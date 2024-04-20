3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce Recipes (2024)

Spring Into Savings Sale! Get Up To 50% Off!
Everything In Our Store
Go check out the deals here!
Here are 3 easy homemade barbecue sauce recipes that are tasty and quick and easy to make. One is my grandmother’s barbecue sauce recipe, The others are recipes I use when making brisket or bbq little smokies. They’re all tasty recipes great for when you don’t have any barbecue sauce on hand or if you like a cheaper homemade option that you can modify to your own taste!
All 3 of these barbecue sauce recipes in this post are from volume 1 of or Dining On A Dime Cookbook.
Easy Homemade 3 Ingredient Barbecue Sauce Recipe
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
No reviews
This easy homemade barbecue sauce uses just 3 ingredients that you probably already have on hand. It’s just as tasty as the store-bought barbecue sauces. Make it if you don’t have any barbecue sauce on hand or if you just want to save a little money making your own!
- Author: Tawra
- Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients
Units
1 cup grape jelly
garlic or garlic powder (to taste)
1 cup ketchup
Instructions
Mix all of the barbecue sauce ingredients together in a bowl or container.
Serve with barbecue beef sandwiches, slow cooked roast, ribs, chicken wings and more! Makes 2 cups.
Notes
Store this homemade barbecue sauce in the refrigerator in a sealed jar or another container.
If you use fresh garlic, it will last a week in the fridge.
If you use garlic powder, it will last 3 weeks. It might possibly last longer, but I’d stick with 3 weeks to be safe.
Grandma’s Easy Barbecue Sauce Recipe
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
No reviews
Here is Grandma’s easy homemade barbecue sauce recipe! It’s quick and easy to make with ingredients you already have on hand, so you can mix it in a hurry or make it ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator!
- Author: Jill Cooper
- Yield: 3 cups
Ingredients
2 cups ketchup
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
1 Tbsp. onion, finely chopped or 1/2 tsp. onion salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. liquid smoke
Instructions
- Mix all of the barbecue sauce ingredients in a bowl.
- Place in a jar and store in the refrigerator. Makes 3 cups.
Hickory Barbecue Sauce Recipe
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
No reviews
This homemade hickory barbecue sauce recipe makes a delicious barbecue sauce that gives a smoked hickory barbecue flavor to barbecued meats. It’s easy to make with ingredients you probably already have, so it’s especially great if you don’t happen to have any barbecue sauce on hand!
- Author: Jill Cooper
- Yield: 3 1/2 cups
Ingredients
1 (20 oz.) bottle ketchup
1 tsp. salt
1/2 cup water
1 tsp. onion powder
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1-4 tsp. liquid smoke (to taste)
1 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
- Blend all of the barbecue sauce ingredients in a blender until smooth.
- Store in the refrigerator.
Use on anything you want a barbecue flavor. Makes 3 1/2 cups.
These easy homemade barbecue sauce recipes are from our cookbook:
Save Money On Groceries And Make Meals Easier! (Sale Up To 50% Off!)
You can make EASY and delicious meals at home in less time than eating out! You’ll save a ton of money on food and your family will thank you!
Click here to get our Dining On A Dime Cookbooks SALE Up To 50% Off NOW! They’re filled with tasty recipes and tips to make your life easier!
Related Posts
Garlic Chicken Recipes – Easy And Delicious Chicken Dinner Recipes!
The Best Homemade Vanilla or Chocolate Pudding Recipe!
Easy Dinner Rolls Recipe – 5 Minutes Prep!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Stephanie Raffaele
This barbecue sauce sounds so good! I love that it uses fresh grape jelly and of course bourbon is always a nice addition!
Reply
Mary Ann Smith
I make this all the time. My daughter just came up for Christmas dinner and said my grandson told her to get recipe. She gave him store brand BBQ sauce and he asked what it was. Lol. Recipe was sent to her.
By the way it’s also the only one I eat!
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.