30 Easy Soup Recipes That Are Ready in About 30 Minutes (2024)

Soups are a winter staple, but they are just as wonderful in the spring and summer. And while cooking soups in the crock pot is great, sometimes you want soup on the table in a hurry. These quick soup recipes will let you serve your family in less time than it takes to go through the drive-through window! Many are kid-friendly, making them perfect for packing in a thermos for school lunches or freezing for a quick family dinner on busy weeknights.
The 8 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024
01 of 30
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
This genius 30-minute recipe transforms everyone's favorite chicken pot pie into the ultimate warming fall and winter soup. It's perfect for chilly evenings, and can be prepared ahead for your freezer, so you can enjoy it anytime you come in from the cold. Serve it with store-bought or homemade buttermilk biscuits for a complete and hearty meal.
Get the Recipe
02 of 30
Tomato Basil Soup
Our easy tomato basil soup proves that a vegetable soup doesn't have to be lacking in flavor. It is a cinch to throw together with canned diced tomatoes, canned chicken broth, fresh herbs, and a few pantry staples, and you can make it as chunky or as smooth as you like. Serve alongside a lunchtime grilled cheese, or as a lighter starter at dinner.
Get the Recipe
03 of 30
Japanese Vegan Udon Noodle Soup
Thick, chewy, filling udon noodles are a staple of Japanese cuisine, and a great way to fill up your tummy on colder days. This tempting Japanese vegan noodle soup absolutely sings with flavor, and is oh-so-good for you, with Chinese broccoli, scallions, fresh cilantro, Asian flavorings, and roasted peanuts for added crunch.
Get the Recipe
04 of 30
Stuffed Pepper Soup
We've done it — taken the family-favorite dish of stuffed peppers, and turned it into an even quicker and easier soup. You get all of the comfort food flavors, with a whole lot less fuss and mess. Enjoy it as a warming lunch in fall or winter, perhaps with a half-sandwich alongside, or serve it for dinner with cornbread, and a green side salad.
Get the Recipe
Continue to 5 of 30 below.
05 of 30
Japanese Enoki and Shiitake Mushroom Soup
Japanese enoki and shiitake mushroom soup is undeniably delicious and comforting. The addition of glass or cellophane noodles adds volume to the simple stock base, while soy sauce and sake add a lovely seasoning, and earthy mushrooms contribute rich depth of flavor.
Get the Recipe
06 of 30
Vegan Cauliflower and Potato Soup
Thick and nourishing vegan cauliflower and potato soup is a boon on colder days. The addition of cauliflower lightens up a classic potato soup, without changing its creamy texture. It's an excellent choice for a vegan lunch or dinner.
Get the Recipe
07 of 30
Seaweed Egg Drop Soup
Seaweed is a trendy superfood. This recipe includes it in a classic Chinese-style egg drop soup. The seaweed and egg ribbons give the soup a wonderful silky texture, with fragrant ginger adding even more aroma and taste.
Get the Recipe
08 of 30
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup is the perfect cold-weather dish, especially when you are fighting a cold. The Instant Pot makes it possible to make your own chicken noodle soup from scratch, including a homemade broth that uses chicken thighs, without the hours of simmering typically involved. We suggest adding dried egg noodles at the end of cooking, to prevent them becoming soggy.
Get the Recipe
Continue to 9 of 30 below.
09 of 30
Leftover Vegetable Soup
When your crisper contains bits and bobs of vegetable ends, don't throw them away. Instead, use them to make this yummy vegetable soup. Our basic recipe is easy to tweak with whatever is hanging out in the fridge drawer, freezes well, and is an easy way to reduce food waste and stretch your family dollar. Feel free to add in some macaroni noodles for the kids.
Get the Recipe
10 of 30
Raw Vegan Cream of Broccoli Soup
Even raw food diet skeptics may be tempted to try our no-cook cream of broccoli soup. Raw cashews blend with broccoli to create an ultra-creamy texture, while a medley of fresh or dried herbs and spices create that classic canned soup flavor you remember from childhood. Best of all, it is a breeze to blend up in your food processor, and is seriously nutritious.
Get the Recipe
11 of 30
Chicken and Dumpling Soup
You need just 30 minutes for our chicken and dumpling soup that will satisfy a cold weather comfort food craving. With pillowy dumplings that come together in a snap, healthy veggies, and a rich-tasting chicken broth floating with chunks of chicken meat, it's a lighter but still satisfying version of the classic chicken and dumplings.
Get the Recipe
12 of 30
Super Easy Pea and Mint Soup
Sweet, refreshing, and cooling, our pea and mint soup is a lovely addition to your repertoire. It makes an elegant starter soup for dinner parties, or an easy light lunch on warmer days, perhaps with some crusty baguette slices alongside. You can use fresh shelled peas when they are available, or frozen peas at other times of year.
Get the Recipe
Continue to 13 of 30 below.
13 of 30
Creamy Vegan Carrot Soup With Coconut (Gluten-Free)
You'll love the smooth, creamy texture and rich flavor of this quick and easy vegan carrot soup. It comes together in one pot with just 7 ingredients, and tastes great either hot or cold. Best of all, it is entirely vegan, and gluten-free, with plant-based coconut milk replacing the usual dairy.
Get the Recipe
14 of 30
Bok Choy Chicken Soup
Do you love chicken soup, but feel like trying something different? This quick and easy soup brings together the quintessential comfort of chicken soup with the classic tastes of Chinese cuisine, and tastes a mere 15 minutes to make. You won't believe that only 6 ingredients are needed to deliver so much flavor.
