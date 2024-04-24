3 Simple, Creamy Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Amanda Powell · This post may contain affiliate links.
Jump to Recipe
If you live for salad and are looking for a delicious and unique vinaigrette recipe, you must try out one of these amazing salad dressings.
I’ve been committed to eating lighter foods now that the weather is warming up. Although I love autumn and the comfort foods that are associated with that season, I am not a fan of that heavy, weighed down feeling afterward. During the warm months, I embrace foods that are light, but still pack a nice punch of flavor so that I can feel satisfied, but still want to go outside and run around after.
For years, I’ve been in a bit of a salad rut. I use the same basic types of lettuce, the same mix-ins, and the same bland vinaigrettes. This always leaves me feeling bored and completely unsatisfied. I’ve started changing up my vinaigrette recipes by creating a few that are much more flavorful and with much more personality.
Vinaigrettes with Dijon mustard have always been a favorite of mine. I love the creaminess the mustard brings, and also the spiciness that wakes up your tastebuds. I recently sampled a few different mustards from Maille, and was instantly smitten with the striking flavors. In the past, I only knew of a few Dijon mustard flavors, but Maille brought a whole new world of flavor to me with flavors such as white wine; blackcurrant liquor; parmesan and basil; lemon and harissa; and walnut. I was most surprised by how much flavor is in each flavor of mustard. It wasn’t just a hint of flavor, Maille fully committed to embracing each to create something truly pleasing.
For the vinaigrette recipes, I used a very simple formula, and you will notice what that is when looking at each recipe. I did this so that you can use it as inspiration to create any flavor of dijon mustard vinaigrette recipe (Maille has 20 mustard flavors available, so the flavor combinations you can create are nearly endless!) You can make these vinaigrettes by hand by simply whisking the ingredients together or shaking them in a covered mason jar, but I prefer to make them in the blender because it creates a thicker, creamier vinaigrette, plus they do not separate as much. The roasted garlic parmesan basil vinaigrette does separate a bit simply because it has heavier ingredients, but the other two stay uniform. Additionally, this is the only vinaigrette I highly recommend you use a blender to make. You can keep these vinaigrettes at room temperature, but I feel they taste better when chilled.
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Basil Vinaigrette
Author: Amanda Powell
Prep time:
Cook time:
Total time:
Serves: about ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 ½ tablespoons grated parmesan
- 1 teaspoon fresh basil or ½ teaspoon ground basil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons parmesan basil Dijon mustard
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Mince the garlic and pan roast the garlic until fragrant. Set aside to cool.
- Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend on low for about one minute. Increase the speed to medium for about another 30 seconds.
- Store in an airtight container
Blackcurrant and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Author: Amanda Powell
Prep time:
Total time:
Serves: about ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 2 heaping tablespoons pomegranate juice
- ½ teaspoon agave
- 1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons blackcurrant liquor dijon mustard
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place all the ingredients together in a blender and blend on low for about a minute. Bring up the speed to medium and blend for another 30 seconds.
- Store in an air tight container
Recipe Card
Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Amanda Powell
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 4 minutes mins
Total Time 9 minutes mins
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup crushed frozen raspberries about ½ cup fresh
- 1 teaspoon agave
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons walnut Dijon mustard
- ½ cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Place all the ingredients together in a blender and mix on low for about a minute, and then an additional 30 seconds on medium. You may strain the vinaigrette to remove any seeds.
Store in an air tight container
Tried this recipe?Tag me on Instagram! @acookienameddesire #acookienameddesire
More Lightened Recipes
- Roasted Beet Hummus
- Triple Berry Shortcake
- Cajun Chicken Salad
- Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies
About Amanda Powell
Baker, photographer, and sometimes world traveler behind A Cookie Named Desire. Obsessed with helping people live life sweetly with delicious food to share with the special people in your life and creating lasting memories.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Wheelie Good Meals says
Mustard is a product that has always intrigued me, I haven't always liked it but I'm growing in to it... my niece is stretching her palette and we had a mustard off the other day, I think we're a way off the job of Mustard Sommelier though lol. Great post as always!
Reply
Amanda says
A Mustard Off sounds like fun! What kinds did you try?
Reply
Wheelie Good Meals says
English, Dijon and Wholegrain were our mustard's of choice lol, I'm a Wholegrain fan myself 😀
Joanne Bruno says
Switching up dressings is definitely the best and easiest way to win me back over to loving salads again. These sound great!
Reply
Amanda says
For a while I didn't understand why I kept getting bored with my salads until I realized my super ghetto vinaigrette was just not cutting it. Variety is key!
Reply
Josie - Eat Thrive Glow says
All of these look delicious!! 🙂 LOVE roasted garlic so I will be trying that one out first!
Reply
Susan | LunaCafe says
Gorgeous photos and love these vinaigrettes. I didn't know that Maille is producing such interesting flavors these days. It's always been one of my favorite mustards.
Reply
Beeta @ Mon Petit Four says
Thanks for sharing these delicious recipes, Amanda! I love Maille mustard so I can imagine how yummy each of these are. And the contest is so fun - what a fab prize! 🙂
XO
Reply
Kacey @ The Cookie Writer says
Thank you for posting these recipes! I love lighter recipes in the summer, I also love Maille mustard, so I know these will taste great!
Reply
Jameson Fink says
I would definitely like to meet a Mustard Sommelier! Great contest.
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.