30 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes (Main Courses!) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, and we receive an affiliate commission for any purchases made by you using these links. We appreciate your support!

30 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes! These vegetarian entrées are hearty and filling enough to serve as a main dish and so beautifully delicious, even the non-vegetarians are certain to enjoy them. Gluten-free, too!

If you’re a vegetarian, I’m certain you’re accustomed to surviving on all the side dishes come any holiday meal, am I right? That’s why I wanted to gather together some genuinely delicious and filling Vegetarian Christmas Recipes that can stand and shine all on their own! Enjoy!

Jump To hide 30 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes (also Gluten-Free!) More Vegetarian Recipes You Will Love

30 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes (also Gluten-Free!)

Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash Super flavorful and aromatic Stuffed Acorn Squash Boats filled with quinoa, chickpeas, apricots and the perfect blend of spices for one easy, healthy and delicious meal. From "The Vegetarian Family Cookbook" by Kristen Wood. Grab The Recipe

Polenta with Mushrooms, Kale and Roasted Carrots – Calm Eats A super simple creamy polenta recipe with a tasty mushroom, kale and red onion sauce, along with dijon brushed roasted carrots. It’s vegan, gluten and dairy-free. Grab The Recipe

Vegetarian Stew Recipe A cozy and comforting Vegetarian Stew recipe filled with rich flavors and a silky-smooth texture. Gluten-free and vegan! Grab The Recipe

Vegan Menudo Just as Greasy as Mama Made – Conflicted Vegan Vegan Menudo Using Oyster Mushrooms Just as Greasy as Mama Made minus the cruelty. Vegan, Gluten Free and Soy Free adaptable to Oil Free. Grab The Recipe

Garlic Roasted Whole Cauliflower -Elke Living Are you looking for something different at dinner time? Most of us would like to get more veggies in our diets, but we get stumped on what to make. It’s so easy to get into a rut with grabbi… Grab The Recipe

Vegan Meatloaf This Gluten-Free Vegan Meatloaf is truly a DELIGHT! It is easy to make, packed with flavor and rich in protein and fiber for a most delicious, healthy holiday meal or entree any time of year! Top it off with my Vegan Cashew Gravy and you will be in food bliss in no time! Grab The Recipe

Roasted Cabbage Steaks – Eat Something Vegan These Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious. This simple recipe makes a flavorful snack or side that you’re going to just love! Grab The Recipe

Simple Eggplant Parmigiana – Taco and Tiramisu Eggplant Parmigiana is a classic dish, made of eggplants and parmesan. It is very delicious and rich, full of tasty cheese and vegetables. Grab The Recipe

Festive Butternut Roast – The Veg Space A truly festive make-ahead vegetarian Christmas dinner recipe, a roasted butternut squash filled with pistachios, cranberries u0026 red wine. Grab The Recipe

Baked Whole Cauliflower with Cheese – It’s a Veg World After All This Baked Whole Cauliflower with Cheese is seasoned with parmesan, thyme, lemon zest, and garlic and roasted in a Dutch oven. Grab The Recipe

THE ALL TIME FAMILY FAVOURITE VEGAN SHEPHERD’S PIE – Fit Foodie Nutter Good old family classic shepherd’s pie made vegan friendly. A perfect comfort food dish for a cold winter’s day, which the whole family will enjoy (even the fussiest little eaters will love it). Vegan, gluten u0026 dairy free. Grab The Recipe

Hearty Portobello Wellingtons | Vegan Holiday | spabettie these individual entrees are plant based fancy! crisp pastry surrounds rich and savory goodness. Grab The Recipe

The Best Vegan Jollof Rice – My Diaspora Kitchen This Vegan Jollof Rice will definitely blow your mind. You won’t believe it’s not the original. Guess what? It’s one of the easiest and most delicious Jollo Grab The Recipe

Vegan Holiday roast – Seven Roses A no-oil, WFPB inexpensive 1-ingredient Vegan Holiday Roast that will please Vegans and meat-lovers alike. Just add a little magic blend of herbs and condiments… The smell of this Vegan Holiday Roast will make everybody rush to your holiday table =) perfect for the Starch Solution as well! Grab The Recipe See Also Gluten-Free Vegan Apple Pie - Rhian's Recipes

