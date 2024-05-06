3 Best Apple TV VPNs in USA for 2024 (2024)

Home Best Vpn For Apple Tv

Last updated: January 17, 2024 William Sams This guide talks about the best VPNs for Apple TV, so you can unlock its full potential and access geo-restricted content. We'll also be walking you through how to set up a VPN with Apple TV.

In 2024, the use of smart TVs like Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Fire TV is prevalent. These devices are constantly connected to the internet, making VPNs crucial for added security and access to global content. With the tvOS 17 update, you can directly install VPNs on Apple TV, enhancing your streaming experience and ensuring privacy on all your smart TV platforms.

Meanwhile, Securing the best VPN for Apple TV in USA is essential for a seamless streaming experience, especially when overcoming geo-restrictions. As Apple TV continues to be a popular choice for entertainment, users often encounter limitations due to content availability based on location.

The best VPN for USA serves as a virtual gateway, allowing users to access a broader range of content by masking their IP address and bypassing geographical restrictions. ExpressVPN emerges as the leading choice, offering robust security features and reliable performance for anyone aiming to elevate their Apple TV streaming experience.

Let’s delve into a discussion about a connection of Apple TV with a VPN in USA.

3 Best Apple TV VPNs in USA – Quick Overview Here is a quick look at my selected 3 best VPNs for Apple TV in USA in 2024. ExpressVPN : Best VPN for Apple TV in USA. ExpressVPN is a reliable VPN as it greatly supports iOS devices, Mac, and Apple TVs. It costs US$ 6.67 /mo - Grab 3 Free Months + 49% OFF 12-Month Plan along with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark : Pocket-Friendly VPN for Apple TV in USA. Surfshark is an affordable VPN service that Supports all Apple devices. It costs US$ 2.49 /mo (Get 84% + 2 Months FREE on 2-Year Plan) along with a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN : Largest Server Network for Apple TV in USA. NordVPN offers a variety of servers around the globe. It Supports active Apple products at a cost US$ 3.99 /mo (Get 57% Off + 3 Months FREE on 2-Year Plan) along with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read more on Detailed Analysis || FAQs.

Why do I need a VPN for Apple TV in USA?

While it’s true that Apple TV doesn’t have a native web browser, there are still compelling reasons to consider using a VPN in USA with it. One significant advantage is the ability to access geo-restricted content. With a VPN, you can virtually change your location, granting you access to a broader range of streaming libraries worldwide.

In addition to accessing geo-restricted content, a VPN for Apple TV in USA also helps protect your privacy by hiding your real IP address. Streaming services often share user data with third parties, and using a VPN makes it harder for them to track and profile your online activities, giving you greater control over your digital privacy and security.

The Best VPN for Apple TV in USA – Detailed Analysis

Following a comprehensive evaluation of 50+ VPN services, I tested various VPNs, considering factors such as performance, features, pricing, ease of use, technical support, and more. Not all VPNs are compatible with streaming devices. Let’s look at the best VPNs for Apple TV in USA.

1. ExpressVPN: Best VPN for Apple TV in USA



Key Features Server Count: 3000 servers in 105 countries

servers in countries Streaming supported via MediaStreamer

Compatible Devices – compatible with Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Kodi, Roku, and more.

Security Features – AES-256-bit, kill switch, Wiregurad, Obfuscated servers, and many more

Speed – An average speed of 89+ MBPS on a 100 Mbps connectivity.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Apple TV in USA. Based in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN is renowned for its turbo-speed streaming and security features in the marketplace. It establishes 3000 servers in 105 countries.

Security and Privacy

ExpressVPN upholds a strict no-logs policy, subjected to audits by KPMG, Cure53, and PwC. Utilizing the Lightway protocol and AES 256-bit encryption, this VPN ensures blazing-fast speeds and top-notch security. It is an ideal choice for Apple TV users in USA seeking a high-end VPN without concerns.

The security features of ExpressVPN are robust, encompassing a kill switch, Threat Manager, DNS leak protection, Perfect Forward Secrecy, Split Tunneling, and more.

