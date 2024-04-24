3 Simple, Creamy Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

If you live for salad and are looking for a delicious and unique vinaigrette recipe, you must try out one of these amazing salad dressings.

I’ve been committed to eating lighter foods now that the weather is warming up. Although I love autumn and the comfort foods that are associated with that season, I am not a fan of that heavy, weighed down feeling afterward. During the warm months, I embrace foods that are light, but still pack a nice punch of flavor so that I can feel satisfied, but still want to go outside and run around after.

For years, I’ve been in a bit of a salad rut. I use the same basic types of lettuce, the same mix-ins, and the same bland vinaigrettes. This always leaves me feeling bored and completely unsatisfied. I’ve started changing up my vinaigrette recipes by creating a few that are much more flavorful and with much more personality.

Vinaigrettes with Dijon mustard have always been a favorite of mine. I love the creaminess the mustard brings, and also the spiciness that wakes up your tastebuds. I recently sampled a few different mustards from Maille, and was instantly smitten with the striking flavors. In the past, I only knew of a few Dijon mustard flavors, but Maille brought a whole new world of flavor to me with flavors such as white wine; blackcurrant liquor; parmesan and basil; lemon and harissa; and walnut. I was most surprised by how much flavor is in each flavor of mustard. It wasn’t just a hint of flavor, Maille fully committed to embracing each to create something truly pleasing.

For the vinaigrette recipes, I used a very simple formula, and you will notice what that is when looking at each recipe. I did this so that you can use it as inspiration to create any flavor of dijon mustard vinaigrette recipe (Maille has 20 mustard flavors available, so the flavor combinations you can create are nearly endless!) You can make these vinaigrettes by hand by simply whisking the ingredients together or shaking them in a covered mason jar, but I prefer to make them in the blender because it creates a thicker, creamier vinaigrette, plus they do not separate as much. The roasted garlic parmesan basil vinaigrette does separate a bit simply because it has heavier ingredients, but the other two stay uniform. Additionally, this is the only vinaigrette I highly recommend you use a blender to make. You can keep these vinaigrettes at room temperature, but I feel they taste better when chilled.

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Basil Vinaigrette Author: Amanda Powell Prep time: 5 mins Cook time: 4 mins Total time: 9 mins Serves: about ¾ cup Ingredients 2 cloves garlic

2 ½ tablespoons grated parmesan

1 teaspoon fresh basil or ½ teaspoon ground basil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons parmesan basil Dijon mustard

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Mince the garlic and pan roast the garlic until fragrant. Set aside to cool. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend on low for about one minute. Increase the speed to medium for about another 30 seconds. Store in an airtight container

