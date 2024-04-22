30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (2024)

Thanksgiving seems centered around turkey. From the hearty stuffing to the thick ‘n’ juicy gravy, almost everything is made with or around the turkey and its drippings. So, how do vegetarians get by? Easily! Meatless lasagnas make for a great main, stuffing can be made delicious without the bird, and those perfectly cooked veg sides can be hella filling. See for yourself with these 30 tempting vegetarian-friendly holiday recipes.

Turk'y Wellington with Mushroom Stuffing

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (1)

With an oyster mushroom stuffing, you won't miss the turkey in this delicious and savory main meal by Farm Sanctuary Cafe Chef Gail Patak. Try the mashed potatoes and gravy recipes included too! (via Farm Sanctuary)

Vegan Meatloaf

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (2)

Image via Jessica in the Kitchen

Loaded with chickpeas and lentils, this hearty cheatloaf makes for a perfect main to go alongside all of those tasty sides. (via Jessica in the Kitchen)

Green Beans With Brown Butter, Crispy Shallots, and Hazelnuts

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (3)

Image via Two Peas and Their Pod

This recipe kicks your regular ol’ green beans up a few notches by adding crispy fried shallots, crunchy hazelnuts, and browned butter. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

Roasted Squash, Pecan, and Pomegranate Salad

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (4)

Image via Minimalist Baker

With minimal prep, this mouthwatering squash and sweet potato salad is the perfect addition to your holiday spread with sugared pecans and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses dressing. (via Minimalist Baker)

Kabocha Squash Lasagna

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (5)

Image via Umami Girl

Not into “tofurky?” Don’t worry, because this veggie-layered lasagna is delicious, filling, and meets all the requirements of being a Thanksgiving main with its autumnal flavors and comforting textures. (via Umami Girl)

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup with Fried Sage and Halloumi

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (6)

Image via Floating Kitchen

Throughout the cooler months, a starter soup is the way to go — especially if it’s a silky butternut squash soup slightly sweetened by apples. (via Floating Kitchen)

Veggie Pot Pies with Crispy Potatoes

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (7)

Image via Evergreen Kitchen

These vegan and GF pot pies are brimming with robust mushrooms, carrots, and wholesome greens, then topped with crispy potatoes. (via Evergreen Kitchen)

Vegan Caramel Apple Galette

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (8)

Here are four vegan desserts from Farm Sanctuary Chef Patak, including Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Bread pudding, Sweet Ricotta and Pine Nut Tart, and this delightful Caramel Apple Galette to satisfy all the sweet cravings.

See Also
Crock Pot Game Day RecipesGluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes & TipsHow to Make Old Fashioned Meatball Stew RecipeChickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe - Vegan Richa

Vegan Spiral Thanksgiving Tart

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (9)

Image via The Colorful Kitchen

Impress your fam and friends with this jaw-dropping tart filled with mashed potatoes, eggplant, carrots, cabbage, earthy rosemary, and your favorite plant-based gravy. (via The Colorful Kitchen)

Caramelized Onion Gravy

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (10)

Image via This Wife Cooks

This savory gravy pairs well with a number of other Thanksgiving dishes. Its rich flavor is a show-stopper and its made with vegan butter instead of the typical kind. (via This Wife Cooks)

Porcini Mushroom, Greens, And Forbidden Rice Gratin

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (11)

This comfort food is so flavorful and is made with black rice, mushrooms, greens, and rice gratin. It is good for you and can also be made gluten-free! (via Vanilla and Bean)

Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (12)

Image via Vanilla and Bean

This moist and tender cornbread is the perfect mix of sweet and savory. It's so easy to whip up and can be stored in the freezer for future indulgence! (via Vanilla and Bean)

Tempeh Sausage-Stuffed Squash

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (13)

Image via Hummusapien

Replace the iconic stuffed turkey by packing a flavor-filled tempeh sausage stuffing into soft roasted acorn squash boats. (via Hummusapien)

Brown Sugar Honey Glazed Carrots

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (14)

Image via Crowded Kitchen

These carrots are expertly coated in a sweet and sticky glaze that is seriously so delicious. The pomegranate seed garnish adds an extra layer of flavor and a pop of color. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Mashed Potatoes

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (15)

Image via Gastro Plant

These vegan mashed potatoes are oh-so-creamy and savory. They're the ultimate Thanksgiving staple! (via Gastro Plant)

Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (16)

Image via Joy Food Sunshine

This crave-worthy side tops a velvety sweet potato and apple sauce blend with crunchy pecans for a fall-inspired dish. (via Joy Food Sunshine)

See Also
Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes | Kathy's Vegan Kitchen

Curry-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (17)

Image via The Missing Lokness

Roasted to a golden crisp, these Brussels sprouts bring warming spices and a hint of sweetness to your plate with curry powder and dried cranberries, and it.is.awesome. (via The Missing Lokness)

Nut Roast

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (18)

Image via Two Spoons

This meat-free dish is savory and satiating. It's made with wholesome ingredients, including mushrooms, nuts, brown rice, and fresh herbs. (via Two Spoons)

Stovetop Mac and Cheese

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (19)

Image via Earthly Provisions

This stovetop mac and cheese is the ultimate Thanksgiving comfort food. It utilizes raw cashews instead of cheese, which may sound questionable, but trust me it's so good. (via Earthly Provisions)

Butternut Squash Dal

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (20)

Image via Cook with Manali

Stock up on naan, because you’ll want to dig into this vegan and GF dal all evening with its combination of lentils, onions, tomato, cumin, and curry leaves. (via Cook With Manali)

Wellington

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (21)

Image via Crowded Kitchen

This delicious recipe swaps out the classic beef tenderloin for a savory mushroom filling. It's packed with flavor and equally as yummy as the original! (via Crowded Kitchen)