Additionally, ExpressVPN Hulu in USA is a versatile solution, seamlessly working to unlock a wide array of streaming content. Furthermore, ExpressVPN Netflix in USA, ensures a smooth and unrestricted streaming experience for users.

The compatibility of ExpressVPN with major streaming platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and others makes it a top choice for those seeking a VPN that effortlessly caters to their diverse streaming preferences.

It’s important to mention that Apple TV devices lack official VPN support. However, contemporary premium VPNs like ExpressVPN provide Smart DNS services, such as the Mediastreamer feature, enabling VPN usage on devices without formal VPN installation support. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming HBO Max on Apple TV in USA.

Ease of Use

ExpressVPN’s Mediastreamer, effortlessly unblocking movies on Apple TV, becomes a seamless experience. It utilizes a RAM infrastructure to avoid storing logs and deliver the fastest speeds to its users.

With additional compatibility for devices like Kodi, Roku, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. It is also the best VPN for Firestick in USA. ExpressVPN is also the best VPN Apple Watch in USA, delivering seamless and secure connectivity to safeguard your online activities on the go. It provides support for 8 devices simultaneously connected on a single subscription.

Users can elevate their streaming experience with ExpressVPN for Apple TV in USA. Opt for ExpressVPN for Apple TV and enjoy your favorites online lag-free. Moreover, ExpressVPN facilitates its users with a 24/7 live chat option. So do not hesitate to reach out if you are stuck with something.

Speed and Performance

During my comprehensive ExpressVPN speed test in USA for Apple TV, the performance was exceptional. The VPN exhibited impressive results, with a download speed reaching 89.42 Mbps and an upload speed of 84.64 Mbps. These robust speeds provide a seamless streaming experience, making ExpressVPN a reliable choice for Apple TV enthusiasts.

I got excellent speeds when I used ExpressVPN.

Value for Money

ExpressVPN is currently offered at US$ 6.67 /mo - Grab 3 Free Months + 49% OFF 12-Month Plan. For those wanting to explore the service risk-free, there’s a 7-day ExpressVPN free trial available for mobile devices. Furthermore, subscribers enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing ample time to assess the service. If unsatisfied, ExpressVPN offers a hassle-free refund process by canceling within 30 days.

For more information, check out this full ExpressVPN review in USA.

Pros Supports Apple TV Generations 4th and 5th.

MediaStreamer feature for effortless streaming on Apple TV

Strict no-logs policy

30 days money back guarantee

7-day free trial for Android and macOS users. Cons Pricey than competitors

2. Surfshark: Pocket-Friendly VPN for Apple TV in USA

Key Features Server Count: 3200 servers in 100 countries

servers in countries Streaming supported using Smart DNS

Compatible Devices – compatible with Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Kodi, Roku, and more.

Security Features – AES-256-bit, kill switch, WireGurad, Obfuscated servers, and many more

Speed – An average speed of 81+ Mbps on a 100 Mbps connectivity.

Surfshark is the most pocket-friendly VPN for Apple TV, priced at just US$ 2.49 /mo (Get 84% + 2 Months FREE on 2-Year Plan). It provides 3200 servers in 100 countries along with various server locations in the US and other regions of the world. This large server network also makes Surfshark the best VPN for Digital Nomads in USA.

Security and Privacy

Your data remains secure with Surfshark, using the unbreakable AES 256-bit encryption method. To enhance security further, it supports advanced protocols such as OpenVPN, IKEv2, and the cutting-edge WireGuard.

Surfshark offers various features, including MultiHop for double-traffic encryption, CleanWeb to eliminate ads, trackers, and malware, and Bypasser for selectively splitting tunnel traffic through specific apps. These bold security measures and features contribute to a comprehensive and safe online experience with Surfshark.

