3 Herbal Chocolate Recipes To Inspire Love & Passion (2024)

Table of Contents
3 Herbal Chocolate Recipes To Inspire Love & Passion 1. Vegan Cayenne Pepper Bark with Crystallized Ginger Vegan Cayenne Pepper Bark with Crystallized Ginger 2. Maca Root Rum Balls Maca Root Rum Balls 3. Lavender & Damiana Drinking Chocolate with Rose Whipped Cream Lavender & Damiana Drinking Chocolate with Rose Whipped Cream Rose Water Whipped Cream Rose Water Whipped Cream About the herbs used in these recipes FAQs

For many years, cultures around the world have considered chocolate to be connected to sensual desire. The Aztecs are thought to be the first to link the two, and it is said that Emperor Montezuma was notorious for consuming great amounts of the cocoa bean before, ahem, hopping into bed (O’Connor, 2006).

The history and lore surrounding the cocoa bean is vast, intricate, and takes many forms in our modern day culture. Perhaps the sacred intention of consuming cocoa before a tryst has become less common throughout the years, but chocolate has not lost its place in romance. We still present our lover with assortments of truffles, wrapped up in shiny gold boxes on Valentine’s Day or to apologize for an angry exchange of words.

Instead of browsing the shelves of your local pharmacy, grab your sweetheart, your cat, or a friend and try your hand at recreating one of the following herbal chocolate recipes.

Whether it be a romantic night in or to pass on to a crush, introducing the ritual of making your own chocolate into your life can change the way you view this seemingly common sweet treat. And, incorporating herbs and spices into chocolate is a challenging yet exciting way to swap things up and add a little health to your sweet tooth routine.

3 Herbal Chocolate Recipes To Inspire Love & Passion (1)

3 Herbal Chocolate Recipes To Inspire Love & Passion

1. Vegan Cayenne Pepper Bark with Crystallized Ginger

The beauty of chocolate bark is partially due to the ease of its creation. If you were wondering what to do with all that leftover holiday chocolate, this may be your answer. The following recipe is my take (and what I had in my cupboard!), but you can add whatever you want! Milk chocolate, white chocolate, berries, nuts, and aromatic herbs can also be incorporated if you please. Explore your creative side in this herbal chocolate recipe, and let your inner kitchen witch shine!

Vegan Cayenne Pepper Bark with Crystallized Ginger

Ingredients

2 cups dairy free dark chocolate
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon cinnamon powder
Vanilla extract
Crystallized ginger

Directions

See Also
Easy Roasted Leek and Asparagus Salad Recipe - Simply So HealthyKeto-Friendly Italian Ground Beef Casserole Recipe29 Delicious Vegan Dinner RecipesThe Best Recipe for Gluten Free Buttermilk Biscuits

  • Fill a medium sized pot with water and bring to a boil. Find a glass mixing bowl that will sit comfortably on top of the pot and melt your chocolate in that. If you have a double boiler, you should use that instead.
  • Once chocolate has melted, fold in cayenne and cinnamon powders, adding a splash of vanilla extract. Heat and stir until all ingredients run smooth and remove bowl from pot.
  • Pour onto a baking sheet lined with wax or parchment paper. Smooth out with a spatula, making it as thin as you’d like.
  • Chop up desired amount of crystallized ginger and sprinkle over chocolate while still warm.
  • Keep in fridge or other cool spot until hardened. Once chocolate has set, break up and store in jars or other container.

2. Maca Root Rum Balls

This is an herbal take on a classic recipe. Drawing inspiration from Rosemary Gladstar’s Zoom Balls (Gladstar, 2008) and my aunt’s recipe for rum balls, I was really happy how these turned out. Store them in a tin or tupperware container lined with parchment paper and keep in the fridge. Add more or less spices of whatever suits your taste.

