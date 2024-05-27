30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes Slow Cooker Soup Recipes 1. Vegan Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup 2. Slow Cooker Chickpea Peanut Stew 3. Creamy Slow Cooker Potato, Corn &JalapeñoSoup by Sweet Peas and Saffron 4. Vegan Lasagna Soup by Connoisseurus Veg 5. Tomato, Kale & Quinoa Soup by Damn Delicious 6. Crockpot Vegan Minestrone Soup by Dietitian Debbie Slow Cooker Chili Recipes 7. Slow Cooker Vegan Enchilada Quinoa Chili by Fit Mitten Kitchen 8. Slow Cooker White Quinoa Chili by Simply Quinoa 9. Crockpot Vegan Pumpkin Chili by The Roasted Root 10. Slow Cooker Red Lentil Chili by Running on Real Food 11. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili by Eating Bird Food 12. Easy Vegan Slow Cooker Chili Mac by Easy Chickpeasy Slow Cooker Dinner Recipes 13. Slow Cooker Coconut Quinoa Curry by Simply Quinoa 14. Loaded “Baked” Sweet Potatoes by Hummusapien 15. Crockpot Quinoa Tacos by Chelsea’s Messy Apron 16. Slow Cooker Red Lentil Cauliflower Curry by Well Plated 17. Portobello Pot Roastby Virtual Vegan 18. Slow Cooker Peanut Tofu and Broccoli by Six Vegan Sisters Crockpot Side Dishes and Appetizers 19. Slow Cooker Vegan BBQ Meatballs 20. Vegan Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes with Garlic & Chives by Kitchen Treaty 21. Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip by Real Food Whole Life 22. Slow Cooked Black Eyed Peas and Greens by Baumass Foods 23. Healthy Baked Beans by The Simple Veganista 24. Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese by The Nut-Free Vegan Crockpot Breakfast Recipes 25. Slow Cooker French Toast Casserole by Around My Family Table 26. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal by Eating Bird Food 27. Slow Cooker Chai Tea Latte by Sweet Peas and Saffron 28. Slow Cooker Apple Pie Steel-Cut Oatmeal by The Healthy Maven 29. Slow Cooker Breakfast Burritos by Delish Knowledge 30. Slow Cooker Cranberry Almond Granola by Kitschen Cat 10 comments FAQs
Get cozy and bust out your Crockpot for these Vegan Slow Cooker recipes! Warm up with lots of hearty vegan chili, soups & even oatmeal.

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes

If I could pick the most neglected appliance I own, it would be my slow cooker. The poor thing is just collecting dust in the cabinet. Which is ironic, because it’s legit the easier kitchen appliance to use EVER. It pretty much does all the work for you. All you have to do is turn it on and dump in your ingredients!

Why am I so mean to something that loves me so much?! I mean honestly, I’ve completely friend-zoned my slow cooker, but not anymore! My current goal is to get through all of these vegan slow cooker recipes this fall and winter, so my slow cooker should be feeling all warm and tingly (literally) inside with love.

Slow cooker recipes are the BEST because:

  1. They basically cook themselves.
  2. You can “cook” while you’re not even home or if you’re sleeping.
  3. You can freeze the extras for quick meals in the future.
  4. They make you feel all warm and cozy even when it’s freezing outside.
  5. You can transport food directly in your slow cooker, making it the perfect solution for potlucks, tailgate food and holiday recipes.

Have I given you enough reasons to dust off your slow cooker this season, or buy one if you’re currently lacking?? I hope so.

You all absolutely love my Vegan Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup (you have good taste!), so I thought you would enjoy this nice little round-up of vegan slow cooker recipes. We’re truly covering all our bases with plenty of vegan chilis and soups, slow cooker dinner recipes and side dishes, and even crockpot breakfast recipes! I’ve even split this guide up into sections to make it easier for you to find the perfect vegan slow cooker recipe for you. Let me know in the comments what recipe you want to try first!

Slow Cooker Soup Recipes

What’s better than cozying up with a delicious soup that’s been simmering all day long? Not much else! I always crave a bowl of soup on a cold day – it just feels like a warm hug in a bowl! And it’s a fact that soup always tastes better the longer you let it cook, so that is where the crockpot comes in! All of these slow cooker soup recipes are simple to make and will warm you up from the inside out.

1. Vegan Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (2)

2. Slow Cooker Chickpea Peanut Stew

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (3)

3. Creamy Slow Cooker Potato, Corn &JalapeñoSoup by Sweet Peas and Saffron

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (4)

4. Vegan Lasagna Soup by Connoisseurus Veg

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (5)

5. Tomato, Kale & Quinoa Soup by Damn Delicious

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (6)

6. Crockpot Vegan Minestrone Soup by Dietitian Debbie

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (7)

Slow Cooker Chili Recipes

One of my favorite easy weeknight dinners is a cozy vegan chili. It’s a go-to of mine because it’s one of those meals that always tastes delicious, even though it’s a hands-off kind of recipe. Why not make it even easier on yourself and make your chili in the slow cooker?! These are some of the best slow cooker chili recipes out there, and they’re all filled with plant-based goodness!