It is one of the best VPNs for Apple TV, with user-friendly steps to set it up on Apple TV devices. I tested its effectiveness in unblocking geo-restricted content on our Apple TV, and Surfshark delivered impressive results. I also experienced the versatility of Netflix with Surfshark in USA, providing unrestricted streaming and enhancing viewing options.

Ease of Use

Surfshark, without any issues, integrates with various operating systems and devices and ensures compatibility across a wide range of platforms. Whether you’re using Apple TV, other smart TVs, Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, Chrome, Firefox, FireTV, or gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, Surfshark provides versatile accessibility to your diverse device preferences. It especially marks itself above as the best VPN for Samsung smart TV in USA.

As a Surfshark user, you must feel free to inquire about any concerns by engaging with their 24/7 live chat support for prompt assistance. Should you decide to cancel Surfshark’s subscription in USA, rest assured that you can do so without incurring additional charges.

Speed and Performance

Surfshark is considered an excellent choice for an Apple TV VPN due to its impressive speed, as evidenced by the Surfshark speed test in USA. On a 100 Mbps internet connection, it demonstrated a download speed of 81.32 Mbps and an upload speed of 76.12 Mbps.

Surfshark provides ultimate speeds for streaming and other online activities.

Value for Money

If you want to test the service, you have a 7-day Surfshark free trial in USA available on Android, iOS, and macOS devices, with further backing of a 30-day refund policy – if you subscribe to any plan. Surfshark allows unlimited simultaneous connections! This means you can connect as many devices as possible simultaneously without any restrictions.

Surfshark is among the best VPNs to stream BBC iplayer on Apple TV. For more information, check out this full Surfshark review in USA.

Pros Access streaming-optimized servers catering to popular platforms

Utilize Smart DNS functionality for seamless streaming on Apple TV

Strict no-logs policy (Audited by Cure53)

30-day money-back guarantee

7-Day Free Trial on iOS, Android, and macOS Cons Limited P2P server availability

3. NordVPN: Largest Server Network for Apple TV in USA



Key Features Server Count: 6000 servers in 60 countries

servers in countries Streaming is supported using the Smart DNS feature

Compatible Devices – compatible with Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Kodi, Roku, and more.

Security Features – AES-256-bit, kill switch, Wiregurad, Obfuscated servers, and many more

Speed – An average speed of 81+ MBPS on a 100 Mbps connectivity.

NordVPN is the largest server network and most secure VPN for Apple TV in USA. It carries the global infrastructure 6000 servers in 60 countries. Securing the second position as the top VPN for Apple TV in USA.

Security and Privacy

NordVPN is known for its unwavering commitment to user privacy. It has robust security features, including dedicated IP addresses, double VPN, CyberSec, kill switch, split tunneling, and P2P servers. Data encryption is reinforced with AES-256-bit military-grade encryption, ensuring a robust and secure online experience for users. NordVPN also provides a stringent no-logs policy.

Leverage NordVPN’s Smart DNS to navigate geo-blocks imposed by leading streaming platforms effortlessly. With its advanced security features, I successfully accessed various platforms during testing, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and Sling TV. Experience the convenience of NordVPN Disney Plus in USA and other major streaming services.

Ease of Use

NordVPN emerges as an excellent option for Apple TV, thanks to its built-in Smart DNS feature. Simply input the DNS IP addresses provided by NordVPN into your Apple TV DNS Settings, and you’re ready to go.

It is the best VPN for Apple TV iOS 17.It connects up to six devices simultaneously. NordVPN Apple TV provides dedicated applications compatible with every platform and device, such as Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. Get NordVPN, as it is the best VPN for Android TV boxes in USA for enhanced privacy and security.

NordVPN goes the extra mile by offering specialized routers and ensuring comprehensive support for all iterations of Apple TV. With NordVPN, users can trust that their privacy and security are prioritized across various devices and operating systems. They also offer a 24/7 live chat option in case of any queries.

Speed and Performance

During the NordVPN speed test in USA, it demonstrated commendable performance with a download speed of 83.82Mbps and an upload speed of 44.64 Mbps, conducted on a standard 100 Mbps internet connection. The results underscore NordVPN’s efficiency in maintaining high-speed connectivity for users.

