30 Minute Buttermilk Dinner Roll Recipe (2024)

Updated on November 1, 2023 |By Kate|80 Comments

Soft 30 Minute Buttermilk Dinner Roll recipe that’s made from scratch in just half an hour! You’ll be amazed at how quick & easy they are!

I absolutely love quick dinner roll recipes! And this 30 Minute Buttermilk Roll Recipe doesn’t disappoint!

The rolls are soft and tender (thank you, buttermilk!) with a mild flavor and a hint of sweetness. Because of their mild flavor, they work well with any number of dishes.

These easy rolls are delicious! They would be equally at home on your holiday dinner table or alongside a quick weeknight dinner.

No matter when you make these rolls, you’ll be glad you did!

How to make 30 minute buttermilk dinner rolls In a small saucepan, melt the butter most of the way. Once the butter is mostly melted, stir in the buttermilk and warm to about 110F. Add the yeast and honey to a large mixing bowl (or bowl of a stand mixer). When the milk mixture is at temperature, stir into the yeast and honey. Add the egg and salt, and stir until combined. Mix in 2 cups of flour. Continue to add flour until the dough clings to the dough hook and clears the sides of the bowl (or until it forms a soft, slightly sticky dough if mixing by hand). The dough should feel a little sticky but shouldn’t come off on your finger when you pinch it. With floured hands, shape the dough into 12 rolls. Cover and let rest in a warm spot for 10 minutes. Uncover and bake until golden brown. Brush the warm rolls with melted butter.

Tips Butter : I use salted butter in this recipe.

: I use salted butter in this recipe. Buttermilk : If you don’t have buttermilk, you can make a quick substitute with this recipe .

: If you don’t have buttermilk, you can make a quick substitute with . Yeast : If you would prefer to use active dry yeast, substitute an equal amount for the instant yeast. After step 5, let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes, or until foamy. Then, continue with the recipe as written.

: Flour : You don’t want to use too much flour when making rolls. Too much flour will give you a heavy, dense, or dry roll. The dough should still feel a bit sticky, and it’s better to flour your hands when shaping the rolls rather than continuing to add additional flour to the dough.

: You don’t want to use too much flour when making rolls. Too much flour will give you a heavy, dense, or dry roll. The dough should still feel a bit sticky, and it’s better to flour your hands when shaping the rolls rather than continuing to add additional flour to the dough. Rising : Since the resting/rising time is so short in this recipe, it’s important that you have a warm spot for the rolls to rest in. If your kitchen is cool, you can create a warm spot by turning your oven to 350F for exactly 60 seconds and then turning the oven off. This will give you a spot that encourages the rolls to rise.

: Since the resting/rising time is so short in this recipe, it’s important that you have a warm spot for the rolls to rest in. If your kitchen is cool, you can create a warm spot by turning your oven to 350F for exactly 60 seconds and then turning the oven off. This will give you a spot that encourages the rolls to rise. Baking temperature: You may find that you need to decrease the given baking temperature. My older oven worked better with this recipe at 400F. However, my newer oven bakes hotter, and I find that I need to decrease the temperature to 375F in order for the rolls to completely bake though before the tops over-brown. So, please adjust the baking temperature according to the way that your oven bakes.

If you've tried this 30 minute buttermilk roll recipe, don't forget to rate the recipe and leave me a comment below. I love to hear from people who've made my recipes!

4.97 from 28 votes 30 Minute Buttermilk Roll Recipe

Author Kate @ I Heart Eating Course Side Dish Cuisine American Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 10 minutes minutes Resting time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 30 minutes minutes Soft buttermilk dinner rolls that are made from scratch in just 30 minutes! Please check out the tips/notes for additional information and check out the step-by-step pictures above the recipe. Equipment 9x13 rimmed baking sheet Ingredients ▢ 1/4 cup butter plus extra for brushing on rolls

▢ 1 cup buttermilk

▢ 2 tablespoons instant yeast

▢ 1/4 cup honey

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 large egg

▢ 3– 4 cups all-purpose flour I use about 3 ¼ cups

▢ 2 tablespoons butter melted Instructions Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly grease a half sheet pan or a 9x13-inch rimmed cookie sheet.