Maca Root Rum Balls

Makes 24 balls

Ingredients

1 ½ cups crushed gingersnaps
1 ½ cups crushed walnuts
250 grams dark chocolate
¼ cup rum
¼ cup honey or maple syrup
½ tablespoon maca powder
¼ teaspoon nutmeg (powdered or freshly grated)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Shredded coconut or powdered sugar for coating

Directions

  • Start by crushing the gingersnaps and walnuts in a food processor or with a rolling pin. Crush until both become fine crumbs, or crush the walnuts separately and leave a little thicker.
  • Melt the chocolate in a bowl above a pot of boiling water (using the same method used to make the chocolate barksee above). Add maca, rum, honey and spices to the melted chocolate and mix till everything runs smooth.
  • Incorporate the crushed gingersnaps and walnuts to the chocolate mixture and fold until stiff.
  • Roll into 2 inch balls and coat with either powdered sugar or shredded coconut.

3 Herbal Chocolate Recipes To Inspire Love & Passion (2)

3. Lavender & Damiana Drinking Chocolate with Rose Whipped Cream

Really, what’s better than curling up with loved one, a book, and a mug of hot cocoa? I’ve been playing around with this herbal chocolate recipe all winter, mixing up the herbs I use nearly every time I make it. But, in the spirit of love, I wanted to infuse damiana (Turnera diffusa) into the milk before adding chocolate. The results are breathtaking and will satisfy any late night sweet tooth.

Keep in mind that this can always be made vegan by using an alternative milk (almond, coconut, etc.) instead of dairy.

See Also
Gluten-Free Vegan Cinnamon Rolls - Rhian's Recipes

Lavender & Damiana Drinking Chocolate with Rose Whipped Cream

Serves two

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk (or cream, if you dare)
1 cup chocolate of your choice
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon damiana
½ a small orange for zest
Vanilla extract
Lavender water

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, heat milk and damiana on low till hot, but be careful not to boil. Remove from heat, cover and let sit for 5 minutes.
  • Strain damiana and return milk to pot, heating on low.
  • Combine chocolate, orange zest and remaining ingredients (minus lavender water, this will come later) to the milk and heat until blended, running smooth.
  • Serve in your favorite mugs, add a few splashes of lavender water and a generous dollop of rose water whipped creamsee recipe below.

Rose Water Whipped Cream

You may find yourself plopping this upon every beverage you consume from now on… you’ve been forewarned!

Rose Water Whipped Cream

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons sugar
Rose water

Directions

  • Put sugar and heavy cream into a medium size mixing bowl. Add a tiny splash of rosewater -a little goes a long way, believe me!
  • Whisk or use a hand mixer till stiff.
  • Use right away or store in an airtight container in fridge. Will keep for 1-2 days.

About the herbs used in these recipes

Lavender (Lavandula vera) – Lavender is commonly used to promote relaxation and help bring on sleep. A delightfully aromatic herb, you can often find lavender in essential oil form and other aromatic tools.

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) – Often referred to as Peruvian ginseng, maca is a root that is said to enhance energy and stamina while being chock full of nutrients like iron, potassium, and magnesium. Maca is also known to balance hormones and increase sexual potency.

Rose (Rosa centifolia) – Rose is often associated with the act of love. A powerful little flower, rose offers us the ability to accept the love of others and ourselves.

Damiana (Turnera diffusa) – Damiana has long been known for its use an aphrodisiac, especially in Mexico where it grows natively. There is a popular liquor from Mexico that has a base of damiana and is easily recognizable due to its voluptuous glass container, modeled after an Incan Goddess. Damiana is also said to be helpful when dealing with depression, anxiety, and nervousness (“Damiana,” n.d.).

3 Herbal Chocolate Recipes To Inspire Love & Passion (3)

REFERENCES

Damiana (Turnera Diffusa). (n.d.). Retrieved January 7, 2017, from http://www.herbwisdom.com/herb-damiana.html

Gladstar, R. (2008). Rosemary Gladstar’s herbal recipes for vibrant health. North Adams, MA: Storey Pub.

O’Connor, A. (2006, July 17). The Claim: Chocolate Is an Aphrodisiac. Retrieved January 7, 2017, from http://www.nytimes.com/2006/07/18/health/18real.html

3 Herbal Chocolate Recipes To Inspire Love & Passion (2024)

FAQs

What herbs go good with chocolate? ›

Some herbs that partner with chocolate: Angelica, Anise hyssop, Basil-Anise, Cinnamon, and Genoa green, Bay, Cannabis, Chiles, Damiana, Garlic, Lavender flowers, Mints-Orange mint, peppermint, and spearmint, Oats, Rose, Rosemary, Scented geraniums such as rose, coconut, mint, nutmeg, and orange, Tarragon and Tea.