NordVPN provided excellent speeds for streaming and browsing.

Value for Money

Available at an affordable rate of US$ 3.99 /mo (Get 57% Off + 3 Months FREE on 2-Year Plan), it comes with a 7-day NordVPN free trial in USA on both iOS and Android devices and with a 30-day refund option for added flexibility. Cancelling NordVPN subscription in USA is also a hassle-free process if needed.

For more information, check out this full NordVPN review in USA.

Pros Specialized Smart DNS functionality designed exclusively for Apple TV

Easy Apple TV VPN setup process

Strict no-logs policy.

DoubleVPN and CyberSec features

SOCKS5 proxy for safe torrenting Cons The desktop application exhibits a somewhat sluggish performance

3 Best VPNs for Apple TV in USA: Comparison Table

Here is a comparison of the best VPN for Apple TV in USA:

VPN Provider Servers Simultaneous Connections Security & Privacy Speed Supported Devices ExpressVPN 3000 + in 105 countries 8 AES-256-bit military-grade encryption 89+ Mbps US$ 6.67 /mo - Grab 3 Free Months + 49% OFF 12-Month Plan Surfshark 3200 + in 100 countries Unlimited AES-256-bit military-grade encryption 81+ Mbps US$ 2.49 /mo (Get 84% + 2 Months FREE on 2-Year Plan) NordVPN 6000 + in 60 countries 6 AES-256-bit military-grade encryption 83+Mbps US$ 3.99 /mo (Get 57% Off + 3 Months FREE on 2-Year Plan)

What features should the Best VPN for Apple TV Have in USA? – Methodology

The best VPN for Apple TV in USA should excel in various key features:

Server Network: A top-notch VPN provides servers in numerous countries worldwide, guaranteeing that you can easily locate a high-speed server near your location. This also simplifies connecting to a server in the country where the specific Apple TV content is accessible.

A top-notch VPN provides servers in numerous countries worldwide, guaranteeing that you can easily locate a high-speed server near your location. This also simplifies connecting to a server in the country where the specific Apple TV content is accessible. Unblocking Capability: Apple TV content does indeed differ from one country to another, leading to various geo-restricted websites that users may encounter. In our search for VPNs compatible with Apple TV, I focused on those that can successfully unblock a broad spectrum of popular streaming platforms in USA, such as BBC iPlayer and HBO Max, ensuring a versatile and unrestricted streaming experience.

Apple TV content does indeed differ from one country to another, leading to various geo-restricted websites that users may encounter. In our search for VPNs compatible with Apple TV, I focused on those that can successfully unblock a broad spectrum of popular streaming platforms in USA, such as BBC iPlayer and HBO Max, ensuring a versatile and unrestricted streaming experience. Speed and Performance: Certainly, enjoying streaming content on Apple TV demands a VPN with robust server speeds. To ascertain the swiftest VPNs for Apple TV, we conducted comprehensive speed tests. The chosen options all offer speeds more than sufficient for streaming in high definition, even in 4K. Furthermore, each VPN offers unlimited bandwidth, ensuring a seamless streaming experience in USA.

Certainly, enjoying streaming content on Apple TV demands a VPN with robust server speeds. To ascertain the swiftest VPNs for Apple TV, we conducted comprehensive speed tests. The chosen options all offer speeds more than sufficient for streaming in high definition, even in 4K. Furthermore, each VPN offers unlimited bandwidth, ensuring a seamless streaming experience in USA. Robust Security Features: A key advantage of using a VPN is enhancing security, encompassing robust features such as 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch. The top VPNs for Apple TV excel in providing these essential security measures. Moreover, some go the extra mile by offering additional layers of protection, including ad blockers and Double VPN servers, ensuring comprehensive security for the user’s online experience.

