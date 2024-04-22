3 Red Sea data cables cut as Houthis launch more attacks in the vital waterway (2024)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Three cables under the Red Sea that provide global internet and telecommunications have been cut as the waterway remains a target of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, officials said Monday. Meanwhile, a Houthi missile attack set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden, but caused no injuries.

What cut the lines remains unclear. There has been concern about the cables being targeted in the Houthi campaign, which the rebels describe as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis have denied attacking the lines, however.

While global shipping has already been disrupted through the Red Sea, a crucial route for cargo and energy shipments from Asia and the Middle East to Europe, the sabotage of telecommunication lines could further escalate the monthslong crisis.

The cut lines include Asia-Africa-Europe 1, the Europe India Gateway, Seacom and TGN-Gulf, Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said. It described the cuts as affecting 25% of the traffic flowing through the Red Sea. It described the Red Sea route as crucial for data moving from Asia to Europe and said it had begun rerouting traffic.

HGC Global Communications described the Seacom-TGN-Gulf line as being two separate cables when it is actually one at the area of the cut, according to Tim Stronge, a subsea cable expert with TeleGeography, a Washington-based telecommunications market research company.

Responding to questions from The Associated Press, Seacom said that “initial testing indicates the affected segment lies within Yemeni maritime jurisdictions in the Southern Red Sea.” It said it was rerouting the traffic that it was able to change, though some services were down.

Tata Communications, part of the Indian conglomerate and behind the Seacom-TGN-Gulf line, told AP that it “initiated immediate and appropriate remedial actions” after the line was cut.

Underwater internet cables in Red Sea reportedly damaged

“We invest in various cable consortiums to increase our diversity and hence in such situations of a cable cut or snag, we are able to automatically reroute our services,” Tata said.

Other firms behind those lines, which provide data to Africa, Asia and the Middle East, didn't respond to AP's queries.

In early February, Yemen's internationally recognized government in exile alleged that the Houthis planned to attack the cables. The lines appeared to have been cut on Feb. 24, with the organization NetBlocks noticing internet access in the East African nation of Djibouti suffering from interruptions two days later. Seacom serves Djibouti.

But for their part, the Houthis have denied targeting the cables. The rebels blamed the disruptions on British and U.S. military operations, but didn't offer evidence to support the allegation and have made false claims in the past.

Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters over the Israel-Hamas war. Those vessels have included at least one with cargo bound for Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor, and an aid ship later bound for Houthi-controlled territory.

Despite more than a month and a half of U.S.-led airstrikes, Houthi rebels have remained capable of launching significant attacks. They include the attack last month on a cargo ship carrying fertilizer, the Rubymar, which sank on Saturday after drifting for several days, and the downing of an American drone worth tens of millions of dollars.

The Houthis insist their attacks will continue until Israel stops its combat operations in the Gaza Strip, which have enraged the wider Arab world and seen the Houthis gain international recognition.

Meanwhile, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center on Monday separately warned of a new attack in the Gulf of Aden. The private security firm Ambrey described the vessel targeted as a Liberia-flagged, Israel-affiliated container ship that sustained damage and issued a distress call.

“The container ship reportedly encountered two explosions of which the first occurred at a ‘distance’ off its port quarter, while the second damaged the vessel’s accommodation block and a container leading,” Ambrey said. “The explosion further led to a fire onboard and the crew’s firefighting efforts were underway.”

Ambrey and the UKMTO said no crew member on the ship had been injured in the blaze, which was extinguished several hours later.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, claimed the attack in a prerecorded statement. He identified the ship as the MSC Sky II, sailing for the Switzerland-based firm Mediterranean Shipping Co, but sought to link the vessel to Israel. The ship's details and last-known location corresponded to details about the attack.

The Houthis “will continue to prevent Israeli navigation or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” Saree said.

The U.S. military's Central Command acknowledged the attack on the MSC Sky II and said the vessel “did not request assistance and continued on its way.” The U.S. military separately conducted airstrikes on two anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen.

MSC didn't respond to questions about the attack.

It remains unclear how the Houthis could attack subsea cables themselves. The rebels aren't known to have the diving or salvage capability to target the lines, which sit hundreds of meters below the surface of the waterway.

However, subsea cables can be cut by anchors, including those dropped from some of the ships that have been disabled in attacks. A drifting ship with its anchor scraping the sea could be the culprit.

“Our team thinks it is plausible that it could have been affected by anchor dragging, due to the amount of marine traffic the region deals with and the low seabed in many parts of the Red Sea,” Seacom said. “This can only be confirmed once the repair ship is on site.”