Heart-Warming Lentil Cottage Pie – Biting into Life When you crave a classic, tasty and meaty comfort food, make a lentil cottage/shepherd’s pie reminiscent of the real thing. So heart-warming! Grab The Recipe

Christmas Rice – Greedy Gourmet Christmas Rice is a vegan recipe comprising brown and wild rice, green beans, cashews, pecans, dried cranberries topped with pomegranate. Vibrant and tasty! Grab The Recipe

Portobello Mushroom Steaks – The Urben Life Wondering how to make the bestportobello mushroom steaks? My marinade comes together withoil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, and fresh rosemary. Grab The Recipe

Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup: A creamy blend of wild rice, beans, veggies, and spices for a delightful, easy, and flavorful meal! Grab The Recipe

Instant Pot Whole Roasted Cauliflower in Indian Masala – The Belly Rules the Mind Whole roasted cauliflower, served with a thick creamy Indian Masala Sauce. A perfect centerpiece for the holiday season, this dish is sure to wow the crowd. Exotic yet easy to make. Can be made ahead of time.Vegan u0026 Gluten-Free but full of rich flavors and aroma. Grab The Recipe

Lentil and Mushroom Bake Recipe | Yum Vegan Lunch Ideas This vegan thanksgiving lentil nake is the perfect plant based main. It is rich, savoury, delicous and creamy all in one. The deep flavours of the lentil mushroom filling complements the creamy, sweet potato mash. A real winner for vegan thanksgiving lunch. Grab The Recipe

Lasagna Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms [Vegan] – This Healthy Kitchen Vegan stuffed portobello mushrooms are filled with “cheesy” spinach ricotta and topped with hearty bolognese sauce to satisfy your lasagna craving in a simple, utterly delicious dish. Grab The Recipe

Vegan Meatloaf Muffins (Easy Holiday Meal) – Veggies Save the Day For the perfect holiday meatless main dish, try these easy Vegan Meatloaf Muffins. Made with lentils, they’re the ultimate in hearty comfort food. Grab The Recipe

Gluten-Free Butternut Squash Vegetarian Lasagna A comforting u0026 delicious gluten-free and vegetarian butternut squash lasagna bursting with muenster and parmesan cheeses, sour cream and your favorite marinara sauce! Lasagna is my comfort food; and it was only recently that I Grab The Recipe

Vegan Pecan Loaf Recipe (aka “Meatloaf”) for Your Slow Cooker – Go Dairy Free This Slow Cooker Vegan Pecan Loaf or plant-based “Meatloaf” is a perfect main for festive meals or a comforting any-night meal. Gluten-free u0026 soy-free. Grab The Recipe

Lentil stuffed delicata squash with cranberries and pecans – Rhubarbarians Mushroom lentil stuffed delicata squash with cranberries and pecans! This vegetarian stuffed squash recipe is perfect for a meatless holiday. Grab The Recipe

Vegetarian Quinoa Enchilada Bake {easy u0026 freezer friendly} – Two Pink Peonies This vegetarian quinoa enchilada bake is not only delicious but flavor packed and very filling. It is also a great freezer friendly casserole. Grab The Recipe

Easy Vegan Lentil u0026 Potato Hotpot – By the Forkful An easy, low-calorie vegan dinner idea – this lentil and potato hot pot is so delicious, packed with vegetables, and perfect for a cozy evening in. Grab The Recipe

Pasta with Creamy Beet Sauce (Vegan, GF) – Alternative Dish Pasta with creamy beet sauce is a vibrant and mouthwatering meal. Beets are pureed with herbs and balsamic to create an easy weeknight meal. Grab The Recipe

The Best Easy Baked Ratatouille Recipe – Wholesome Yum Learn how to make ratatouille – the best ratatouille recipe is EASY! This healthy baked ratatouille dish is packed with veggies (just 10 ingredients!). Grab The Recipe

You might enjoy serving these recipes alongside these Christmas Rum co*cktails!

If you enjoyed this vegetarian recipes round-up post, please consider sharing it on social media to support the wonderful bloggers featured here! Thank you!

More Vegetarian Recipes You Will Love

33 Budget-Friendly Vegetarian Meals

60 Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes

50 Vegetarian Mediterranean Recipes (Gluten-Free)