A key advantage of using a VPN is enhancing security, encompassing robust features such as 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch. The top VPNs for Apple TV excel in providing these essential security measures. Moreover, some go the extra mile by offering additional layers of protection, including ad blockers and Double VPN servers, ensuring comprehensive security for the user’s online experience. Watertight Privacy: After scrutinizing more than 140 VPN logging policies, I’ve identified the ones prioritizing your privacy by refraining from retaining any identifiable user logs. Certain VPNs offer the option of signing up anonymously, allowing users to utilize burner email accounts and pay using Bitcoin for more privacy protection. This commitment to strict no-logs policies ensures that your online activities remain confidential and secure.

After scrutinizing more than 140 VPN logging policies, I’ve identified the ones prioritizing your privacy by refraining from retaining any identifiable user logs. Certain VPNs offer the option of signing up anonymously, allowing users to utilize burner email accounts and pay using Bitcoin for more privacy protection. This commitment to strict no-logs policies ensures that your online activities remain confidential and secure. Ease of Use: Not all VPNs offer a seamless user experience regarding server connections and configuration, especially when manually setting up an Apple TV VPN on your Wi-Fi router. To simplify this process, I identified user-friendly VPNs that provide 24/7 customer support and offer many setup and troubleshooting guides. This ensures that even less tech-savvy users can easily configure their VPN settings and resolve any issues.

Not all VPNs offer a seamless user experience regarding server connections and configuration, especially when manually setting up an Apple TV VPN on your Wi-Fi router. To simplify this process, I identified user-friendly VPNs that provide 24/7 customer support and offer many setup and troubleshooting guides. This ensures that even less tech-savvy users can easily configure their VPN settings and resolve any issues. Value for Money: Surprisingly, certain VPNs that lack some of the features I’ve mentioned can become more costly than the ones I recommend. I believe the best VPNs for Apple TV in USA offer exceptional value, especially considering their money-back guarantees. Additionally, you can maximize your savings by utilizing our exclusive VPN discount coupons, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck while enjoying a secure streaming experience on Apple TV.

How to Setup the Best VPN for Apple TV in USA?

Version 17 of Apple TV now supports direct VPN installation, making it simpler. For older versions, alternative methods exist to configure VPNs for added security and content access.

Here is how you set up the best VPN for Apple TV in USA. You can experience unparalleled streaming and security with Apple TV.

Opt for a trustworthy VPN service—we suggest using ExpressVPN . Configure the VPN on your router or set up its SmartDNS directly on your Apple TV. Establish a connection between your Apple TV and the VPN-secured Wi-Fi network or SmartDNS. Your setup is now complete and ready for use.

Smart DNS

To configure Smart DNS, you’ll require a device with a web browser, an active VPN subscription, and accessibility to your Apple TV.

Connect Apple TV to VPN with the S ame network. Log in to your VPN account on your device. I recommend using ExpressVPN . Access the “Smart DNS” option in your account dashboard. Enable Smart DNS and await a confirmation email from your VPN. Whitelist your device’s IP address if required by your VPN. Locate the Primary and Secondary DNS addresses in your VPN dashboard. Navigate to Network Settings (General > Network > Wi-Fi). Choose “Configure DNS” and select “Manual.” Enter both Primary and Secondary DNS from your VPN dashboard if two fields are available; enter only the Primary DNS if there’s one field.

Virtual Router

To set up this configuration, you’ll require a Windows 10 or 11 laptop capable of broadcasting Wi-Fi signals and an active VPN subscription. For improved speeds, connect your laptop to the router using an Ethernet cable.

Install the VPN app on Windows. I recommend using ExpressVPN . Log in and connect to a preferred location. Open laptop settings, go to Network and Internet. Enable Mobile Hotspot in laptop settings. Note the SSID and password. Disconnect from home Wi-Fi. Connect to the laptop’s SSID on Apple TV, and enter the password. Enjoy using a VPN on the router.

Physical Router

Following are the steps to set up the router:

Check router compatibility. Log into the router dashboard (use 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1). Look for a VPN setup option; if not available, consider firmware replacement with DD-WRT or Tomato. Follow firmware installation instructions carefully. Alternatively, buy a pre-flashed VPN router from your provider for hassle-free setup.

