30 Perfect Pumpkin Recipes You'll Want to Eat All Year Round (2024)

We rounded up our favorite pumpkin recipes for you to use this fall—and the other seasons, too—from an easy no-bake pumpkin pie to rich pasta-and-ricotta roll-ups with a creamy pumpkin sauce, to a pumpkin grilled cheese. We guarantee you'll find ways to use versatile, affordable, nutrient-packed pumpkin year-round.

When contemplating pumpkin recipes, pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread come to mind, but let's not limit ourselves. This darling of festive fall foods—the shining star of Halloween décor and inspiration for the cult-following of pumpkin-spice-everything—deserves better. Recipes with pumpkin range from the familiar sweet-spiced desserts to the unexpected creamy co*cktail and savory sandwiches.

01of 30 Classic Pumpkin Bread Let's start with the expected, which is by no means ordinary. This recipe transforms a can of pumpkin purée into a not-too-sweet loaf that hits the spot any time of day. What's best: It counts as a vegetable!

02of 30 Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake An inventive variation on a Thanksgiving standard, this recipe serves up pumpkin in a cheesecake, complete with a crunchy graham cracker crust. Allow at least two hours to chill before serving. If you're in a time crunch, prepare this creamy cake up to two days ahead.

03of 30 Dark Chocolate-Pumpkin Dump Cake Pumpkin and chocolate join forces in this delicious dump cake that boasts a pumpkin pie-esque base and chopped semi-sweet chocolate pieces in every bite. As if that wasn't enough, the whole thing is covered in a cakey topping, giving this treat a molten-lava-cake vibe.

04of 30 Pumpkin Spice Bread Give your banana bread recipe a rest! This one delivers a moist, flavorful loaf that's as good with a cup of coffee as it is with a scoop of ice cream. And don't even get us started on its delectable streusel-pumpkin seed topping!

05of 30 Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches If you generally pass on pumpkin pie, this sandwich—a sweet cream cheese filling between pumpkin-spiced, cake-like cookies—makes a fine alternative. Plus, they travel better than a slice of pie, so you can pack a couple to go.

06of 30 Maple Pumpkin Pie Maple syrup joins cinnamon, ginger, and cloves to give this pie a rich, warm depth. If rolling out your own dough seems a bit daunting, use a store-bought pie crust fitted to a 9-inch pie plate for a result that's just as sweet.

07of 30 Ricotta Roll-Ups in Creamy Pumpkin Sauce Pumpkin shines just as brightly in savory recipes as it does in sweet ones. Here it's the star of a garlicky cream sauce that bathes ricotta-filled pasta topped with sage-infused mozzarella. It's nearly impossible not to go back for seconds.

09of 30 Pumpkin Rice Pudding Canned pumpkin gives this hearty custard a seasonal spin. Make the pudding up to two days ahead and refrigerate until ready to serve. To reheat, stir in an additional 1½ cups of milk and stir gently over medium-low heat to ensure it stays creamy.

10of 30 Turkey-Pumpkin Chili This hearty chili made with lean ground turkey has ample spices to draw out the savory side of its pumpkin purée. Fiber-rich cannellini beans add body to each bowl, which you can top with hot sauce, sour cream, and sliced scallions.

11of 30 Pumpkin Martini Not a coffee person? A latte isn't the only way to drink your pumpkin. This seasonal adults-only beverage combines pumpkin pie spice, sugar, vodka, half-and-half, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, and a hint of vanilla extract to create an ultra-creamy co*cktail.

12of 30 Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake Bars For a dessert that impresses just about everyone, give these colorful cheesecake bars a whirl. With a Speculoos cookie crust and a spiced pumpkin filling, they're bound to be a hit.

13of 30 Pumpkin Cream Puffs For this dessert, classic choux pastries are filled with brown sugar-and-pumpkin pastry cream. The result is a dreamy contrast in textures that tastes as good—if not better—than it looks.

14of 30 Pumpkin Grilled Cheese This recipe sandwiches grated Gruyere cheese and pumpkin purée between slices of pumpernickel bread toasted in a butter-filled skillet. resulting in a supremely gooey and decadent version of the lunchtime classic. Use festive cookie cutters to cut sandwiches into pumpkins, ghosts, and other seasonal shapes.

15of 30 Pressed Ciabatta With Mozzarella, Pepita Mojo, and Arugula This savory sandwich uses pumpkin seeds—AKA pepitas—to make a mojo sauce with garlic, citrus, and olive oil. The easy-to-make sauce then soaks into the bread as the mozzarella melts, creating a mouthwatering meal you'll want to make again and again.

