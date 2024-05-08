3 Ingredient Microwave Fudge Recipes (Chocolate & Orange, And 2 More) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Hi Bold Bakers!

Create a Profile! Already have an account?

All Your Holiday Baking Needs In One Place!

Make My Fudge Recipe On A Stovetop

If you don’t have a microwave, you can of course do it the old fashioned way. It’s still a fairly quick treat to whip up. Once the fudge is melted and you’ve added in the desired flavor, its only a matter of allowing the fudge to set up in the fridge. Once set, the fudge can be cut into uniform squares (or other shapes!) and wrapped up to the 9’s to be given away.

The finished fudge will be gorgeous, decadent, and satisfying.

How long does microwave fudge last?

One of the best things about my fudge recipe is how long it will last. It will last covered at room temperature for up to four weeks. Perfect for sharing and treating yourself all holidays season long! A word to the wise, though: the flavor and texture of fudge are at their best when stored at room temperature, so no need to put it into the fridge.

Get — and enjoy this classic pairing!

Cookie Butter Fudge

It’s hard to think of things that taste better than cookie butter, so here is my Cookie Butter Fudge recipe!

Praline Fudge

Praline is crunchy, chewy, and a perfect addition to fudge. Get my Praline Fudge recipe and make a batch!

Get All 3 Flavors!



Cookie Butter Fudge

Praline Fudge

Don’t forget to followBigger Bolder Baking on Pinterest!

Get More Articles! Heavenly Champagne Truffles Recipe Sweet And Nutty White Chocolate Bark Candy Cane And Chocolate Peppermint Bark Pure Maple Candy