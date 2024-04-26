30 Keto Christmas Recipes! Low Carb Holiday Food So Fabulous You'll Never Miss The Carbs (2024)

20K Shares

These keto Christmas recipes will help you plan your low carb holiday menu course by course. From make ahead breakfast casseroles to festive appetizers, main dishes, sides and desserts consider your Christmas menu planned!

This post may contain affiliate links that help keep this content free. [Full Disclosure]

Worried about sticking to your low carb or keto diet during the holidays? It’s not just you. Every year, women (and men) with the best intentions slip a little. If you want to make sure that doesn’t happen to you – make a plan!

My first holiday season on keto was not easy.

My family didn’t get it – heck, my mom still can’t pronounce keto: It’s KEY-TOE, Mom!

I made it through by finding fabulous low carb recipes that tasted like the classics – Thanksgiving & Christmas recipes that most of my family members don’t even recognize as “diet”! (If you missed the keto Thanksgiving recipes I’ll forgive you, but you may want to circle back to that one later! Even if it’s just for my friend Kacey’s bacon wrapped turkey recipe!)

What I’m saying is that if this is your first year-err-holiday season on the keto diet you need to prepare for a challenge and come to the table with low carb recipes like these Christmas recipes I’m sharing today.

Here’s how I’ve organized this year’s Christmas feast: breakfasts, appetizers, sides, mains, and then, of course, dessert! To get to any of the recipes super fast just click on the image!

And please, enjoy!

Breakfast Ideas

Make Christmas morning a little easier by making one of my favorite keto casseroles ahead! This delicious breakfast casserole is the perfect combination of Italian sausage, eggs, Parmesan cheese, and roasted red pepper. Get the recipe on Food Faith Fitness

Make this keto casserole 1-3 days ahead or right now and freeze it for later! Either way, you’ll spend 45 minutes tops on creating this fabulous combination of breakfast sausage, eggs, heavy cream, cheddar cheese, and broccoli. Get the details on Wholesome Yum

Do you always run out of oven space? Me too! That’s why I’m including this brilliant breakfast casserole you can make in the crockpot! Get the recipe on the KetoDiet App

Soft & fluffy cinnamon rolls make a great low carb breakfast for Christmas Day. Only 1.3 net grams of carb per roll! Get the recipe on Sugar Free Londoner

Perfectly poached eggs with Hollandaise, prosciutto and tomato on a zucchini fritter with 5 net carbs – a perfectly low carb brunch recipe that you can put together in 20 minutes.

Keto Christmas Appetizers

Light, fluffy, and low carb blinis! In case you’re wondering, a blini is a Russian pancake traditionally made from wheat-but these are keto-friendly! Topped with salmon and cream cheese these are the perfect Christmas appetizer! Feel free to impress everyone at your next holiday gathering with your vast knowledge of appetizer trivia. I won’t tell! Get the recipe on KetoDiet App

We love a pick up appetizer. Oh, and if you’re going for a rustic look on your holiday grazing table – grab a few of these on Amazon. Get the recipe on My Kitchen Love

Everyone will adore this keto-friendly appetizer! Bonus: You can make this one ahead! Get the recipe on gnom-gnom

These mini BLT’s make the perfect bite-sized holiday party appetizer!

There’s something for everyone on an Antipasto platter. You can’t go wrong. Unless you’re hosting a family event in which case, expect some drama. But not over the food! Add all of your (& maybe your sister’s) favorite meats, cheeses, olives, peppers-and don’t forget lettuce for garnish. It’s VIP for the presentation! Get more details on Mantitlement

It’s Christmas so we are upping our appetizer game with seafood & bacon! Make these low carb bacon wrapped scallops in 25 minutes! Get the recipe on Pinch and Swirl

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus A 3 ingredient appetizer you can put together fast and disappears even faster at a get together. Double or triple up! Get the recipe on Low Carb Yum

If you’ve got 15 minutes then you have plenty of time to get these cucumber bites assembled & ready to go! All you need is cucumber, avocado, smoked salmon, and a few black or white sesame seeds! Get the recipe on Tastaholics

Interested in a dip that tastes like heaven mixed with bacon, garlic, and cheese? Warning: This is addictive! For a seriously amazing Christmas appetizer or anytime snack (Why wait for an occasion?) you must have this spinach dip in your life! Get the recipe on Ruled.Me

This clean eating keto recipe is the best of land and sea in an appetizer! Get the fabulous recipe on Our Food Fix

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Mushrooms

Each bacon-wrapped mushroom is perfectly portioned to pack a ton of flavor without the carbs! The major players are super healthy, superfood white button mushrooms stuffed with a decadent combination of smoked cheddar, Parmesan, & cream cheese with garlic cloves and onions thenwrapped in bacon. Bake in the oven or grill.

