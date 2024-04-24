30 Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes (2024)

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, here is a list of 30 Thanksgiving appetizer recipes that will amaze your guests including bacon deviled eggs, artichoke dip and cranberry meatballs.

Start your Thanksgiving off right with appetizer recipes so good that you’ll almost forget about dinner!

Whether you are hosting a holiday feast this year or you just want to bring something special, don’t forget the appetizers. There is nothing better than the smell of turkey in the oven and an amazing snack at your fingertips. For everybody watching a game or chatting in the kitchen, a bowl of something to munch on is a must. Since we’re celebrating on this day, I also offer some festive jello shots for the adults!

I have gathered up the best list of Thanksgiving snack recipes that will delight friends and family. I love hearty appetizers that are loaded with melty cheese, savory and the perfect way to get your guests ready for the main meal. There are plenty of options like cheese bombs, garlic knots, fried mushrooms and pigs in a blanket.

When oven and stove space is scarce, cold snacks are fantastic. They tend to be a little on the lighter side, and many of them are make-ahead which is always important when you’re planning a big meal! Try some cold recipes with minimal ingredients like pesto dip, cheese ball bites and the classic bacon deviled eggs.Pair your snacks with some Thanksgiving punch for ultimate enjoyment!

Whatever you do, don’t forget the homemade Chex mix. I am always astonished how good that crispy, savory snack can be.

Don’t let the holiday appetizer be an afterthought, pick some of these amazing snacks now. Have fun with your munchies and try something new. Sometimes I think appetizers are the best part of the whole meal! Need more help with your Thanksgiving menu? Be sure to check out my guide on how to cook a turkey. You can also try some of my favorite side dishes such as roasted butternut squash, homemade cranberry sauce, mashed sweet potatoes and pumpkin soup. As a bonus, I’m including an extra recipe at the end for the most quick and easy Thanksgiving appetizer platter!

30 Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes

Antipasto Skewers These antipasto skewers are a variety of italian meats, cheeses, olives and vegetables threaded onto sticks. An easy yet elegant appetizer. Get the Recipe

Artichoke Dip This artichoke dip recipe is a blend of three types of cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic and herbs, all baked together to golden brown perfection. A quick and easy appetizer idea that always gets rave reviews! Get the Recipe

Bacon Deviled Eggs These easy bacon deviled eggs are a classic recipe dressed up with the addition of bacon bits and chives. Plus learn my tricks for the best deviled eggs ever! Get the Recipe

Bacon Wrapped Dates These bacon wrapped dates are stuffed with goat cheese, covered in bacon, then brushed with maple syrup before they go into the oven to bake to perfection. A super easy and unique 5 ingredient appetizer! Get the Recipe

Cheese Ball Bites These ultra creamy cheese ball bites are made with three types of cheese and rolled in assorted toppings. An easy make ahead party snack that always gets rave reviews! Get the Recipe

Dill Dip Dill dip is a creamy herb flavored snack that pairs perfectly with potato chips and vegetables. Best of all, it’s ready in just 5 minutes! Get the Recipe

Bacon Wrapped Smokies These bacon wrapped smokies are co*cktail sausages wrapped in bacon, then coated in brown sugar and spices and baked to perfection. An easy appetizer option that's great for feeding a large crowd. Get the Recipe

Cheese Ball Recipe This cheese ball recipe is made with cream cheese, white cheddar cheese and spices, all blended together and rolled in chopped pecans. A classic appetizer that's easy to make and always a hit at parties. Get the Recipe

The Best Cheese Board A guide to creating the best cheese board with a variety of different cheeses, crackers, fruit and accompaniments. An easy and impressive appetizer for any gathering, and this one always gets rave reviews! Get the Recipe

Cheese Bombs These cheese bombs are biscuit dough wrapped around cheddar cheese, then topped with garlic herb butter and parmesan and baked to perfection. An easy snack or side dish that’s perfect for all the cheese lovers in your life. Get the Recipe

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms These crab stuffed mushrooms are mushroom caps filled with flaked crab and three types of cheese, then baked to golden brown perfection. An easy and elegant appetizer that can be assembled ahead of time! Get the Recipe

