30 Christmas Candy Recipes That Will Kick Cookies To The Curb (2024)

It seems like Christmas cookie recipes take center stage around the holidays, but they’re not the only sweet treat you can indulge in this year. Sure, there’s some adorable desserts you can make with the kiddos and there’s always no-bake options for the lazy hostess (no shame!), but why not swap the cookies for some candy? You could easily resort to the ever-versatile candy cane, but there’s more to it than that. These easy Christmas candy recipes will leave your guests licking their lips and wondering how you found the time to put together such fabulous homemade treats.

Peppermint & Candy Cane Recipes White Cupcakes with Peppermint Buttercream Frosting Don't settle for regular buttercream frosting this year. Spice things up with this peppermint buttercream frosting that'll be perfect for the cupcakes you plan to serve for dessert. (via Amanda Wilens)

Peppermint Bark Get into those good peppermint mocha feels with this easy holiday bark! (via Sugar Apron)

Peppermint Bark Brownies If you know your family can't get enough of peppermint bark, consider making this chocolate dessert as a backup. (via The Endless Meal)

Peppermint Macarons with White Chocolate Ganache This sophisticated twist on one of the most beloved French pastries is genius! (via Barley & Sage)

Peppermint Candy Spoons These spoons are ready to stir! When you want a fun treat for your hot chocolate or coffee, these spoons hit the spot. (via Princess Pinky Girl)

Candy Cane Oreo Truffles You’ll love how easy it is to make these little gems. With just four ingredients, they’ll be perfect for any and all parties this time of year. (via Cakescottage)

Chocolate Peppermint Biscotti Let the warm and sweet smells of chocolate peppermint biscotti fill your home on Christmas Eve. (via Barley & Sage)

White Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels Peppermint pretzels you say? Count our taste buds in! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Recipes Raw Chocolate Truffles All they had to say was 'chocolate'. Pop the ingredients in a food processor and watch all the magic happen. (via Chef Bai)

Mini Oreo Cheesecakes Make this bite-sized Christmas candy recipe as a teaser to the main event after dinner. (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)

Peanut Butter Pretzel Truffles Is there anything peanut butter can’t do? PB takes these truffles from great to absolutely decadent. (via Brown Eyed Baker)

Buckeyes (Peanut Butter Balls) If you’re in Ohio during the holidays, you’ll see these sweet Buckeyes all over the place (the Buckeye is the state tree of Ohio and its nuts look like these treats). This dessert will be delicious, no matter where you are celebrating this season. (via Chocolate With Grace)

Peanut Butter Cup Christmas Trees These trees are so cute, you’ll want your own little forest of them. Plus, they take minimal prep and you can put them together with the little ones. (via One Little Project)

Frozen Chocolate Peanut Butter Yogurt Cups This is one of those Christmas candy recipes that'll make you wonder if we have an obsession with peanut butter. Hint: the answer is yes! (via Half Baked Harvest)

See Also Recipe This | Dehydrated Oranges In Air Fryer Swiss Meringue Kisses Almost better than the real thing, these crumbly, airy and melt-in-your-mouth kisses are something everyone will love. Make a double or triple batch, though, because they’ll go fast. (via Healthy Green Kitchen)

Mallo Cups Chocolate, marshmallow and coconut couldn’t possibly make a better combo. These little cups are dreamy any time of year, but are especially yummy around the holidays. (via How Sweet Eats)

Green Ombre Christmas Fudge This stylish fudge will look fab on your dessert table during the holidays. (via Tablespoon)

Almond Rocca Rocca rocks, for sure! Almonds, chocolate and a toffee-like crunch are ideal for serving or giving as gifts. (via Chef in Training)

Chocolate Bark With Pistachios and Sea Salt This treat couldn’t be easier to make, and it’s perfect for gift giving. Pro tip: try it with different nuts or crushed candy canes for a twist. (via Grab A Plate)

Candy Recipes with a Twist Easy Ginger Candy These candies bring a spicy yet sweet bite. Try this crystallized ginger recipe to snack on this winter. (via A Spicy Perspective)

Candied Citrus Peels Fruity and fabulous is how we describe these citrus-based sweets. They’re simple and definitely scrumptious. (via The Cookie Writer)

Cream Cheese Mints This candy is super easy to make and only needs a few ingredients. That’s totally welcome during this busy time of year, isn’t it? (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)

Icicle Candy If all icicles were this sweet and colorful, you might not mind the harsh winter weather. Even if you’re living in a warmer state (lucky you!), you’ll appreciate these pretty candies. (via Tablespoon)

Goodie Goodie Gumpdrops You’ll really mean it when you say 'goodie' gumdrops. These colorful, chewy treats will take you straight back to Grandma’s house. (via Bakerella)

Christmas Tree Meringues We are obsessed with these cute bites! Customize this recipe with your fave colors and toppings. (via Amanda Wilens)

Fluffy Divinity This classic southern treat is an amazing addition to any holiday snack tray. (via A Spicy Perspective)

Springy Fluffy Marshmallows Can you imagine homemade marshmallows floating in your boozy hot chocolate? Spruce up your regular hot drink and top with these sweet bites. (via Smitten Kitchen)

Caramel Recipes Homemade Caramels These sweet candies are ultra-satisfying when you make them at home. (via Salt & Lavender)

Polar Bear Paws Reminiscent of Payday candies, this easy, cheap version will leave you with more cash for buying gifts. Now that’s something we can get behind. (via Garnish and Glaze)