There are 14 cables now running through the Red Sea, with another six planned, said Stronge, the subsea cable expert.

“We estimate that over 90% of communications between Europe and Asia traverse submarine cables in the Red Sea,” he said. “Fortunately, telecom operators have built a high degree of redundancy into the system — there are many cables traversing the Red Sea.”

The Houthis later warned any cable-laying ship entering Yemeni waters needed a permit from the rebels “out of concern for its safety.”

Were 3 Red Sea data cables cut as Houthis launch?

Three cables under the Red Sea that provide global internet and telecommunications were cut as the waterway remains a target of Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said Monday. Meanwhile, a Houthi missile attack set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden, but caused no injuries, reports AP. What cut the lines remains unclear.

Did the Houthis cut the cables?

Ship sunk by Houthis likely responsible for damaging 3 telecommunications cables under Red Sea. The U.S. assesses that three sea cables under the Red Sea damaged last week were likely severed by the anchor of a ship as it was sinking after an attack by the Houthis.

Have three underwater sea cables been cut in the Red Sea?

Internet connectivity between parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe suddenly slowed on February 24 when three undersea cables were damaged in the Red Sea. This caused “a significant impact on communication networks in the Middle East,” according to Hong Kong telecoms company HGC Global Communications.

Why are the Houthis attacking ships in the Red Sea?

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians and against Israel's continuing war on Gaza. About 34 Houthi members have been killed since the group began the attacks, al-Houthi said.

What are the Houthis cut lines?

The cut lines include Asia-Africa-Europe 1, the Europe India Gateway, Seacom and TGN-Gulf, Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said. It described the cuts as affecting 25% of the traffic flowing through the Red Sea.

Why did the Houthi rebels destroy the underwater cables?

There has been concern about the cables being targeted in the Houthi campaign, which the rebels describe as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis have denied attacking the lines, however.

What happens if the Red Sea cable is cut?

Remember how the Red Sea has 17 percent of all international internet data traffic? If all the cables there are taken out, it would disrupt Europe's communication with India and East Asia and hit North and East Africa.

When did Houthi attacks start?

The Red Sea crisis began on 19 October 2023, when the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen launched missiles and armed drones at Israel, demanding an end to the invasion of the Gaza Strip.

What underwater cables were cut in Yemen?

Yemen's Houthi rebels are suspected of cutting three underwater sea cables in the Red Sea, disrupting global internet and telecommunications. The cables, including Asia-Africa-Europe 1, the Europe India Gateway, Seacom, and TGN-Gulf, account for 25 percent of the traffic flowing through the Red Sea.

Are undersea cables buried?

They are simply laid on the ocean floor. This is because, at such depths, cables are less susceptible to potentially harmful interactions with living marine resources. In water depths of less than 2,000 meters, cables are generally buried 0.6–1.5 meters beneath the substrate.

What is the longest underwater cable in the world?

The 2Africa subsea cable, with over 45,000 km of length, will be the longest ever deployed worldwide. The record-breaking cable system will connect 33 countries by the completion of the project in 2024, delivering reliable connectivity and internet services across three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.

How often are undersea cables damaged?

There are about 100 incidents a year impacting undersea cables, he said, so “the industry is accustomed to failure.” About two-thirds of these incidents are caused by human activity: either cables getting caught by fishing nets or pulled up by anchors.

What are the effects of the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea?

The strikes have forced ships to change route, causing major disruptions in companies' chains of production. Attacks on vessels by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have disrupted international trade on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Are the Houthis attacking all ships?

The Houthis initially said they were attacking ships connected with Israel, or heading to or from there. However, many of the vessels have no connection with Israel. In response to US and UK air strikes on their positions, the Houthis have more recently targeted ships tied to owners or operators in the UK or US.

Who owns Red Sea?

Red Sea Global (RSG) is one of the world's most visionary developers, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

What are the cables under the Red Sea?

What are undersea cables for? Communication. Telecommunication signals and messages cross stretches of the ocean through these cables at nearly the speed of light. Sixteen fibre optic cables, accounting for 17 percent of all international internet data traffic, run along the seabed of the Red Sea.

What is the world's longest subsea cable will send clean energy from Morocco to the UK?

If built, the 3,800 km (2,400 miles) cable will be the longest undersea power cable by far, and would supply up to 7.5% of the UK's electricity consumption. The first phase of the project is projected to be operational in 2029, with the second phase due in 2031.

