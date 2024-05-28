30 Delicious Beet Recipes You'll Go Crazy For (2024)

30 Delicious Beet Recipes You’ll Go Crazy For

We love the sweet and tangy taste of beets, and these easy-to-make recipes showcase them in all their glory! From sweet to savory, we’ve rounded up plenty of beet recipes that are perfect for sharing at dinner or curling up with on a chilly night.

Take you lunch game to the next level today with this Beet Blood Orange Salad!

This Roasted Beet Salad has the perfect mix of flavors to kick your taste buds into gear tonight!

These psychedelic Vegan Salad Rolls are a super tasty way to make your favorite finger food way more healthy!

You can’t get the gorgeous deep red of this Red Velvet Bundt Cake without the savory sweetness of beets!

These brownies have lots of extra moisture and sweetness to them. You are sure to love these just as much as we all do!

Roasting brings out all the sweet flavors of the beets and paired with creamy goat cheese and a sweet tangy balsamic reduction these crostini literally heaven.

The beets in this tasty salad just make your lunch pop! You are going to love every bite.

The gorgeous pink color in this Raw Chocolate Beet Cheesecake shows off the amazing flavor it hides!

This chocolate beet cake is surprisingly addictive! This raises the flavor game to a whole new level.

This Raw Vegan Beet Cashew Cake is the perfect mix of savory and sweet to steal the show at your table tonight!

The chocolate in these beet donuts is just the tip of the flavor iceberg in this tasty treat!

Bright beets color red pears and slices of spicy fennel in this beautiful side dish.

This paleo pudding is a surprisingly tasty way to stay hydrated! You are going to love every drop.

Healthy and delicious, this smoothie recipe is the perfect way to start your day!

The beets in this Raspberry Beet Smoothie are the perfect pairing to the tartness of your raspberries. You are sure to love this recipe!

This grilled cheese is snacking or lunchtime perfection!

Nothing says winter more than soup, and this creamy, cheesy beet soup is perfect for cold days.

This salad is simply perfection! Try this tonight and prepare to be pleasantly surprised.

19. Shaved Raw Vegetable Salad

Healthy and delicious don’t often go together, but this Shaved Raw Vegetable Salad is the perfect way to fill up and still watch your calories.

This tasty hummus idea is pretty and delicious! These bowls are sure to hit the spot.

This Beet Pesto Pasta is packed with flavor in every bite! You are never going to want to use store bought pasta again!

Tasty and healthy burritos that everyone can enjoy, these Epic Rainbow Veggie Wraps are perfect for lunch!

These beet chips are proof that potato chips have met their match! These are our new favorite snack food.

This detox salad is as healthy as it is beautiful! This is a guaranteed winner.

Eating your veggies is sure to be your favorite part of the meal with this salad bowl on the table.

Slip a little healthy into your breakfast and make them pretty at the same time with these beet pancakes.

Take your homemade bread to the next level with this gorgeous loaf!

Beets for breakfast? Yes please! Beet Shakshuka is a guaranteed winner.

Add a little gourmet to your routine tonight with this gorgeous Charred Rainbow Beet Pistachio Salad.

This salad is more than enough reason to bust out the grill again tonight!

Oat Crackers and Balsamic Beet Hummus is the healthy snack you need to replace your potato chip addiction. Yumm!

Sweet and tangy at the same time, this salad is a show stopper at the dinner table tonight!