Keto Christmas Side Dishes

Mushrooms, cauliflower, tomatoes, and garlic roasted Italian-style! Delicious with a fabulous presentation! Get the recipe on Jo Cooks

Butternut squash subs in this keto-friendly version of a classic holiday recipe. One of my favorite keto Christmas recipes! Get the full recipe on Wholesome Yum

This 4 ingredient green bean recipe comes together fast and goes with everything! Get the recipe on Food Faith Fitness

Thick, creamy, and delicious this keto cauliflower side dish is so amazing you will never feel tempted by a potato again! Get the recipe on I Breathe I’m Hungry

I love a broccoli salad with Christmas dinner! This one has everything you’re looking for in a Christmas side: a strong and bold flavor that goes well with any main course along with a fabulous presentation. Bonus: You can make it in under 30 minutes! Get the recipe on Savory Tooth

If you’re looking for a vegan side to serve or want to try something new this year please let me suggest this delicious cauliflower rice dish! It’s easy and will only take 30 minutes from start to finish! Get the recipe on Detoxinista

Loaded Cauliflower

This loaded cauliflower casserole is the ultimate healthy comfort food swap for mashed potatoes. Loads of cream cheese, cheddar, butter, and bacon combined with cauliflower create an unbelievably delicious side dish that is ready to serve in 45 minutes. Get the recipe on Word To Your Mother Blog

Related: 46 Keto Sides For Every Occasion

The Main Course

Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic & Rosemary Beef Tenderloin If you’re planning on serving (and devouring) a beef tenderloin for Christmas dinner here’s the only recipe you need! Wrapped in bacon and seasoned with rosemary, sage, garlic, butter, and balsamic vinegar this beef tenderloin will be the star of the show! Get this fabulous recipe on The Cookie Writer

Garlic Butter Prime Rib This mind-blowing prime rib is melt in your mouth tender with a seared garlic butter herb crust that is nothing short of amazing! Can you sense my enthusiasm for this cut of beef? Get the details on how to prep & cook it on The Recipe Critic

I believe ham may be mandatory for Christmas dinner-without the carbs of course! Get this low carb recipe on I Breathe I’m Hungry

Desserts

Is it Christmas without eggnog? Get your festive drink on with this must-have rich and creamy keto Christmas recipe! Find it on Ruled.Me

Christmas Cookie Martini Recipe For a dessert beverage that won’t kick you out of ketosis! Get the Martini glasses here

Hot Chocolate

Shortbread Cookies

This (keto) shortbread cookies recipe is easy, low carb, gluten-free, and – it tastes like legit old school classic buttery shortbread. Get the recipe on Word To Your Mother Blog

This rich and decadent chocolate dessert is perfect for holiday baking and chocolate lovers everywhere:)

Satisfy your chocolate cravings & stay in ketosis with this delightful dessert recipe with only 1 net carb per truffle! Get the details on It’s Simple by How To This And That

Make this creamy low carb pecan pie cheesecake in the Instant Pot! Get the recipe on All Day I Dream About Food

Related: 21 Of The Best Keto Christmas Cookies

Keto Grain-free Rum Balls One of the healthiest keto Christmas recipes ever! Loaded with protein and omega 3’s these keto rum balls are more than a guilt-free Christmas dessert! Get the recipe on Healthful Pursuit

Chocolate & Walnut Keto Fudge Homemade candy at Christmas is the best & this keto fudge will not disappoint! Get the recipe on Ditch The Carbs

Need More Legit Almost Too Good To Be True Keto Recipes?

I get it! I’ve lost over 90 pounds on the keto diet & maintained that weight loss for six years & these meal plans & recipes helped me tremendously!

Shout Out To Tastaholics Weekly Meal Plans & Keto In Five cookbooks!

About the weekly meal plans – Tastaholics will send you pre-calculated, low carb meal plans and recipes right into your inbox – no more hunting down recipes on the internet and trying to fit them together perfectly every day.

They make the keto diet easy – for real. And you can try it free right here

Or – opt for the Keto In Five – These Are Not your Grandmother’s Cookbooks-You Can download Them To Any device!

Each collection offers 30 breakfasts, 30 lunches, 30 dinners & 30 desserts with only five ingredients & 5 net carbs! They provide all the macro info for you – which makes life so much easier!

Go ahead & try the meal plans or grab the Keto In Five Bundle! You’ve got nothing to lose, but weight. They offer a 365 Day money-back guarantee, but you won’t need it:) Ok – sales pitch over:)

Don’t Miss These Keto Recipes!

25 No Bake Keto Dessert Recipes

30 Of The Best Keto Candy Recipes

Don’t forget to share or save these keto Christmas recipes!

Today’s Quote: “I think maybe the key to eating healthy is not eating any food that has a TV commercial.” – Unknown