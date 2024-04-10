30 Holly Jolly Holiday Casserole Recipes (2024)

Eggs, hash browns, cheese, spinach, pancetta and fabulous flavor—this casserole has everything! You could also substitute provolone or Swiss cheese for the fontina. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, Delaware

19/30

Eggnog Sweet Potato Bake

I love eggnog so I am always looking for new ways to use it. When I added it to mashed sweet potatoes I knew I had a winner. You can make this the night before and refrigerate it unbaked; the next day, let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. It’s an easy Christmas eve recipe idea. —Katie Wollgast, Florissant, Missouri