View More
What spices go with milk chocolate? ›

milk chocolate pairings

Herbs and spices that go well with milk chocolate include… tarragon, rose petals, coriander, mace, curry powder, and lavender.

Get More Info Here
How do you eat chocolate romantically? ›

Gently bite off a small portion of chocolate using just your front teeth. This is no occasion for stuffing it all in and chewing! Instead, hold the piece of chocolate on your tongue for a time. Then gently roll it over and over in your mouth to savor the flavor.

Discover More Details
Is there an herb that tastes like chocolate? ›

Chocolate Mint looks and tastes more like Peppermint than chocolate. Some people say they can taste or smell “chocolate” in the leaves but there are no oils or compounds in this plant that resemble chocolate. The leaves look similar to Peppermint with dark brown or chocolate edges.

View Details
What does cinnamon do to chocolate? ›

Cinnamon. The sweet and woody taste of cinnamon makes it another spice that goes exceptionally well with chocolate. Although slightly sweet, the woody flavour is more prominent and has a subtle yet noticeable impact on every dish it is used in.

Discover More Details
Does cinnamon and nutmeg go with chocolate? ›

Cinnamon: Adds warmth and depth of flavor. Vanilla: Enhances the sweetness and creaminess of chocolate. Nutmeg: Adds a slightly sweet and nutty flavor to chocolate.

Learn More
What flavor pairs well with chocolate? ›

Milk chocolate pairs well with caramel, honey, coconut, lavender, curry powder and asiago. Other foods that pair well with white chocolate include sea salt caramel, agave nectar, maple syrup, lemongrass and wasabi.

Keep Reading
What flavors pair well with chocolate? ›

For additional, out-of-the-box flavor combinations, pair dark chocolate with sea salt caramel, ginger, lavender, mint, cardamom, wasabi, chipotle, jalapeño, cinnamon, fennel or black sesame seeds. Milk chocolate pairs well with caramel, honey, coconut, lavender, curry powder and asiago.

Learn More Now
What compliments the best chocolate? ›

Milk Chocolate matches very well with sweet and fragrant fruits that have slight acidity such as Mango and Apricot. Coconut are also commonly used with milk chocolate to bring out its creamy and rich taste. Milk Chocolate is able to compliment well with most of the nuts including almond, pecan and peanuts.

Show Me More
What pairs well with chocolate tasting? ›

We kick things off with some milk chocolate pairings.
  • Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Vintage Port. ...
  • Milk Chocolate Raspberry and Maury. ...
  • Milk Chocolate Caramel and Bual Madeira. ...
  • Milk Chocolate Almond and Vin Santo. ...
  • Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Marsala. ...
  • Dark Chocolate Walnut and Sherry. ...
  • Dark Chocolate with Ganache and Banyuls.
Feb 1, 2023

Learn More Now

What mixes best with chocolate? ›

Which drinks pair well with Chocolate?
  • Dark chocolate and Port or Merlot. ...
  • Dark chocolate and Recioto and Amarone della Valpolicella. ...
  • Dark chocolate and Banyuls. ...
  • Dark chocolate and US whiskeys of the American Oak variety. ...
  • Chocolate and rum. ...
  • Chocolate and beer.
May 10, 2019

Learn More
Top Articles
Sonic Fan Games Hq
Muslimische Bestattung in Hessen: Hier ist meine Heimat, hier will ich begraben werden
Sha EK vs SugarHill: OYOGz No Longer 4 Life Documentary - All Rap News
The Meaning Behind The Song: Don’t Trip by SugarHill Keem - Old Time Music
Latest Posts
How to Deep-Fry a Turkey Without Starting a Grease Fire
Here’s A Seasonal Food Calendar That Will Help You Shop – And Eat – Better!
Article information

Author: Tyson Zemlak

Last Updated:

Views: 5550

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tyson Zemlak

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013

Phone: +441678032891

Job: Community-Services Orchestrator

Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography

Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.