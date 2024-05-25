3 New Kale Recipes For A Summer Detox (2024)

Ah, the mighty kale. Is there any produce that has rocked our world harder than this super-green? We've put it in soups for winter cleanses, blended it in smoothies for glowing skin, and told it all our hopes and dreams and secret crushes. It is truly a miracle food. Kale is seasonally a winter vegetable —but forget you, winter. We want all those antioxidants, vitamins, and detox benefits now, when we need them most. Raise your hand if you've over-barbecued, ice creamed, or margarita'd this month? It's cool — our hands are up there, too.