Get the Recipe
15 of 30
Vegetarian Barley and Vegetable Soup
Using budget-friendly ingredients, you can cook up a hearty soup to accompany your lunchtime sandwich, or pack into a thermos on colder days. This simple and satisfying soup is suitable for vegetarian and vegan diets, and is full of great nutrition and flavor from barley, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, canned tomatoes, and Italian seasonings.
Get the Recipe
16 of 30
Greek Chicken Soup Avgolemono
Chicken soup avgolemono is an iconic Greek soup. Eggs thicken the chicken soup base, and fresh lemon juice adds brightness (avgolemono means egg-lemon). Small orzo pasta, onion, carrot, and celery round out the soup ingredients. You will also end up with a pile of poached chicken meat, which you can repurpose for sandwiches, casseroles, or salads.
Get the Recipe
Continue to 17 of 30 below.
17 of 30
Korean Spicy Noodle Soup
You won't believe how easily this Korean-style noodle soup with beef or chicken comes together, with just a short list of ingredients. Kochujang adds a kick of heat to the warming, aromatic broth flavored with cabbage, scallions, soy sauce, and sesame oil. A beaten egg stirred slowly into the soup is a simple trick for adding thickness.
Get the Recipe
18 of 30
Turkey Taco Soup
Try taco night in a bowl with this hearty Mexican-style soup brimming with turkey. It is a great way to use up leftover holiday turkey, or you can substitute shredded rotisserie chicken. Serve with crispy tortilla chips on the side.
Get the Recipe
19 of 30
Quick Pumpkin Soup
Rich and creamy pumpkin soup makes a wonderfully warming lunch or dinner on cooler days. Make it easily any time of year using store-bought canned pumpkin, frozen corn, prepared chicken broth, onion, half and half, and a few pantry spices.
Get the Recipe
20 of 30
Quick Shoyu Ramen
Here is proof that you don't have to cook ramen broth for hours on your stove to create a good depth of flavor. It takes less than 30 minutes with this ramen soup recipe that uses prepared chicken stock, dashi, and soy sauce as its flavor base, with soft ramen noodles and a few other Asian ingredients to round out the bowls.
Get the Recipe
Continue to 21 of 30 below.
21 of 30
Easy Tomato Rice Soup
Tomato rice soup makes a great thermos lunch for kids, or a quick and easy soup to serve with grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch or dinner. Make it easily with crushed canned tomatoes, a few chopped vegetables, pantry spices, and rice.
Get the Recipe
22 of 30
Vegetarian Pasta E fa*gioli With White Beans and Basil
Pasta e fa*gioli is a fabulous main course soup for vegetarians and vegans, because it is packed with fantastic flavor and textures. Use small pasta, such as bow ties or little shells, for this traditional Italian bean soup that cooks on your stove top in just 20 minutes.
Get the Recipe
23 of 30
Cream of Asparagus Soup
This simple cream of asparagus soup is a great way to use up a bounty of vegetables from the farmers market. Use the asparagus cooking liquid to infuse the soup with extra flavor. Serve it with crusty rolls, or garlic bread, for a filling lunch, or a light dinner.
Get the Recipe
24 of 30
Copycat Chicken Gnocchi Soup
With all the flavor found in Olive Garden's version, this chicken gnocchi soup recipe is sure to please. With a creamy base, shredded chicken breast, potato gnocchi, and spinach, it gets flavor from a few common herbs, garlic, and onion. There's no need for anything on the side because it's so filling, but it is really good with warm breadsticks.
Get the Recipe
Continue to 25 of 30 below.
25 of 30
Quick and Easy Garlic Miso Soup
Cook up this easy, vegan and vegetarian-friendly garlic miso soup when you want to chase away the sniffles. It's easy to make in just 15 minutes, with miso, tofu, sliced shiitake mushrooms, scallions, and a few more ingredients.
Get the Recipe
26 of 30
Instant Pot Minestrone
Traditional minestrone combines carrots, celery, beans, spinach, and pasta in a tomato broth. You can stick with a vegetarian version or brown some Italian sausage or ground beef to add meaty flavor.
This hearty soup comes together with ease in less than 30 minutes when you make it in an Instant Pot. Serve it with a dollop of pesto, a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and a warm hunk of bread.
Get the Recipe
27 of 30
Tuscan Vegetable Soup
Tuscan vegetable soup is a rustic, "kitchen sink" style soup that's a great way to use up stale bread and vegetables from your crisper. Top with plenty of grated pecorino or parmesan cheese, for a soothing, nutritious taste of Italy, fast!
Get the Recipe
28 of 30
Spicy Mango Ginger Soup
You only need 10 minutes to make this cold mango soup you can enjoy for lunch, or as an elegant first course at dinner on hot summer days. The recipe is vegan and gluten-free, and gets a nice, spicy kick from chili peppers and ginger. Fresh lime juice brightens up the whole bowl.
Get the Recipe
Continue to 29 of 30 below.
29 of 30
Corn Chowder With Bacon
When you crave a comforting, filling soup, make a big batch of this hearty corn chowder with bacon that's ready to serve in about half an hour. You can easily substitute ham for the bacon if you'd like. Use thick-cut smoked bacon for a more intensely flavored soup.
Get the Recipe
30 of 30
Cool Vegan Cucumber Soup
Chilled vegan cucumber soup is a wonderfully cooling summer starter that's a great way to use up cucumbers from your garden, and makes a nice change from gazpacho. Soy milk makes it super creamy, with chopped fresh dill for plenty of flavor.
Get the Recipe
35 Cozy Winter Dinner Ideas