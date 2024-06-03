30 Acid Reflux-Friendly Fall Lunch and Dinner Recipes (2024)

Acid reflux-friendly fall lunch and dinner recipes make it easy to eat seasonally without worrying about triggering GERD symptoms.

As an acid reflux suffer, you’re all too familiar with the struggle to find recipes that don’t trigger your symptoms. The vast majority of lunch and dinner recipes online contain garlic, onions, and/or lemon. Fall recipes are no exception.

I’ve taken the guesswork out for you and rounded up 30 delicious autumn acid reflux-friendly recipes. Some recipes are better suited to lunch or dinner, and many are ideal for both meals. You’re sure to find at least a few new dishes that appeal to you and your family.

I’ve done my best to share easy recipes with simple ingredient lists and straightforward prep processes. Recipes that are more time-intensive or require longer cooking times, such as slow cooker dishes, still aren’t hard. Always take the time to read the recipe in full before starting preparation, so you don’t have any surprises in preparation time or realize that you’re missing key ingredients.

I know that not everyone searching for acid reflux-friendly fall recipes is looking for a complete resource about acid reflux diets. If you are interested in additional GERD symptom resources, I urge you to check out my acid reflux-friendly breakfast and dinner posts. In addition to an extensive range of recipes, I cover the best and worst foods for acid reflux, general tips for eating with acid reflux, and key lifestyle changes that will significantly reduce symptoms. I also provide a FREE printable acid reflux foods reference sheet.

[Disclaimer: I am not a physician. I’m a life-long acid reflux sufferer who has been treating symptoms actively through medication, diet, and lifestyle modifications my entire adult life. The acid reflux advice I offer here is based off of my personal experience with the condition as well as research specific to the GERD topics I cover on this blog. If you have any questions or concerns about your acid reflux diet or any other component of your GERD treatment, please consult your physician.]

Note: Quite a few of the recipes I share here are vegetarian, which is not on purpose. Many of them taste great as is. They can also easily be filled out with chicken, pork, turkey, or shrimp. Additionally, you can bulk them up as vegetarian entrees, as opposed to side dishes, with tofu and raw or roasted veggies.

Second note: It is all but impossible to avoid lunch and dinner recipes with garlic powder and onion powder. I’ve worked very hard to avoid recipes with garlic and onion. But you’ll still find garlic powder and onion powder occasionally. Feel free to omit them as needed or swap in a more acid reflux-friendly alternative to provide flavor, such as Mrs. Dash or season salt.

Acid reflux-friendly fall lunch and dinner recipes

1. Lightened-up butternut squash macaroni and cheese

Adding butternut squash to macaroni and cheese is one of the easiest ways to make macaroni and cheese healthier without significantly changing the texture or flavor. Of course, the vegetable choice is ideal for fall. How Sweet Eat’s lightened-up butternut squash macaroni and cheese calls for milk (not cream), chicken broth, whole wheat pasta, and a minimal amount of butter, to make it as healthy as possible.

2. Autumn harvest bowl

The Almond Eater’s autumn harvest bowl is warm, comforting, and filled with healthy ingredients. The base is arugula, and then it’s topped with quinoa, sweet potatoes, goat cheese, apples, and chickpeas, for so much crunch and flavor. The maple-tahini dressing is the perfect finishing touch.

3. Slow cooker white chicken chili

Lovely Little Kitchen’s slow cooker white chicken chili is my all-time favorite white chicken chili recipe. We make it often during the cooler months of the year. Slow cooking the chili gives it so much flavor and makes the chicken so tender.

4. Sweet potato gnocchi

Instead of the traditional white potatoes for gnocchi, Rabbit and Wolves’ sweet potato gnocchi uses sweet potatoes, which I love, especially for fall. You only need four ingredients for the gnocchi. She pairs it with a butter herb sauce and vegan “bacon” (regular bacon is great, too). I would serve it with chicken, pork chops, or tilapia and a big green salad.

5. Truffle spaghetti squash and broccolini

Spaghetti squash is one of my favorite vegetables to make in fall, and there are so many potential recipe variations. Downshiftology pairs spaghetti squash with broccolini and truffle oil. Broccolini makes for a nice pairing that you haven’t eaten dozens of times before, and truffle oil gives it a fancy touch with minimal effort. To bulk it up a bit, I would add chicken or shrimp.

6. Sausage and apple frittata

I love Food & Wine’s take on the classic frittata with a sausage and apple frittata with dill for fall. Personally, I would cut up the sausage into small chunks, like you do with the apple, to provide more even distribution.

7. Apple and bacon spinach salad

Garnish and Glaze’s apple and bacon spinach salad also includes toasted pecans, avocado, and dried cranberries, finished off with a homemade poppy seed dressing. There is so much flavor and texture here.

8. Fall burrito bowls

I love Sweet Peas & Saffron’s take on fall burrito bowls with maple pulled pork, sweet potatoes, and pepitas paired with classic burrito toppings. It’s so easy to prep the ingredients ahead of time and then assemble the bowls when you’re ready to eat.

9. Spinach pumpkin lasagna

Ambitious Kitchen’s spinach pumpkin lasagna contains an entire bag of spinach, which pairs perfectly with layers of creamy pumpkin and melty cheese. It’s a great freezer-friendly meal to have lunches or dinners on hand for the week ahead.

10. Slow cooker swimming Rama

The Modern Proper’s slow cooker swimming Rama is an easy way to prepare Thai-inspired cuisine at home and sure to be a winner for anyone who loves Thai satay sauce. If you make Asian food often, I guarantee you’ll have almost everything you need to make swimming Rama right now.

