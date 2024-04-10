30 Holly Jolly Holiday Casserole Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Sue StetzelUpdated: Jan. 30, 2024
These delicious holiday casseroles will keep your family happy all season. Make two and give the gift of a comforting meal.
New England Lamb Bake
This dish is hearty and perfect for warming up on a chilly winter evening. The aroma is almost as delightful as the dish itself. —Frank Grady, Fort Kent, Maine
Spinach-Parm Casserole
For those who ignore Popeye and won’t eat their spinach, I find that spinach with garlicky butter and Parmesan helps change their minds. —Judy Batson, Tampa, Florida
I know dried cranberries may seem like an odd ingredient to include in this dish, but they add just a hint of sweetness that makes an easy Christmas casserole so special. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, Delaware
Cordon Bleu Casserole
I often roast a turkey just to have leftovers for this creamy cordon bleu casserole. It makes for a pretty presentation at potluck dinners.—Joyce Paul, Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan
Mostaccioli
Even though we're not Italian, this rich, cheesy pasta dish is a family tradition for holidays and other special occasions. It tastes just like lasagna without the layering work. —Nancy Mundhenke, Kinsley, Kansas
Loaded Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
My husband is a meat and potatoes guy, so I try new combinations for variety. In this dish, twice-baked potatoes and potato skins make a scrumptious casserole. —Cyndy Gerken, Naples, Florida
Pearl Onion Broccoli Bake
With its creamy white cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, this dish is great comfort food. If you’re looking for a mild way to dress up broccoli, this is the recipe. —Charles Keating, Manchester, Maryland
My mac and cheese is simple and has lots of flavor from the cheeses and ground chipotle chile. I use conchiglie pasta because its shape allows more melted cheese to pool inside. Yum! —Colleen Delawder, Herndon, Virginia
Apple-Stuffed French Toast Bake
This is baked stuffed french toast casserole a great breakfast dish to make ahead for holidays or Sunday brunch. I run a bed and breakfast and tea room cafe, and this recipe is often requested by customers. —Kay Clark, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky
Fiesta Breakfast Bake
I get a kick out of making breakfast for a crowd when I have weekend guests, and my family also loves breakfast for dinner. I created this dish by combining my family's favorite southwestern flavors in an all-in-one-pan recipe.—Whitney Gilbert, Smithville, Missouri
Savory Roasted Carrots with Mushrooms
You’ll need only 10 minutes to get these savory veggies ready for the oven. Then just stir them a few times during roasting, and you’re done. It’s a busy cook’s dream!—Pam Corder, Monroe, Louisiana
Classic Cabbage Rolls
I've always enjoyed cabbage rolls but didn't make them since most methods were too complicated. This recipe is fairly simple and results in the best cabbage rolls. My husband, Sid, requests them often. They're terrific to share at gatherings with our children and grandchildren. —Beverly Zehner, McMinnville, Oregon
Italian Artichoke-Green Bean Casserole
My mother and I made a few small changes to a recipe we found in a cookbook to create this comforting side dish. We increased the vegetable count and tossed in some seasonings to take the flavor up a notch. It's definitely not your average green bean casserole. —Denise Klibert, Shreveport, Louisiana
This savory dish is the perfect excuse to have bread pudding as the main meal, not merely afterward as dessert. — Holly Jones, Kennesaw, Georgia
Cranberry Cream Cheese French Toast
My friend makes this French toast bake with blueberries, but I make mine with cranberry sauce. Either way, it’s divine. It makes a great brunch dish for Christmas morning. —Sandie Heindel, Liberty, Missouri
My family absolutely loves mashed potatoes. I created this recipe to lighten up the calories and sneak in a serving of rutabagas. If you have the time, boil the potatoes in chicken broth to add even more flavor. —Rosemary Tatum, Sterlington, Louisiana
This time of year, I can't resist butternut squash, with its bright color and fall flavor. It helps make this casserole a guaranteed hit at potlucks. —Craig Simpson, Savannah, Georgia
Hash Brown Pancetta Casserole
Eggs, hash browns, cheese, spinach, pancetta and fabulous flavor—this casserole has everything! You could also substitute provolone or Swiss cheese for the fontina. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, Delaware
Eggnog Sweet Potato Bake
I love eggnog so I am always looking for new ways to use it. When I added it to mashed sweet potatoes I knew I had a winner. You can make this the night before and refrigerate it unbaked; the next day, let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. It’s an easy Christmas eve recipe idea. —Katie Wollgast, Florissant, Missouri
Cranberry Cornmeal Dressing
This moist dressing is perfect when paired with poultry or even pork. The sweet-tart flavor of the dried cranberries really complements the dish's turkey sausage. —Corinne Portteus, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Italian Pasta Bake
I love to make this pasta bake whenever I need to bring a dish to pass. Fresh tomatoes add a nice touch that's missing from most other meat, pasta and tomato casseroles.—Karla Johnson, East Helena, Montana
Elegant Green Beans
Mushrooms and water chestnuts give new life to the ordinary green bean casserole. Every time I make it for friends, I'm asked to share the recipe. —Linda Poe, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Vodka Sauce
I originally invented this scrumptious dish to celebrate a friend's 21st birthday, and it has since become a quick and easy family favorite. —Karen Kuebler, Dallas, Texas
Colorful Broccoli Cheddar Casserole
When we have houseguests, we make broccoli and cheese strata the night before so in the morning we can relax and visit while it bubbles in the oven. —Gale Lalmond, Deering, New Hampshire
Mixed Berry French Toast Bake
I love this recipe! It's perfect for fuss-free holiday breakfasts or laid-back company—utterly delicious and so easy to put together the night before. —Amy Berry, Poland, Maine
Brussels Sprouts au Gratin
In our house, Brussels sprouts have always been sought after. When I topped them with a creamy sauce, Swiss cheese and bread crumbs, it became a new holiday dinner tradition. —Gwen Gregory, Rio Oso, California
Vegetable Barley Bake
Forget the potatoes and rice, and consider this change-of-pace dinner accompaniment. Wholesome barley makes for a heart-smart dish that complements just about any main course and other sides, too. —Shirley Doyle, Mount Prospect, Illinois
Pasta fa*gioli al Forno
The name of this Italian-inspired dish means "baked pasta with beans." But my busy family translates it as "super satisfying dinner." —Cindy Preller, Grayslake, Illinois
When my kids were growing up, I was cooking for eight. I couldn't conveniently fry eggs for that many people, so I devised this recipe that became a family favorite. Mild and salty feta cheese is my favorite for the dish, but shredded cheddar or Parmesan work, too. —Lily Julow, Lawrenceville, Georgia
Originally Published: November 17, 2017
Sue Stetzel
Sue has been working with Taste of Home since 2011. When she isn’t writing, she’s answering your burning cooking questions and working with our team of Community Cooks. She spends her free time cooking, crafting, and volunteering for various organizations in her home town.