7. Slow Cooker Vegan Enchilada Quinoa Chili by Fit Mitten Kitchen

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (8)

8. Slow Cooker White Quinoa Chili by Simply Quinoa

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (9)

9. Crockpot Vegan Pumpkin Chili by The Roasted Root

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (10)

10. Slow Cooker Red Lentil Chili by Running on Real Food

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (11)

11. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili by Eating Bird Food

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (12)

12. Easy Vegan Slow Cooker Chili Mac by Easy Chickpeasy

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (13)

Slow Cooker Dinner Recipes

The crockpot is good for so much more than just soups and stews! You can make vegan taco filling, baked potatoes, and vegan meatballs in the slow cooker if you’re looking to mix it up for dinner without having to do too much hands-on cooking!

13. Slow Cooker Coconut Quinoa Curry by Simply Quinoa

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (14)

14. Loaded “Baked” Sweet Potatoes by Hummusapien

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (15)

15. Crockpot Quinoa Tacos by Chelsea’s Messy Apron

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (16)

16. Slow Cooker Red Lentil Cauliflower Curry by Well Plated

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (17)

17. Portobello Pot Roastby Virtual Vegan

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (18)

18. Slow Cooker Peanut Tofu and Broccoli by Six Vegan Sisters

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (19)

Crockpot Side Dishes and Appetizers

Need a vegan side dish recipe to bring to your next potluck? An appetizer to share at your next tailgate? Or maybe you’re looking for vegan Thanksgiving sides! Not only does the crockpot make it easier to whip up a large party-sized batch of whatever side dish or appetizer you’re hoping to make, but it’s also easy to transport! All of these crockpot side dishes and appetizers are completely vegan and will please everyone at the table!

19. Slow Cooker Vegan BBQ Meatballs

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (20)

20. Vegan Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes with Garlic & Chives by Kitchen Treaty

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (21)

21. Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip by Real Food Whole Life

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (22)

22. Slow Cooked Black Eyed Peas and Greens by Baumass Foods

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (23)

23. Healthy Baked Beans by The Simple Veganista

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (24)

24. Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese by The Nut-Free Vegan

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (25)

Crockpot Breakfast Recipes

Yep you read that right! Make your mornings even easier by prepping your breakfast the night before! From crockpot oatmeal to vegan breakfast casseroles and even vegan quiche, these crockpot breakfast recipes have got you covered for those busy mornings!

25. Slow Cooker French Toast Casserole by Around My Family Table

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (26)

26. Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal by Eating Bird Food

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (27)

27. Slow Cooker Chai Tea Latte by Sweet Peas and Saffron

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (28)

28. Slow Cooker Apple Pie Steel-Cut Oatmeal by The Healthy Maven

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (29)

29. Slow Cooker Breakfast Burritos by Delish Knowledge

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (30)

30. Slow Cooker Cranberry Almond Granola by Kitschen Cat

30 Cozy Vegan Slow Cooker Recipes (31)

December 9, 2020

10 comments

  • Sarah | Well and Full says:

    This is a great roundup!! I need to get a slow-cooker... I feel like I'm missing out!

    Reply

    • Emilie says:

      Yes you do!! It's especially easy when I can quickly make a recipe before class and come back to something done. :)

      Reply

  • Ashley @ Fit Mitten Kitchen says:

    lolol I swear we're the same person. I (also) sadly do not use my slow cooker enough, and every time I use it I curse myself (for not using it more). Lovely roundup Emilie! And thanks so much for including my enchilada quinoa!

    Reply

    • Emilie says:

      That chili looks SO good. It always happens to me - a season passes and I'm like DAMNIT I should've made this or that. Slow cooker recipes are definitely happening.

      Reply

  • Kerri says:

    These all look so tasty Emilie!! I need to break out my crockpot too because it really is SO easy! i love that not all of these recipes are soups- so much variety!!

    Reply

    • Emilie says:

      Mine is way too neglected! I can't wait to try these - which one are you eyeing the most? :)

      Reply

  • Marina @ A Dancer's Live-It says:

    Oh my gosh I want to try the Coconut Curry Quinoa for sure and the Lasanga Soup. SO MUCH YES.

    Reply

    • Emilie says:

      OMG the Lasagna Soup is calling my name🙌 I hope you try some of these!

      Reply

  • Jason says:

    Awesome list! I finally got myself a slow cooker because I saw one on sale while I was Christmas shopping. Now I can't wait to try it out!

    Reply

    • Emilie says:

      Yay! My slow cooker is my life saver sometimes. Let me know what recipe you start with!

      Reply

FAQs

How do you make slow cooker meals taste better? ›

If you take an extra 10 minutes to sauté the aromatics before scraping them into the slow-cooker, the finished dish will have deeper flavor and better texture. (And some new slow-cookers allow you to sauté right in the insert, so you don't have to wash a separate skillet.)

