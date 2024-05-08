3 Ingredient Microwave Fudge Recipes (Chocolate & Orange, And 2 More) (2024)

Home » Candy » 3 Ingredient Microwave Fudge (Chocolate and Orange, Cookie Butter, and Praline)
The only thing better than one Microwave Fudge recipe... is three different flavors! Using this one base recipe, you'll be able to create fudges like Chocolate & Orange, Cookie Butter, and Praline!
By Gemma Stafford | | 72
Last updated on November 11, 2019
This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.
Hi Bold Bakers!
Make My Fudge Recipe On A Stovetop
If you don’t have a microwave, you can of course do it the old fashioned way. It’s still a fairly quick treat to whip up. Once the fudge is melted and you’ve added in the desired flavor, its only a matter of allowing the fudge to set up in the fridge. Once set, the fudge can be cut into uniform squares (or other shapes!) and wrapped up to the 9’s to be given away.
The finished fudge will be gorgeous, decadent, and satisfying.
How long does microwave fudge last?
One of the best things about my fudge recipe is how long it will last. It will last covered at room temperature for up to four weeks. Perfect for sharing and treating yourself all holidays season long! A word to the wise, though: the flavor and texture of fudge are at their best when stored at room temperature, so no need to put it into the fridge.
Get — and enjoy this classic pairing!
Cookie Butter Fudge
It’s hard to think of things that taste better than cookie butter, so here is my Cookie Butter Fudge recipe!
Praline Fudge
Praline is crunchy, chewy, and a perfect addition to fudge. Get my Praline Fudge recipe and make a batch!
Get All 3 Flavors!
- Cookie Butter Fudge
- Praline Fudge
Watch The Recipe Video!
3 Microwave Fudge Recipes (Chocolate and Orange, Cookie Butter, and Praline)
Author: Gemma Stafford
Servings: 16
- Dessert
- Chocolate
- Limited Ingredients
- Microwave
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 2 minutes mins
Total Time 17 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 3 cups (18oz/510g) bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped
- 1 can (14oz/395g) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons (1oz/28g) butter
Instructions
Butter and line an 8X8 inch pan with parchment paper, set aside.
In a large microwave-safe bowl add the chocolate, sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Microwave for 2 minutes. This timing is a based on my microwave which is 1200 Watts, so your cook time may very. You just want to heat the mixture until the chocolate is fully melted.
Once melted, stir until smooth. At this point fold in desired mix-ins to make Praline Fudge, Chocolate and Orange Fudge and Cookie Butter Fudge. Do not be tempted to over-mix the fudge as this can cause it to separate.
Transfer the fudge to the prepared tin, smooth out the top and add additional garnishes.
Allow to set in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours to overnight.
Remove from the fridge and cut into 16 squares. Cover and store in an airtight container for up to 4 weeks.
72 Comments
lindamarie77
5 years ago
Gemma, You are without a doubt, the best food blogger on the net. Congratulations and keep up the good work.
5
Reply
View Replies (1)
rihanna
4 years ago
i like fudge
1
Reply
View Replies (1)
EllieD
4 years ago
Huge hit! Delish! Thanks for a great, easy peasy yummy dessert!
1
Reply
View Replies (1)
Michael Kissel
5 years ago
Hello and Happy New Year!
I made the basic fudge recipe and added dried cherries.
I used 18 oz of 56% cacao semi sweet baking chocolate squares, 1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk and 2 table spoons of salted butter. I microwaved until the chocolate was just melted and I stirred quickly then folded in the cherries. I put it in a pan and into the refrig. Mu fudge is hard, more like a candy.
What did I do wrong??
1
Reply
View Replies (3)
Tracey Vane
1 year ago
Ty
Reply
View Replies (1)
DeeElle
1 year ago
Hubby loves fudge with marshmallows. Do you think I could stir in some mini-marshmallows?
Reply
View Replies (1)
Princess Dil
1 year ago
I made the praline one and WOW! Thank you is much for this, and the tip for not overmixing. That was important cause one time I made this and didn’t regard that and regretted.
Can I put these in silicone chocolate moulds? I’d like to make them heart shaped.
Reply
View Replies (1)
Kinjal
3 years ago
Hey hi!…i find all your recipes so useful..can u please tell me at what temperature fudge should be cooked. Thanks dear!
Reply
View Replies (1)
Priya
3 years ago
Can i use cocoa powder instead of bars?
Reply
View Replies (1)
Kiran Gupta
4 years ago
How to make Cooke butter
Reply
View Replies (1)
