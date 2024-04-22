30 Irresistible Recipes for a Vegetarian Thanksgiving (2024)

Thanksgiving seems centered around turkey. From the hearty stuffing to the thick ‘n’ juicy gravy, almost everything is made with or around the turkey and its drippings. So, how do vegetarians get by? Easily! Meatless lasagnas make for a great main, stuffing can be made delicious without the bird, and those perfectly cooked veg sides can be hella filling. See for yourself with these 30 tempting vegetarian-friendly holiday recipes.
Turk'y Wellington with Mushroom Stuffing
With an oyster mushroom stuffing, you won't miss the turkey in this delicious and savory main meal by Farm Sanctuary Cafe Chef Gail Patak. Try the mashed potatoes and gravy recipes included too! (via Farm Sanctuary)
Vegan Meatloaf
Image via Jessica in the Kitchen
Loaded with chickpeas and lentils, this hearty cheatloaf makes for a perfect main to go alongside all of those tasty sides. (via Jessica in the Kitchen)
Green Beans With Brown Butter, Crispy Shallots, and Hazelnuts
Image via Two Peas and Their Pod
This recipe kicks your regular ol’ green beans up a few notches by adding crispy fried shallots, crunchy hazelnuts, and browned butter. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)
Roasted Squash, Pecan, and Pomegranate Salad
Image via Minimalist Baker
With minimal prep, this mouthwatering squash and sweet potato salad is the perfect addition to your holiday spread with sugared pecans and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses dressing. (via Minimalist Baker)
Kabocha Squash Lasagna
Image via Umami Girl
Not into “tofurky?” Don’t worry, because this veggie-layered lasagna is delicious, filling, and meets all the requirements of being a Thanksgiving main with its autumnal flavors and comforting textures. (via Umami Girl)
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup with Fried Sage and Halloumi
Image via Floating Kitchen
Throughout the cooler months, a starter soup is the way to go — especially if it’s a silky butternut squash soup slightly sweetened by apples. (via Floating Kitchen)
Veggie Pot Pies with Crispy Potatoes
Image via Evergreen Kitchen
These vegan and GF pot pies are brimming with robust mushrooms, carrots, and wholesome greens, then topped with crispy potatoes. (via Evergreen Kitchen)
Vegan Caramel Apple Galette
Here are four vegan desserts from Farm Sanctuary Chef Patak, including Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Bread pudding, Sweet Ricotta and Pine Nut Tart, and this delightful Caramel Apple Galette to satisfy all the sweet cravings.
Vegan Spiral Thanksgiving Tart
Image via The Colorful Kitchen
Impress your fam and friends with this jaw-dropping tart filled with mashed potatoes, eggplant, carrots, cabbage, earthy rosemary, and your favorite plant-based gravy. (via The Colorful Kitchen)
Caramelized Onion Gravy
Image via This Wife Cooks
This savory gravy pairs well with a number of other Thanksgiving dishes. Its rich flavor is a show-stopper and its made with vegan butter instead of the typical kind. (via This Wife Cooks)
Porcini Mushroom, Greens, And Forbidden Rice Gratin
This comfort food is so flavorful and is made with black rice, mushrooms, greens, and rice gratin. It is good for you and can also be made gluten-free! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread
Image via Vanilla and Bean
This moist and tender cornbread is the perfect mix of sweet and savory. It's so easy to whip up and can be stored in the freezer for future indulgence! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Tempeh Sausage-Stuffed Squash
Image via Hummusapien
Replace the iconic stuffed turkey by packing a flavor-filled tempeh sausage stuffing into soft roasted acorn squash boats. (via Hummusapien)
Brown Sugar Honey Glazed Carrots
Image via Crowded Kitchen
These carrots are expertly coated in a sweet and sticky glaze that is seriously so delicious. The pomegranate seed garnish adds an extra layer of flavor and a pop of color. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Mashed Potatoes
Image via Gastro Plant
These vegan mashed potatoes are oh-so-creamy and savory. They're the ultimate Thanksgiving staple! (via Gastro Plant)
Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole
Image via Joy Food Sunshine
This crave-worthy side tops a velvety sweet potato and apple sauce blend with crunchy pecans for a fall-inspired dish. (via Joy Food Sunshine)
Curry-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Image via The Missing Lokness
Roasted to a golden crisp, these Brussels sprouts bring warming spices and a hint of sweetness to your plate with curry powder and dried cranberries, and it.is.awesome. (via The Missing Lokness)
Nut Roast
Image via Two Spoons
This meat-free dish is savory and satiating. It's made with wholesome ingredients, including mushrooms, nuts, brown rice, and fresh herbs. (via Two Spoons)
Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Image via Earthly Provisions
This stovetop mac and cheese is the ultimate Thanksgiving comfort food. It utilizes raw cashews instead of cheese, which may sound questionable, but trust me it's so good. (via Earthly Provisions)
Butternut Squash Dal
Image via Cook with Manali
Stock up on naan, because you’ll want to dig into this vegan and GF dal all evening with its combination of lentils, onions, tomato, cumin, and curry leaves. (via Cook With Manali)
Wellington
Image via Crowded Kitchen
This delicious recipe swaps out the classic beef tenderloin for a savory mushroom filling. It's packed with flavor and equally as yummy as the original! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Cranberry Sauce
Image via A Virtual Vegan
This vegan cranberry sauce is loaded up with flavor. It has orange juice, orange zest, rosemary, cinnamon, and a splash of booze (but that last one can be swapped out for orange juice)! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Cheesy Scalloped Hannah Sweet Potatoes
Image via No Eggs or Ham
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes in a thick, cheesy, and sweet white pepper sauce? Sign me up! (via No Eggs or Ham)
Vegan Dinner Rolls
Image via Veggie Society
It's not Thanksgiving without a basket of fresh, light, and fluffy biscuits. These Italian-style ones are mouth-watering and are sure to be a hit. (via Veggie Society)
Simple Cornbread Sage Stuffing
Image via The Full Helping
This recipe puts a vegan spin on a Thanksgiving fave so that *everyone* can enjoy it. Made with vegan cornbread, it’s packed with all the right flavors. (via The Full Helping)
Holiday Festive Falafels
Image via Two Spoons
These yummy falafels are a must-have for your Thanksgiving spread. They're cozy, crispy, vegan, and gluten-free. (via Two Spoons)
Thanksgiving Mushrooms and Potatoes
Image via Veggie Society
These vegan and gluten-free mushrooms and potatoes are made with chanterelles, caramelized onions, and crispy sage. They're seriously flavorful and something the entire group will enjoy. (via Veggie Society)
Pecan Pie
Image via The Edgy Veg
This easy recipe tastes just like the traditional pecan pie recipe, just with vegan ingredients that allows the entire group to dig in! (via The Edgy Veg)
Bread Pudding
Image via Crowded Kitchen
If you're looking for a warm and comforting dessert to enjoy after your scrumptious Thanksgiving meal, this vegan bread pudding is a winner. It has dried fruit, bourbon, cinnamon, and vegan custard. (via Crowded Kitchen)
