30 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes (Main Courses!) (2024)

30 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes! These vegetarian entrées are hearty and filling enough to serve as a main dish and so beautifully delicious, even the non-vegetarians are certain to enjoy them. Gluten-free, too!
If you’re a vegetarian, I’m certain you’re accustomed to surviving on all the side dishes come any holiday meal, am I right? That’s why I wanted to gather together some genuinely delicious and filling Vegetarian Christmas Recipes that can stand and shine all on their own! Enjoy!
30 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes (also Gluten-Free!)
Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash
Super flavorful and aromatic Stuffed Acorn Squash Boats filled with quinoa, chickpeas, apricots and the perfect blend of spices for one easy, healthy and delicious meal. From "The Vegetarian Family Cookbook" by Kristen Wood.
Polenta with Mushrooms, Kale and Roasted Carrots – Calm Eats
A super simple creamy polenta recipe with a tasty mushroom, kale and red onion sauce, along with dijon brushed roasted carrots. It’s vegan, gluten and dairy-free.
Vegetarian Stew Recipe
A cozy and comforting Vegetarian Stew recipe filled with rich flavors and a silky-smooth texture. Gluten-free and vegan!
Vegan Menudo Just as Greasy as Mama Made – Conflicted Vegan
Vegan Menudo Using Oyster Mushrooms Just as Greasy as Mama Made minus the cruelty. Vegan, Gluten Free and Soy Free adaptable to Oil Free.
Garlic Roasted Whole Cauliflower -Elke Living
Are you looking for something different at dinner time? Most of us would like to get more veggies in our diets, but we get stumped on what to make. It’s so easy to get into a rut with grabbi…
Northern Style Bean Tamales (Tamales de Frijol Norteños) – In Mama Maggie’s Kitchen
Northern Style Bean Tamales (Tamales de Frijol Norteños) are perfect for vegetarians, vegans, and meat-eaters alike. Delicious, savory, and so yummy!
Vegan Meatloaf
This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time!
Roasted Cabbage Steaks – Eat Something Vegan
These Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious. This simple recipe makes a flavorful snack or side that you’re going to just love!
Simple Eggplant Parmigiana – Taco and Tiramisu
Eggplant Parmigiana is a classic dish, made of eggplants and parmesan. It is very delicious and rich, full of tasty cheese and vegetables.
Festive Butternut Roast – The Veg Space
A truly festive make-ahead vegetarian Christmas dinner recipe, a roasted butternut squash filled with pistachios, cranberries u0026 red wine.
Baked Whole Cauliflower with Cheese – It’s a Veg World After All
This Baked Whole Cauliflower with Cheese is seasoned with parmesan, thyme, lemon zest, and garlic and roasted in a Dutch oven.
THE ALL TIME FAMILY FAVOURITE VEGAN SHEPHERD’S PIE – Fit Foodie Nutter
Good old family classic shepherd’s pie made vegan friendly. A perfect comfort food dish for a cold winter’s day, which the whole family will enjoy (even the fussiest little eaters will love it). Vegan, gluten u0026 dairy free.
Hearty Portobello Wellingtons | Vegan Holiday | spabettie
these individual entrees are plant based fancy! crisp pastry surrounds rich and savory goodness.
The Best Vegan Jollof Rice – My Diaspora Kitchen
This Vegan Jollof Rice will definitely blow your mind. You won’t believe it’s not the original. Guess what? It’s one of the easiest and most delicious Jollo
Vegan Holiday roast – Seven Roses
A no-oil, WFPB inexpensive 1-ingredient Vegan Holiday Roast that will please Vegans and meat-lovers alike. Just add a little magic blend of herbs and condiments… The smell of this Vegan Holiday Roast will make everybody rush to your holiday table =) perfect for the Starch Solution as well!
Heart-Warming Lentil Cottage Pie – Biting into Life
When you crave a classic, tasty and meaty comfort food, make a lentil cottage/shepherd’s pie reminiscent of the real thing. So heart-warming!
Christmas Rice – Greedy Gourmet
Christmas Rice is a vegan recipe comprising brown and wild rice, green beans, cashews, pecans, dried cranberries topped with pomegranate. Vibrant and tasty!
Portobello Mushroom Steaks – The Urben Life
Wondering how to make the bestportobello mushroom steaks? My marinade comes together withoil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, and fresh rosemary.
Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup
Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup: A creamy blend of wild rice, beans, veggies, and spices for a delightful, easy, and flavorful meal!
Instant Pot Whole Roasted Cauliflower in Indian Masala – The Belly Rules the Mind
Whole roasted cauliflower, served with a thick creamy Indian Masala Sauce. A perfect centerpiece for the holiday season, this dish is sure to wow the crowd. Exotic yet easy to make. Can be made ahead of time.Vegan u0026 Gluten-Free but full of rich flavors and aroma.
Lentil and Mushroom Bake Recipe | Yum Vegan Lunch Ideas
This vegan thanksgiving lentil nake is the perfect plant based main. It is rich, savoury, delicous and creamy all in one. The deep flavours of the lentil mushroom filling complements the creamy, sweet potato mash. A real winner for vegan thanksgiving lunch.
Lasagna Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms [Vegan] – This Healthy Kitchen
Vegan stuffed portobello mushrooms are filled with “cheesy” spinach ricotta and topped with hearty bolognese sauce to satisfy your lasagna craving in a simple, utterly delicious dish.
Vegan Meatloaf Muffins (Easy Holiday Meal) – Veggies Save the Day
For the perfect holiday meatless main dish, try these easy Vegan Meatloaf Muffins. Made with lentils, they’re the ultimate in hearty comfort food.
Gluten-Free Butternut Squash Vegetarian Lasagna
A comforting u0026 delicious gluten-free and vegetarian butternut squash lasagna bursting with muenster and parmesan cheeses, sour cream and your favorite marinara sauce! Lasagna is my comfort food; and it was only recently that I
Vegan Pecan Loaf Recipe (aka “Meatloaf”) for Your Slow Cooker – Go Dairy Free
This Slow Cooker Vegan Pecan Loaf or plant-based “Meatloaf” is a perfect main for festive meals or a comforting any-night meal. Gluten-free u0026 soy-free.
Lentil stuffed delicata squash with cranberries and pecans – Rhubarbarians
Mushroom lentil stuffed delicata squash with cranberries and pecans! This vegetarian stuffed squash recipe is perfect for a meatless holiday.
Vegetarian Quinoa Enchilada Bake {easy u0026 freezer friendly} – Two Pink Peonies
This vegetarian quinoa enchilada bake is not only delicious but flavor packed and very filling. It is also a great freezer friendly casserole.
Easy Vegan Lentil u0026 Potato Hotpot – By the Forkful
An easy, low-calorie vegan dinner idea – this lentil and potato hot pot is so delicious, packed with vegetables, and perfect for a cozy evening in.
Pasta with Creamy Beet Sauce (Vegan, GF) – Alternative Dish
Pasta with creamy beet sauce is a vibrant and mouthwatering meal. Beets are pureed with herbs and balsamic to create an easy weeknight meal.
The Best Easy Baked Ratatouille Recipe – Wholesome Yum
Learn how to make ratatouille – the best ratatouille recipe is EASY! This healthy baked ratatouille dish is packed with veggies (just 10 ingredients!).
You might enjoy serving these recipes alongside these Christmas Rum co*cktails!