Cranberry Meatballs These slow cooker cranberry meatballs are a 5 ingredient appetizer that are sure to be the hit of any party! Get the Recipe

Fried Mushrooms These fried mushrooms are coated in a light and crispy seasoned beer batter, then deep fried to golden brown perfection. The ultimate party snack that's always a huge hit! Get the Recipe

Grape Jelly Meatballs These grape jelly meatballs are homemade meatballs tossed in a two ingredient sauce and slow cooked to perfection in the crock pot. A quick and easy appetizer or dinner option that always gets rave reviews! Get the Recipe

Garlic Knots with Parmesan These easy garlic knots are smothered in butter, garlic, herbs and parmesan and are baked to golden brown perfection. An easy side dish for any meal! Get the Recipe

Homemade Chex Mix Your search for the perfect homemade Chex mix ends here – this from scratch Chex mix is made with cereal, crackers, pretzels and nuts, and is SO much better than the recipe on the box! Get the Recipe

Homemade Ranch Dip This homemade ranch dip is full of all of the familiar herbs and spices, but has no preservatives like the store bought version. The homemade ranch powder is easy to make and keeps in the fridge for months! Get the Recipe

Crockpot Little Smokies These little smokies are co*cktail sausages simmered in the crockpot in a sweet and savory barbecue sauce. A super easy slow cooker appetizer that takes just minutes to put together and always gets rave reviews. Get the Recipe

Mini Quiche This mini quiche recipe is bite sized pastries filled with eggs, cheese, meat and vegetables. An elegant appetizer or brunch option that can be customized in so many different ways to suit your tastes. Get the Recipe

Pesto Dip This pesto dip is a blend of mayonnaise, sour cream, basil pesto and seasonings that are combined to create a rich and creamy dip in just minutes. The easiest last minute appetizer option that pairs well with bread, veggies or can even be used on a sandwich or as a salad dressing. Get the Recipe

Pigs in a Blanket Pigs in a blanket is a classic party snack made with co*cktail wieners wrapped in crescent dough, which are baked to golden brown perfection. An easy appetizer option that can be doubled or tripled to serve a crowd. Get the Recipe

Potato Skins This recipe for potato skins is Russet potato halves topped with cheese and bacon, then baked to crispy perfection and finished with sour cream and green onions. A classic appetizer that's easy to make and always a crowd pleaser! Get the Recipe

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus This prosciutto wrapped asparagus is fresh asparagus stalks flavored with savory prosciutto, then broiled to crispy perfection. A 4 ingredient appetizer or side dish that's easy, yet elegant and always gets rave reviews. Get the Recipe

Pumpkin Dip This light and fluffy pumpkin dip is made with pumpkin puree, warm spices, cream cheese and whipped topping. It’s the perfect dessert or appetizer for any fall gathering and takes just 5 minutes to make. Get the Recipe

Sausage Cheese Balls These easy sausage cheese balls are the perfect party appetizer, they’re packed full of savory flavor! Get the Recipe

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms These sausage stuffed mushrooms are mushroom caps filled with Italian sausage, herbs and three kinds of cheese, then baked to golden brown perfection. An easy and elegant party snack that can be assembled ahead of time! Get the Recipe

Thanksgiving Charcuterie Board This Thanksgiving charcuterie board is a display of meats, cheeses, nuts, crackers, fall fruit and seasonal treats. A super easy yet impressive appetizer offering that is sure to be a hit at your Thanksgiving gathering. Get the Recipe

Veggie Tray This homemade veggie tray is an assortment of colorful vegetables paired with a variety of flavorful dips. A crudite platter is a must-have for any party or gathering, it's always a big hit with both kids and adults alike! Get the Recipe

Beer Brat Bites These beer brat bites are juicy bratwurst sausages that are grilled to perfection, then sliced and tossed in a beer glaze. An easy appetizer that’s sure to be the hit of any holiday party! Get the Recipe

Surprise your friends and family with some new appetizers that will set the stage for an amazing Thanksgiving dinner! Give these snacks a try, and maybe make a little extra for yourself. I won’t tell.