11. Roasted pumpkin salad

When you need to switch up your routine from roasted sweet potatoes, go for roasted pumpkin. It’s a Veg World After All’s roasted pumpkin salad has pumpkin seeds, baby greens, and goat cheese and is finished with a homemade apple cider vinegar, mustard, and maple syrup dressing.

12. Apricot-glazed chicken

Shutterbean’s apricot-glazed chicken is the perfect recipe for people who love sweet-savory dishes. The entire recipe contains just eight ingredients, and the sauce makes the chicken so moist and flavorful. I recommend swapping in garlic powder for the garlic cloves to minimize reflux symptoms.

13. Butternut squash pasta

One butternut squash pasta recipe isn’t enough, right? Salt and Baker’s butternut squash pasta is the ultimate fall comfort food. Simple ingredients make this recipe come together so quickly and easily. It’s the perfect pairing for roasted veggies or a big green salad.

14. Harvest chicken salad

2 Cookin’ Mama’s harvest chicken salad features apple cider-poached chicken with apples, cranberries, rosemary pecans, and fresh greens. The salad is finished off with an apple cider vinaigrette. It’s the perfect fall flavors chicken salad.

15. Pumpkin beer brisket melts

How Sweet Eat’s pumpkin beer brisket melts are the ideal fall food that slow cooks all day and smells amazing when you get home from work. The brisket is slow cooked with spices and pumpkin beer and topped with cheese and honey mustard spread on an everything seasoning pretzel bun. Pumpkin beer brisket melts also make for great game day food.

16. Autumn kale salad

Personally, I find that with most kale salads, the kale flavor overwhelms everything else. I love Gimme Some Oven’s autumn kale salad because the kale is balanced out perfectly with sweet potatoes, broccoli, and rice. Then it’s topped with cranberries, pecans, and homemade vinaigrette. This salad tastes great warm or cold.

17. Apple pumpkin frittata

It’s a Veg World After All’s apple pumpkin frittata is another great frittata twist for fall that I guarantee you haven’t eaten before. Pumpkin and apples make a great pairing with eggs and cheese for the ultimate sweet and savory fall dish.

18. Butternut squash-polenta gratin

Food & Wine’s butternut squash-polenta gratin is a simple dish that will be a welcome addition to any fall menu. The prep is a little time-consuming, but you can make the dish ahead of time and then bake it whenever you’re ready to eat. You can easily customize this concept with different veggies.

19. Turkey, apple, and brie panini

I never get tired of grilled cheese as an easy lunch or dinner. Pumpkin ‘n Spice’s turkey, apple, and brie panini fits the bill perfectly for fall. You get so much flavor and texture in this simple sweet and savory sandwich.

20. Fall harvest bowl on cauliflower grits

A Sweet Pea Chef’s fall harvest bowl uses cauliflower grits as the base, which is a great way to switch up your grain bowl routine while enjoying some of the healthiest grits you’ll ever eat. She tops the grits with sauteed kale, roasted veggies, apples, pomegranates, and hemp hearts. Skip the red onion. I love that the presentation is so colorful.

21. Baked macaroni and cheese

Is there are a better comfort food than baked macaroni and cheese? The Modern Proper’s baked macaroni and cheese is exactly what you remember from childhood with an extra cheesy, velvety sauce and crispy topping.

22. Crisp gnocchi with Brussels sprouts

The New York Time’s crisp gnocchi with Brussels sprouts is packed with flavor and texture and comes together in just 20 minutes. The key to crisp gnocchi is to skillet fry it without boiling it first. You can use this concept to create lots of different skillet variations.

23. Honeycrisp harvest salad

Yes to Yolk’s honeycrisp harvest salad is about the most delicious way to eat a full serving of fruit and vegetables. I love to roast vegetables ahead of time for this type of recipe, so it comes together quickly when I’m ready to eat.

24. Sheet pan pork chops

Creme de la Crumb’s sheet pan pork chops with broccoli and potatoes is exactly the recipe you want on business weeknights. You cook everything on one pan, and the whole family will eat it without complaints.

25. Roasted butternut squash salad

Downshiftology’s roasted butternut squash salad with Romaine lettuce and goat cheese offers a nice balance of roasted and raw veggies. I would add chicken, shrimp, or salmon to fill this out for lunch or dinner. It also makes a great side dish.

26. Bacon, pear, and fig grilled cheese

Savory Experiments’ bacon, pear, and fig grilled cheese features a sweet-savory combination that’s perfect for fall and not something you’ve eating dozens of times before.

27. Herb-crusted broiled salmon

Sweet Peas and Saffron’s herb-crusted broiled salmon is one of those ridiculously easy recipes that will quickly become a staple in your regular dinner rotation. I guarantee you already have everything you need for the herb rub. Skip the lemon if it will trigger your reflux.

28. Chicken harvest salad

Yes, you get two harvest chicken salads. I promise you that these two recipes (see also #14) are completely different. Damn Delicious’s chicken harvest salad features bacon, apples, figs, and almonds and is topped with a honey Dijon vinaigrette.

29. Orzo with pancetta and pine nuts

Shutterbean’s orzo with pancetta and pine nuts is the sort of side dish that works well alongside just about any chicken, pork, or fish entree. Skip the lemon if it will trigger your reflux.

30. Homemade hamburger helper

Salt and Baker’s homemade hamburger helper is so easy and will take you right back to your childhood. Complete the meal with a side of roasted veggies. I don’t think the very small amount of tomato paste will trigger most people’s reflux, but you can easily leave it out if it will.

