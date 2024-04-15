30 Awesome Sous Vide Recipes You Should Try at Least Once (2024)

Recently I wrote you aboutSous vide machines and how they transform your kitchen routine. In that post, I compared several brands. To complement that post, I am bringing you some delicious recipes to try with this new and intriguing kitchen tool. With recipes ranging from breakfast to dessert, you will realize that this machine always produces quality results.

Inspiring Sous Vide Recipes

1. Rosemary Garlic Mashed Potatoes

In my household, garlic mashed potatoes are just about the only kind of mashed potatoes we make.

But now, by using the machine means I can avoid the boiling time and infuse a stronger flavor than traditional methods.

Check it out for yourself over at Lick my Spoon.

2. Asparagus

Asparagus has recently hit the radar in our family and, to be honest, we haven’t figured out a way to get it as tender as we would like.

This recipe from Chef Robert Catherine may change everything!

3. Lamb Chops with Chimichurri Sauce

Lamb is an amazing piece of meat to me. It definitely looks undercooked when I see it.

Yet, this Sous Vide recipe makes it look tender and juicy. Check it out over at The Ravenous Couple.

4. Copycat Starbucks’ Egg Bites

Despite having never tried the Starbucks’ Sous Vide bites, this was the first recipe I made with my machine.

It was phenomenal! Soft and cheesy with a hint of smokiness from the bacon.

Try it for yourself over at Copy Kat Recipes.

5. Wine Poached Pears

This would be a perfect dessert to serve at a dinner party with guests.

Now that I think of it, this dessert would also be perfect for a quiet night in snuggled up under the blankets.

It’s the ultimate treat and can be found over at the Tasting Table.

6. Coconut Shrimp

I have some shrimp sitting in my freezer right now and am planning to make this in the morning.

We all need a taste of tropical paradise.

Check it out at Tender.

7. Chicken Marsala

Smiling, I get the feeling my students are going to want to make this dish.

They love mushrooms! Plus I can assemble it the night before and add the wine in the morning so it never crosses their hands or eyes.

Put it over a bed of egg noodles and we have a winner.

This winner can be found over at Amazing Food made Easy.

8. Creme Brûlée

One of my Christmas presents to myself was a blow torch.

The first thing I made with it was Creme Brûlée in the Sous vide machine.

It is fun to watch, though I recommend blowing for a few seconds less in order to get optimum crispness.

The recipe is found at Cook Every Night.

9. Sausage and Peppers

Another great recipe from Amazing Food Made Easy.

I am not a big fan of brats because of their high fat content. I will say, the Sous Vide machine made them a bit more edible.

Now I need to try them in an air fryer!

10. Yogurt

Yogurt is one of my favorite recipes to make at home. I prefer it over store bought.

My current recipe calls for the same amount of cook time, about fifteen hours.

It is the same with a Sous vide machine but there is no working in between.

Another recipe to try out this week. Thanks, Friday.com!

11. Onions

This recipe would win my family over. They adore grilled onions.

Less mess for me, I’m going to try them out over at Sip, Bite, Go.

12. French Fries

While a Sous vide machine is not necessary to get good french fries, they are important if you like them similar to smiley fries.

You know, soft and fluffy (similar to mashed potatoes) on the inside while crunchy and flavorful on the outside.

Try them out for yourself over at Food for Net.

13. Burgers

When I don’t use a Sous vide to make my burgers, I pretty well suck.

My struggle comes from the patties, I always make them too small.

Thinking they would shrink in the machine I made them too big the last time.

Now? I make the perfect juicy burgers every time!

Check it out over at Serious Eats.

14. Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings are a big deal in our house. The only problem? The little one and I don’t like spice, older one and daddy does.

Now we can have several types of chicken wings being flavored at one time. Plus they are going to be extra tender!

Check it out at Foodoo Kitchen.

15. Mexican Pots du Creme

If you’re looking for a sweet treat with a bit of a kick- this pots de creme is for you.

Fluffy pudding-like, this dessert is perfect.

The recipe can be found at Sous Vide Supreme.

