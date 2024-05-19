30 Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes (2024)

Whether you are actively doing a Whole30 or just looking for a healthy recipe for your busy weeknights, these 30 Whole30 Sheet pan recipes are quick to prep and quick to clean-up. We’re pretty sure you’ll find a new favorite or two to add to your regular meal rotation.

Hungry? Check out these 30 Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes

Sheet pan recipes are the best because, as you may have guessed, they’re made entirely on one sheet pan. They’re generally quick to prep and even quicker to clean up which makes them one of our favorite ways to get dinner on the table. They’re also great for meal prep sessions because you can either make them from start to finish for an easy reheat and eat meal later or you can prep all of the ingredients like a restaurant prep cook would do to be assembled and baked when it’s time to eat.

We use both methods depending on how much time we have on the weekend for meal prepping. We find that reheat and eat meals are great for lunches but we often prefer a hot, freshly cooked meal for dinners so these 30 Whole30 Sheet Pan Meals work great for both situations.

Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes: Chicken

An easy, delicious, and healthy dinner that you can get into the oven quick! The juicy roasted chicken thighs and colorful tender vegetables all cook at the same time on one sheet pan making this an easy-to-prep and easy-to-clean up dinner the whole family will love. Total Time: 50 minutes

Sheet Pan Chicken Shawarma Bowls

Part salad, part entree, these Sheet Pan Chicken Shawarma Bowls with Cilantro-Lime Dressing are hard to beat when you’ve got a hankering for an easy, takeout-inspired one-pan meal. Total Time: 55 minutes

This Balsamic Chicken and Veggies Sheet-Pan recipe is healthy, easy, and delicious. Everything gets baked right in one pan, and in less than 20 minutes of prep time, you can have this recipe in the oven and roasting away. We’ve heard it for years: Our Balsamic Baked Chicken and Veggies is perfect for weeknights and it’s loved by all! Total Time: 45 minutes

Sheet Pan Mediterranean Chicken and Vegetables

Fast, flavorful and all on one pan, this Sheet Pan Mediterranean Chicken and Veggies makes quick and delicious work of a weeknight meal or a weekend meal prep. We’ve packed it with veggies to make it satisfying and healthy. Leave off the feta cheese for a dairy-free and Whole30 option, but definitely don’t skip the Tahini-Lemon Sauce that brings everything together for a meal you’ll want to make again and again. Total Time: 50 minutes

One Pan Chicken Caesar Bake

Protein, satisfying fats, veggies and fiber…This recipe has it all! The chicken is marinated for 4 hours (or preferably overnight) in a Creamy Caesar dressing for even more flavor and then roasted to perfection all on one pan with baby potatoes, carrots, green beans, onion and garlic. It’s an incredibly simple meal for the entire family to enjoy.Total Time: 50 minutes

One Pan Chicken Fajitas

With less than 10 ingredientsthat you likely already have on hand, this dish preps in just 10 minutes and can be on your table in just over a half hour.It’s ideal for prepping a day or two before you’re going to cook it to save time and energy later on. Just slice up your chicken, make your fajita seasoning and pre-chop the peppers and onions –and you’re adulting like a boss!

The only thing left to do is toss the chicken and vegetables with oil and taco seasoning right on the pan, which eliminates the need for any extra bowls to wash later. Total Time: 35 minutes

One-Pan Chicken Bacon Ranch Sweet Potato Bake

This 7-ingredient sheet pan meal is a busy parent’s dream meal because it comes together easily, it’s veggie-packed and kids love it. Clean up is easy too because every thing is mixed and baked on one sheet pan. Lining the pan with parchment paper makes clean up even easier. Looking for a great ranch dressing recipe? We’ve got you covered with our Homemade Paleo Ranch Dressing (it’s the best!) Total Time: 35 minutes

One Pan Chicken Broccoli Sweet Potato Bake

This Sweet Potato Broccoli Chicken Bake is a well-balanced, one-dish meal that includes a healthy source of protein (chicken), fats (olive oil & nuts) and carbs (sweet potato, veggies & dried fruit). There really is no need for a side-dish since everything is right there on the pan, but a mixed green salad does complement this dish very nicely.Total Time: 40 minutes

