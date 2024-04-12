3 Ingredient Scones (Eggless Scones Recipe) - Heavenly Home Cooking (2024)

First Published: Jan 5, 2022 · Modified: Nov 5, 2023 by Sandra · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases with no additional cost to you.

These 3 ingredient scones are beyond easy. As the name states, they take only 3 simple ingredients, use 1 bowl, and bake in 10 minutes or less. If you have a craving for scones, but don't have much time, this is your recipe. They taste great alone, but you can dress them up with jam or curd, as desired. Quick, easy, and delicious! Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

We love the simplicity of these 3 ingredient scones. As the name states, they take only 3 ingredients! However, they certainly don't skimp on flavor. We love to serve these with fruit jam or curd. My husband really enjoys using them to make sausage and cheese breakfast sandwiches. However you serve them, they're well worth the minimal time and effort they take to make. You just can't beat homemade scones!

❤️ Reasons to Love This Recipe

It's simple . With only three ingredients, it doesn't get any simpler than that!

. With only three ingredients, it doesn't get any simpler than that! It's easy . To make this recipe, it's just a matter of combining the flour and sugar into one bowl and adding the heavy cream to make a dough.

. To make this recipe, it's just a matter of combining the flour and sugar into one bowl and adding the heavy cream to make a dough. It's a one-bowl wonder for easy cleanup!

It's eggless. If you're looking for an eggless scone recipe, this one does not require eggs at all.

It's quick . You can have these ready to eat in 30 minutes or less.

. You can have these ready to eat in 30 minutes or less. It's make ahead friendly. We like to make a batch of these to keep in the freezer for busy mornings.

🧾 Ingredients

3cupsself-rising flour. Self-rising flour already contains the baking powder and salt so you don't have to add them to this recipe. If you don't have self-rising flour, you can substitute all purpose flour but you will need to add 1 tablespoon of baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt to it. Then stir to combine.

Self-rising flour already contains the baking powder and salt so you don't have to add them to this recipe. If you don't have self-rising flour, you can substitute all purpose flour but you will need to add 1 tablespoon of baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt to it. Then stir to combine. ⅓cupgranulated sugar. You can reduce this amount to ¼ cup if you don't want your scones to be very sweet.

You can reduce this amount to ¼ cup if you don't want your scones to be very sweet. 1½cupheavy cream. Heavy cream is the key to light, moist, and tender scones.

📝 Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 F (218 C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Bake until lightly browned, about 8-10 minutes.

Click here to learn how to make these 3 ingredient scones in a visual story.

🥣 Equipment

Large bowl. This recipe uses only one bowl. Yay!

This recipe uses only one bowl. Yay! Wire whisk. A whisk is best for aerating the flour, but a large spoon or fork will work as well.

A whisk is best for aerating the flour, but a large spoon or fork will work as well. Rolling pin.

Biscuit cutter.

Baking sheet.

ℹ️ Substitutions

Gluten Free - SubstituteBob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-Balking flourfor the self-rising flour in this recipe. In this case, you will have to add 3 teaspoons baking powder and ½ teaspoon of salt.

- SubstituteBob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-Balking flourfor the self-rising flour in this recipe. In this case, you will have to add 3 teaspoons baking powder and ½ teaspoon of salt. Sugar Free -SubstituteSwerve productsfor the sugar used in this recipe:Swerve granulated sugar. (affiliate links)

-SubstituteSwerve productsfor the sugar used in this recipe:Swerve granulated sugar. (affiliate links) All Purpose Flour- As mentioned above, you can substitute all-purpose flour for the self-rising flour. Use 2 cups of all-purpose flour plus 3 teaspoons of baking powder and ½ teaspoon of salt.

💡 Variations

Blueberry and White Chocolate Scones - Carefully stir in 1 cup of fresh or frozen blueberries and ½ cup of white chocolate chips into the dough.

- Carefully stir in 1 cup of fresh or frozen blueberries and ½ cup of white chocolate chips into the dough. Blue Cheese Scones - Reduce sugar to 1 table spoon and stir 5 ounces of crumbled blue cheese into flour mixture before adding heavy cream.

spoon and stir 5 ounces of crumbled blue cheese into flour mixture before adding heavy cream. Mango Scones - Stir 1 cup of peeled and chopped mangos into the dough.

🌡️ Storage

You can store any leftover scones in a freezer bag. They will keep in your pantry for a day or two, in your refrigerator for up to a week, and in the freezer for up to 3 months. It's a great idea to make the scones ahead and freeze them, you can heat them one at a time in your microwave whenever you need a quick breakfast on the go.

💭 Top Tips

Keep the heavy cream in the refrigerator until ready to use. Very cold cream works best.

If you don't want to bother with rolling out the dough and using a biscuit cutter, you can simply shape it into a disc and cut it into 8 equal wedges, as we've done with these chocolate chip , apple , and lime scones .

Recipe

3 Ingredient Scones Author: Sandra These 3 ingredient scones are beyond easy. As the name states, they take only 3 simple ingredients, use 1 bowl, and bake in 10 minutes or less. If you have a craving for scones, but don't have much time, this is your recipe. They taste great alone, but you can dress them up with jam or curd, as desired. Quick, easy, and delicious! Print Add to Shopping List Save Rate Servings 16 scones Calories 178 Total Time 25 minutes mins Ingredients US Customary - Metric 3 cups self-rising flour

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1½ cup heavy cream Instructions Preheat oven to 425 F (218 C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Add flour and sugar to a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. See Also Cheater Kouign Amann Recipe 3 cups self-rising flour, ⅓ cup granulated sugar

Add heavy cream and stir until a stiff dough forms. You may need to knead the dough a bit with your hands to incorporate the dry ingredients. If necessary, add a splash more heavy cream. 1½ cup heavy cream

Turn dough onto a clean and lightly floured working surface and roll out to ½ inch thickness. Use a 3 inch diameter biscuit cutter to cut dough into rounds. Repeat as needed to use up all of the dough.

Place unbaked rounds on prepared baking sheet.

Bake until lightly browned, about 8-10 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes. Serve warm with butter and jam as desired. Equipment Large bowl Wire whisk Baking sheet Biscuit cutter Rolling pin Nutrition Calories: 178kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 31mg | Sodium: 9mg | Potassium: 40mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 328IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 1mg

Food safety

Don't leave heavy cream sitting out at room temperature for an extended period.

Never leave cooking food unattended.

Freeze within 1 week to avoid mold.

See more guidelines at USDA.gov.