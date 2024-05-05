3 Ingredient Lemon Glaze Recipe | Julie Blanner (2024)

An easy, refreshing Lemon Glaze made with just 3 ingredients! You can whip up this amazing Lemon Glaze recipe in 5 minutes. Lemon Glaze Icing is perfect for breads, pound cakes, angel food cakes and so much more!

You know spring is here when lemons have become a staple. In our home you’ll find a large bowl of them on the counter, one in just about every glass of water, and infused into many of my favorite recipes (listed below).

This three ingredient lemon glaze recipe is the perfect addition to breakfast rolls, pound cakes, sweet breads, abundt cake, angel food cake, donuts, scones, cookies, cheesecake and so much more!

This Lemon glaze icing turns even the most basic pastries into something special!Don’t skip our complete guide to the BEST Lemon Desserts too.

When life gives you lemons, make glaze.

It has a fresh lemon flavor you’ll crave again and again! It’s slightly tart, slightly sweet – perfect for all lemon lovers!

Why You’ll Love this Recipe

I’d like to think aglaze is icing without all the guilt, wouldn’t you agree? Just a little touch of lemon glaze to quench your spring or summer sweet tooth without all the calories of a pile of icing.

There’s so much flavor in each bite. This lemon glaze is soft, yet hardens just enough for a beautiful slice, every time.

If that’s not enough, glaze creates the prettiest drizzle that enhances any basic dessert, making it feel more like a centerpiece. No cake decorating skills required, which is always an added bonus!

I still long to take cake decorating classes, but until I find the time, this glaze will suit me just fine.

Lemon Glaze Icing is made with just three staple ingredients which is perfect to mix up on a whim!

What is in Lemon Glaze?

Butter – at room temperature is the base for this delicious glaze. I always use salted in my recipes, but unsalted works as well. It’s truly your personal preference.

– at room temperature is the base for this delicious glaze. I always use salted in my recipes, but unsalted works as well. It’s truly your personal preference. Powdered Sugar – You can make it with granulated sugar, however it won’t have the same amazing consistency. Confectioner’s sugar gives this glaze the most incredible texture and soft bite. You can make your own powdered sugar by pulsing granulated sugar in a food processor until fine. Organic powdered sugar is not a suitable substitute.

– You can make it with granulated sugar, however it won’t have the same amazing consistency. Confectioner’s sugar gives this glaze the most incredible texture and soft bite. You can make your own powdered sugar by pulsing granulated sugar in a food processor until fine. Organic powdered sugar is not a suitable substitute. Lemon Juice – Freshly squeezed or store bought lemon juice adds just the right amount of refreshing flavor to this lemon glaze icing. You can add a little lemon zest to garnish if you’d like but this glaze is delightfully sweet and the perfect compliment to desserts.

Lemon Glaze is so quick and simple! It truly is the best way to elevate a dessert or breakfast treat – even if it’s store bought! To see just how easy it is, watch the video in this recipe!

The Easiest Lemon Glaze Recipe

Combine – Combine butter, powdered sugar and lemon juice in a medium bowl until smooth. Warm and Drizzle – Once your cake, cookies or bread have cool completely, warm the glaze and drizzle over the top of the cake or bread!

You can also use a bowl to dip the top of muffins in the sweet glaze. This glaze recipe is so flexible, because you can thin it out or leave it a little thicker depending on the look and consistency you’re after.

Tips

Warm the glaze in the microwave (you can use a measuring cup).

Whisk until smooth to remove any lumps.

Pour over your baked goods.

This method ensures a beautiful drizzle. This glaze hardens just enough to set, but still offers a soft, supple bite. It’s thick, yet translucent, This way you get a pretty slice and unbelievable flavor and texture!

How to Store Glaze

Refrigerate – You can make glaze ahead of time and store covered in the refrigerator for up to a week. Bring to room temperature before warming. Freezing glazes is not recommended.

There’s a glaze for everything! Don’t forget to try these amazing glazes as well: Cream Cheese Glaze,Cinnamon Roll Glaze,Apple Pie Glaze,Basic Glaze, and Orange Glaze!

Serving Suggestions

Blueberry Bread

Blueberry Muffin

Honey Lemon Cake

Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Lemon Pound Cake Recipe

Lemon Loaf

Scones

Breads

Muffins

Cakes

Pound Cakes

Cookies

Lemon Desserts

4.92 from 144 votes Lemon Glaze By Julie Blanner This 3 ingredient lemon glaze recipe is the perfect addition to breakfast rolls, pound cakes, sweet breads, honey lemon cake, angel food cake and so much more! Just a little touch of lemon glaze to quench your sweet tooth without all the calories of a pile of icing.

Prep: 5 minutes mins Total: 5 minutes mins Servings: 12 PinRatePrint Ingredients ▢ 6 tablespoons butter melted

▢ 3 cups powdered sugar

▢ ¼ cup lemon juice juice of 2 lemons Instructions In a small microwave safe mixing bowl or large measuring cup, combine butter, powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth.

Warm 15 seconds and whisk to remove any clumps. Pour over scones, cookies, cakes, pound cake and more!

Allow to set before slicing. Julie’s Tips Tips Avoid organic powdered sugar. It doesn’t achieve a desirable consistency.

Warm the glaze in the microwave (you can use a measuring cup).

Whisk until smooth to remove any lumps.

Pour over your baked goods rather than spread for a beautiful finish. To Store Refrigerate – Refrigerate covered for up to a week. Bring to room temperature before warming. Note: Freezing is not recommended. Recipes to Enjoy With Cakes

Cookies

Pound Cakes

Breads

Scones