Full of flavor, nutrient-dense veggies and satisfying protein, this One-Pan Teriyaki Chicken Veggie Bake is sure to be a hit with the entire family. It’s made with a simple homemade teriyaki sauce that’s Whole30-friendly and gives the dish that salty-sweet-umami flavor you love. Serve over cauliflower rice to keep it Whole30. Total Time: 35 minutes

Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes: Beef

Sheet Pan Mini Meatloaf and Veggies

Need something hearty and filling for dinner tonight? Try this Sheet Pan Mini Meatloaf with Vegetables! It’s like a Sunday dinner, only much simpler and with far fewer dishes to wash. Shaping the barbecue sauce-infused ground beef into mini meatloaves shortens the cooking time so you’ll be able to get dinner on the table faster. Total Time: 50 minutes

Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes: Pork

One-Pan Pork Loin with Brussels and Apples

Weeknight meals don’t have to be complicated or involve every. dish. in. kitchen. when they’re as simple as this one. The herbed-mustard rub can be prepped up to 3 days in advance as can the veggies so when it’s time to make dinner magic, everything just needs to be assembled on a sheet pan and popped into the oven to roast while you take care of more pressing issues. Total Time: 45-55 minutes

Oven-Baked Pork Chops with Delicata Squash

This healthy well-rounded meal is made all on one sheet pan. An easy spice rub coats juicy pork chops, sweet delicata squash, and smoky poblano pepper. Get it in the oven in 15 minutes for a nutritious and delicious dinner tonight. Total Time: 40 minutes

Sheet Pan Kielbasa Cabbage and Potatoes

An easy budget-friendly, weeknight dinner that’s packed with hearty winter veggies and flavor. The best part, aside from the taste, is that clean up is a breeze when you line the pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

One-Pan Kielbasa Veggie Bake with Potatoes

Are you in search of an oh-so-easy and delicious weeknight dinner? Look no further! This Whole30-friendly One-Pan Kielbasa Veggie Bake is a must-try. All you need is a large rimmed sheet pan, knife, cutting board, and a few ingredients to make a flavorful, satisfying, and well-rounded meal. Total Time: 40 minutes

Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes: Seafood & Vegetarian

When you’re short on time and dinner ideas, this Sheet Pan Baked Salmon with Vegetables is fast, balanced, and delicious! Made with omega-packed salmon, sweet potatoes, and fresh veggies, this salmon sheet pan dinner comes together in under an hour. Total Time: 45 minutes

One Pan Shrimp Fajita Bowls

These One-Pan Shrimp Fajita Bowls Are A Whole30 (And Busy Weeknight) Game-Changer because they’re ready in just 40 minutes. They’re packed with protein and veggies and are made all on one pan. Try them topped with our Homemade Guacamole to create a fast-casual restaurant experience at home that that won’t break the bank. Total Time: 40 minutes

Sheet Pan Cauliflower Rice

When Time Isn’t On Your Side, This Super Quick And Easy Sheet Pan Cauliflower Fried Rice Has Your Back. We’ve punched up the protein a bit by adding scrambled eggs but you can add even more with leftover cooked chicken or grilled shrimp. Total Time: 30 minutes

Plus 13 more Whole30 Sheet Pan recipes You’ll Enjoy

Whole30 Harvest Sheet Pan Dinner – Mary’s Whole Life

Sheet Pan Tandoori Chicken – Nom Nom Paleo

Lemon Garlic Chicken Dinner – The Clean Eating Couple

Sheet Pan Chicken Sweet Potatoes Apples & Brussels Sprouts – Well Plated

Teriyaki Beef Sheet Pan Dinner – Fed & Fit

Parsley & Garlic-Rubbed Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes – Unsophisticook

Sheet Pan Steak & Veggies – Damn Delicious

Rosemary Balsamic Sheet Pan Chicken Bacon & Apples – Wholesomelicious

Superfood Baked Salmon – Cotter Crunch

Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken – Whole Kitchen Sink

Italian Chicken and Veggies – Skinny Taste

Chorizo Sheet Pan Breakfast – Fed and Fit

Roasted Vegetable Medley with Sausage – Real Food with Jessica

So there ya have it…Thirty Whole30 Sheet Pan Recipes. Try one recipe each week for the next 30 weeks!

