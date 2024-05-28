30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (2024)

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You’ll Go Crazy For
BY Dani Meyer ON January 25, 2018UPDATED ON April 12, 2023
We love the sweet and tangy taste of beets, and these easy-to-make recipes showcase them in all their glory! From sweet to savory, we’ve rounded up plenty of beet recipes that are perfect for sharing at dinner or curling up with on a chilly night.
1. Beet Blood Orange Salad
Take you lunch game to the next level today with this Beet Blood Orange Salad!
2. Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
This Roasted Beet Salad has the perfect mix of flavors to kick your taste buds into gear tonight!
3. Vegan Salad Rolls
These psychedelic Vegan Salad Rolls are a super tasty way to make your favorite finger food way more healthy!
4. Red Velvet Bundt Cake
You can’t get the gorgeous deep red of this Red Velvet Bundt Cake without the savory sweetness of beets!
5. Beet Brownies
These brownies have lots of extra moisture and sweetness to them. You are sure to love these just as much as we all do!
6. Roasted Beet Crostini with Goat Cheese & Balsamic Reduction
Roasting brings out all the sweet flavors of the beets and paired with creamy goat cheese and a sweet tangy balsamic reduction these crostini literally heaven.
7. Green Salad with Feta and Beets
The beets in this tasty salad just make your lunch pop! You are going to love every bite.
8. Raw Chocolate Beet Cheesecake
The gorgeous pink color in this Raw Chocolate Beet Cheesecake shows off the amazing flavor it hides!
9. Chocolate Beet Cake with Avocado Frosting
This chocolate beet cake is surprisingly addictive! This raises the flavor game to a whole new level.
10. Raw Vegan Beet Cashew Cake
This Raw Vegan Beet Cashew Cake is the perfect mix of savory and sweet to steal the show at your table tonight!
11. Double Chocolate Beet Donuts
The chocolate in these beet donuts is just the tip of the flavor iceberg in this tasty treat!
Bright beets color red pears and slices of spicy fennel in this beautiful side dish.
13. Vegan Paleo Beet Chocolate Pudding
This paleo pudding is a surprisingly tasty way to stay hydrated! You are going to love every drop.
14. Cherry Berry Beet Smoothie
Healthy and delicious, this smoothie recipe is the perfect way to start your day!
15. Raspberry Beet Smoothie
The beets in this Raspberry Beet Smoothie are the perfect pairing to the tartness of your raspberries. You are sure to love this recipe!
16. Beet Arugula Goat Cheese Grilled Cheese
This grilled cheese is snacking or lunchtime perfection!
Nothing says winter more than soup, and this creamy, cheesy beet soup is perfect for cold days.
18. Beetroot & Feta Cheese Salad
This salad is simply perfection! Try this tonight and prepare to be pleasantly surprised.
19. Shaved Raw Vegetable Salad
Healthy and delicious don’t often go together, but this Shaved Raw Vegetable Salad is the perfect way to fill up and still watch your calories.
20. Rainbow Hummus Bowls
This tasty hummus idea is pretty and delicious! These bowls are sure to hit the spot.
21. Beet Pesto Pasta
This Beet Pesto Pasta is packed with flavor in every bite! You are never going to want to use store bought pasta again!
22. Epic Rainbow Veggie Wraps
Tasty and healthy burritos that everyone can enjoy, these Epic Rainbow Veggie Wraps are perfect for lunch!
23. Oven Baked Beet Chips
These beet chips are proof that potato chips have met their match! These are our new favorite snack food.
24. Rainbow Detox Salad
This detox salad is as healthy as it is beautiful! This is a guaranteed winner.
25. Cleansing Colorful Salad Bowl
Eating your veggies is sure to be your favorite part of the meal with this salad bowl on the table.
26. Vegan Pink Beet Pancakes
Slip a little healthy into your breakfast and make them pretty at the same time with these beet pancakes.
27. Beet Bread Cream Cheese Dill Swirl
Take your homemade bread to the next level with this gorgeous loaf!
28. Beet Shakshuka
Beets for breakfast? Yes please! Beet Shakshuka is a guaranteed winner.
29. Charred Rainbow Beet Pistachio Salad
Add a little gourmet to your routine tonight with this gorgeous Charred Rainbow Beet Pistachio Salad.
30. Honey Turmeric Pork Cutlet with Rainbow Beet & Carrot Salad
This salad is more than enough reason to bust out the grill again tonight!
31. Oat Crackers & Balsamic Beet Hummus
Oat Crackers and Balsamic Beet Hummus is the healthy snack you need to replace your potato chip addiction. Yumm!
32. Roasted Beet & Kale Salad with Horseradish Crema
Sweet and tangy at the same time, this salad is a show stopper at the dinner table tonight!