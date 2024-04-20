3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (2024)

Here are 3 easy homemade barbecue sauce recipes that are tasty and quick and easy to make. One is my grandmother’s barbecue sauce recipe, The others are recipes I use when making brisket or bbq little smokies. They’re all tasty recipes great for when you don’t have any barbecue sauce on hand or if you like a cheaper homemade option that you can modify to your own taste!

All 3 of these barbecue sauce recipes in this post are from volume 1 of or Dining On A Dime Cookbook.

3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (2)

Print

Easy Homemade 3 Ingredient Barbecue Sauce Recipe

3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (3)

Print Recipe

5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star

No reviews

This easy homemade barbecue sauce uses just 3 ingredients that you probably already have on hand. It’s just as tasty as the store-bought barbecue sauces. Make it if you don’t have any barbecue sauce on hand or if you just want to save a little money making your own!

  • Author: Tawra
  • Yield: 2 cups

1 cup grape jelly
garlic or garlic powder (to taste)
1 cup ketchup

Instructions

Mix all of the barbecue sauce ingredients together in a bowl or container.

Serve with barbecue beef sandwiches, slow cooked roast, ribs, chicken wings and more! Makes 2 cups.

Notes

Store this homemade barbecue sauce in the refrigerator in a sealed jar or another container.

If you use fresh garlic, it will last a week in the fridge.

If you use garlic powder, it will last 3 weeks. It might possibly last longer, but I’d stick with 3 weeks to be safe.

3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (4)

Print

Grandma’s Easy Barbecue Sauce Recipe

3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (5)

Print Recipe

5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star

No reviews

Here is Grandma’s easy homemade barbecue sauce recipe! It’s quick and easy to make with ingredients you already have on hand, so you can mix it in a hurry or make it ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator!

  • Author: Jill Cooper
  • Yield: 3 cups

Ingredients

2 cups ketchup
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
1 Tbsp. onion, finely chopped or 1/2 tsp. onion salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. liquid smoke

Instructions

  1. Mix all of the barbecue sauce ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Place in a jar and store in the refrigerator. Makes 3 cups.
3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (6)

Print

Hickory Barbecue Sauce Recipe

3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (7)

Print Recipe

5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star

No reviews

This homemade hickory barbecue sauce recipe makes a delicious barbecue sauce that gives a smoked hickory barbecue flavor to barbecued meats. It’s easy to make with ingredients you probably already have, so it’s especially great if you don’t happen to have any barbecue sauce on hand!

  • Author: Jill Cooper
  • Yield: 3 1/2 cups

Ingredients

1 (20 oz.) bottle ketchup
1 tsp. salt
1/2 cup water
1 tsp. onion powder
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1-4 tsp. liquid smoke (to taste)
1 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

  1. Blend all of the barbecue sauce ingredients in a blender until smooth.
  2. Store in the refrigerator.

Use on anything you want a barbecue flavor. Makes 3 1/2 cups.

These easy homemade barbecue sauce recipes are from our cookbook:

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (12)Stephanie Raffaele

    This barbecue sauce sounds so good! I love that it uses fresh grape jelly and of course bourbon is always a nice addition!

    Reply

  2. 3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (13)Mary Ann Smith

    I make this all the time. My daughter just came up for Christmas dinner and said my grandson told her to get recipe. She gave him store brand BBQ sauce and he asked what it was. Lol. Recipe was sent to her.
    By the way it’s also the only one I eat!

    Reply

