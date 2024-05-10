3 Types of Access Control Systems for Your Building or Home (2024)

Table of Contents Show

There is nothing more important than protecting your home from the evils of the outside world.

Each day, it seems that society becomes progressively more bold and violent, and the number of crimes, including house break-ins, has only increased.

With that being said, you want to make sure you have only the best in protection. There are many different types of home alarm systems, but the most popular and most effective are known as access control systems.

Access control security systems are incredible for being powerful, reliable, and budget-friendly, making them the security system of choice for almost every home.

Read on to find out what types of access control systems you need to install in your home.

Keypad Access Control Systems

The most popular access control security system is the keypad system, also known as the combination lock system. These locking systems are easy to find at almost any store and are extremely simple to use.

Keypad systems use a combination passcode of 4 or more numbers to access a building.

This combination code would be one that only you and your loved ones would know, making it discrete to any unwelcome intruders.

Card Reader Control Systems

Card reader systems may not be as widespread as their keypad counterparts, but they arguably have a greater protection system due to the specific nature of how you have to access the building.

As the name implies, these systems use a card reader to verify your identity. Each member of your household would use a key card to swipe your way into your home.

It’s essentially an upgraded version of the classic lock and key, but that just makes it more reassuring.

Biometric Viewer Control Systems

The biometric viewer control system is easily the most expensive out of the three access control systems mentioned here, but on the other hand, it’s also the most protective.

Biometric viewer systems rely on your biological makeup (in other words, you) to access the building.

Some biometric systems will use your fingerprint, others will use a retinal (eye) scan, but you can rest assured that the key will be as unique as you are.

After you choose the system you want for your home and have it installed, you’ll need someone who can make sure it stays in top form.

Make sure you find a company that specializes in access control service so they can perform maintenance and keep your unit strong.

Help for Your Home

You know some of the different types of access control systems that work best to protect your home and your family.

That said, home protection is only the start of what it takes to make your home the safe and beautiful place you’ve always dreamed of.

