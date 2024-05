2x Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Screenprotector - Folie Screen Protector Samsung Watch... | bol (2024)

Negatief, positief, neutraal: we zetten een review altijd online. We controleren wel eerst of ’ie voldoet aan onze reviewvoorwaarden en niet nep is. We controleren ook of ’ie is geschreven door iemand die het artikel heeft gekocht via bol.com en zetten dit er dan bij. De controles gebeuren automatisch, al kijken er soms mensen mee. Bol.com betaalt niet voor reviews. Als een reviewer door een andere partij is vergoed, staat dit in de review zelf.

FAQs

The Watch 6 series is made of armor, aluminum, and sapphire crystal glass, making it more durable than most. However, it can still be damaged if you aren't careful. Scratching, scuffing, or even cracking your shiny new watch will ruin the look, so the best way to prevent that is by using a case and screen protector.

The Galaxy Watch 5's sapphire crystal-protected display offers significant protection against scratches, but it's not entirely damage-proof.

Screen protector



It is also the least you can do to safeguard the screen from damage. The screen is the most vulnerable area of a smartwatch and needs the most care. You can purchase tempered glass or a special anti-reflection and anti-glare screen guard that will provide an extra layer of protection.

As with the previous model, the Watch 5 comes in two sizes; 44mm and 40mm. The smaller size of the 40mm model means a lighter design which you might find more comfortable to wear, but it also means a smaller display and a smaller battery inside.

Safeguarding your display from drops, scratches, and even fingerprints is essential and actually quite easy now with the wide variety of screen protectors and cases available in the market.

Reduced Screen Clarity: One common drawback of screen protectors is that they can affect the device's screen clarity, particularly if you opt for lower-quality protectors. The installation process could lead to bubbles or smudges, further compromising the visual experience.

Our watch is crafted with premium Sapphire crystal that's 1.6 times harder. Tough enough to withstand just about anything your day dishes out.

In addition to providing a thicker and stronger layer of protection for your phone's screen, a tempered glass screen protector also has a look and feel that's very similar to your standard smartphone screen. As a result, you may not notice the screen protector as much as you would with a plastic one.

You can also find screen protectors for most popular smartwatches to keep the display scratch-free, while for some high-end smartwatches like the Apple Watch series, you may even be able to find small cases to protect the whole body. Next, make sure your watch straps are secure while being comfortable.

The Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit2, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic can stay under 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Thanks to its titanium casing, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is slightly tougher than the Galaxy Watch5, which makes it more suited to outdoor adventures. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro also has a larger battery than the Galaxy Watch5, coming with a whopping 590 mAh battery2.

Samsung claims the base-model Watch 5's battery can last 50 hours on a single charge. That may be closer to true in the 44mm model, but the smaller 40mm version only manages about a day and a half of real-world use.

With the Samsung BioActive Sensor, it even measures body composition. Delivering enhanced display readability and superior scratch resistance, approaching that of Sapphire, its rugged display features Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+.

Protection: Tempered glass screen protectors are generally more durable and offer better protection against scratches and cracks compared to plastic screen protectors. This is because tempered glass is thicker and stronger than plastic.

No. Unless you want your screen protector to be very scratch resistant. It wont help much from a high fall (has low impact protection) as glass will shatter. I do suggest at least some kind of screen protector though, as regular wear and tear will wear down your phones screen and small scratches will come in time.

Screen protectors can also help to reduce the growth of bacteria, mould or mildew that may come into contact with a device - all of which can result in stains or even odours on the screen display.