16of 30 Cinnamon-Spiced Pumpkin Muffins For something less decadent than pumpkin pie, try these flavorful muffins made with canned pumpkin and an array of spices. These sweet treats are great any time of day—from breakfast to a late-night snack—so you might as well make a double batch.

17of 30 Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting This fall favorite comes together quickly thanks to shortcut ingredients like boxed cake mix and pumpkin pie spice. Just add pumpkin purée and, once baked and cooled, top with cream cheese frosting and candy corn. (No one needs to know your timesaving secret.)

18of 30 Pumpkin-Leek Soup This autumnal soup has such a velvety texture, you'd never know there isn't an ounce of cream in the recipe. A member of the onion family, leeks add a flavor that's a bit milder and sweeter than its allium relatives. For a vegetarian version, simply swap the chicken broth for vegetable broth.

19of 30 Pumpkin Bread With Molasses Full of deep, rich flavors like molasses, pumpkin pie filling, nutmeg, and cloves, this quick bread requires no kneading and just 15 minutes of hands-on prep. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert, or toast and schmear with butter for an indulgent breakfast.

20of 30 Spicy Almond-and-Seed Salad Topper This recipe combines almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds, and then tosses them in garlic, onion powder, and a dash of bold cayenne pepper. The result is a spicy, crunchy topping that adds texture and flavor to everything from hearty salads to vegetable grain bowls, or even a savory yogurt parfait.

21of 30 Pumpkin Pecan Crisps In this dessert, a creamy, warmly-spiced custard hides beneath a nutty, crunchy streusel topping. Think of it as a personal-sized pumpkin pie with its crust on top. The whipped cream topping is great too, but feel free to substitute crème fraiche or even a dollop of Greek yogurt and call it breakfast.

22of 30 Mini Pumpkin Pies With Speculoos Crust and Whipped Cream While there's nothing wrong with a large pie that serves a group, sometimes you want to take a more individualized approach. These mini pies feature an easy press-in crust made with Speculoos cookies—a crunchy Dutch biscuit made with brown sugar and warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves—that pair perfectly with the spicy-sweet pumpkin filling.

23of 30 Spiced Pumpkin Cake Flavored with molasses and pumpkin pie spice, this cake gets a final drizzle of tangy confectioner's sugar and lemon glaze just before serving. Thanks to the beautiful design of many bundt cake pans, this cake is a great selection when you're asked to bring dessert to a potluck.

24of 30 Feta and Watermelon Grain Bowls Pumpkin seeds add an irresistible crunch to this grain bowl, which is perfect for warm summer weather. Roasted pepitas mingle with juicy watermelon cubes, salty feta, creamy avocado, and nutty farro to create a balanced vegetarian plate. Enjoy this dish solo, or serve it alongside grilled salmon, planks of crispy tofu, or grilled steak.

25of 30 Pumpkin Sugar Cookies This treat starts with our favorite sugar cookie recipebut swaps out half the butter with pumpkin purée. The result is a dough you can roll out to punch with your Halloween cookie cutters and then top with royal icing or just cinnamon sugar.

26of 30 Pumpkin Bread Trifle With Pepita Streusel A trifecta of pumpkin goodness—pumpkin bread, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin seeds—combine for the penultimate pumpkin showstopper. This recipe layers pumpkin bread (buy or make your own) with cream cheese-whipped cream clouds and a sweet, crumbly, pumpkin streusel: heaven in a trifle dish.

27of 30 Pumpkin Caramel Pie Bars With Toasted Coconut The flavors and textures of pumpkin pie, coconut cookies, and salted caramel bars merge for this crowd-pleasing treat. Its no-roll pastry crust is pressed into a 9-by-13-inch pan and then pre-baked. Next comes a caramel-infused, pumpkin-pie-like filling, some more baking, and then a sprinkle of toasted coconut and flaky salt. The hardest part about this recipe is waiting 8 hours (or overnight) for the filling to set in the fridge.

28of 30 Pumpkin Doughnuts With Sour Cream Icing Forget the fryer because these donuts are baked, not fried. Made with pumpkin purée and spiked with pumpkin pie spice, they're topped with a rich sour cream icing and orange (or black) sprinkles for a quintessential Halloween treat.

29of 30 Jane Goodall's Cauliflower Pumpkin Seed Tacos Pumpkin tacos? Of course! This recipe, borrowed from Jane Goodall's cookbook, combines raw pumpkin seeds, finely ground in a food processor, with a cauliflower-tomato-jalapeno mixture for an innovative vegetarian taco filling.