In a small saucepan, melt butter.

When butter is mostly melted, stir in buttermilk, and heat mixture to 110 F.

Meanwhile, add yeast and honey to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or a large mixing bowl if mixing by hand).

When milk mixture is at temperature, add to yeast and honey; stir to combine.

Add salt and egg, and stir until combined.

Stir in 2 cups all-purpose flour.

Add remaining flour 1/4 cup at a time until dough clings to paddle and cleans the sides of the bowl. Dough will feel a little sticky, but it shouldn't come off on your fingers if you pinch it.

With floured hands, shape dough into 12 rolls, and place dough on prepared baking sheet.

Cover, and let dough rest for 10 minutes.

Bake for 8-12 minutes, or until lightly golden brown.

Video [adthrive-in-post-video-player video-id="B3aMIsjk" upload-date="2019-10-30T01:24:45.000Z" name="HOW TO SHAPE DINNER ROLLS" description=" Video showing how to shape dinner rolls"] See Also How to Make Ube Tarts (Easy No-Fail Recipe)29 Filipino Recipes That Are Absolutely Worth Feasting OnSmall-Batch Kumquat Marmalade Recipe | Lemons + AnchoviesEasy Ensaymada Recipe Soft and Fluffy Notes

: I use salted butter in this recipe. Buttermilk : If you don't have buttermilk, you can make a quick substitute with this recipe .

: If you don't have buttermilk, you can make a quick substitute with . Yeast : If you would prefer to use active dry yeast, substitute an equal amount for the instant yeast. After step 5, let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes, or until foamy. Then, continue with the recipe as written.

: Flour : You don't want to use too much flour when making rolls. Too much flour will give you a heavy, dense, or dry roll. The dough should still feel a bit sticky, and it's better to flour your hands when shaping the rolls rather than continuing to add additional flour to the dough.

: You don't want to use too much flour when making rolls. Too much flour will give you a heavy, dense, or dry roll. The dough should still feel a bit sticky, and it's better to flour your hands when shaping the rolls rather than continuing to add additional flour to the dough. Rising : Since the resting/rising time is so short in this recipe, it's important that you have a warm spot for the rolls to rest in. If your kitchen is cool, you can create a warm spot by turning your oven to 350F for exactly 60 seconds and then turning the oven off. This will give you a spot that encourages the rolls to rise.

: Since the resting/rising time is so short in this recipe, it's important that you have a warm spot for the rolls to rest in. If your kitchen is cool, you can create a warm spot by turning your oven to 350F for exactly 60 seconds and then turning the oven off. This will give you a spot that encourages the rolls to rise. Baking temperature: You may find that you need to decrease the given baking temperature. My older oven worked better with this recipe at 400F. However, my newer oven bakes hotter, and I find that I need to decrease the temperature to 375F in order for the rolls to completely bake though before the tops over-brown. So, please adjust the baking temperature according to the way that your oven bakes.

You may find that you need to decrease the given baking temperature. My older oven worked better with this recipe at 400F. However, my newer oven bakes hotter, and I find that I need to decrease the temperature to 375F in order for the rolls to completely bake though before the tops over-brown. So, please adjust the baking temperature according to the way that your oven bakes. Nutrition Serving: 1roll | Calories: 357kcal | Carbohydrates: 63g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 29mg | Sodium: 176mg | Potassium: 136mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 205IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 37mg | Iron: 3.5mg

Created by Kate Kate got her first cookbook when she was five years old, and she hasn't stopped cooking since then! Her delicious recipes have been featured on Food Network, MSN, Better Homes & Gardens, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, and more. When she's not cooking or baking, she can be found on her mini farm with her husband and her five kids.

Reader Interactions

Love this recipe? Share your thoughts below and let's chat!