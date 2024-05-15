3 Recipes From Antoni Porowski's New Cookbook That We're Already Drooling Over (2024)

You know Antoni Porowski as the resident food expert and graphic-tee hero on Netflix's Queer Eye, but now you can add favorite author to that list thanks to the recent release of his first cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen.

The Montreal native doesn't use precise measurements or write down anything when it comes to cooking, so we're excited that he made an exception to document these recipes to share with the world. He also treated this book as an autobiography, but through food, covering all stages of his life. After flipping through the book, we've eyed three recipes we have a feeling will become instant classics. Keep reading to see them all now, and get ready to bake, henny!