30 Canned Tuna Recipes That Prove This Staple Is Delicious25 Canned Tuna Recipes That Are Actually Amazing (2024)

30 Canned Tuna Recipes That Prove This Staple Is Delicious

Rashanda Cobbins
Updated: Jan. 05, 2023

    Keep these canned tuna recipes in your back pocket to pull out on a busy day.

    Tuna Noodle Casserole

    Families are sure to love the creamy texture and comforting taste of this traditional tuna casserole that goes together in a jiffy. I serve it with a green salad and warm rolls for a nutritious supper. —Ruby Wells, Cynthiana, Kentucky

    Herbed Tuna and White Bean Salad

    This is a quick and delicious salad that can be made special for guests—or yourself—by grilling fresh tuna steaks instead of using canned. —Charlene Chambers, Ormond Beach, Florida

    Tuna Burgers

    My family members were so accustomed to typical beef burgers that they were hesitant to try these when I first made them. Any skepticism disappeared after just one bite. —Kim Stoller, Smithville, Ohio

    Tarragon Tuna Salad

    It’s surprising how a few herbs can brighten up tuna salad. Made with reduced-fat mayonnaise, this version gets its zip from mustard. It makes a terrific light lunch or Sunday brunch dish. —Billie Moss, Walnut Creek, California

    Did you know that you can put tuna salad in sushi? Try it out with this canned tuna sushi recipe.

    Herbed Tuna Sandwiches

    A delightful combination of herbs and reduced-fat cheese makes this simple tuna sandwich a standout. —Marie Connor, Virginia Beach, Virginia

    Asparagus Tuna Noodle Casserole

    I updated a traditional tuna casserole using fresh asparagus and asparagus soup. This is so different and so delicious. Use frozen asparagus when fresh is not in season. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada

    (Check out more of our best tuna noodle casserole recipes!)

    Comforting Tuna Patties

    My grandmother and mother made these tuna patties on Fridays during Lent. I'm not the biggest fan of tuna, but it's perfect in this dish. These patties are even good cold the next day, if there are any leftovers. —Ann Marie Eberhart, Gig Harbor, Washington

    Asparagus Nicoise Salad

    I’ve used my Nicoise as an appetizer or a main-dish salad, and it’s a winner every time I put it on the table. Here’s to a colorful, make-ahead salad! —Jan Meyer, St. Paul, Minnesota

    Tuna Potato Supper

    Tuna lovers will find this to be a real treat. My husband and I enjoy it as a nice change from the ordinary baked potato. Add a salad for a simple lunch or dinner. —Rosella Peters, Gull Lake, Saskatchewan

    Slow-Cooker Tuna Noodle Casserole

    We tweaked this family-friendly classic to work for the slow cooker. It's easy, wholesome and totally homemade!—Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Garlic Bread Tuna Melts

    There's something extra comforting about a tuna melt on a chilly day. Take it up a few notches with garlic, cheese and tomatoes. —Aimee Bachmann, Bellevue, Washington

    Tuna Mushroom Casserole

    I love to serve this dressed-up version of a tuna casserole. The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor. The first time I made this dish, my uncle asked for seconds even though tuna casseroles are not usually his favorite.—Jone Furlong, Santa Rosa, California

    Tuna Melt on Cornbread

    Try our rendition of an open-faced tuna melt. Serve it on cornbread for a quick lunch or dinner. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Tuna-Filled Shells

    Hot tuna's a hit when you mix it with sizable pasta shells and a cheesy sauce. Dill also complements the fish nicely in this cream comfort food. It's a great change of pace from the traditional tuna casserole. —Connie Staal, Greenbrier, Arkansas

    Tuna Noodle Cups

    Older kids can get a jump on preparing dinner by stirring up these miniature tuna casseroles. Or serve them for brunch with fresh fruit, a tossed salad and rolls. —Marlene Pugh, Fort McMurray, Alberta

    Crunchy Tuna Wraps

    Packed with protein-rich tuna and fresh, crunchy veggies, these colorful wraps have sensational flavor—and they're good for you, too. —Edie Farm, Farmington, New Mexico

    Snappy Tuna Melts

    I lightened up a tuna melt by switching mayo to creamy balsamic vinaigrette. Kids and adults both go for this quick meal hero. —Christine Schenher, Exeter, California

    Crunchy Tuna Salad with Tomatoes

    On a hot summer day, there's nothing more refreshing than this salad. I grow a few tomato plants in my garden and the fresh-picked taste makes the dish even more of a treat. —Diane Selich, Vassar, Michigan

    Modern Tuna Casserole

    Tuna casserole was my favorite as a kid, and I found myself craving it as an adult. I reconfigured the recipe to include more vegetables, and the result is perfection. —Rebecca Blanton, St. Helena, California

    Tuna Crescent Ring

    This is really easy to throw together, and I often use it when I am too tired to fix anything else. —Julia Bivens, Martinsburg, West Virginia

    Creamy Tuna-Noodle Casserole

    When you need supper fast, this tuna casserole with peas, peppers and onions makes a super one-dish meal. Cooked chicken breast works well in place of the tuna. —Edie DeSpain, Logan, Utah

    Mediterranean Tuna Salad

    In spite of a long list of ingredients, this tuna salad is very quick to prepare. You'll love the fresh flavors. —Renee Nash, Snoqualmie, Washington

    Orzo-Tuna Salad with Tomatoes

    Stuffed tomatoes provide endless options when you add meat, cheese, rice, veggies – or in this case, orzo. — Jenni Dise, Phoenix, Arizona

    Broccoli Tuna Casserole

    When I was in the Navy, a co-worker's wife shared this recipe with me. I’ve tweaked it over the years, but it still brings back memories of my "family" away from home. —Yvonne Cook, Haskins, Ohio

    Cilantro-Avocado Tuna Salad Sandwiches

    Lime juice and cilantro in tuna salad – who knew? This recipe for avocado tuna salad came to me as a way to have a protein-packed meal with lots of pizzazz. —Heather Waldorf, Black Mountain, North Carolina

    This recipe is just one of several ways to enjoy a tunacado sandwich!

    Quick Nicoise Salad

    Like the French, I pack my classic Nicoise salad with veggies, potatoes, tuna and eggs. Cooking the potatoes and beans together helps the dish come together fast. —Valerie Belley, St. Louis, Missouri

    Tuna and White Bean Lettuce Wraps

    Here's a fabulous way to dress up ordinary tuna salad. This easy recipe makes a quick dinner or lunch at the office, and it's good for you. —Heather Senger, Madison, Wisconsin

    Pressure-Cooker Tuna Noodle Casserole

    We tweaked this family-friendly classic tuna casserole to work for the pressure cooker. Go for easy, wholesome and totally homemade!—Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Rashanda Cobbins

    Rashanda is a former food editor for Taste of Home. While studying for her bachelor’s degree in culinary arts, Rashanda interned in Southern Living’s test kitchen and later spent nearly a decade developing recipes and food content at ConAgra Brands. In her spare time, she loves scoping out local farmers markets and having picnics in the park.

