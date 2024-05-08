30 Canned Tuna Recipes That Prove This Staple Is Delicious25 Canned Tuna Recipes That Are Actually Amazing (2024)

Home Recipes Ingredients Tuna Canned Tuna
Keep these canned tuna recipes in your back pocket to pull out on a busy day.
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Families are sure to love the creamy texture and comforting taste of this traditional tuna casserole that goes together in a jiffy. I serve it with a green salad and warm rolls for a nutritious supper. —Ruby Wells, Cynthiana, Kentucky
Herbed Tuna and White Bean Salad
This is a quick and delicious salad that can be made special for guests—or yourself—by grilling fresh tuna steaks instead of using canned. —Charlene Chambers, Ormond Beach, Florida
Tuna Burgers
My family members were so accustomed to typical beef burgers that they were hesitant to try these when I first made them. Any skepticism disappeared after just one bite. —Kim Stoller, Smithville, Ohio
Tarragon Tuna Salad
It’s surprising how a few herbs can brighten up tuna salad. Made with reduced-fat mayonnaise, this version gets its zip from mustard. It makes a terrific light lunch or Sunday brunch dish. —Billie Moss, Walnut Creek, California
Herbed Tuna Sandwiches
A delightful combination of herbs and reduced-fat cheese makes this simple tuna sandwich a standout. —Marie Connor, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Asparagus Tuna Noodle Casserole
I updated a traditional tuna casserole using fresh asparagus and asparagus soup. This is so different and so delicious. Use frozen asparagus when fresh is not in season. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada
Comforting Tuna Patties
My grandmother and mother made these tuna patties on Fridays during Lent. I'm not the biggest fan of tuna, but it's perfect in this dish. These patties are even good cold the next day, if there are any leftovers. —Ann Marie Eberhart, Gig Harbor, Washington
Asparagus Nicoise Salad
I’ve used my Nicoise as an appetizer or a main-dish salad, and it’s a winner every time I put it on the table. Here’s to a colorful, make-ahead salad! —Jan Meyer, St. Paul, Minnesota
Tuna Potato Supper
Tuna lovers will find this to be a real treat. My husband and I enjoy it as a nice change from the ordinary baked potato. Add a salad for a simple lunch or dinner. —Rosella Peters, Gull Lake, Saskatchewan
Slow-Cooker Tuna Noodle Casserole
We tweaked this family-friendly classic to work for the slow cooker. It's easy, wholesome and totally homemade!—Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Garlic Bread Tuna Melts
There's something extra comforting about a tuna melt on a chilly day. Take it up a few notches with garlic, cheese and tomatoes. —Aimee Bachmann, Bellevue, Washington
Tuna Mushroom Casserole
I love to serve this dressed-up version of a tuna casserole. The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor. The first time I made this dish, my uncle asked for seconds even though tuna casseroles are not usually his favorite.—Jone Furlong, Santa Rosa, California
Tuna Melt on Cornbread
Try our rendition of an open-faced tuna melt. Serve it on cornbread for a quick lunch or dinner. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Tuna-Filled Shells
Hot tuna's a hit when you mix it with sizable pasta shells and a cheesy sauce. Dill also complements the fish nicely in this cream comfort food. It's a great change of pace from the traditional tuna casserole. —Connie Staal, Greenbrier, Arkansas
Tuna Noodle Cups
Older kids can get a jump on preparing dinner by stirring up these miniature tuna casseroles. Or serve them for brunch with fresh fruit, a tossed salad and rolls. —Marlene Pugh, Fort McMurray, Alberta
Crunchy Tuna Wraps
Packed with protein-rich tuna and fresh, crunchy veggies, these colorful wraps have sensational flavor—and they're good for you, too. —Edie Farm, Farmington, New Mexico
Snappy Tuna Melts
I lightened up a tuna melt by switching mayo to creamy balsamic vinaigrette. Kids and adults both go for this quick meal hero. —Christine Schenher, Exeter, California
Tuna casserole was my favorite as a kid, and I found myself craving it as an adult. I reconfigured the recipe to include more vegetables, and the result is perfection. —Rebecca Blanton, St. Helena, California
Tuna Crescent Ring
This is really easy to throw together, and I often use it when I am too tired to fix anything else. —Julia Bivens, Martinsburg, West Virginia
Creamy Tuna-Noodle Casserole
When you need supper fast, this tuna casserole with peas, peppers and onions makes a super one-dish meal. Cooked chicken breast works well in place of the tuna. —Edie DeSpain, Logan, Utah
Mediterranean Tuna Salad
In spite of a long list of ingredients, this tuna salad is very quick to prepare. You'll love the fresh flavors. —Renee Nash, Snoqualmie, Washington
Orzo-Tuna Salad with Tomatoes
Stuffed tomatoes provide endless options when you add meat, cheese, rice, veggies – or in this case, orzo. — Jenni Dise, Phoenix, Arizona
Broccoli Tuna Casserole
When I was in the Navy, a co-worker's wife shared this recipe with me. I’ve tweaked it over the years, but it still brings back memories of my "family" away from home. —Yvonne Cook, Haskins, Ohio
Cilantro-Avocado Tuna Salad Sandwiches
Lime juice and cilantro in tuna salad – who knew? This recipe for avocado tuna salad came to me as a way to have a protein-packed meal with lots of pizzazz. —Heather Waldorf, Black Mountain, North Carolina
Quick Nicoise Salad
Like the French, I pack my classic Nicoise salad with veggies, potatoes, tuna and eggs. Cooking the potatoes and beans together helps the dish come together fast. —Valerie Belley, St. Louis, Missouri
Tuna and White Bean Lettuce Wraps
Here's a fabulous way to dress up ordinary tuna salad. This easy recipe makes a quick dinner or lunch at the office, and it's good for you. —Heather Senger, Madison, Wisconsin
Pressure-Cooker Tuna Noodle Casserole
We tweaked this family-friendly classic tuna casserole to work for the pressure cooker. Go for easy, wholesome and totally homemade!—Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
