30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Beet Blood Orange Salad 2. Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad 3. Vegan Salad Rolls 4. Red Velvet Bundt Cake 5. Beet Brownies 6. Roasted Beet Crostini with Goat Cheese & Balsamic Reduction 7. Green Salad with Feta and Beets 8. Raw Chocolate Beet Cheesecake 9. Chocolate Beet Cake with Avocado Frosting 10. Raw Vegan Beet Cashew Cake 11. Double Chocolate Beet Donuts 13. Vegan Paleo Beet Chocolate Pudding 14. Cherry Berry Beet Smoothie 15. Raspberry Beet Smoothie 16. Beet Arugula Goat Cheese Grilled Cheese 18. Beetroot & Feta Cheese Salad 19. Shaved Raw Vegetable Salad 20. Rainbow Hummus Bowls 21. Beet Pesto Pasta 22. Epic Rainbow Veggie Wraps 23. Oven Baked Beet Chips 24. Rainbow Detox Salad 25. Cleansing Colorful Salad Bowl 26. Vegan Pink Beet Pancakes 27. Beet Bread Cream Cheese Dill Swirl 28. Beet Shakshuka 29. Charred Rainbow Beet Pistachio Salad 30. Honey Turmeric Pork Cutlet with Rainbow Beet & Carrot Salad 31. Oat Crackers & Balsamic Beet Hummus 32. Roasted Beet & Kale Salad with Horseradish Crema

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You’ll Go Crazy For

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (1)

We love the sweet and tangy taste of beets, and these easy-to-make recipes showcase them in all their glory! From sweet to savory, we’ve rounded up plenty of beet recipes that are perfect for sharing at dinner or curling up with on a chilly night.

1. Beet Blood Orange Salad

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (3)

Take you lunch game to the next level today with this Beet Blood Orange Salad!

2. Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (4)

This Roasted Beet Salad has the perfect mix of flavors to kick your taste buds into gear tonight!

3. Vegan Salad Rolls

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (5)

These psychedelic Vegan Salad Rolls are a super tasty way to make your favorite finger food way more healthy!

4. Red Velvet Bundt Cake

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (6)

You can’t get the gorgeous deep red of this Red Velvet Bundt Cake without the savory sweetness of beets!

5. Beet Brownies

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (7)

These brownies have lots of extra moisture and sweetness to them. You are sure to love these just as much as we all do!

6. Roasted Beet Crostini with Goat Cheese & Balsamic Reduction

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (8)

Roasting brings out all the sweet flavors of the beets and paired with creamy goat cheese and a sweet tangy balsamic reduction these crostini literally heaven.

7. Green Salad with Feta and Beets

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (9)

The beets in this tasty salad just make your lunch pop! You are going to love every bite.

8. Raw Chocolate Beet Cheesecake

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (10)

The gorgeous pink color in this Raw Chocolate Beet Cheesecake shows off the amazing flavor it hides!

9. Chocolate Beet Cake with Avocado Frosting

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (11)

This chocolate beet cake is surprisingly addictive! This raises the flavor game to a whole new level.

See Also
Crispy Waffles (Truly the Best Scratch Recipe) - Fifteen Spatulas

10. Raw Vegan Beet Cashew Cake

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (12)

This Raw Vegan Beet Cashew Cake is the perfect mix of savory and sweet to steal the show at your table tonight!

11. Double Chocolate Beet Donuts

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (13)

The chocolate in these beet donuts is just the tip of the flavor iceberg in this tasty treat!

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (14)

Bright beets color red pears and slices of spicy fennel in this beautiful side dish.

13. Vegan Paleo Beet Chocolate Pudding

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (15)

This paleo pudding is a surprisingly tasty way to stay hydrated! You are going to love every drop.

14. Cherry Berry Beet Smoothie

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (16)

Healthy and delicious, this smoothie recipe is the perfect way to start your day!

15. Raspberry Beet Smoothie

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (17)

The beets in this Raspberry Beet Smoothie are the perfect pairing to the tartness of your raspberries. You are sure to love this recipe!

16. Beet Arugula Goat Cheese Grilled Cheese

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (18)

This grilled cheese is snacking or lunchtime perfection!

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (19)

Nothing says winter more than soup, and this creamy, cheesy beet soup is perfect for cold days.

18. Beetroot & Feta Cheese Salad

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (20)

This salad is simply perfection! Try this tonight and prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

19. Shaved Raw Vegetable Salad

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (21)

Healthy and delicious don’t often go together, but this Shaved Raw Vegetable Salad is the perfect way to fill up and still watch your calories.

20. Rainbow Hummus Bowls

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (22)

This tasty hummus idea is pretty and delicious! These bowls are sure to hit the spot.

21. Beet Pesto Pasta

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (23)

This Beet Pesto Pasta is packed with flavor in every bite! You are never going to want to use store bought pasta again!

22. Epic Rainbow Veggie Wraps

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (24)

Tasty and healthy burritos that everyone can enjoy, these Epic Rainbow Veggie Wraps are perfect for lunch!

23. Oven Baked Beet Chips

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (25)

These beet chips are proof that potato chips have met their match! These are our new favorite snack food.

24. Rainbow Detox Salad

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (26)

This detox salad is as healthy as it is beautiful! This is a guaranteed winner.

25. Cleansing Colorful Salad Bowl

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (27)

Eating your veggies is sure to be your favorite part of the meal with this salad bowl on the table.

26. Vegan Pink Beet Pancakes

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (28)

Slip a little healthy into your breakfast and make them pretty at the same time with these beet pancakes.

27. Beet Bread Cream Cheese Dill Swirl

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (29)

Take your homemade bread to the next level with this gorgeous loaf!

28. Beet Shakshuka

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (30)

Beets for breakfast? Yes please! Beet Shakshuka is a guaranteed winner.

29. Charred Rainbow Beet Pistachio Salad

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (31)

Add a little gourmet to your routine tonight with this gorgeous Charred Rainbow Beet Pistachio Salad.

30. Honey Turmeric Pork Cutlet with Rainbow Beet & Carrot Salad

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (32)

This salad is more than enough reason to bust out the grill again tonight!

31. Oat Crackers & Balsamic Beet Hummus

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (33)

Oat Crackers and Balsamic Beet Hummus is the healthy snack you need to replace your potato chip addiction. Yumm!

32. Roasted Beet & Kale Salad with Horseradish Crema

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (34)

Sweet and tangy at the same time, this salad is a show stopper at the dinner table tonight!

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (2024)
Top Articles
Simplify Connections: Your Guide to Understanding AV Adapters - 21st Century AV
Wireguard VPN connected peers can't reach local network devices
Valor médio da franquia da NBA 2023 | Político
Garantir o UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage (PPO) H0271-004-000 2022 Detalhes e custos do plano
Latest Posts
Access your local network using Wireguard VPN and Algo
iPhone 14 i iPhone 14 Plus - Dane techniczne
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 5803

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.