View More
Does the size of the slow cooker affect the cooking time? ›

Size of your Slow Cooker

The size of your crockpot can affect the outcome of your meal. If your crockpot is smaller than what we recommend, you may need to cook your meal a little longer. If it's larger than what we recommend you may need to shorten the cooking time.

Get More Info Here
How much liquid in slow cooker recipes? ›

How much liquid do I add? Water or liquid is necessary to create steam. When cooking meat or poultry, the water or liquid level should cover the ingredients to ensure effective heat transfer throughout the crock. Some manufacturers of slow cookers recommend adding liquid to fill the stoneware 1/2 to 3/4 full.

Discover More Details
How do you mimic a slow cooker on the stove? ›

If you don't have a slow cooker, you can slow cook right on stovetop using a cooking pot that has a heavy build (like a Dutch oven) so it can disperse heat evenly to the food cooking inside. You should cover it well with a lid, keep the heat low and keep checking food in between so it does not run out of liquid.

View Details
What cannot be cooked in a slow cooker? ›

10 Foods You Should Never Make in a Slow Cooker
  1. Raw Meat.
  2. Seafood.
  3. Pasta.
  4. Rice.
  5. Delicate Vegetables.
  6. Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts.
  7. Dairy.
  8. Wine and Other Liquor.
Jan 19, 2024

Discover More Details
Is 4 hours on high the same as 8 hours on low in a slow cooker? ›

The difference between "High" and "Low" on slow cookers seems to differ with every brand and model. One thing that is consistent, though, is that food takes seven to eight hours to reach a simmer point (around 210°) on low; versus three to four hours on high.

Learn More
Why do you put a tea towel under the lid of a slow cooker? ›

Soak up the condensation

Taste user Jenny says she puts a tea towel under her crockpot lid to catch water and stop it thinning too much. This technique is also a favourite with taste's food editor Miranda.

Keep Reading
Why put paper towel under crockpot lid? ›

The hack is easy enough: Simply place a sheet or two of paper towel between the lid and the pot, ensuring the seal remains tight. The paper towel will absorb excess moisture and prevent any condensation from dripping back onto the food.

Learn More Now
What liquid is best for a slow cooker? ›

To ensure the dinner cooks correctly and doesn't get soggy, decrease the amount of liquids you add. Usually only ½ to 1 cup of liquid does the trick. And, for extra flavorful results, try using liquid like broth, wine, or juice, instead of just plain water.

Show Me More
What vegetables should not be added to a slow cooker? ›

Tender vegetables

Vegetables such as peas, asparagus and peppers can become a flavorless, mushy mess in a slow cooker.

Learn More Now

Can I put raw meat in a slow cooker? ›

Can you put meat straight into a slow cooker? Meat can be added directly unseared and not browned. However, browning meat and caramelising the beef is a great way to add depth of flavour and improve the visual appearance of the final dish.

Learn More
Can I use a Crockpot instead of a slow cooker? ›

A slow cooker and a Crockpot are the same thing, essentially. A slow cooker is an appliance of which there are lots of brands. Crockpot is one brand of slow cooker. Crockpot popularized slow cookers when they launched their version in the 1970s.

Read More
Is meat still good if you forgot to turn on Crockpot? ›

Great question! However, I'm sorry to say that unless you are able to tell how long the roast was in the slow cooker without adequate heat, it's best that you toss it out, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Discover More
How do you use a slow cooker for dummies? ›

Tips for using your slow cooker
  1. Brown meats and poultry first. ...
  2. Don't overdo the liquid. ...
  3. Always cook covered. ...
  4. Even pieces mean evenly cooked food. ...
  5. Season liberally. ...
  6. Never add dairy products in the beginning of the cooking process. ...
  7. Never use frozen ingredients. ...
  8. Take care with power outages.
Jan 31, 2022

Get More Info
Why is my slow cooker food tasteless? ›

This is because lids of slow cookers are more efficient than conventional casserole dishes at trapping steam in, so liquid doesn't reduce naturally. Slightly reducing the amount of liquid added at the beginning will help to concentrate the flavours.

View More
How do you add flavor to bland stew in a slow cooker? ›

Tomato paste: you'll use some tomato paste to help thicken the broth and to give it a nice tang of sweetness. Worcestershire: the wonderful addition of Worcestershire gives this beef stew recipe an incredible savory umami flavor. Balsamic vinegar: helps to give the beef stew a little tang and sweetness.

Discover More Details
How can I make my cooking more flavorful? ›

Add hardy herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, sage, and marjoram to dishes early in the cooking process; this way, they release maximum flavor while ensuring that their texture will be less intrusive.

Read On
Do potatoes go on top or bottom of meat in a crockpot? ›

Place firm, slow-cooking root vegetables like potatoes and carrots at the bottom of the crock and pile the meat on top. Set the heat level: A general rule of thumb is that cooking on the low setting (170 degrees F for most models) takes about twice as long as cooking on high (280 degrees F on most models).

Learn More Now
