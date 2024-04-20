3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (2024)

Here are 3 easy homemade barbecue sauce recipes that are tasty and quick and easy to make. One is my grandmother’s barbecue sauce recipe, The others are recipes I use when making brisket or bbq little smokies. They’re all tasty recipes great for when you don’t have any barbecue sauce on hand or if you like a cheaper homemade option that you can modify to your own taste!

All 3 of these barbecue sauce recipes in this post are from volume 1 of or Dining On A Dime Cookbook.

This easy homemade barbecue sauce uses just 3 ingredients that you probably already have on hand. It's just as tasty as the store-bought barbecue sauces. Make it if you don't have any barbecue sauce on hand or if you just want to save a little money making your own! Author: Tawra

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients Units 1 cup grape jelly

garlic or garlic powder (to taste)

1 cup ketchup Instructions Mix all of the barbecue sauce ingredients together in a bowl or container. Serve with barbecue beef sandwiches, slow cooked roast, ribs, chicken wings and more! Makes 2 cups. Notes Store this homemade barbecue sauce in the refrigerator in a sealed jar or another container. If you use fresh garlic, it will last a week in the fridge. If you use garlic powder, it will last 3 weeks. It might possibly last longer, but I'd stick with 3 weeks to be safe.

Here is Grandma's easy homemade barbecue sauce recipe! It's quick and easy to make with ingredients you already have on hand, so you can mix it in a hurry or make it ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator! Author: Jill Cooper

Yield: 3 cups Ingredients

Yield: 3 cups Ingredients 2 cups ketchup

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 Tbsp. onion, finely chopped or 1/2 tsp. onion salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. liquid smoke Instructions Mix all of the barbecue sauce ingredients in a bowl. Place in a jar and store in the refrigerator. Makes 3 cups.

This homemade hickory barbecue sauce recipe makes a delicious barbecue sauce that gives a smoked hickory barbecue flavor to barbecued meats. It's easy to make with ingredients you probably already have, so it's especially great if you don't happen to have any barbecue sauce on hand! Author: Jill Cooper

Yield: 3 1/2 cups Ingredients

Yield: 3 1/2 cups Ingredients 1 (20 oz.) bottle ketchup

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup water

1 tsp. onion powder

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1-4 tsp. liquid smoke (to taste)

1 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce Instructions Blend all of the barbecue sauce ingredients in a blender until smooth. Store in the refrigerator. Use on anything you want a barbecue flavor. Makes 3 1/2 cups.