30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (2024)

It seems like Christmas cookie recipes take center stage around the holidays, but they’re not the only sweet treat you can indulge in this year. Sure, there’s some adorable desserts you can make with the kiddos and there’s always no-bake options for the lazy hostess (no shame!), but why not swap the cookies for some candy? You could easily resort to the ever-versatile candy cane, but there’s more to it than that. These easy Christmas candy recipes will leave your guests licking their lips and wondering how you found the time to put together such fabulous homemade treats.

Peppermint & Candy Cane Recipes

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (1)

White Cupcakes with Peppermint Buttercream Frosting

Don't settle for regular buttercream frosting this year. Spice things up with this peppermint buttercream frosting that'll be perfect for the cupcakes you plan to serve for dessert. (via Amanda Wilens)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (2)

Peppermint Bark

Get into those good peppermint mocha feels with this easy holiday bark! (via Sugar Apron)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (3)

Peppermint Bark Brownies

If you know your family can't get enough of peppermint bark, consider making this chocolate dessert as a backup. (via The Endless Meal)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (4)

Peppermint Macarons with White Chocolate Ganache

This sophisticated twist on one of the most beloved French pastries is genius! (via Barley & Sage)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (5)

Peppermint Candy Spoons

These spoons are ready to stir! When you want a fun treat for your hot chocolate or coffee, these spoons hit the spot. (via Princess Pinky Girl)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (6)

Candy Cane Oreo Truffles

You’ll love how easy it is to make these little gems. With just four ingredients, they’ll be perfect for any and all parties this time of year. (via Cakescottage)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (7)

Chocolate Peppermint Biscotti

Let the warm and sweet smells of chocolate peppermint biscotti fill your home on Christmas Eve. (via Barley & Sage)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (9)

White Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels

Peppermint pretzels you say? Count our taste buds in!

(via Two Peas & Their Pod)

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Recipes

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (10)

Raw Chocolate Truffles

All they had to say was 'chocolate'. Pop the ingredients in a food processor and watch all the magic happen. (via Chef Bai)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (11)

Mini Oreo Cheesecakes

Make this bite-sized Christmas candy recipe as a teaser to the main event after dinner. (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (12)

Peanut Butter Pretzel Truffles

Is there anything peanut butter can’t do? PB takes these truffles from great to absolutely decadent. (via Brown Eyed Baker)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (13)

Buckeyes (Peanut Butter Balls)

If you’re in Ohio during the holidays, you’ll see these sweet Buckeyes all over the place (the Buckeye is the state tree of Ohio and its nuts look like these treats). This dessert will be delicious, no matter where you are celebrating this season. (via Chocolate With Grace)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (14)

Peanut Butter Cup Christmas Trees

These trees are so cute, you’ll want your own little forest of them. Plus, they take minimal prep and you can put them together with the little ones. (via One Little Project)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (15)

Frozen Chocolate Peanut Butter Yogurt Cups

This is one of those Christmas candy recipes that'll make you wonder if we have an obsession with peanut butter. Hint: the answer is yes! (via Half Baked Harvest)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (16)

See Also
Recipe This | Dehydrated Oranges In Air Fryer

Swiss Meringue Kisses

Almost better than the real thing, these crumbly, airy and melt-in-your-mouth kisses are something everyone will love. Make a double or triple batch, though, because they’ll go fast. (via Healthy Green Kitchen)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (17)

Mallo Cups

Chocolate, marshmallow and coconut couldn’t possibly make a better combo. These little cups are dreamy any time of year, but are especially yummy around the holidays. (via How Sweet Eats)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (18)

Green Ombre Christmas Fudge

This stylish fudge will look fab on your dessert table during the holidays. (via Tablespoon)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (19)

Almond Rocca

Rocca rocks, for sure! Almonds, chocolate and a toffee-like crunch are ideal for serving or giving as gifts. (via Chef in Training)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (20)

Chocolate Bark With Pistachios and Sea Salt

This treat couldn’t be easier to make, and it’s perfect for gift giving. Pro tip: try it with different nuts or crushed candy canes for a twist. (via Grab A Plate)

Candy Recipes with a Twist

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (21)

Easy Ginger Candy

These candies bring a spicy yet sweet bite. Try this crystallized ginger recipe to snack on this winter. (via A Spicy Perspective)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (22)

Candied Citrus Peels

Fruity and fabulous is how we describe these citrus-based sweets. They’re simple and definitely scrumptious. (via The Cookie Writer)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (23)

Cream Cheese Mints

This candy is super easy to make and only needs a few ingredients. That’s totally welcome during this busy time of year, isn’t it? (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (24)

Icicle Candy

If all icicles were this sweet and colorful, you might not mind the harsh winter weather. Even if you’re living in a warmer state (lucky you!), you’ll appreciate these pretty candies. (via Tablespoon)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (25)

Goodie Goodie Gumpdrops

You’ll really mean it when you say 'goodie' gumdrops. These colorful, chewy treats will take you straight back to Grandma’s house. (via Bakerella)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (26)

Christmas Tree Meringues

We are obsessed with these cute bites! Customize this recipe with your fave colors and toppings. (via Amanda Wilens)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (27)

Fluffy Divinity

This classic southern treat is an amazing addition to any holiday snack tray. (via A Spicy Perspective)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (28)

Springy Fluffy Marshmallows

Can you imagine homemade marshmallows floating in your boozy hot chocolate? Spruce up your regular hot drink and top with these sweet bites. (via Smitten Kitchen)

Caramel Recipes

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (29)

Homemade Caramels

These sweet candies are ultra-satisfying when you make them at home. (via Salt & Lavender)

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (30)

Polar Bear Paws

Reminiscent of Payday candies, this easy, cheap version will leave you with more cash for buying gifts. Now that’s something we can get behind. (via Garnish and Glaze)

We've got you covered on all things holiday entertaining -- check out our newsletter for more festive recipe ideas and hosting tips!

This article has been updated.

Featured image via Barley & Sage

From Your Site Articles

  • Holiday GIF Guide: 22 Pieces of Christmas Eye Candy - Brit + Co ›
  • 9 Holiday-Inspired Peppermint Cocktail Recipes - Brit + Co ›
  • DIY Candy Land: 20 Homemade Candy Recipes - Brit + Co ›
  • 20 Creative Candy Cane Recipes to Make All of December - Brit + Co ›

Related Articles Around the Web

Patricia Conte

Patricia is a freelance writer, social media ace, and food blogger who loves to cook and eat. She grew up surrounded by her Italian immigrant family who treated even everyday meals as a celebration. You can read more of her work on her blog, Grab a Plate, where she shares her experiences and recipes that help make each meal memorable. Patricia is a lifelong Cleveland Cavaliers fan originally from Akron, Ohio, and now lives in the desert Southwest of Phoenix, Ariz.

30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (2024)
Top Articles
The Best Ribeye Roast Recipe
Best Mashed Red Potatoes Recipe
Um empréstimo a prazo é um passivo não circulante?
Qual é a duração média de um empréstimo de longo prazo?
Latest Posts
19 Vegan Soul Food Recipes for Down-Home Comfort
15 Best Aronia Berry Recipes {Tasty Chokeberry Recipes!}
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5618

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.