoints: 1

15. Slow Cooker Cornbread Stuffing (9 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Toss ingredients in the slow cooker while preparing other dishes.Chicken broth keeps the stuffing moist and flavorful, while celery gives it a nice crunch.

SmartPoints: 6

16. Waldorf Salad with Creamy Yogurt Dressing (7 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Traditional fruit salad has never tasted so good! You’ll love the flavor and your family will never guess it’s not made without all the fattening mayonnaise or cool whip.SmartPoints: 7

Entrees



17.Slow Cooker Herb Crusted Turkey Breast (0 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Turkey dishes are often reserved for special occasions, but this dish is great for any day of the year. The herbs in this turkey recipe adds to the flavor while slow cooking makes it extra moist.SmartPoints: 3

18.Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin (6 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Try this recipe as the main dish, or shred it and pile it on top of your favorite bun or roll. Either way, this mouthwatering tenderloin is super moist and packed with flavor.

SmartPoints: 7

19. Skinny Lasagna Rolls (7 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This award winning recipe isa healthy alternative to regular lasagna. Make Skinny Lasagna Rolls ahead of time and keep them in the freezer for a delicious recipe that the entire family will love.

SmartPoints: 9

20.Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Roast (2 Freestyle SmartPoints)

The chicken in this slow cooker recipe is moist and flavorful and the vegetables are seasoned and cooked to mouthwatering perfection.

SmartPoints: 5

21. Slow Cooker Pomegranate Chicken Breast (7 Freestyle SmartPoints)

This extra-moist chicken is perfect for sandwiches or as the main course. The secret to sealing in moisture of chicken breasts is revealed in this recipe.

SmartPoints: 9

22. Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken (1 Freestyle SmartPoint)

This fan favorite has been pinned over 56,000 times. It’s likely because it takes very little effort to make this dish that’s super flavorful and delicious.

SmartPoints: 4

23. Zesty Chicken Fajitas in Lettuce Wraps (3 Freestyle SmartPoints)

We know you’re busy and we kept that in mind when creating this simple and yummy wrap recipe. The kids will love this mini wraps too!

SmartPoints: 3

Desserts



24. Holiday Ginger Spice Cookies (4 Freestyle SmartPoints)

These holiday treats are sweet indulgences that your friends and family will neverguess are comprised of 100% clean ingredients!

SmartPoints: 4

25. Clean Eating Almond Butter Fudge (5 Freestyle SmartPoints)

There’s no cooking involved with this fudge recipe. This recipe has just four ingredients and is great right out of the freezer. Yum!SmartPoints: 5

26. Quinoa Chocolate Drops (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Make these yummy drops and give as gifts, take to work and share with co-workers, or keep them all to yourself. Enjoy one a day!SmartPoints: 8

27. Skinny Chai Cookies (8 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Love the taste of chai? A perfect blend of spices is what makes these cookies extra delish.SmartPoints: 8

28. Slow Cooker Fudge (9 Freestyle SmartPoints)

Traditional fudge taste without the added fat or calories. Rich and outrageously good!

SmartPoints: 6

29.Clean Eating Pumpkin Streusel Bars (5 Freestyle SmartPoints)

A cross between pumpkin pie and cake, this clean eating recipe is made without any refined sugar or white flour. Feel free to add some minced pecans to the streusel for a crunchier topping.SmartPoints: 5