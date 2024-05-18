30 Easy Soup Recipes That Are Ready in About 30 Minutes (2024)

Instant Pot Minestrone

Traditional minestrone combines carrots, celery, beans, spinach, and pasta in a tomato broth. You can stick with a vegetarian version or brown some Italian sausage or ground beef to add meaty flavor.

This hearty soup comes together with ease in less than 30 minutes when you make it in an Instant Pot. Serve it with a dollop of pesto, a dusting of freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and a warm hunk of bread.

Get the Recipe