Why is my VPN not working on Apple TV in USA?

If you’ve bought a VPN for your Apple TV in USA and it’s not working as expected, there could be a few reasons:

Your VPN isn’t router-compatible.

Your VPN lacks a Smart DNS feature.

Your real IP address is visible.

The VPN can’t bypass geo-restrictions.

To resolve the issue, follow these steps:

Verify your Smart DNS setup.

Ensure leak protection is enabled in your VPN settings.

Choose a VPN compatible with your router.

Contact customer support for assistance.

Can I Use a Free VPN for Apple TV in USA?

Atlas VPN Free is an excellent choice for those seeking a free VPN solution for Apple TV in USA. What sets it apart is its dedicated tvOS app, a rarity among completely free VPNs. It also impressively manages to unblock certain US-based streaming services like Netflix.

However, it’s important to note that free VPNs typically come with limitations, such as slower speeds, limited server choices, and often less robust security features compared to their paid counterparts. Additionally, they may have data caps or display ads to support their service. While Atlas VPN Free is a solid option, users should know these constraints when opting for the best free VPN for Apple TV in USA.

FAQs – Best VPN for Apple TV in USA

Can I get a VPN on my Apple TV in USA?

Yes, with the rollout of tvOS 17, Apple TV now directly supports VPN apps, providing a convenient and easy solution for users seeking enhanced privacy and access to geo-restricted content in USA. However, it’s worth noting that even before this update, users could use indirect methods to use a VPN on Apple TV, ensuring a secure and unrestricted streaming experience. Which VPN works best with Apple TV in USA?

For an exceptional Apple TV experience in USA, ExpressVPN is the top choice. With servers in 94 countries, it ensures easy access to geo-restricted content. Using user-friendly features and robust security, ExpressVPN offers high-speed connections for seamless streaming on Apple TV. Can I directly install a VPN app on Apple TV in USA?

While streaming platforms on Apple TV might face geo-restrictions in USA, installing a VPN app directly on Apple TV is limited. Before tvOS 17, Apple TV versions did not support VPN app installations. However, with the tvOS 17 update, Apple TV now allows the installation of VPN apps, providing users with the ability to directly enhance their streaming experience by bypassing geo-blocks. Will using a VPN slow down my Apple TV streaming speed in USA?

Indeed, while any VPN may introduce a slight reduction in speed due to encryption, premium VPN services are adept at minimizing this impact. Opting for a top-tier VPN and selecting a server near your location can help maintain excellent streaming speeds in USA. Additionally, certain VPNs are specifically optimized for streaming, ensuring minimal buffering and a seamless viewing experience. You can refer to my earlier list of the Best VPN Services of 2024 to find a high-quality VPN. Can I use Airplay with a VPN on my Apple TV in USA?

The compatibility varies depending on the VPN service you’re using in USA. In numerous instances, you can seamlessly use Airplay alongside a VPN on your Apple TV. If you encounter any connectivity issues, consider examining your VPN’s settings for a feature that permits local networking. This feature ensures that your Apple TV and iPhone/iPad, connected to the same Wi-Fi network, can communicate without interruptions caused by the VPN. It’s worth noting that some VPNs enable this by default, while others offer it as a configurable setting, and a few might not support local network traffic at all. What's the best VPN for unblocking content on Apple TV in USA?

ExpressVPN stands out as the top choice for unblocking content on Apple TV in USA. It boasts excellent compatibility with a wide range of devices and exceptional unblocking capabilities, all while delivering high-speed performance.

Conclusion

I’ve curated a list of the best VPNs for Apple TV in USA, ensuring a tried and tested selection. These recommended VPNs excel in server reliability, security, high-speed connections, and compatibility with various devices, providing an optimal streaming experience. ExpressVPN is the most reliable VPN that works with Apple TV, offering a vast server network and robust security features, which is an ideal choice for the Apple TV experience.