16. Fried Chicken

Essentially, you’re cooking the chicken first and then coating your chicken once or twice depending on how crunchy you want it.

After that? Fry it for enough time to get the coating a beautiful golden brown.

Perfect in every way- inside and out.

Check it out over at Chef Steps.

17. Beef Bourguignon

See Also Russian Beef Stroganoff Recipe, a Retro Classic of Russian Nobles

Beef Bourguignon is one of the first recipes I made after I started teaching.

The entire hallway smelled appealing and it was equally as tasty.

Softening the meat and vegetables up in the hot tub like machine adds to the easiness.

See it over at Lick My Spoon.

18. Carrots

Coming up with a carrot recipe that is not too sweet but pleases the family can be difficult.

This recipe over at Medium makes it easier.

19. Venison

Remember my husband, whom I said likes it spicy?

When I was pregnant with our oldest, he would cook up spicy venison his grandfather gave him.

I, on the other hand, would get morning sickness.

Yet this venison seems perfect, with hints of coffee and hazelnut.

Check it out at Joy & Feast.

20. French Toast

If S’mores are my favorite side dish, French toast is easily my favorite breakfast dish.

What would make someone want to make this Sous vide style?

Same reason as the French fries- pillowy middle with a crunchy outside.

See for yourself at Food for Net.

21. Carnitas

Sur La Table, much like Williams-Sonoma, sells kitchen products.

They also have classes where you can learn to cook with the products.

This is a recipe from their site and it is amazing. If you love some good Texmex then this recipe is for you.

22. Sweet and Spicy Pork Belly

The first time I ever had pork belly my father-in-law remarked how much it tasted like it should be in a Chinese dish.

For this recipe, he gets his wish. This mix of pillowy softness combined with the crunchy outside and the sweetness of the sauce will make you want to add this to your Chinese dinner night!

The recipe can be found over at Bon Appétit.

23. Oreo Cheesecake

When I sent this cheesecake recipe to my sister she had the same reaction, “Yes!”

After all, who doesn’t love Oreos and cheesecake together?

Try it out over at Savoring the Good.

24. Cold Brewed Coffee

If you are a fan of the less acidic cold brewed coffee but hate the twenty-four-hour waiting time, use your Sous vide machine to solve the problem.

It only takes two hours to make delicious caffeine induced coffee. Plus you can make it in bulk, reducing your risk of running out!

The recipe comes from Bakers Biscuit.

25. Clotted Cream

Clotted Cream is popular for high tea in England.

These next few weeks my students and I will be doing some in-depth research about these teas and I’m looking forward to:

trying this recipe made by Savoring the Goodand

sharing all of the high tea information with you!

26. Cinnamon Spiced Apples

This warmed up Apple recipe, complete with a buttery cinnamon sugar filling would complete any dinner or even satisfy an after-school treat on a chilly afternoon.

Check it out at Anova Culinary.

27. Butter Garlic Steak

The steak is one of the main reasons I purchased the Sous Vide machine.

The goal of the machine is to give you a solid temperature from the surface to the center.

This would make it tasty all the way through.

Check out No. 2 Pencil‘s post to get their recipe.

28. Lobster

The lemon added to this lobster recipe makes it light and fluffy.

This is a very detailed post explaining everything about cooking lobster, but especially how perfectly a Sous vide machine cooks this delicate meat.

See for yourself at Serious Eats.

29. Pickling

If you want to infuse flavor quickly, then a Sous vide machine is the way to go.

You can do it with anything from pickling, to vanilla extract. Your mind is your only limitation.

See for yourself over at Chef Steps.

30. Bacon

I saved the best for last, as bacon is one of my favorite things to eat. I know I’m not alone.

This is another recipe where you get a soft inside and a crunchy outside. Plus, if worse comes to worse and you’re super in a rush you know that it is safe to eat directly out of the sous vide machine after letting it cook all night.

Check it out over at Serious Eats.

Was this article helpful? Yes No

× What went wrong? This article contains incorrect information This article does not have the information I am looking for

× How can we improve it?