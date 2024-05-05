3-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge - The Best Keto Recipes (2024)

By Annie Published in Dessert

The best 3-ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge! Simple to make, no-bake, and less than 2 net carbs per serving!

3-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge - The Best Keto Recipes (1)

I’ve got the easiest keto treat for you today! This Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat has three ingredients and takes just a few minutes to make. These fudge bites have a caramel base that adds a rich flavor you will love. Top with a little sea salt for a decadent keto treat!

What I love most about this low-carb peanut butter fudge is that it can be enjoyed as a dessert or as a fat bomb.The ketogenic diet is a low carb, high fat diet.

When on keto your primary energy source is fat, so people often add fat bombs to their diet to meet their quota or add a little boost. Fat bombs can be sweet or savory, but they must be low in carbs and high in fat. Whether you enjoy this recipe as classic no-bake peanut butter fudge or as fat bombs, you’re going to love it!

3-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge - The Best Keto Recipes (2)

Ingredients in Keto Peanut Butter Fudge

These Peanut Butter Fudge Fat bombs are made with three basic ingredients: butter, brown sugar Swerve (or another no-calorie brown sugar substitute) and peanut butter.

Because this recipe is so simple, I don’t recommend making substitutions. However, I’ve given my best tips and advice for substituting ingredients in the section below.

Recipe Substitutions to Try for Peanut Butter Keto Fudge

You will find this recipe has the best flavor and results with real butter and the brown sugar swerve.

If you swap out the brown sugar Swerve for granular Swerve, it will lack the same rich caramel flavor that the brown sugar version provides. However it will still be sweet and delicious, just not quite the same.

You definitely can switch the peanut butter for a different nut butter, just make sure it is a low carb/no sugar added version to keep your carbs at bay.

How to Make Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bomb

I love how simple this peanut butter fudge recipe is! Here’s an overview of how the no bake peanut butter fudge is made:

  1. Heat a medium size saucepan over medium heat
  2. Melt the butter and add the brown sugar Swerve. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves and a thick brown caramel begins to form.
  3. When the sauce is thickened and looks like caramel, remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter until melted.
  4. Spoon into a silicone mini muffin pan and freeze for 15 minutes or until set.
  5. Top with sea salt as desired.

3-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge - The Best Keto Recipes (3)

Tips for the Best 3 Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge

  • You could pour this mixture into a wax paper-lined pan and make traditional fudge, but I love to use these silicone muffin pans because they pop right out and there is no waste.
  • This recipe made 30 mini muffin-sized pieces of fudge when I filled my muffin pans 3/4 full.
  • I recommend storing the low-carb peanut butter fudge in the freezer.

More Keto Peanut Butter Desserts:

3-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge - The Best Keto Recipes (4)

Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bombs

Annie

The best THREE INGREDIENT Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bombs! Less than two net carbs per serving and so easy!

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Freeze Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 25 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 30

Calories 79 kcal

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons butter 1 stick
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar swerve sweetener
  • 1 cup peanut butter

Instructions

  • Heat a medium size sauce pan over medium heat

  • Melt butter and add brown sugar, stir continiously until sugar disolves and a thick brown caramel begins to form. This usually takes 6-8 minutes for me. (see video below)

  • When the sauce is thickened and looks like caramel remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter until melted.

  • Spoon into a silicone mini muffin pan and freeze for 15 minutes or until set. (This made 30 mini muffin size fudge bites for me when I filled the trays 3/4 full)

  • Top with sea salt as desired.

  • Store in freezer.

Video

Notes

Watch the video above to see exactly how to create these delicious fat bombs!

Net carbs are 1.5 g per peanut butter cup

Nutrition

Serving: 1 peanut butter cupCalories: 79kcalCarbohydrates: 1.9gProtein: 1.9gFat: 7.5gFiber: 0.4gSugar: 0.9g

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