Cranberry Sauce

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (22)

Image via A Virtual Vegan

This vegan cranberry sauce is loaded up with flavor. It has orange juice, orange zest, rosemary, cinnamon, and a splash of booze (but that last one can be swapped out for orange juice)! (via A Virtual Vegan)

Cheesy Scalloped Hannah Sweet Potatoes

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (23)

Image via No Eggs or Ham

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes in a thick, cheesy, and sweet white pepper sauce? Sign me up! (via No Eggs or Ham)

Vegan Dinner Rolls

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (24)

Image via Veggie Society

It's not Thanksgiving without a basket of fresh, light, and fluffy biscuits. These Italian-style ones are mouth-watering and are sure to be a hit. (via Veggie Society)

Simple Cornbread Sage Stuffing

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (25)

Image via The Full Helping

This recipe puts a vegan spin on a Thanksgiving fave so that *everyone* can enjoy it. Made with vegan cornbread, it’s packed with all the right flavors. (via The Full Helping)

Holiday Festive Falafels

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (26)

Image via Two Spoons

These yummy falafels are a must-have for your Thanksgiving spread. They're cozy, crispy, vegan, and gluten-free. (via Two Spoons)

Thanksgiving Mushrooms and Potatoes

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (27)

Image via Veggie Society

These vegan and gluten-free mushrooms and potatoes are made with chanterelles, caramelized onions, and crispy sage. They're seriously flavorful and something the entire group will enjoy. (via Veggie Society)

Pecan Pie

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (28)

Image via The Edgy Veg

This easy recipe tastes just like the traditional pecan pie recipe, just with vegan ingredients that allows the entire group to dig in! (via The Edgy Veg)

Bread Pudding

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (29)

Image via Crowded Kitchen

If you're looking for a warm and comforting dessert to enjoy after your scrumptious Thanksgiving meal, this vegan bread pudding is a winner. It has dried fruit, bourbon, cinnamon, and vegan custard. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Follow us on Pinterest for more vegetarian thanksgiving recipes and goodness!

From Your Site Articles

  • 19 Vegan Soul Food Recipes for Down-Home Comfort - Brit + Co ›
  • The Ultimate Vegetarian Thanksgiving Dinner - Brit + Co ›
  • 50 Cute + Quirky Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids - Brit + Co ›
  • 16 Thanksgiving Soup Recipes to Ease into the Feast - Brit + Co ›
  • 27 Make-Ahead Vegetarian Casserole Recipes - Brit + Co ›
  • 24 Vegan Casserole Recipes to Feed a Crowd - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›

Dana Sandonato

Born in Canada and now living in the beautiful state of North Carolina, Dana is a coffee-reliant food writer with a healthy appetite, a taste for culinary adventure, a thirst for good beers, and an endless hunger for food photography. When not writing for Brit + Co, she can be found pouring herself into her blog-turned-webzine, Killing Thyme, or taste-testing at local breweries with her husband. Dana's ideal down time includes pizza, marathoning on Netflix, or watching her fave flicks from the 80s and 90s - no matter how great or awful they are!

30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (2024)

FAQs

What is it called when you only eat turkey and fish? ›

Summary. A pollotarian diet is a type of semi-vegetarianism in which chicken is allowed, but red meat and pork are not. Some pollotarians may also include eggs and dairy in their diet. Those who eat fish and seafood are considered pesce-pollotarians.

View More
What is a soft food for Thanksgiving? ›

Mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, gravy… Just add these soft, fluffy dinner rolls to the menu, and you'll have checked every box for a classic Thanksgiving feast.

Get More Info Here
What is the least favorite dish for Thanksgiving? ›

"For the third year in a row, cranberry sauce takes first place as the most disliked traditional Thanksgiving food. Over 31% of respondents, 82 million American adults, do not want cranberry sauce for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Discover More Details
What makes you sleepy at Thanksgiving? ›

The Turkey-Tryptophan Connection—Is There Really One? Turkey meat contains tryptophan, an amino acid that the body needs to make Vitamin B3 (Niacin) and serotonin, a hormone that helps you relax and—yes, makes you sleepy.

View Details
What is a vegetarian fed turkey? ›

Vegetarian Fed

Worms, bugs, leaves, grasses, fruits, berries, seeds, and more. But on the turkey farm, they get turkey chow. Old-style turkey chow had animal protein in it. The new wave, though, is to feed turkeys only plant-based protein. That way, the marketers can slap a seal on the bird that says “vegetarian.”

Discover More Details
Are there vegetarian options in turkey? ›

Turkish cooking is actually very heavily vegetarian. There are a plethora of dishes that showcase the delicious, fresh, seasonal produce so widely available in Türkiye. Many dishes show off produce from a particular area, while others are widely available throughout Türkiye.

Learn More
What food groups do vegetarians eat? ›

To get the most out of a vegetarian diet, choose a variety of healthy plant-based foods. These include whole fruits and vegetables and whole grains. Nuts and legumes, such as lentils, beans and peanuts, also are considered healthy plant-based foods. At the same time, cut back on less healthy choices.

Keep Reading
Top Articles
Mongolian Beef Udon Noodles recipe | Marion's Kitchen
The BEST English Toffee Recipe That Everyone Will Love
10 บริษัท ทำความสะอาดรางน้ำที่ดีที่สุดใน Gastonia, NC
T-Mobile Tuesdays - รับของฟรีและข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ | ที-โมบาย
Latest Posts
Easy Vegan Bechamel Sauce Recipe | Vegan Lasagna Sauce
Yotam Ottolenghi's 10 recipes perfect for an Australian autumn | Australian lifestyle
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 5455

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.