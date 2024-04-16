31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (2024)

From fresh poke bowls to seared golden fillets and an easy one-pan dinner, there are salmon recipes to suit every taste.

ByChatelaine

Updated October 28, 2023

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (1)

(Photo: Carmen Cheung; Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Food styling: Eshun Mott; Prop styling: Madeleine Johari)

Rich in omega-3s, protein and B vitamins, salmon is not just delicious—it's really good for you. Easy to cook, it can be done as a simple salad, a one pan wonder in the oven (scroll down to see our how-to video below), stacked into kebabs for grilling, or roasted and glazed to spicy-sweet perfection.

Here are 16 salmon recipes to inspire your weeknight meals:

Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad

Served on a bed of garlicky lentils and fresh arugula, this pan-seared salmon is bursting with flavour. Get our Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad recipe here.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (2)

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nish*toba; nPhotography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Beet-Cured Salmon Gravlax

Looking for a great, make-ahead brunch classic to wow your guests? Give cured salmon gravlax a try. We use beets to give the gravlax an extra bit of pizzazz. Get our beet-cured salmon gravlax recipe here.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (3)

(Production: Sun Ngo. Photography: Christie Vuong. Food styling: Eshun Mott. Prop styling: Christine Hanlo.)

Salmon Poke Bowl

An easy and delicious way to get your veggies, grains and omega-3s. Get this salmon poke bowl recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (4)

Photo, Erik Putz.

Broiled Salmon Nicoise Salad

A rainbow of fresh vegetables makes this broiled salmon salad a hearty and healthy meal. Get thisbroiled salmon Nicoise saladrecipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (5)

Photo, Carmen Cheung.

One-Pan Roasted Salmon And Vegetables

This sheet pan salmon and veggies dish is perfect for a no-fuss dinner. Get this one-pan roasted salmon and vegetables recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (6)

(Photo: Carmen Cheung; Produced by: Stephanie Han Kim; Food styling: Eshun Mott; Prop styling: Madeleine Johari)

Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon With Fennel and Grapefruit Salad

It’s an explosion of flavours: Sweet and spicy fish pairs beautifully with the sweet-tart salad.Get this glazed salmon with fennel and grapefruit salad recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (7)

Photo, Erik Putz.

Salmon And Asparagus Sheet Pan Dinner

Baked on a single pan and ready in less than 30 minutes, this sheet-pan dinner is a great low-mess meal for busy weeknights.Get this salmon and asparagus sheet pan dinner recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (8)

Salmon Fillets With Green Beans And Zucchini Orzo

Ready in less than 30 minutes, this light salmon-on-salad is a breeze to make after a long day. Get this salmon fillet with green beans and zucchini orzo recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (9)

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Baked Pesto-Stuffed Salmon Fillets

Salmon fillets are stuffed with pesto and cream cheese and topped with crispy panko breadcrumbs for this impressive dinner. Get this baked pesto-stuffed salmon fillets recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (10)

Photo, Erik Putz.

Baked Salmon With Acorn Squash

The trick to moist, flavourful baked salmon is to keep the skin on, which helps prevent it from drying out. Plus, the layer of fat between the skin and the flesh is where most of the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids are found. Get this baked salmon with acorn squash recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (11)

Photo, Erik Putz.

Grilled Honey-Dijon Salmon Fillets

It only takes five minutes to prep for this sweet and zesty salmon dish! Get this grilled honey-Dijon salmon fillet recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (12)

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Smoky Salmon and Chorizo

This fresh, five ingredient salmon dish from Jamie Oliver's cookbook, Quick & Easy Food, is the perfect spring meal. Get this smoky salmon and chorizo recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (13)

Recipes from 5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver ©2017. Published in Canada by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Baked Salmon Rice Bowl With Togarashi

Salmon gets a Japanese-inspired twist in this healthy rice bowl. (Plus, the leftovers are used to make dinner tomorrow night.) Get this baked salmon rice bowl with togarashi recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (14)

Photo, Carmen Cheung.

Salmon Burgers

Use yesterday's salmon and vegetable leftovers to make baked salmon burgers with a tangy slaw. Get this salmon burgers recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (15)

Photo, Carmen Cheung.

Slow Cooker Poached Salmon With Fennel And Orange

The perfect healthy and flavourful weeknight dinner. Get this slow cooker poached salmon recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (16)

Photo, Andrew Grinton.

Salmon Cakes With Green Beans

Made with canned salmon (a should-be cupboard staple), these cakes are a healthy, affordable and versatile choice. Get this salmon cakes with green beans recipe.

31 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights - Chatelaine (17)

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Watch: How to make our summery one-pan salmon recipe

